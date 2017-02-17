High school wrestling results - February 17

Wrestling
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday-Friday, in Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
CLASS 4
Top five and area team scores (after day two): 1. Christian Brothers College, 91.5; 2. Staley, 89.5; 3. Lafayette (Wildwood), 76.5; 4. Park Hill, 71; 5. Seckman, 65; 10. Liberty, 48; 11. Rockhurst, 42.5; 16. Fort Osage, 35; 17. Oak Park, 29.5; 19. Liberty North, 24; T25. Lee’s Summit West, 19; 28. Blue Springs, 16; 34. North Kansas City, 9; 38. Raymore-Peculiar, 6; T40. Lee’s Summit North, 4; T48. Lee’s Summit, 0; T48. Park Hill South, 0; T48. Ruskin, 0; T48. Truman, 0.
KC-area first round
106 pounds: Crawford, PH, p. Cahill, RP, 2:57. Brewer, STA, t.f. Christeson, Nixa, 17-0, 4:55. Leyton, LN, d. Lewis, Lebanon, 5-2. Reno, LIB, p. Noble, LSN, 2:53. 113: Undertajlo, Holt, d. Collins, BLSP, 8-4. Trotter, NKC, d. Williams, Troy Buchanan, 6-3. Pisciotta, Timberland, p. Safford, PH, 1:09. Carson, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. Ross, LSN, 3:28. Coons, STA, p. Schultz, Chaminade, 1:34. 120: Kreith, Francis Howell, p. Stenner, LN, 1:12. Borlinghaus, STA, m.d. Roberson, McCluer North, 16-7. Fusco, Seckman, d. Cahill, RP, 6-2. Kolvek, PH, p. Tucker, Holt, 1:16. 126: Kloeppel, Parkway South, p. LaBelle, RP, 0:41. Conedera, Timberland, m.d. Herrera, LN, 15-2. Worth, Holt, p. Mott, STA, 5:03. Guilliams, Jackson, d. Potts, LSW, 5-0. Ca. Valdiviez, ROCKH, p. Cornell, Ritenour, 0:47. 132: Moore, LSW, p. Hagemeier, Holt, 1:48. Co. Valdiviez, ROCKH, p. Galmiche, Marquette, 2:41. Smith, Francis Howell North, p. Jones, LSN, 3:59. Saunders, Christian Brothers College, p. Thomas, PHS, 0:54. Wegener, Lafayette (Wildwood), m.d. Berryman, STA, 8-0. 138: Stegall, Northwest (Cedar Hills), inj. def. Harrison, OP, 1:06. Berryman, STA, m.d. Raphael, Parkway South, 17-4. Farris, Holt, d. Duran, LSN, 10-9. Flath, Jackson, d. Merlo, BLSP, 9-6. Divers, FO, d. Javier, Lindbergh, 11-9, SV-1. 145: Elam, STA, d. Duckworth, LSW, 2-0. Lucitt, Waynesville, d. Goslee, PH, 7-2. Mayberry, Jefferson City, d. Price, BLSP, 8-2. Penner, LIB, p. Browne, RP, 3:22. 152: Lisher, PH, m.d. Copsey, LSW, 10-2. Genisio, STA, p. Neighbors, Jefferson City, 3:07. Wiswall, Hickman, d. Ervie, ROCKH, 8-6. Shelton, OP, t.f. Lewis, Lebanon, 17-1, 5:00. 160: Shannon, Christian Brothers, med. forf. Pratt, RP. Purler, Francis Howell, d. Mabery, STA, 7-3. Hopson, PH, p. Floyd, Francis Howell Central, 1:47. Peterson, DeSmet, t.f. Ng, OP, 19-3, 5:50. Heil, BLSP, p. Howerton, Ritenour, 0:27. 