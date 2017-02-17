High school swimming results - February 17

Boys swimming
KANSAS STATE MEETS
In Topeka; Capitol Federal Natatorium
Note: Distances in yards; all championship finals qualifiers and KC-area KC-area consolation finals qualifiers listed
CLASS 6A
200 medley relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. SM East, 1:37.30; 2. Lawrence Free State, 1:37.74; 3. Wichita East, 1:38.26; 4. Olathe East, 1:39.71; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 1:40.75; 6. Blue Valley North, 1:41.42; 7. SM South, 1:42.58; 8. Topeka Washburn Rural, 1:44.41. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Blue Valley, 1:44.60; 10. Olathe South, 1:44.79; 11. Blue Valley West, 1:45.02; 12. Olathe Northwest, 1:45.16; 14. SM North, 1:47.30; 15. SM West, 1:48.83.
200 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Holbrook, SM East, 1:42.61; 2. McMonigle, BV North, 1:43.63; 3. Johnson, Lawrence, 1:44.43; 4. Portela, Free State, 1:44.72; 5. Park, BV West, 1:44.92; 6. Hulshof, BV North, 1:45.89; 7. Cunningham, SM East, 1:46.59; 8. Connolly, Washburn Rural, 1:47.62. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Bruck, SM East, 1:47.72; 10. Tasic, Olathe South, 1:48.05; 13. Klein, SM Northwest, 1:51.55; 14. Stoeck, Olathe South, 1:51.57; 15. Hense, SM East, 1:51.65; 16. Coates, BV West, 1:52.58.
200 individual medley
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Yoder, Free State, 1:55.20; 2. Fisher, Washburn Rural, 1:56.89; 3. McPherson, Wichita East, 1:57.96; 4. Lee, Olathe East, 1:59.67; 5. Gartenberg, Olathe East, 1:59.99; 6. Stoneking, 2:00.23; 7. Randle, Wichita East, 2:01.50; 8. Hwang, Wichita East, 2:03.99. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Hense, SM East, 2:04.90; 10. Thodes, BV North, 2:05.50; 11. Sumarokov, BV Northwest, 2:05.95; 12. Kirkland, SM East, 2:06.26; 13. Wietharn, BV North, 2:06.42; 15. Hense, SM East, 2:08.33.
50 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Disette, BV North, 20.33; 2. Linscott, SM East, 21.26; 3. Fisher, BV North, 21.55; 4. Longan, SM East, 21.60; 5. Thill, BV Northwest, 21.79; 6. (tie) Alex Heckman, Lawrence and Stamper, BV North, 21.87; 8. Spencer, SM East, 21.94. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Witterstaetter, BV West, 22.07; 11. Lowland, SM East, 22.39; 12. Brown, SM South, 22.41; 13. Goertz, Free State, 22.51; 15. Kaufmann, Olathe East, 23.22; 16. Oblon, Lawrence, 23.24.
100 butterfly
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Portela, Free State, 50.53; 2. Harrison, Manhattan, 50.97; 3. Cunnngham, SM East, 52.42; 4. Buss, SM South, 53.20; 5. Thill, BV Northwest, 53.49; 6. C. Hense, SM East, 54.63; 7. Grabill, Olathe Northwest, 54.72; 8. Kirkland, SM East, 55.01. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Wietharn, BV North, 55.04; 10. McGuire, SM East, 55.37; 11. Dong, BV Northwest, 55.79; 13. DeWalt, BV West, 56.16; 14. Coates, BV West, 56.24; 15. Robbins, BV Northwest, 56.48; 16. Costello, Olathe East, 56.65.
100 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Disette, BV North, 45.85; 2. Linscott, SM East, 45.98; 3. Heckman, Lawrence, 47.81; 4. Eskilson, Free State, 47.88; 5. Root, SM East, 48.10; 6. Witterstaetter, BV West, 48.67; 7. Lowland, SM East, 48.84; 8. Richards, Blue Valley, 48.95. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 10. Goertz, Free State, 49.90; 11. Spencer, SM East, 50.05; 13. (tie) Johnson, BV North and Brown, SM South, 50.63; 16. Stamper, BV North, 50.91.
500 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Lebeda, Wichita Southeast, 4:42.25; 2. Holbrook, SM East, 4:42.45; 3. Johnson, Lawrence, 4:46.70; 4. Park, BV West, 4:47.11; 5. Hulshof, BV North, 4:49.42; 6. Stoneking, Olathe South, 4:50.05; 7. McMonigle, BV North, 4:51.23; 8. Lee, Olathe East, 4:52.87. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 10. Tasic, Olathe South, 4:54.92; 11. Bruck, SM East, 4:55.35; 14. Klein, SM Northwest, 5:11.09; 15. Stoeck, Olathe South, 5:11.69; 16. Blomquist, SM East, 5:12.87.
