February 17, 2017 11:12 PM

High school basketball results - February 17

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

Atchison 58, Harmon 54

Blue Springs 70, Raymore-Peculiar 42

Blue Springs South 62, Lee’s Summit 60

BV Northwest 68, Blue Valley 63

Eudora 52, Paola 40

Grain Valley 54, Excelsior Springs 21

Grandview 71, Kearney 33

Heritage Christian 76, Bishop Seabury 35

Lawrence 73, Olathe North 59

Liberty North 64, Truman 34

LS West 66, Park Hill 54

Lutheran 64, Leeton 44

Nevada 71, Center 67

Oak Park 82, Fort Osage 50

Olathe Northwest 51, Olathe South 44

Olathe East 63, Lawrence Free State 57

Platte County 62, Winnetonka 48

Pleasant Hill 62, Odessa 61

Raytown 64, Liberty 60

Richmond 63, Carrollton 33

Schlagle 90, Wyandotte 64

SM East 71, Leavenworth 57

SM South 63, SM North 60

SM West 75, SM Northwest 60

Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49

St. James Academy 71, Gardner Edgerton 57

St. Pius X 61, Smith-Cotton 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 38

Tonganoxie 37, Bishop Ward 31

Washington 74, Sumner Academy 50

William Chrisman 74, Ruskin 64

Saturday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s results

Barstow 70, Pembroke Hill 59

Lawson 79, Brookfield 46

LS West 80, Winnetonka 39

Penney 55, Trenton 45

St. Joseph Christian 57, Northland Christian 41

Friday’s summaries

ATCHISON 58, HARMON 54

Atchison: Downing 12, Smith 8, Bateman 14, Thompson 8, Helms 16. Totals 21 13-16 58.

Harmon: Byrd 3, Johnson 10, Heard 16, Harris 14, Washington 2, Tiller 9. Totals 21 5-9 54.

ATCH

18

12

13

15

58

HARM

15

17

12

10

54

Three-point goals: Downing 2, Smith; Harris 2, Heard 2, Byrd, Johnson, Tiller.

BLUE SPRINGS 70

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 42

Raymore-Peculiar: McKinay 13, Williams 4, Jones 5, Shockley 0, Austin 3, McCullough 14, Scroggins 1, Bailey 2, Starforth 0. Totals 14 9-15 42.

Blue Springs: White 4, Black 8, Lawrence 11, Grobmyer 5, Montgomery 1, Bonner 4, King 14, Bello 5, Stewart 0, Parker 18. Totals 25 11-14 70.

RP

16

11

8

7

42

BLSP

22

21

18

9

70

Three-point goals: McCullough 2, Austin, Jones, McKinay; King 4, Parker 2, Bello, Grobmyer, Lawrence.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 62

LEE’S SUMMIT 60

Lee’s Summit: Hangust 2, Eames 11, Jones 3, Davis 13, Romi 2, Pressley 4, Brewer 23, Moore 2. Totals 24 9-15 60.

Blue Springs South: Swanigan 3, Roustick 20, Thomas 9, Connors 9, Ravencamp 7, Wright 2, Mauck 12. Totals 23 12-20 62.

LS

14

15

14

17

60

BLSS

11

12

17

22

62

Three-point goals: Brewer 2, Eames; Connors, Ravencamp, Swanigan, Thomas.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 68

BLUE VALLEY 63

Blue Valley (13-5): Dereney 4, Gomez 8, Geiman 26, Green 3, Van Dyne 4, Hobson 7, Tschirhart 11. Totals 21 14-20 63.

Blue Valley Northwest (16-3): A. Pleasant 9, Morgan 5, Ward 6, Clark 4, Heath 0, Pegues 8, Braun 7, Jackson 20, J. Pleasant 9. Totals 27 10-18 68.

BV

12

15

12

24

63

BVNW

15

18

15

20

68

Three-point goals: Geiman 3, Dereney; Pegues 2, Ward 2, Jackson, J. Pleasant.

EUDORA 52, PAOLA 40

Paola: Bell 11, Phillips 7, Wilkes 5, Moala 12, Wilson 5. Totals 14 9-15 40.

Eudora: Katzenmeier 3, Hornberger 13, Jerome 2, Ballock 25, Verbanic 3, Brown 6. Totals 14 20-28 52.

PAO

4

9

11

16

40

EUD

14

6

9

23

52

Three-point goals: Bell 3; Ballock, Brown, Katzenmeier, Verbanic.

GRAIN VALLEY 54

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 21

Excelsior Springs: Chuning 5, Littrell 2, Seely 2, Butler 1, Soria 4, Whitmore 2, Donovan 5. Totals 8 3-6 21.

Grain Valley: Salisbury 11, Gutierrez 5, Pena 1, Kilpatrick 4, Sackman 2, Macoubrie 9, Speigle 5, Meredith 10, Quintrell 7. Totals 22 9-14 54.

