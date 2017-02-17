High school basketball results - February 17

Boys basketball
Friday’s results
Atchison 58, Harmon 54
Blue Springs 70, Raymore-Peculiar 42
Blue Springs South 62, Lee’s Summit 60
BV Northwest 68, Blue Valley 63
Eudora 52, Paola 40
Grain Valley 54, Excelsior Springs 21
Grandview 71, Kearney 33
Heritage Christian 76, Bishop Seabury 35
Lawrence 73, Olathe North 59
Liberty North 64, Truman 34
LS West 66, Park Hill 54
Lutheran 64, Leeton 44
Nevada 71, Center 67
Oak Park 82, Fort Osage 50
Olathe Northwest 51, Olathe South 44
Olathe East 63, Lawrence Free State 57
Platte County 62, Winnetonka 48
Pleasant Hill 62, Odessa 61
Raytown 64, Liberty 60
Richmond 63, Carrollton 33
Schlagle 90, Wyandotte 64
SM East 71, Leavenworth 57
SM South 63, SM North 60
SM West 75, SM Northwest 60
Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49
St. James Academy 71, Gardner Edgerton 57
St. Pius X 61, Smith-Cotton 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 38
Tonganoxie 37, Bishop Ward 31
Washington 74, Sumner Academy 50
William Chrisman 74, Ruskin 64
Saturday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s results
Barstow 70, Pembroke Hill 59
Lawson 79, Brookfield 46
LS West 80, Winnetonka 39
Penney 55, Trenton 45
St. Joseph Christian 57, Northland Christian 41
Friday’s summaries
ATCHISON 58, HARMON 54
Atchison: Downing 12, Smith 8, Bateman 14, Thompson 8, Helms 16. Totals 21 13-16 58.
Harmon: Byrd 3, Johnson 10, Heard 16, Harris 14, Washington 2, Tiller 9. Totals 21 5-9 54.
ATCH
18
12
13
15
—
58
HARM
15
17
12
10
—
54
Three-point goals: Downing 2, Smith; Harris 2, Heard 2, Byrd, Johnson, Tiller.
BLUE SPRINGS 70
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 42
Raymore-Peculiar: McKinay 13, Williams 4, Jones 5, Shockley 0, Austin 3, McCullough 14, Scroggins 1, Bailey 2, Starforth 0. Totals 14 9-15 42.
Blue Springs: White 4, Black 8, Lawrence 11, Grobmyer 5, Montgomery 1, Bonner 4, King 14, Bello 5, Stewart 0, Parker 18. Totals 25 11-14 70.
RP
16
11
8
7
—
42
BLSP
22
21
18
9
—
70
Three-point goals: McCullough 2, Austin, Jones, McKinay; King 4, Parker 2, Bello, Grobmyer, Lawrence.
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 62
LEE’S SUMMIT 60
Lee’s Summit: Hangust 2, Eames 11, Jones 3, Davis 13, Romi 2, Pressley 4, Brewer 23, Moore 2. Totals 24 9-15 60.
Blue Springs South: Swanigan 3, Roustick 20, Thomas 9, Connors 9, Ravencamp 7, Wright 2, Mauck 12. Totals 23 12-20 62.
LS
14
15
14
17
—
60
BLSS
11
12
17
22
—
62
Three-point goals: Brewer 2, Eames; Connors, Ravencamp, Swanigan, Thomas.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 68
BLUE VALLEY 63
Blue Valley (13-5): Dereney 4, Gomez 8, Geiman 26, Green 3, Van Dyne 4, Hobson 7, Tschirhart 11. Totals 21 14-20 63.
Blue Valley Northwest (16-3): A. Pleasant 9, Morgan 5, Ward 6, Clark 4, Heath 0, Pegues 8, Braun 7, Jackson 20, J. Pleasant 9. Totals 27 10-18 68.
BV
12
15
12
24
—
63
BVNW
15
18
15
20
—
68
Three-point goals: Geiman 3, Dereney; Pegues 2, Ward 2, Jackson, J. Pleasant.
EUDORA 52, PAOLA 40
Paola: Bell 11, Phillips 7, Wilkes 5, Moala 12, Wilson 5. Totals 14 9-15 40.
