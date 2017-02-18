Scores & Stats

February 18, 2017 4:07 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary for Feb. 18

No. 3 KANSAS 67

No. 4 BAYLOR 65

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

31

3-4

2-4

7

1

4

8

Graham

37

1-12

4-4

7

4

0

7

Jackson

32

7-14

1-2

1

2

4

16

Mason

39

7-12

8-8

2

8

0

23

Mykhailiuk

22

1-6

0-0

4

1

2

3

Vick

30

3-5

1-2

6

1

1

8

Bragg

5

1-2

0-0

0

1

2

2

Lightfoot

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-55

16-20

27

18

13

67

Percentages: FG .418, FT .800. Three-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jackson 1-1, Vick 1-2, Mason 1-3, Mykhailiuk 1-5, Graham 1-9). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson 4, Lucas 3, Lightfoot). Turnovers: 9 (Lucas 3, Mykhailiuk 2, Graham, Jackson, Mason, Vick). Steals: 5 (Mason 2, Graham, Jackson, Lucas). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Baylor

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lual-Acuil

35

4-8

3-4

2

0

2

11

Motley

37

8-21

3-3

9

4

3

19

Lecomte

39

6-14

0-0

3

2

2

16

McClure

22

2-3

2-2

1

3

4

7

Wainright

24

1-2

1-2

4

1

4

4

Lindsey

24

1-2

0-0

2

7

0

3

Omot

12

2-3

0-0

2

0

0

5

Maston

7

0-3

0-0

4

0

3

0

Totals

200

24-56

9-11

27

17

18

65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .818. Three-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Lecomte 4-9, Lindsey 1-1, McClure 1-2, Omot 1-2, Wainright 1-2, Motley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lual-Acuil, Motley). Turnovers: 16 (Motley 6, McClure 3, Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Lecomte, Maston, Omot). Steals: 3 (Wainright 3). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Baylor 35-29. Att: 10,021.