170: Williams, STA, p. Bartlett, Joplin, 5:15. Sanchez, NKC, p. Glynn, LSN, 9-6. Bise, Jefferson City, m.d. Schroeder, TRU, 13-5. Winston, PH, p. Martin, RP, 0:38. 182: Dickhaus, Eureka, p,. Stalone, RP, 1:51. Hullaby, PH, m.d. Mueller, Holt, 9-1. Moore, LSW, m.d. Ghormly, Mehlville, 13-5. Tessman, STA, p. Brinkley, Hazelwod West, 5:44. Komperda, Francis Howell, p. Rhodes, BLSP, 1:35. VAoifi, FO, p. O’Neal, Ft. Zumwalt North, 0:25. Wegener, Lafayette (Wildwood), d. Spainhour, LS, 7-6. 195: Marak, Parkway South, p. Hazen, BLSP, 4:00. Elam, STA, p. Carter, Eureka, 1:01. Flynn, Francis Howell, t.f. Childs, LSW, 15-0, 3:23. Brelsford, OP, p. Cadell, Christian Brothers, 3:27. Sharp, PH, d. Amelunke, Jackson, 1-0. 220: Baccus, Jefferson City, m.d. Enechukwu, RUS, 13-0. Withrow, Joplin, d. Cox, BLSP, 7-3. Wily, FO, d. Garcia, Nixa, 7-5, SV-1. Hammers, Rock Bridge, d. Wilson, PH, 5-1. 285: Mangold, STA, p. Lewis, Poplar Bluff, 5:53. Shaddox, LIB, d. Johnson, Fox, 1-0. Vogel, Seckman, UTB Brown, PH, 3-2. Richardson, LN, m.d. Thomas, Christian Brothers, 11-3.
KC-area quarterfinals
106 pounds: Severado, Christian Brothers, d. Crawford, PH, 7-1. Brewer, STA, d. Smith, Holt, 5-1. Wrocklage, Seckman, p. Manley, LN, 2:53. Reno, LIB, m.d. Carson, Lafayette (Wildwood), 9-1. 113: Trotter, NKC, d. Nickols, Ozark, 7-1. Lenox, Marquette, d. Coons, STA, 3-1. 120: Davis, Rock Bridge, p. Borlinghaus, STA, 4:16. Kolvek, PH, d. Sax, Waynesville, 6-5. 126: Ca. Valdiviez, ROCKH, d. Sax, Waynesville, 6-5. 132: Thevel, Northwest (Cedar Hills), m.d. Moore, LSW, 14-2. Co. Valdiviez, ROCKH, t.f. Rackers, Jefferson City, 19-3, 4:22. 138: Wait, Francis Howell Central, m.d. Berryman, STA, 9-0. Kuster, Jefferson City, d. Divers, FO, 8-3. 145: Hagan, Eureka, d. Elam, STA, 3-1. Penner, LIB, d. Michaels, Lafayette (Wildwood), 7-2. 152; Hagan, Eurkea, m.d. Lisher, PH, 13-0. Genisio, STA, d. Hawks, Holt, 12-5. Shelton, OP, d. Covert, Lafayette (Wildwood), 6-0. 160: Hopson, PH, d. Kent, Hickman, 13-6. Heil, BLSP, d. Barnes, Jefferson City, 8-2. 170: Stofer, Lafayette (Wildwood), t.f. Williams, STA, 25-10, 5:37. Harris, Francis Howell, d. Sanchez, NKC, 8-6. Winston, PH, p. Young, McCluer North, 0:27. 182: Dickhaus, Eureka, d. Hullaby, PH, 5-0. Tessman, STA, m.d. Moore, LSW, 14-4. Vaoifi, FO, m.d. Wegener, Lafayette (Wildwood), 19-7. 195: Elam, STA, p. Garcia, JOP, 1:14. Flynn, Francis Howell, p. Brelsford, OP, 2:11. Barrett, Hickman, d. Sharp, PH, 3-2. 220: Wily, FO, d. Woods, Lafayette (Wildwood), 4-2, SV-1. 285: Brave, Timberland, p. Mangold, STA, 3:44. Wilke, McCluer North, d. Shaddox, LIB, 3-2. Richardson, LN, p. Deverse, Hazelwood Central, 3:36.