200 freestyle relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. SM East, 1:26.99; 2. BV North, 1:27.60; 3. Wichita East, 1:30.28; 4. Lawrence, 1:31.21; 5. BV Northwest, 1:31.87; 7. (tie) BV West and Lawrence Free State, 1:31.88. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Olathe East, 1:32.87; 10. SM North, 1:33.11; 11. Olathe South, 1:33.39; 12. Olathe Northwest, 1:34.04; 13. SM West, 1:34.78; 16. Blue Valley, 1:36.30.
100 backstroke
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Longan, SM East, 52.47; 2. Harrison, Manhattan, 52.85; 3. Gartenberg, Olathe East, 53.07; 4. Root, SM East, 53.24; 5. Eskilson, Free State, 53.91; 6. Hutchinson, Wichita East, 54.29; 7. Randle, Wichita East, 55.74; 8. Robbins, BV Northwest, 56.89.
KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Buss, SM South, 57.59; 11. Richards, Blue Valley, 57.99; 12. Stewart, BV North, 58.05; 13. Willenbring, BV Northwest, 58.30; 14. Walters, Olathe East, 58.34; 16. Schmidt, Olathe Northwest, 58.75.
100 breaststroke
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Fisher, Washburn Rural, 58.13; 2. Yoder, Free State, 59.19; 3. Quah, Wichita East, 59.85; 4. Costello, Olathe East, 1:00.01; 5. Fisher, BV North, 1:00.06; 6. McPherson, Wichita East, 1:00.32; 7. Ooten, Wichita East, 1:01.95; 8. Schultz-Bever, Free State, 1:02.04. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. McGuire, SM East, 1:02.11; 10. A. Hense, SM East, 1:02.90; 11. Rhodes, BV North, 1:02.94; 12. Anderson, Blue Valley, 1:03.87; 13. Sumarokov, BV Northwest, 1:03.91; 14. B. Hense, SM East, 1:04.23; 15. Keiter, SM West, 1:04.32; 16. Gabrielson, Olathe East, 1:05.81.
400 freestyle relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. SM East, 3:08.51; 2. Lawrence Free State, 3:14.25; 3. BV North, 3:15.11; 4. Lawrence, 3:20.29; 5. BV West, 3:21.01; 6. Wichita East, 3:21.48; 7. Washburn Rural, 3:22.36; 8. Olathe East, 3:23.90. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. SM South, 3:24.07; 10. BV Northwest, 3:27.76; 11. Blue Valley, 3:28.53; 12. SM West, 3:32.60; 13. Olathe South, 3:32.73; 15. Olathe Northwest, 3:34.71.
CLASS 5-1A
200 medley relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Wichita Heights, 1:38.85; 2. Wichita Trinity, 1:40.65; 3. Turner, 1:41.55; 4. St. James Academy, 1:41.81; 5. Leavenworth, 1:42.42; 6. Maize, 1:43.04; 7. Bishop Miege, 1:43.13; 8. McPherson, 1:43.16. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 12. Mill Valley, 1:45.01; 14. Blue Valley Southwest, 1:45.79.
200 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. S. Krueger, Andover Central, 1:45.23; 2. Metz, Topeka Seaman, 1:45.35; 3. Christie, Leavenworth, 1:47.79; 3. J. Florence, Shawnee Heights, 1:48.49; 5. Smith, Wichita Trinity, 1:48.74; 6. Krueger, Andover Central, 1:48.87; 7. Thomas, Andover Central, 1:49.74; 8. Schmidt, Hayden, 1:49.82. KC-area consolation final qualifier: 9. Blazo, DeSoto, 1:50.54.
200 individual medley
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Love, Leavenworth, 1:53.50; 2. Downing, Bonner Springs, 1:54.84; 3. Patton, Wichita Trinity, 1:58.08; 4. Sprenger, Mill Valley, 1:58.43; 5. Maginn, St. James, 1:58.67; 6. Taylor, Maize, 2:00.15; 7. Stanley, Shawnee Heights, 2:01.37; 8. Roark, Winfield, 2:04.60. KC-area consolation final qualifier: 13. Dunst, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:06.60.
50 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Jensen, Wichita Heights, 21.49; 2. Garman, Seaman, 21.86; 3. Pena, Turner, 21.97; 4. Callahan, St. James, 22.10; 5. Conrady, Wichita Heights, 22.18; 6. Fangman, Mill Valley, 22.65; 7. Chowning, Turner, 22.87; 8. Gaeddert, McPherson, 22.90. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 12. Webb, DeSoto, 23.16; 13. Landers, Bonner Springs, 23.19; 16. Kutney, St. Thomas Aquinas, 23.25.