Eudora: Katzenmeier 3, Hornberger 13, Jerome 2, Ballock 25, Verbanic 3, Brown 6. Totals 14 20-28 52.
PAO
4
9
11
16
—
40
EUD
14
6
9
23
—
52
Three-point goals: Bell 3; Ballock, Brown, Katzenmeier, Verbanic.
GRAIN VALLEY 54
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 21
Excelsior Springs: Chuning 5, Littrell 2, Seely 2, Butler 1, Soria 4, Whitmore 2, Donovan 5. Totals 8 3-6 21.
Grain Valley: Salisbury 11, Gutierrez 5, Pena 1, Kilpatrick 4, Sackman 2, Macoubrie 9, Speigle 5, Meredith 10, Quintrell 7. Totals 22 9-14 54.
EXS
7
5
3
6
—
21
GV
17
14
14
9
—
54
Three-point goals: Chuning, Soria; Speigle.
GRANDVIEW 71, KEARNEY 33
Kearney: D. Ritz 8, Pritzel 8, C. Ritz 3, Huet 0, Frazzel 3, E. Waddel 2, M. Waddel 0, Hoffman 3, Blodgett 2, Doan 4. Totals 12 5-9 33.
Grandview: Lathon 18, Banks 12, Noeke 10, Crook-Jones 6, Sorrells 8, Boston 3, Allen 2, Hopkins 2, Taylor 8, Easy 2, Goudau 0. Totals 28 7-8 71.
KEAR
5
8
15
5
—
33
GV
25
18
15
13
—
71
Three-point goals: Frazell, Pritzel, C. Ritz, D. Ritz; Banks 2, Lathon 2, Sorrells 2, Boston, Taylor.
LAWRENCE 73, OLATHE NORTH 59
Lawrence (12-6): Solko 10, Chapple 8, Miller 0, Selden 12, Quarterbaum 4, King 7, Butler 5, Mallory 15, Buffalomeat 12. Totals 31 5-6 73.
Olathe North (7-11): Jackson 3, Williams 4, Davis 2, Readman 2, Clark 4, Walton 0, Moye 9, Byers 23, Coffman 6, Milner 6. Totals 21 12-20 59.
LAW
25
16
18
14
—
73
ON
13
8
16
22
—
59
Three-point goals: Mallory 3, Solko 2, King; Moye 3, Byers.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 66, PARK HILL 54
Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 3, Childs 19, Brooks 13, Butler 4, Goodrich 16, Kendall 0, Bishop 4, May 7, Diebold 0, Carr 0, Amonye 0, Doolin 0, Jones 0. Totals 25 12-18 66.
Park Hill: Stewart 2, C. Graves 11, R. Graves 0, Majok 0, D. Smith 17, Zeil 0, K. Smith 0, Wallace 0, Engleberg 0, Baack 0, Lee 5, Wilson 12, Bell 7. Totals 20 12-20 54.
LSW
16
18
16
16
—
66
PH
12
14
20
8
—
54
Three-point goals: Brooks 2, May, Sirna; D. Smith.
LIBERTY NORTH 64, TRUMAN 34
Truman: Mabry 2, Edmondson 5, Tanner 2, Lennox 2, Titus 13, Piper 10. Totals 15 0-6 34.
Liberty North: Fragola 19, Brown 2, Coleman 7, Van Egdom 6, Hughes 5, Hanson 10, Malone 3, Cathy 12. Totals 23 12-18 64.
TRUM
15
13
0
6
—
34
LN
14
19
13
18
—
64
Three-point goals: Titus 3, Edmondson; Fragola 3, Hanson 2, Malone.
LUTHERAN 64, LEETON 44
Lutheran: Kunkel 14, Patterson 8, Wagner 16, Aspegren 0, Horn 6, Hinrichs 18, Robertson 2. Totals 27 2-2 64.
Leeton: Uptegrove 4, Jones 4, Cramer 12, Claxton 8, Elwell 14, Davenport 2. Totals 18 3-6 44.
LUTH
25
13
22
4
—
64
LEET
17
9
10
8
—
44
Three-point goals: Kunkel 2, Hinrichs 2, Horn 2, Patterson 2; Elwell 3, Claxton 2.