Semifinals
106 pounds: Severado, Christian Brothers, d. Brewer, STA, 3-2. Reno, LIB, m.d. Wrocklage, Seckman, 14-0. 113: Orine, Seckman, inj. def. Trotter, NKC, 2:36. Pisciotta, Timberland, d. Lenox, Marquette, 7-1. 120: Johnson, Chistian Brothers, d. Davis, Rock Bridge, 3-2. Fusco, Seckman, d. Kolvek, PH, 5-1. 126: Kloeppel, Parkway South, d. Kusick, Jefferson City, 3-1, SV-1. Ca. Valdiviez, ROCKH, d. Godier, Francis Howell Central, 7-1. 132: Co. Valdiviez, ROCKH, d. Thevel, Northwest (Cedar Hill), 9-3. Saunders, Christian Brothers, d. Wegener, Lafayette (Wildwood), 4-3. 138: Stegall, Northwest (Cedar Hill), d, Wait, Francis Howell Central, 9-4. Kuster, Jefferson City, d. Farris, Holt, 7-0. 145: Hagan, Eureka, d. Lucitt, Waynseville, 5-1. Penner, LIB, d. Marlow, Parkway South, 9-3. 152: Hagan, Eureka, d. Genisio, STA, 5-0. Shelton, OP, p. Wiswall, Hickman, 5:17. 160: Shannon, Christian Brothers, p. Hopson, PH, 0:59. Peterson, DeSmet, d. Heil, BLSP, 6-5. 170: Stofer, Lafayette (Wildwood), d. Harris, Francis Howell, 3-1, SV-1. Winston, PH, p. Crawford, Francis Howell North, 3:29. 182: Dickhaus, Eureka, d. Tessman, STA, 6-4. Vaoifi, FO, d. Komperda, Francis Howell, 3-1. 195: Flynn, Francis Howell, d. Barrett, Hickman, 12-5. Elam, STA, p. Benetti, Nixa, 1:42. 220: Conley, Chaminade, d. Wells, Lindbergh, 9-8. Berck, Francis Howell Central, d. Wily, FO, 3-1, SV-1. 285: Wilke, McCluer North, d. Brave, Timberland, 6-5. Richardson, LN, d. Williams, Ft. Zumwalt West, 5-3.
CLASS 3
Top five and area team scores (after day two): 1. Neosho, 112; 2. Kearney, 102; 3. Smithville, 94; 4. Grain Valley, 91; 5. Platte County, 80; 7. Belton, 58; T11. Warrensburg, 35; 15. Raytown South, 32.5; T25. Harrisonville, 20; T35. Grandview, 10; 44. Winnetonka, 2; T46. William Chrisman, 0.
KC-area first round
106 pounds: Freitag, KEA, p. Wertz, Willard, 3:06. Winder, Helias Catholic, p. Simpson, SMI, 0:21. Bradley, BEL, d. Sanders, Neosho, 5-3, SV-1. 113: Ackerman, SMI, d. Simpson, Liberty (Wentzville), 9-4. Green, KEA, m.d. Mccallister, Parkway West, 13-1. Benshoof, GVAL, d. Lindley, Ft. Zumwalt South, 13-8, SV-1. Phippen, PC, p. Sekou, University City, 0:39. 120: Bohlken, SMI, d. Hasanov, Ft. Zumwalt East, 10-3. Starr, GVAL, p. Chaney, Liberty (Wentzville), 1:11. Singh, KEA, p. Cobb, McCluer, 1:07. 126: Kincaid, PC, p. Hermann, Parkway West, 1:51. Rudy, Ft. Zumwalt South, d. Venge, WARR, 6-0. Alexander, GVAL, p. Legrand, Ft. Zumwalt East, 1:10. 132: Frankowski, Rockwood Summit, p. Saale, PC, 0:52. Lewis, KEA, med. forf. Ladyman, DeSoto. Obermark, Washington, m.d. LeFrotte, GVAL, 11-2. Hampton, SMI, d. Kassing, Pacific, 6-1. 138: Kelpe, Washington, d. Filger, PC, 7-1. Clapper, GVAL, p. Courtney, Pacific, 4:38. Brown, WARR, m.d. Mogallapu, Rockwood Summit, 11-2. Rivera, SMI, p. Pauli, Windsor (Imperial). 145: Stukts, WINN, d. Pugh, Carthage, 6-4. Ulrich, Branson, d. Bollinger, SMI, 5-2. Chavez, Willard, p. Gumabon, GVIEW, 1:42. Biondo, BEL, d. Gaines, Helias Catholic, 5-2. 