Kansas men’s basketball summary for Feb. 18

No. 3 KANSAS 67
No. 4 BAYLOR 65
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
31
3-4
2-4
7
1
4
8
Graham
37
1-12
4-4
7
4
0
7
Jackson
32
7-14
1-2
1
2
4
16
Mason
39
7-12
8-8
2
8
0
23
Mykhailiuk
22
1-6
0-0
4
1
2
3
Vick
30
3-5
1-2
6
1
1
8
Bragg
5
1-2
0-0
0
1
2
2
Lightfoot
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-55
16-20
27
18
13
67
Percentages: FG .418, FT .800. Three-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jackson 1-1, Vick 1-2, Mason 1-3, Mykhailiuk 1-5, Graham 1-9). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson 4, Lucas 3, Lightfoot). Turnovers: 9 (Lucas 3, Mykhailiuk 2, Graham, Jackson, Mason, Vick). Steals: 5 (Mason 2, Graham, Jackson, Lucas). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Baylor
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lual-Acuil
35
4-8
3-4
2
0
2
11
Motley
37
8-21
3-3
9
4
3
19
Lecomte
39
6-14
0-0
3
2
2
16
McClure
22
2-3
2-2
1
3
4
7
Wainright
24
1-2
1-2
4
1
4
4
Lindsey
24
1-2
0-0
2
7
0
3
Omot
12
2-3
0-0
2
0
0
5
Maston
7
0-3
0-0
4
0
3
0
Totals
200
24-56
9-11
27
17
18
65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .818. Three-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Lecomte 4-9, Lindsey 1-1, McClure 1-2, Omot 1-2, Wainright 1-2, Motley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lual-Acuil, Motley). Turnovers: 16 (Motley 6, McClure 3, Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Lecomte, Maston, Omot). Steals: 3 (Wainright 3). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Baylor 35-29. Att: 10,021.
Comments