NEVADA 71, CENTER 67
Nevada (19-3): Mason 2, McNealy 6, Sommer 13, Hinton 2, D. Gayman 3, Ferry 2, C. Gayman 43. Totals 15 37-45 71.
Center (18-5): White 7, Smith 2, Kamgain 31, Ryan 15, Wright 5, D. Wilson 2, J. Wilson 3, Washington 2. Totals 22 15-19 67.
NEVA
20
12
14
25
—
71
CENT
18
16
14
19
—
67
Three-point goals: C. Gayman 2, McNealy 2; Kangain 4, Ryan 2, White, Wright.
OAK PARK 82, FORT OSAGE 50
Oak Park (16-7): Larkey 5, Shariff 0, Lloyd 0, Richardson 13, Goods 14, Becker 5, Nunez 5, Evans 14, Agbaji 26, Jeylani 0. Totals 29 12-14 82.
Fort Osage (4-17): Griswold 7, Sage 0, Dye 5, Baker 2, Le 0, Skaggs 7, C. Smith 1, K. Smith 2, Wilson 5, Pierceall 7, Sederwall 0, Harvey 7, Lauaki 4, Larson 3, Turner 0. Totals 19 6-7 50.
OP
23
24
19
16
—
82
FO
17
15
2
16
—
50
Three-point goals: Evans 4, Agbaji 3, Goods 2, Larkey, Nunez, Richardson; Dye, Griswold, Harvey, Larson, Pierceall, Wilson.
OLATHE EAST 63
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 57
Olathe East: Reynolds 2, Nelson 8, Stuewe 3, Bell 7, LaGore 10, Ramey 21, Kullberg 3, Mackey 9. Totals 22 11-15 63.
Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 12, McCaffery 3, Dinene 8, Thomson 0, Pavlyak 0, Cordes 18, Clark 6, Robinson 10. Totals 20 13-16 57.
OE
11
17
18
17
—
63
LFS
16
15
9
17
—
57
Three-point goals: Ramey 3, Bell, Kullberg, LaGore, Mackey; Cordes 2, Luinstra, McCaffery.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 51
OLATHE SOUTH 44
Olathe Northwest: Nicodemus 4, Holmgren 5, Vanderlike 12, Waters 12, Messina 18, Oppenheim 0, Kline 0. Totals 19 8 11-16 51.
Olathe South: Slavin 9, Peters 12, Koval 6, Adger 6, De Santo 11, Beene 0, Morgan 0, Hutton 0. Totals 17 4-7 44.
ONW
8
12
14
17
—
51
OS
13
10
13
8
—
44
Three-point goals: Messina 2, Holmgren, Kline, Waters; Peters 4, De Santo, Slavin.
PLATTE COUNTY 62, WINNETONKA 48
Platte County: Esdohr 5, Newberry 3, Ost 2, Cummings 14, Ragsdale 24, Rollins 9, Watts 5. Tptals 24 5-9 64.
Winnetonka: Brown 2, Ahmic 5, Campbell 20, A. Tong 6, Beumer 8, B. Tong 7. Totals 20 4-8 48.
PC
16
13
13
20
—
62
WINN
18
11
5
14
—
48
Three-point goals: Ragsdale 6, Rollins 3, Esdohr, Newberry; Campbell 3, Ahmic.
PLEASANT HILL 62, ODESSA 61
Odessa: Falke 8, Fox 2, Bennett 12, Asher 2, Ehlert 15, Garrison 7, Moore 15,. Totals 19 21-33 61.
Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 6, Campbell 13, Bonnerson 2, Ring 22, Ederer 18, Jackson 1. Totals 18 21-29 62.
ODE
9
14
16
22
—
61
PH
4
10
13
35
—
62
Three-point goals: Falke, Garrison; Ederer 2, Kenyon 2, Ring.
RAYTOWN 64, LIBERTY 60
Liberty: Lewis 36, Adams 13, Tison 8, Turner 2, Rawie 1, McClelland 0, Steenstra 0, Jacobs 0. Totals 21 10-14 60.
Raytown: Burton 21, Drew 20, Blanks 10, Fair 6, Proctor 5, Johnson 2, McGee 0, Hutson 0. Totals 25 13-21 64.