152: Locke, KEA, p. Holderfield, Branson, 2:45. Lineberry, GVAL, d. Maxwell, Rolla, 6-4. Moore, Carthage, p. Messer, HARR, 1:48. Weber, BEL, m.d. Vasquez, Camdenton, 11-0. 160: Hernandez, GVAL, d. Villinger, Warrenton, 8-3. Danner, HARR, p. Jones, Hannibal, 0:39. Orsay, Ladue Horton Watkins, m.d. Witthar, KEA, 11-2. Purtle, SMI, t.f. Mercer, Ft. Zumwalt South, 20-5, 5:41. 170: Schmidt, PC, d. Lancaster, Carthage, 7-6. Veatch, Rollsa, d. Boyd, SMI, 4-1. Peeler, RAYS, p. Earl, Willard, 1:48. 182: Caples, RAYS, p. Pritchett, Hannibal, 3:19. Mordecai, KEA, p. Goldfarb, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:55. Land, Ft. Zumwalt South, d. Fisher, WC, 8-4. Brown, WARR, p. Michael, Warrenton, 0:26. 195: Ahern, Union, d. Wilmes, KEA, 8-3. Boyd, SMI, t.f. Sexton, Festus, 17-2, 5:33. Swift, GVIEW, d. Jones, Webster Groves, 3-2. Smart, PC, p. Williamson, DeSoto, 5:16. 220: Claybon, BEL, p. Barnes, McDonald County, 3:31. Richardson, Republic, p. Mordecai, KEA, 5:11. Jumps, PC, p,. Hymer, Willard, 2:26. 285: Porter, DeSoto, d. Knopp, PC, 2-1. Campbell, HARR, p. Watkins, Sikeston, 1:50. Childs, RAYS, d. Becker, Hillsboo, 4-3.
KC-area quarterfinals
106 pounds: Freitag, KEA, p. Short, Hillsboro, 1:55. Bradley, BEL, m.d. Steinhoff, Liberty (Wentzville), 8-0. 113: Ackerman, SMI, d. Harman, Farmington, 8-2. Green, KEA, d. Kivett, Neosho, 9-4. Hey, Washington, d. Benshoof, GVAL, 9-2. Phippen, PC, p. Taylor, Republic, 2:46. 120: Moore, Carthage, d. Bohlken, SMI, 6-3. Fennell, Rolla, m.d. Starr, GVAL, 12-1. Singh, KEA, d. Gerow, McDonald County, 3-2. 126: Barr, Rolla, d. Kincaid, PC, 7-5. Young, Neosho, d. Alexander, GVAL, 3-2. 132: Lewis, KEA, d. Tran, Ft. Zumwalt South, 10-7. Millard, Neosho, d. Hampton, SMI, 3-1. 138: Clapper, GVAL, m.d. Kiethline, Ft. Zumwalt South, 14-4. Brown, WARR, d. Zeik, Liberty (Wentzville), 14-12. Rivera, SMI, d. Barnes, Neosho, 4-3. 145: Warren, Windsor (Imperial), p. Stults, WINN, 3:08. Biondo, BEL, d. Gaebe, Washington, 5-3. 152: Locke, KEA, m.d. Zimmermann, DeSoto, 17-6. Lineberry, GVAL, m.d. Harris, Festus, 13-3. Weber, BEL, p. Greco, Farmington, 1:06. 160: Hernandez, GVAL, d. Allen, Farmington, 7-1. Danner, HARR, p. Wittmer, Branson, 0:40. Purtle, SMI, p. Perkins, Webster Groves, 4:00. 170: Schmidt, PC, m.d. Manning, DeSoto, 11-2. Peeler, RAYS, t.f. Morley, Ladue Horton Watkins, 18-3, 3:15. 182: Yarnell, Windsor (Imperial), d. Caples, RAYS, 3-1. Vanlue, Webb City, p. Mordecai, KEA, 3:27. Brown, WARR, p. Caldwell, Willard, 1:17. 195: Boyd, SMI, p. Pyle, Republic, 1:39. McCracken, Westminster Christian, m.d. Swift,GVIEW, 16-4. Smart, PC, p. Smart, Willard, 7:42. 220: Clayborn, BEL, d. Stewart, Hillsboro, 7-1. Jumps, PC, p. Berg, Farmington, 0:42. 285: Campbell, HARR, d. Kinser, McDonald County, 1-0. Childs, RAYS, d. Imbierowicz, St. Charles, 3-1, SV-1.