100 butterfly
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Love, Leavenworth, 49.91; 2. M. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 52.23; 3. Fangman, Mill Valley, 52.50; 4. Gantenbein, Wichita Heights, 52.51; 5. Christie, Leavenworth, 52.84; 6. Pena, Turner, 53.52; 7. Dusselier, Basehor-Linwood, 54.13; 8. Smith, Hays, 54.84. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 10. Tjaden, St. James, 55.16; 12. Isaiah Elsener, St. Thomas Aquinas, 55.71.
100 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. S. Krueger, Andover Central, 47.23; 2. L. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 47.52; 3. Jensen, Wichita Heights, 47.76; 4. Conrady, Wichita Heights, 47.80; 5. Callahan, St. James, 48.84; 6. Gaeddert, McPherson, 49.27; 7. J. Garman, Seaman, 49.28; 8. Powell, Collegiate, 49.95. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 11. Chowning, Turner, 50.81; 15. Webb, DeSoto, 51.14; 16. Kutney, St. Thomas Aquinas, 51.38.
500 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Metz, Seaman, 4:46.82; 2. Baden, Rose Hill, 4:50.22; 3. J. Florence, Shawnee Heights, 4:55.74; 4. Schmidt, Hayden, 4:58.16; 5. Tjaden St. James, 4:59.69; 6. Roark, Winfield, 5:03.52; 7. Gullic, Maize South, 5:03.63; 8. Denault, Andover Central, 5:04.28. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 12. Micklavzina, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:16.65; 13. Porter, BV Southwest, 5:20.36; 14. Holman, BV Southwest, 5:22.66; 15. Crumpacker, Lansing, 5:27.19.
200 freestyle relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Wichita Heights, 1:30.37; 2. Turner, 1:30.67; 3. Topeka Seaman, 1:31.51; 4. Maize, 1:31.76; 5. St. James Academy, 1:32.05; 6. Bishop Miege, 1:33.90; 7. Wichita Collegiate, 1:34.14; 8. Lansing, 1:34.33. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 10. Mill Valley, 1:34.82; 15. Blue Valley Southwest, 1:35.85.
100 backstroke
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Patton, Wichita Trinity, 50.84; 2. Gantenbein, Wichita Heights, 53.24; 3. Maginn, St. James, 54.12; 4. M. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 54.16; 5. Stanley, Shawnee Heights, 54.66; 6. Kuhl, Maize, 55.48; 7. Powers, McPherson, 56.89; 8. Blazo, DeSoto, 57.50. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 11. Dusselieer, Basehor-Linwood, 58.43; 15. Johnsen, BV Southwest, 59.35; 16. Daniel, BV Southwest, 59.58.
100 breaststroke
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Downing, Bonner Springs, 57.49; 2. L. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 59.05; 3. Baden, Rose Hill, 59.58; 4. Sprenger, Mill Valley, 1:00.23; 5. Taylor, Maize, 1:00.89; 6. Smith, Carroll, 1:01.27; 7. Thompson, Wichita Heights, 1:01.86; 8. Wedel, Newton, 1:02.08. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 9. Dunst, Aquinas, 1:02.60; 13. Clay, Turner, 1:04.94; 14. Jones, St. James, 1:05.03; 16. Walck, Lansing, 1:06.24.
400 freestyle relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Maize, 3:19.13; 2. Wichita Heights, 3:19.26; 3. Topeka Seaman, 3:19.89; 4. Andover Central, 3:20.41; 5. Leavenworth, 3:22.70; 6. Wichita Trinity, 3:23.63; 7. McPherson, 3:27.85; 8. Winfield, 3:28.29. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 12. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:31.43; 13. Blue Valley Southwest, 3:31.81; 16. Lansing, 3:32.90.
Girls swimming
MISSOURI STATE MEET
In St. Peters, Mo.; at City of St. Peters Rec-Plex
Note: Distances in yards; all championship finals qualifiers and KC-area consolation finals qualifiers listed
200 medley relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 1:43.99; 2. Park Hill South, 1:47.22; 3. Lafayette (Wildwood), 1:48.11; 4. Marquette, 1:48.68; 5. Columbia Hickman, 1:49.35; 6. Francis Howell, 1:50:03; 7. Kirkwood, 1:50.10; 8. Springfield Kickapoo, 1:51.31. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 11. LS West, 1:53.11.
200 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Petreosino, St. Joseph Lafayette, 1:52.00; 2. Lemon, Marquette, 1:52.06; 3. Riekhof, Park Hill South, 1:52.38; 4. Mitchell, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:52:40; 5. Weber, Marshall, 1:52.67; 6. Wehrmann, Incarnate Word, 1:52.81; 7. Mauze, MICDS, 1:53.16; 8. Welsh, Park Hill, 1:54.19. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 11. Armitage, Oak Park, 1:55.04; 13. Kurucz, Blue Springs, 1:56.06.