LIB
15
13
15
17
—
60
RAY
18
19
14
13
—
64
Three-point goals: Lewis 7, Adams; Burton.
RICHMOND 63, CARROLLTON 33
Carrolton: Bobby 13, Cawyer 1, Jaceton 14, Hayden 0, Brett 2, Thoen-Taney 3. Totals 12 3-11 33.
Richmond: J. Williams 4, D. Williams 8, Goolioe 2, Chowning 15, Alexander 17, Thornberry 15, Mills 2. Totals 27 6-9 63.
CARR
5
14
6
8
—
33
RICH
9
17
17
20
—
63
Three-point goals: Chowning 2, Thornberry.
SCHLAGLE 90, WYANDOTTE 64
Schlagle: Frazier 3, Mitchell 16, Grant-Foster 19, Caldwell 6, Walker 2, Johnson 8, Hunter 3, Gaw 20, Cushon 13. Totals 32 19-33 90.
Wyandotte: McGinnie 8, Evans 34, Wilson 0, Moye 17, Fields 2, Stewart 2, Moore 1. Totals 18 25-35 64.
SCH
12
24
33
21
—
90
WYA
10
15
18
21
—
64
Three-point goals: Grant-Foster 3, Caldwell 2, Gaw, Hunter; Evans 3.
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 71
LEAVENWORTH 57
Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 10, Morantz 0, Schoemann 16, Rieg 8, George 12, Bolton 15, Workman 2, Maddox 6, Dollar 2. Totals 28 12-19 71.
Leavenworth: Johnston 9, Sweet 0, Berry 13, Thiel 12, R. Williams 14, J. Williams 3, Sauer 6, Dalby 0. Totals 20 10-15 57.
SME
14
19
19
19
—
71
LEAV
14
10
19
14
—
57
Three-point goals: Bolton 2, Rieg; Thiel 3, Berry 2, Johnston, R. Williams.
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 63
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 60
Shawnee Mission North (6-12): Bradley 9, Schneider 6, Am. Williams 12, Av. Williams 17, Conoway 8, Hanley 5, Harris 3. Totals 22 10-15 60.
Shawnee Mission South (9-9): Webster 22, Potthoff 6, Wissel 5, Hickman 1, Soares 19, Iba 10. Totals 20 16-26 63.
SMN
19
15
12
14
—
60
SMS
13
12
15
23
—
63
Three-point goals: Am. Williams 4, Hanley, Harris; Soares 4, Iba 2, Potthoff.
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 75
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 60
Shawnee Mission West: Potter 8, Graham 16, Hood 18, Watson 6, Southern 7, Witters 19, Hart 1. Totals 20 31-37 75.
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 9, Specht 2, Ghilardi 14,Olsen 2, Kendall 8, Heinisch 8, Talley 1, Love 16. Totals 23 14-18 60.
SMW
12
25
19
19
—
75
SMNW
15
18
12
15
—
60
Three-point goals: Southern, Witters; Ghilardi 2, Heinish 2, Love 2.
SPRING HILL 55, LOUISBURG 49
Louisburg: P. Buffington 12, C. Buffington 12, Simpson 11, Lancaster 4, Overbay 4, Cain 2, Holtzen 2, Renner 2, Hankinson 0. Totals 14 18 24 49.
Spring Hill: Goff 16, Williams 13, Lovetinsky 8, Delker 6, Todd 5, Leaton 4, Steging 3, Dominick 0, Frank 0, Hitchens 0. Totals 21 10-20 59.
LOU
9
7
10
23
—
49
SH
8
18
14
15
—
55
Three-point goals: P. Buffington 2, Simpson; Goff 2, Steging.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 71
GARDNER EDGERTON 57
Gardner Edgerton: Hatton 7, Toomey 14, Rohr 4, Rollwagen 2, McKelvey 3, Boyt 4, Marshall 2, Jennings 2, Reed 15, Soza 4. Totals 21 14-16 57.
St. James Academy: Spradlin 5, Kaifes 8, Thornhill 8, McKee 21, Dunsmore 2, Dekraii 9, Ftizmorris 18. Totals 26 15-18 71.
GE
15
8
15
19
—
57
SJA
24
18
8
21
—
71
Three-point goals: Hatton; Fitzmorris 2, Kaifes 2, McKee, Thronhill.