Semifinals
106 pounds: Freitag, KEA, m.d. Ortiz, McDonald County, 12-3. Bradley, BEL, inj. def. Winder, Helias Catholic, 0:04. 113: Green, KEA, m.d. Ackerman, SMI, 10-1. Phippen, PC, d. Hey, Washington, 4-2. 120: Owens, Hillsboro, d. Moore, Carthage, 6-2. Singh, KEA, p. Fennell, Rolla, 0:47. 126: Barr, Rolla, d. Shea, Battle, 4-0. Rudy, Ft. Zulwalt South, d. Young, Neosho, 9-6. 132: Frankowski, Rockwood Summit, d. Lewis, KEA, 5-2. Millard, Neosho, d. Obermark, Washington, 13-6. 138: Clapper, GVAL, d. Brainard, Rolla, 5-0. Rivera, SMI, d. Brown, WARR, 5-1. 145: Warren, Windsor (Imperial), m.d. Ulrich, Branson, 10-0. Chavez, Willard, d. Biondo, BEL, 4-3. 152: Lineberry, GVAL, d. Locke, KEA, 6-5. Weber, BEL, d. Moore, Carthage, 3-2. 160: Hernandez, GVAL, d. Danner, HARR, 4-2, SV-1. Purtle, SMI, d. Orsay, Ladue, 8-3. 170: Meine, Warrenton, d. Schmidt, PC, 8-6, SV-1. Peeler, RAYS, d. Williams Neosho, 11-8. 182: Vanlue, Webb City, d. Yarnell, Windsor (Imperial), 6-3. Brown, WARR, d. Stinnett, Sikeston, 8-3. 195: Boyd, SMI, m.d. Plummer, Neosho, 14-3. Smart, PC, d. McCracken, Westminster Christian, 8-3. 220: Null, Warrenton, d. Clayborn, BEL, 6-5. Jumps, PC, m.d. Nutz, Neosho, 10-0. 285: Wall, Carl Junction, p. Campbell, HARR, 1:52. Hitchcock, Neosho, p. Childs, RAYS, 1:11.
CLASS 2
Top five and area team scores (after day two): 1. Oak Grove, 112; 2. Mexico, 108; T3. Monett, 100.5; T3. Savannah, 100.5; 5. Cameron, 77.5; 12. Odessa, 41; 18. Pleasant Hill, 30.5; 25. Excelsior Springs, 21; 40. St. Pius X, 4; T41. Center, 3; T41. Pembroke Hill, 3.
KC-area first round
106 pounds: Coons, ODE, m.d. Scarborough, OG, 10-1. Semerad, Monett, t.f. Day, ES, 16-0, 5:49. 113: Geisner, Ste. Genevieve, d. Wade, ODE, 9-5. Williams, ES, p. Robertson, Kirksville, 0:18. MacWilliam, OG, p. Hinkle, Miller Career Academy, 1:32. 120: Brown, OG, p. Robinson, Soldan International Studies, 0:48. White, ODE, p. Lewis, St. James, 2:34. 126: Sullivan, PLH, p. Stone, Dexter, 1:40. Pavlica, OG, p. Duong, Mexico, 1:46. Lauth, Owensville, p. Donovan, ODE, 3:42. 132: Crocker, St. James, p. Embry, PEMH, 0:29. Morris, Moberly, m.d. Malizzi, ODE, 13-1. 138: Hudson, Fulton, p. Bake, ODE, 1:48. 145: Ladd, Clinton, p. Kroah, OG, 1:15. Morgan, ES, d. Burks, Bolivar, 7-1. 152: Kenepaske, ODE, d. Thompson, Chillicothe, 11-4. Howard, Monett, p. Snelling, Center, 2:21. 160: Pavlica, OG, p. Guthrie, Moberly, 5:32. Miller, PLH, p. Rector, Owensville, 3:22. 170: Goade, Cassville, d. Duffy, PEMH, 3-2. Lightfoot, PLH, p. Washburn, Chillicothe, 1:05. 182: Turnbough, Potosi, p. Edenburn, PLH, 1:28. Kraus, Priory, d. Martin, OG, 6-3. 195: Fox, Mexico, inj. def. Jellison, PLH, 5:47. Miller, SPX, p. Flakes, Kennett, 2:21. 220: Curd, OG, p. Hazelrigg, ODE, 1:22. 285: Kemp, OG, p. Lemons, Kennett, 0:51.