200 individual medley
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Caylor, Kickapoo, 2:04.41; 2. Porporis, Marquette, 2:05.70; 3. Clark, Park Hill South, 2:05.91; 4. Franz, Cor Jesu Academy, 2:05.96; 5. Wen, Hickman, 2:06.25; 6. Williams, Rock Bridge, 2:07.64; 7. Brabham, Francis Howell, 2:08.12; 8. Norwood, Poplar Bluff, 2:09.71. KC-area consolation final qualifier: 10. Garrett, Park Hill South, 2:10.15.
50 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Moore, Summit Prep, 23.22; 2. Miller, St. Joseph’s, 23.37; 3. Thomas, Lafayette (Wildwood), 23.89; 4. Logan, Rock Bridge, 23.94; 5. Harris, Ft. Zumwalt West, 24.01; 6. Salzman, Pembroke Hill, 24.11; 7. Looney, St. Charles, 24.16; 8. Wieberg, Westminster Christian, 24.23. KC-area consolation final qualifier: 14. Hosick, LS West, 24.67.
100 butterfly
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Franz, Cor Jesu, 54.89; 2. Flanagan, Rock Bridge, 56.18; 3. Petrosino, St. Joseph Lafayette, 56.99; 4. O’Connell, Visitation Academy, 57.02; 5. Riekhof, Park Hill South, 57.03; 6. Naeger, Columbia Battle, 57.45; 7. Brown, Parkway Central, 57.82; 8. Norwood, Poplar Bluff, 58.09. KC-area consolation final qualifier: 9. Dillingham, North Kansas City, 58.49.
100 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Miller, St. Joseph’s, 51.26; 2. Moore, Summit Prep, 51.49; 3. Thomas, Lafayette (Wildwood0, 51.85; 4. Vanbiljon, Lafayette (Wildwood), 51.93; 5. Welsh, Park Hill, 52.05; 6. Wehrmann, Incarnate Word, 52.10; 7. Harris, Ft. Zumwalt West, 52.42; 8. Davis, Marquette, 52.67. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 11. Armitage, Oak Park, 53.32; 12. Salzman, Pembroke Hill, 53.59; 15. Hosick, LS West, 53.99.
500 freestyle
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Mitchell, Ladue, 4:58.56; 2. Lemon, Marquette, 4:59.4; 3. Wen, Hickman, 5:00.50; 4. Weber, Marshall, 5:03.62; 5. Janiak, Staley, 5:07.35; 6. Beahan, Hickman, 5:07.80; 7. Newton, Parkway West, 5:08.62; 8. Flanahan, Rock Bridge, 5:09.32.
200 freestyle relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Marquette, 1:37.85; 2. Park Hill South, 1:37.89; 3. Lafayette (Wildwood), 1:38.14; 4. Francis Howell, 1:38.92; 5. Visitation Academy, 1:39.25; 6. Kirkwood, 1:39.53; 7. Summit Prep, 1:39.65; 8. Blue Springs South, 1:39.84. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 12. LS West, 1:40.86; 13. Park Hill, 1:41.23; 16. Liberty, 1:41.47.
100 backstroke
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Brown, Parkway Central, 55.97; 2. Schank, St. Joseph Central, 56.04; 3. Clark, Park Hill South, 56.87; 4. Caylor, Kickapoo, 57.05; 5. Mauze, MICDS, 57.25; 6. Logan, Rock Bridge, 57.37; 7. Porporis, Marquette, 57.47; 8. Zweifel, Rock Bridge, 57.48.
100 breaststroke
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Williams, Rock Bridge, 1:03.31; 2. Zweifel, Rock Bridhe, 1:05.60; 3. Vogt, Hickman, 1:05.78; 4. Hofer, Parkway Central, 1:05.86; 5. Levine, Parkway Central, 1:06.07; 6. Garrett, Park Hill South, 1:06.31; 7. Kelly, Kirkwood, 1:06.98; 8. HJarmon, LS West, 1:07.69. KC-area consolation final qualifier: 13. Aken, Park Hill South, 1:08.35.
400 freestyle relay
Championship final qualifiers: 1. Lafayette (Wildwood), 3:31.67; 2. Kirkwood, 3:36.24; 3. Marquette, 3:36.63; 4. Visitation Academy, 3:37.69; 5. Francis Howell, 3:37.70; 6. Rock Bridge, 3:38.19; 7. Summit Prep, 3:38.57; 8. Hickman, 3:38.75. KC-area consolation final qualifiers: 11. Blue Springs South, 3:40.68; 12. Park Hill, 3:41.37; 16. Liberty, 3:42.84.