ST. PIUS X 61, SMITH-COTTON 49
Smith-Cotton: Buchner 14, Gehlken 4, Hale 7, Couch 11, Weymuth 2, Calloway 2, Morrison 9. Totals 15 17-30 49.
St. Pius X: Hoambrecker 13, Wade 1, Taylor 26, Storm 2, McCoy 4, Conforti 2, Salinas 5, Hipp 8. Totals 19 19-27 61.
SC
8
11
13
17
—
49
SPX
14
15
14
18
—
61
Three-point goals: Couch, Gehlken; Taylor 3, Hoambrecker.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 58
BLUE VALLEY WEST 38
St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 2, Hagenkord 16, Lewis 5, Rost 4, Nussbaum 2, Allegri 12, McMullen 5, Gavin 2, Boedeker 8, Genico 2. Totals 20 11-12 58.
Blue Valley West: Stull 5, Jones 4, Goodale 2, Lucas 10, Rehkop 1, Shipwright 8, Elfstrand 8, Gammon 0, Bain 0, Cummings 0. Totals 13 9-12 38.
STA
19
16
11
12
—
58
BVW
7
10
7
14
—
38
Three-point goals: Hagenkord 4, Allegri 2, Lewis; Shipwright 2, Stull.
TONGANOXIE 37, BISHOP WARD 31
Tonganoxie: Rickard 3, Kleidosty 7, Beech 3, Neas 2, Frese 3, Thompson 4, Gray 7, Mast 2, Caldwell 6. Totals 9 16-24 37.
Bishop Ward: Tabron 2, Ross 5, Nettles 10, Simmons 5, Dominguez-Jones 4, Bush 1, Torres 4. Totals 13 1-2 31.
TONG
12
10
10
5
—
37
BW
5
7
14
5
—
31
Three-point goals: Keidosty 2, Rickard; Nettles 2, Ross, Simmons.
WASHINGTON 74, SUMNER ACADEMY 50
Sumner Academy: Watson 3, V. Jackson 2, D. Jackson 14, McClaine 10, Dockery 9, Nash 10, Brown 2, Houston 0, Colman 0, Shultz 0, Jones. Totals 24 2-6 50.
Washington: Williams 6, Henderson 10, Batie 2, White 0, Campbell 18, Smith 16, Witt 2, Peterson 0, Thomas 4, Hoy 16. Totals 31 10-27 74.
SA
12
8
19
11
—
50
WASH
25
18
19
12
—
74
Three-point goals: Dockery 3, McClaine 2, Nash 2, Watson; Henderson.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 74, RUSKIN 64
William Chrisman: Moore 21, Cox 4, Ruch 12, Herl 5, Cooper 6, Mason 19, Carson 7. Totals 20 29-40 74.
Ruskin: Kitchen 1, Martin 21, Moore 6, Beard 12, Taylor 2, Hudson 6, Parker 3, Irby 10, Williams 3. Totals 20 18-32 64.
WC
18
22
6
28
—
74
RUSK
17
8
10
29
—
64
Three-point goals: Cooper 2, Mason 2, Herl; Beard 2, Martin 2, Hudson, Moore.
Thursday’s summary
ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 57
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 41
Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 6, Borden 6, S. McCubbin 7, Babb 0, Atchison 8, Bond 0, Brown 14. Totals 15 6-15 41.
St. Joseph Christian: Geary 8, Turner 6, S. Wilhight 0, M. Wilhight 12, Cassidy 2, Way 1, C. Matlock 0, Mehennes 1, Maggert 10, I. Matlock 2, Hentigan 16. Totals 21 12-13 57.
NC
9
9
11
12
—
41
SJC
17
10
10
20
—
57
Three-point goals: Borden 2, N. McCubbin 2; Turner 2, Maggert.