KC-area quarterfinals
106 pounds: Coons, ODE, d. Cochrum, Christian, 11-4. 113: Barrientos, Monett, d. Williams, ES, 8-2. MacWilliam, OG, d. Simmons, Eldon, 7-2. 120: Brown, OG, p. White, ODE, 1:38. 126: Pavlica, OG, m.d. Sullivan, PLH, 12-4. 145: Morgan, ES, p. Schoenfeld, Owensville, 5:36. 152: Sparks, Kirksville, p. Kenepaske, ODE, 1:14. 160: Pavlica, OG, p. Stroup, St. Clair, 2:48. Ekern, Mexico, p. Miller, PLH, 1:27. 170: Lightfoot, PLH, t.f. Wilson, St. James, 16-1, 4:38. 195: Richards, Moberly, m.d. Miller, SPX, 15-4. 220: Curd, OG, p. Boyd, Ste. Genevieve, 3:31. 285: Kemp, OG, p. Schaumburg, Osage, 0:57.
Semifinals
106 pounds: Coons, ODE, d. Thompson, St. Clair, 7-2. Semerad, Monett, p. Day, Cameron, 3:16. 113: Barrientos, Monett, d. Dixon, St. Joseph Benton, 5-2. Huffman, Savannah, d. MacWilliam, OG, 8-6. 120: Strausbaugh, Logan-Rogersville, m.d. Moffett, Bolivar, 13-5. Brown, OG, p. Patton, Mexico, 1:27. 126: Pavlica, OG, d. Landing, St. Clair, 6-4, SV-1. Foreman, Cameron, d. Dews, Fulton, 7-3. 132: Minnick, Chillicothe, m.d. Crocker, St. James, 12-2. Bradley, Monett, d. Staffen, Ste. Genevieve, 7-4. 138: Smith, Savannah, p. Hellebusch, St. Francis Borgia, 4:36. Rogers, Winfield, d. Shewmaker, Benton, 3-1. 145: Herman, St. Clair, d. Rogers, Winfield, 3-2. Ladd, Clinton, m.d. Morgan, ES, 12-4. 152: Sparks, Kirksville, p. Johnson, Benton, 3:03. Hummer, Savannah, d. Carbray, St. Charles West, 4-0. 160: Dillon, Eldon, p. Pavlica, OG, 5:34. Ekern, Mexico, p. Price, Savannah, 3:07. 170: Wilson, Mexico, p. Goade, Cassville, 0:40. Lightfoot, PLH, d. Twaddle, Maryville, 7-2. 182: Turnbough, Potosi, d. Burton, Chillicothe, 6-4. Shanks, Cameron, m.d. Glise, Savannah, 9-0. 195: McNutt, Benton, d. Hahn, Ste. Genevieve, 1-0. Meyer, Monett, t.f. Richards, Moberly, 16-0, 4:48. 220: Ortiz, St. James, d. Rumbaoa, Boonville, 7-4. Curd, OG, d. Richards, St. Clair, 8-2. 285: Paddack, St. Charles West, m.d. Dean, Central (Park Hills), 10-2. Aaron, Mexico, p. Kemp, OG, 4:29.