Girls basketball
Friday’s results
Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37
Barstow 40, Maranatha Academy 20
Bishop Miege 79, BV Southwest 51
Butler 53, Summit Christian 35
BV Northwest 44, Blue Valley 43, OT
Center 55, Nevada 29
Heritage Christian 55, Bishop Seabury 32
Horton (Kan.) 58, Pleasant Ridge 45
Lansing 71, Turner 17
Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53
Leavenworth 55, SM East 28
Leeton 54, Lutheran 34
Mill Valley 61, BV North 58
Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30
Paola 54, Eudora 40
SM West 43, SM Northwest 32
Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49
Truman 45, Liberty North 44
Van Horn 40, KC Christian 29
Saturday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s results
Belton 51, Raytown South 25
Blue Springs South 59, Blue Springs 21
Gardner Edgerton 45, St. James Academy 35
Kearney 55, Grandview 30
Lawson 41, Brookfield 32
Liberty 43, Raytown 29
LS North 42, LS West 36
Northland Christian 59, St. Joseph Christian 26
North Kansas City 43, Staley 38, OT
Oak Grove 52, Harrisonville 45
Odessa 49, Pleasant Hill 24
Park Hill 51, Lee’s Summit 48
Pembroke Hill 44, Barstow 40
William Chrisman 68, Ruskin 26
Friday’s summaries
BARSTOW 40, MARANATHA ACADEMY 20
Maranatha Academy: Hines 0, Renfield 0, Friesch 6, Crowder 4, Wilcox 0, Eckhart 2, Buetner 0, Adcock 8, Welch 0, Buckner 0. Totals 9 0-2 20.
Barstow: Carpenter 0, Walsworth 20, Lopez 2, Anderson 12, Arment 6, Shaikh 0. Totals 16 6-8 40.
MARA
9
0
6
5
—
20
BARS
10
8
11
11
—
40
Three-point goals: Adcock 2; Arment 2.
BISHOP MIEGE 79
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 51
Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 10, Homoly 5, Russell 2, A. Harms 5, Frazier 4, MacDonald 5, Bentley 28, Holmes 3, Harms 11, Gillian 2, Verhulst 4. Totals 27 18-25 79.
Blue Valley Southwest: Justice 1, Renzi 5, Forcellini 9, Loeffelbien 15, Miller 5, Sargent 12, Fowler 4. Totals 16 14-24 51.
MIE
18
21
26
14
—
79
BVSW
9
12
16
14
—
51
Three-point goals: Bentley 2, Gonzalez 2, Harms, Holmes, Homoly; Forcellini 3, Fowler, Miller.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 44
BLUE VALLEY 43, OT
Blue Valley: Lawrence 7, Lynch 14, Robbins 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 0, Jones 6, Szukalski 15, Ryan 1. Totals 17 7-15 43.
Blue Valley Northwest: Victorine 3, Phillips 9, Harrison 4, Martin 6, Bale 2, Kaufman 2, Byrd 16, Delgado 2. Totals 15 10-15 44.
BV
7
11
13
10
2
—
43
BVNW
11
6
14
10
3
—
44
Three-point goals: Jones, Szukalski; Byrd, Harrison, Phillips, Victorine.
BUTLER 53, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 35
Summit Christian: Schooley 7, Nelson 9, Sprouse 0, Pemberton 0, Gintier 9, K. Lunn 1, Painter 3, Glidewell 4, R. Lunn 2. Totals 13 7-14 35.
Butler: Reynolds 7, Davis 4, McGuire 9, Delbow 26, Lucas 3, Krehn 0, Wheatley 4, Lawrence 0. Totals 17 15-18 53.
SC
4
15
6
10
—
35
BUT
11
20
12
10
—
53
Three-point goals: Gintier, Schooley; Delbow 2, Reynolds.
CENTER 55, NEVADA 29
Nevada: Beshore 3, Gundy 3, Dahmer 3, Charles 10, Phebus 6, Lundine 4. Totals 6 14-19 29.
Center: Mosley 3, Pearson 2, Payne 2, Banister 19, Purnell 8, Mahmud 3, Phillips 2, Fisher 4, Lewis 12. Totals 22 6-18 55.
NEVA
3
8
6
12
—
29
CENT
16
16
18
5
—
55
Three-point goals: Dahmer, Gundy, Lundine; Banister 3, Mahmud, Purnell.
HORTON (Kan.) 58, PLEASANT RIDGE 45
Horton (Kansas): Ross 12, McAfee 7, Lockwood 10, Becker 0, Gaskell 0, Blackburn 13, Bruning 16. Totals 19 16-22 58.
Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 1, Nutsch 4, Adams 5, Heim 26, Nooner 3, Miller 6, Herbig 0, G. Wagner 0. Totals 15 8-13 45.
HORT
11
15
15
17
—
58
PR
16
5
9
15
—
45
Three-point goals: McAfee 2, Ross 2; Heim 4, Adams, Nooner.
LANSING 71, TURNER 17
Turner: Quinto 2, Garcia 1, Ayala 2, Johnson 2, Beery 2, Haygood 6, Vallejo 2. Totals 6 5-11 17.
Lansing: Sommerla 16, Fay 4, Herrera 2, Ernzen 14, Lang 7, Smith 6, Gatson 2, Robinson 11, Mathis 9. Totals 27 14-27 71.
TURN
3
4
4
6
—
17
LANS
25
18
18
10
—
71
Three-point goals: Sommerla 2, Robinson.
LAWRENCE 63, OLATHE NORTH 53
Lawrence: Stewart 4, Lemus 5, Drum 15, Ostronic 0, McKinney 0, Williams 4, K. Thomas 0, Cossey 0, T. Thomas 0, Goodwin 0, Stafford 21, Ajekwu 14. Totals 23 9-15 63.
Olathe North: J. Kenana 7, S. Kenana 0, L. Watts 15, H. Watts 1, Stirling 3, Gallagher 2, Anderson 20, Brock 0, McGinnis 6, Burks 0, Carter 0, Smith 0. Totals 21 9-16 53.
LAW
16
23
8
16
—
63
ON
10
11
17
15
—
53
Three-point goals: Stafford 5, Drum 2, Lemus; J. Kenana, L. Watts.
LEAVENWORTH 55
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 28
Shawnee Mission East: Clough 0, Englund 6, Haverty 6, Yowell 6, Eberhart 2, Frye 2, Bair 2, Keys 0, Barreca 1, Stechschulte 0, Adams 0, Gossick 0, Stanley 3. Totals 10 10-18 28.
Leavenworth: Moore 13, Close 0, A. Brown 7, Howard 14, Lister 12, Knoedler 0, Bowen 2, Robinson 0, J. Brown 2, Wright 0, Mack 1, M. Brown 4. Totals 24 9-14 55.
SME
6
7
10
5
—
28
LEAV
13
14
15
13
—
55
Three-point goals: Stanley, Yowell; Howard, Moore.
LEETON 54, LUTHERAN 34
Lutheran (14-11): Steensma 6, Klatt 7, Miller 2, Tucker 2, Reifsteck 9, Brumley 3, Hick 0, West 3, Smith 2. Totals 12 4-11 34.
Leeton (22-2): Schmatz 14, Harper 5, Shackelford 16, Mudd 2, Goodrich 2, Campbell 2, French 13. Totals 22 6-10 54.
LUTH
11
8
7
8
—
34
LEET
7
14
20
13
—
54
Three-point goals: Reifsteck 3, Steensma 2, Klatt; Schmatz 2, French, Harper.
MILL VALLEY 61, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 58
Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 19, Cassiday 2, E. Kuckelman 27, Runnebaum 4, Keirn 1, Fritz 5. Totals 17 17-23 58.
Mill Valley: Barton 8, Knapp 4, Kaifes 13, Zars 15, Artis 7, Hendrix 14. Totals 21 15-21 61.
BVN
18
8
17
15
—
58
MV
14
12
20
15
—
61
Three-point goals: E. Kuckelman 5, C. Kuckelman 2; Barton 2, Kaifes 2.
OLATHE EAST 55
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 30
Olathe East: Roagon 3, Perez 3, Hoppock 6, Wilson 20, Winemiller 4, Kincaid 8, Shoemaker 10, Kirk 1. Totals 22 2-4 55.
Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 4, Thomas 3, Bishop 10, Piper 2, Hippe 9, Cushing 2. Totals 12 4-4 30.
OE
18
11
20
6
—
55
LFS
7
8
3
12
—
30
Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Hoppock, Perez, Roagon; Bishop 2.
PAOLA 54, EUDORA 40
Paola: Leckner 3, Morgan 12, Williams 8, Hanf 13, Karr 11, Edwards 7. Totals 18 9-13 54.