CLASS 1
Top five and area team scores (after day two): 1. Whitfield, 126.5; 2. Seneca, 116; 3. Lawson, 107; 4. Richmond, 93.5; 5. Centralia, 85; 11. Lathrop, 49; 13. Lexington, 38; T16. Plattsburg, 33; 18. Summit Christian Academy, 31; T20. Mid-Buchanan, 25; 22. Adrian, 23; 2. Carrollton, 21.5; T27. Lone Jack, 12; T39. O’Hara, 3; T39. Sumner Academy, 3; T42. Penney, 2; T46. West Platte, 0.
KC-area first round
106 pounds: Reed, PEN, d. Speer, MB, 8-7. Dalinghaus, LAT, p. Hutchings, RICH, 0:56. Weeks, ADR, p. Keeley, Principia, 0:38. 113: Waigand, RICH, p. Arias, Maplewood-Richmond, 1:27. Lalumia, ADR, p. Berry, Maysville, 2:22. Smith, Buffalo, p. Russell, LAW, 0:27. Beane, LAT, p. Reed, Versailles, 2:45. 120: Stephens, Seneca, d. Blair, LAT, 6-5. Carpenter, LAW, p. Cooley, Father Toltan Regional Catholic, 2:14. Larsen, Warsaw, d. Braun, LJ, 4-3. Wheeler, CAR, p. Stoll, Valle Catholic, 3:01. 126: Bowman, RICH, t.f. Hollis, SUMN, 18-2, 2:28. Bridges, Blair Oaks, p. Hachman, LAW, 3:49. 132: Ross, LAW, m.d. Sheets, Principia, 11-1. Caldwell, RICH, d. Fields, Seneca, 7-6. Hollingsworth, LEX, d. Thomas, Blair Oaks, 10-3. Huck, Valle Catholic, p. Rodriguez, WP, 3:54. 138: Kennedy, PLAT, m.d. Lynch, Brentwood, 15-7. Wheeler, CAR, t.f. Autrey, Buffalo, 16-1, 5:39. Anderson, MB, d. Clay, SUMN, forfeit. Rankin, Lafayette Co., d. Shannon, ADR, 10-6. Killingsworth, LAW, m.d. Hovis, Whitfield, 12-0. 145: Campbell, SCA, d. Bird, Gallatin, 3-1. Mauller, Father Toltan, p. Webb, SUMN, 3:09. Ford, RICH, d. Cook, LAW, 8-6, TB-1. Schlie, PLAT m.d. Bertz, LEX, 12-1. 152: Williams, LAW, p. Walker, Brookfield, 4:32. Schweizer, Gallatin, t.f. Wolfe, LAT, 5:03. Cupp, Marceline, p. McGurn, OH, 1:10. Rotterman, MB, d. Hewitt, RICH, 12-6. 160: Russell, Whitfield, p. Laughtenschlager, LEX, 3:24. Miller, Buffalo, p. Cummings, PLAT, 5:11. Norman, Cleveland NJROTC, inj. def. Delana, RICH, 4:45. Hymer, Seneca, p. Wright, LAT, 2:43. 170: Porras, LEX, d. Jenkins, LAW, 5-4. Nobile, RICH, p. Wright, LAT, 4:48. Doll, South Harrison, med. forf. Staton, CAR. 182: Keefhaver, RICH, p. Perry, Lutheran North, 0:45. Menke, LAW, p. Mills, Father Toltan, 2:21. Frank, CAR, p. Shipley, Brentwood, 3:00. Campbell, SCA, p. Stout, Holden, 1:34. Sheppard, LEX, p. Jackson, Central (New Madrid), 1:41. 195: Boldt, Whitfield, p. Holloway, SCA, 0:43. Fisher, LAW, p. Cooper, SUMN, 0:58. Williamson, Buffalo, p. Bowers, RICH, 3:59. Douglas, LAT, p. Reyes, Principia, 1:23. 220: Leath, LJ, d. Gerhart, Marceline, 8-4. Aeschbacher, Versailles, p. Young, SUMN, 0:29. 285: Robinson, SCA, p. Thomas, Central (New Madrid), 0:31. Elliott, RICH, p. Hill, Holden, 1:20. Matthews, MB, p. Youngblood, Principia, 2:50.