Eudora: Re. Hiebert 3, Ri. Hiebert 2, Watson 16, Grosdidier 12, Howe 7. Totals 15 1-4 40.
PAO
14
15
13
12
—
54
EUD
10
8
12
10
—
40
Three-point goals: Karr 3, Morgan 3, Williams 2, Leckner; Grosdidier 4, Watson 4, Re. Hiebert.
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 43
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 32
Shawnee Mission West (7-11): Kennedy 9, Beason 10, Henrie 4, Prim 6, Loe 14. Totals 15 9-12 43.
Shawnee Mission Northwest (12-6): Ojeda 6, Nunnink 3, Rose 5, Nachbar 18, Black 0. Totals 9 10-13 32.
SMW
6
12
18
7
—
43
SMNW
10
9
5
8
—
32
Three-point goals: Beason 2, Kennedy 2; Ojeda 2, Nachbar, Rose.
SPRING HILL 55, LOUISBURG 49
Louisburg: C. Buffington 12, Cain 2, Holtzen 2, Lancaster 4, P. Buffington 14, Simpson 9, Renner 2, Overbay 4. Totals 14 18-24 49.
Spring Hill: Steging 3, Goff 16, Delker 8, Lovetinsky 6, Todd 5, Leaton 4, Williams 13. Totals 21 10-19 55.
LOU
9
7
10
23
—
49
SH
8
18
14
15
—
55
Three-point goals: P. Buffington 2, Simpson; Goff 2, Steging.
TRUMAN 45, LIBERTY NORTH 44
Truman: Gilpin 3, Simond 1, Braley 4, Davis 10, Byrd 15, Monroe 12. Totals 14 12-17 45.
Liberty North: Jackson 2, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 6, Stark 15, Burns 2, Cox 2, Gist 15. Totals 18 7-10 44.
TRUM
9
12
12
12
—
45
LN
11
10
9
14
—
44
Three-point goals: Byrd 3, Davis, Gilpin; Stark.
VAN HORN 40, KC CHRISTIAN 29
Van Horn: Fritz 2, Schnakenberg 4, Sua 0, Washington 22, Williams 2, Smith 0, Tatum 2, Leroy 0, Pace 3, Norfleet 2, Sandoval 3. Totals 12 13-24 40.
Kansas City Christian: Hardt 1, Harrison 0, Connealy 1, Eldred 11, Unruh 0, Heivala 7, Mong 9. Totals 6 16-42 29.
VH
4
12
12
12
—
40
KCC
4
7
7
11
—
29
Three-point goals: Washington 3; Eldred.
Thursday’s summaries
LAWSON 41, BROOKFIELD 32
Brookfield (12-13): Williams 8, Gonzalez 3, Vogel 5, Conard 9, Ewing 0, Stufflebean 1, Franklin 6. Totals 12 5-7 32.
Lawson (14-11): Dolt 10, Cress 6, Birkinbine 0, Gindran 2, Rash 12, Chancellor 0, Stark 2, Black 9. Totals 14 11-21 41.
BRO
6
5
10
11
—
32
LAWS
13
7
9
12
—
41
Three-point goals: Gonzalez, Vogel, Williams; Rash 2.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59
ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 26
Northland Christian: Rothhacher 18, Schouten 6, Duncan 3, Lockridge 7, L. Kruse 7, G. Kruse 6, Skaggs 4, Wray 8. Totals 27 2-3 59.
St. Joseph Christian: Freudenthall 6, Carter 0, Minton 6, Maggart 2, Carlson 12. Totals 9 5-8 26.
NC
18
19
15
7
—
59
SJC
12
3
5
6
—
26
Three-point goals: L. Kruse 2, Duncan; Minton 2, Carlson.
PARK HILL 51, LEE’S SUMMIT 48
Lee’s Summit: Johnson 14, Elston 13, Lock 11, Palmer 4, May 4, Benton 2. Totals 48.
Park Hill: Shelby 14, Hopkins 9, Walls 8, Bryant 8, Berger 6, Smith 6. Totals 51.
LS
6
12
14
16
—
48
PH
13
9
12
17
—
51
Three-point goals: Johnson 2, C. Lock; Berger, Bryant.
Comments