KC-area quarterfinals
106 pounds: McAteer, Whitfield, p. Reed, Penney, 3:13. Dalinghaus, LAT, d. Weeks, ADR, 5-4. 113: Waigand, RICH, p. Lalumia, ADR, 0:24. Newbrough, Centralia, d. Beane, LAT, 4-2. 120: Wheeler, Marceline, p. Carpenter, LAW, 4:42. Wade, Maysville, d. Wheeler, CAR, 4-2. 126: Bowman, RICH, p. Bridges, Blair Oaks, 2:55. 132: Ross, LAW, p. Henry, North Callaway, 0:19. Caldwell, RICH, d. Wynn, Hancock, 6-1. Hollingsworth, LEX, p. Huck, Valle Catholic, 2:57. 138: Stallo, Marceline, d. Kennedy, PLAT, 6-4, SV-1. Popplewell, Maysville, m.d. Wheeler, CAR, 13-5. Anderson, MB, d. Rankin, Lafayette County, 3-2. West, Hallsville, p. Killingsworth, LAW, 3:51. 145: Shotwell, Whitfield, d. Campbell, SCA, 5-4. Estes, Warsaw, p. Ford, RICH, 1:49. Schlie, PLAT, d. Hatfield, Seneca, 7-3. 152: Williams, LAW, d. Elwell, Knob Noster, 5-1. Smith, Seneca, d. Rotterman, MB, 3-0. 170: Porras, LEX, m.d. Reid, Buffalo, 10-2. Nobile, RICH, d. Bellury, Knob Noster, 11-7. 182: Menke, LAW, d. Keefhaver, RICH, 4-0. Schotte, Versailles, p. Frank, CAR, 1:03. Campbell, SCA, p. Sheppard, LEX, 3:15. 195: Fisher, LAW, p. Whitney, Trenton, 1:51. Williamson, Buffalo, d. McClain, PLAT, 4-2, TB-1. Menconi, Brookfield, d. Douglas, LAT, 5-4. 220: Kenady, Buffalo, d. Leath, LJ, 6-4. 285: Elliott, RICH, p. Robinson, SCA, 1:59. Taft, Centralia, p. Matthews, MB, 4:26.
Semifinals
106 pounds: Connelly, Seneca, d. McAteer, Whitfield, 6-1. Dalinghaus, LAT, d. Critten, Gallatin, 3-2, TB-1. 113: Waigand, RICH, d. Roark, Seneca, 5-0. Smith, Buffalo, p. Newbrough, Centralia, 1:33. 120: McAteer, Whitfield, p. Wheeler, Marceline, 1:54. Wade, Maysville, d. Kelly, Principia, 3-1. 126: Wade, Maysville, d. Bowman, RICH, 6-3. Hembree, Seneca, m.d. Eychaner, North Andrew, 14-4. 132: Ross, LAW, p. Littrell, Centralia, 2:38. Hollingsworth, LEX, d. Caldwell, RICH, 5-4. 138: Popplewell, Maysville, d. Stallo, Marceline, 10-3. West, Hallsville, m.d. Anderson, MB, 11-2. 145: Mauller, Father Toltan, p. Shotwell, Whitfield, 1:14. Estes, Warsaw, d. Schlie, PLAT, 4-2. 152: Jacques, Father Toltan, p. Williams, LAW, 3:25. Smith, Seneca, p. Cupp, Marceline, 4:32. 160: Russell, Whitfield, d. Miller, Buffalo, 6-1, SV-1. Edgar, Marceline, d. Martin, Holden, 2-1. 170: Nobile, RICH, d. Porras, LEX, 3-1. Evans, Centralia, d. Doll, South Harrison, 9-4. 182: Menke, LAW, p. Elmore, Whitfield, 3:55. Campbell, SCA, m.d. Schotte, Versailles, 18-10. 195; Fisher, LAW, d. Boldt, Whitfielfd, 10-5. Menconi, Brookfield, d. Williamson, Buffalo, 11-5. 220: Martin, Polo, d. Kenady, Buffalo, 4-2. Hasenkamp, Centralia, p. Owen, Trenton, 0:23. 285: Darrah, Whitfield, d. Elliott, RICH, 3-0. Baker, Brookfield, p. Taft, Centralia, 5:25.
Comments