EXS

7

5

3

6

21

GV

17

14

14

9

54

Three-point goals: Chuning, Soria; Speigle.

GRANDVIEW 71, KEARNEY 33

Kearney: D. Ritz 8, Pritzel 8, C. Ritz 3, Huet 0, Frazzel 3, E. Waddel 2, M. Waddel 0, Hoffman 3, Blodgett 2, Doan 4. Totals 12 5-9 33.

Grandview: Lathon 18, Banks 12, Noeke 10, Crook-Jones 6, Sorrells 8, Boston 3, Allen 2, Hopkins 2, Taylor 8, Easy 2, Goudau 0. Totals 28 7-8 71.

KEAR

5

8

15

5

33

GV

25

18

15

13

71

Three-point goals: Frazell, Pritzel, C. Ritz, D. Ritz; Banks 2, Lathon 2, Sorrells 2, Boston, Taylor.

LAWRENCE 73, OLATHE NORTH 59

Lawrence (12-6): Solko 10, Chapple 8, Miller 0, Selden 12, Quarterbaum 4, King 7, Butler 5, Mallory 15, Buffalomeat 12. Totals 31 5-6 73.

Olathe North (7-11): Jackson 3, Williams 4, Davis 2, Readman 2, Clark 4, Walton 0, Moye 9, Byers 23, Coffman 6, Milner 6. Totals 21 12-20 59.

LAW

25

16

18

14

73

ON

13

8

16

22

59

Three-point goals: Mallory 3, Solko 2, King; Moye 3, Byers.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 66, PARK HILL 54

Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 3, Childs 19, Brooks 13, Butler 4, Goodrich 16, Kendall 0, Bishop 4, May 7, Diebold 0, Carr 0, Amonye 0, Doolin 0, Jones 0. Totals 25 12-18 66.

Park Hill: Stewart 2, C. Graves 11, R. Graves 0, Majok 0, D. Smith 17, Zeil 0, K. Smith 0, Wallace 0, Engleberg 0, Baack 0, Lee 5, Wilson 12, Bell 7. Totals 20 12-20 54.

LSW

16

18

16

16

66

PH

12

14

20

8

54

Three-point goals: Brooks 2, May, Sirna; D. Smith.

LIBERTY NORTH 64, TRUMAN 34

Truman: Mabry 2, Edmondson 5, Tanner 2, Lennox 2, Titus 13, Piper 10. Totals 15 0-6 34.

Liberty North: Fragola 19, Brown 2, Coleman 7, Van Egdom 6, Hughes 5, Hanson 10, Malone 3, Cathy 12. Totals 23 12-18 64.

TRUM

15

13

0

6

34

LN

14

19

13

18

64

Three-point goals: Titus 3, Edmondson; Fragola 3, Hanson 2, Malone.

LUTHERAN 64, LEETON 44

Lutheran: Kunkel 14, Patterson 8, Wagner 16, Aspegren 0, Horn 6, Hinrichs 18, Robertson 2. Totals 27 2-2 64.

Leeton: Uptegrove 4, Jones 4, Cramer 12, Claxton 8, Elwell 14, Davenport 2. Totals 18 3-6 44.

LUTH

25

13

22

4

64

LEET

17

9

10

8

44

Three-point goals: Kunkel 2, Hinrichs 2, Horn 2, Patterson 2; Elwell 3, Claxton 2.

NEVADA 71, CENTER 67

Nevada (19-3): Mason 2, McNealy 6, Sommer 13, Hinton 2, D. Gayman 3, Ferry 2, C. Gayman 43. Totals 15 37-45 71.

Center (18-5): White 7, Smith 2, Kamgain 31, Ryan 15, Wright 5, D. Wilson 2, J. Wilson 3, Washington 2. Totals 22 15-19 67.

NEVA

20

12

14

25

71

CENT

18

16

14

19

67

Three-point goals: C. Gayman 2, McNealy 2; Kangain 4, Ryan 2, White, Wright.

OAK PARK 82, FORT OSAGE 50

Oak Park (16-7): Larkey 5, Shariff 0, Lloyd 0, Richardson 13, Goods 14, Becker 5, Nunez 5, Evans 14, Agbaji 26, Jeylani 0. Totals 29 12-14 82.

Fort Osage (4-17): Griswold 7, Sage 0, Dye 5, Baker 2, Le 0, Skaggs 7, C. Smith 1, K. Smith 2, Wilson 5, Pierceall 7, Sederwall 0, Harvey 7, Lauaki 4, Larson 3, Turner 0. Totals 19 6-7 50.

OP

23

24

19

16

82

FO

17

15

2

16

50

Three-point goals: Evans 4, Agbaji 3, Goods 2, Larkey, Nunez, Richardson; Dye, Griswold, Harvey, Larson, Pierceall, Wilson.

OLATHE EAST 63

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 57

Olathe East: Reynolds 2, Nelson 8, Stuewe 3, Bell 7, LaGore 10, Ramey 21, Kullberg 3, Mackey 9. Totals 22 11-15 63.

Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 12, McCaffery 3, Dinene 8, Thomson 0, Pavlyak 0, Cordes 18, Clark 6, Robinson 10. Totals 20 13-16 57.

OE

11

17

18

17

63

LFS

16

15

9

17

57

Three-point goals: Ramey 3, Bell, Kullberg, LaGore, Mackey; Cordes 2, Luinstra, McCaffery.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 51

OLATHE SOUTH 44

Olathe Northwest: Nicodemus 4, Holmgren 5, Vanderlike 12, Waters 12, Messina 18, Oppenheim 0, Kline 0. Totals 19 8 11-16 51.

Olathe South: Slavin 9, Peters 12, Koval 6, Adger 6, De Santo 11, Beene 0, Morgan 0, Hutton 0. Totals 17 4-7 44.

ONW

8

12

14

17

51

OS

13

10

13

8

44

Three-point goals: Messina 2, Holmgren, Kline, Waters; Peters 4, De Santo, Slavin.

PLATTE COUNTY 62, WINNETONKA 48

Platte County: Esdohr 5, Newberry 3, Ost 2, Cummings 14, Ragsdale 24, Rollins 9, Watts 5. Tptals 24 5-9 64.

Winnetonka: Brown 2, Ahmic 5, Campbell 20, A. Tong 6, Beumer 8, B. Tong 7. Totals 20 4-8 48.

PC

16

13

13

20

62

WINN

18

11

5

14

48

Three-point goals: Ragsdale 6, Rollins 3, Esdohr, Newberry; Campbell 3, Ahmic.

PLEASANT HILL 62, ODESSA 61

Odessa: Falke 8, Fox 2, Bennett 12, Asher 2, Ehlert 15, Garrison 7, Moore 15,. Totals 19 21-33 61.

Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 6, Campbell 13, Bonnerson 2, Ring 22, Ederer 18, Jackson 1. Totals 18 21-29 62.

ODE

9

14

16

22

61

PH

4

10

13

35

62

Three-point goals: Falke, Garrison; Ederer 2, Kenyon 2, Ring.

RAYTOWN 64, LIBERTY 60

Liberty: Lewis 36, Adams 13, Tison 8, Turner 2, Rawie 1, McClelland 0, Steenstra 0, Jacobs 0. Totals 21 10-14 60.

Raytown: Burton 21, Drew 20, Blanks 10, Fair 6, Proctor 5, Johnson 2, McGee 0, Hutson 0. Totals 25 13-21 64.

LIB

15

13

15

17

60

RAY

18

19

14

13

64

Three-point goals: Lewis 7, Adams; Burton.

RICHMOND 63, CARROLLTON 33

Carrolton: Bobby 13, Cawyer 1, Jaceton 14, Hayden 0, Brett 2, Thoen-Taney 3. Totals 12 3-11 33.

Richmond: J. Williams 4, D. Williams 8, Goolioe 2, Chowning 15, Alexander 17, Thornberry 15, Mills 2. Totals 27 6-9 63.

CARR

5

14

6

8

33

RICH

9

17

17

20

63

Three-point goals: Chowning 2, Thornberry.

SCHLAGLE 90, WYANDOTTE 64

Schlagle: Frazier 3, Mitchell 16, Grant-Foster 19, Caldwell 6, Walker 2, Johnson 8, Hunter 3, Gaw 20, Cushon 13. Totals 32 19-33 90.

Wyandotte: McGinnie 8, Evans 34, Wilson 0, Moye 17, Fields 2, Stewart 2, Moore 1. Totals 18 25-35 64.

SCH

12

24

33

21

90

WYA

10

15

18

21

64

Three-point goals: Grant-Foster 3, Caldwell 2, Gaw, Hunter; Evans 3.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 71

LEAVENWORTH 57

Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 10, Morantz 0, Schoemann 16, Rieg 8, George 12, Bolton 15, Workman 2, Maddox 6, Dollar 2. Totals 28 12-19 71.

Leavenworth: Johnston 9, Sweet 0, Berry 13, Thiel 12, R. Williams 14, J. Williams 3, Sauer 6, Dalby 0. Totals 20 10-15 57.

SME

14

19

19

19

71

LEAV

14

10

19

14

57

Three-point goals: Bolton 2, Rieg; Thiel 3, Berry 2, Johnston, R. Williams.

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 63

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 60

Shawnee Mission North (6-12): Bradley 9, Schneider 6, Am. Williams 12, Av. Williams 17, Conoway 8, Hanley 5, Harris 3. Totals 22 10-15 60.

Shawnee Mission South (9-9): Webster 22, Potthoff 6, Wissel 5, Hickman 1, Soares 19, Iba 10. Totals 20 16-26 63.

SMN

19

15

12

14

60

SMS

13

12

15

23

63

Three-point goals: Am. Williams 4, Hanley, Harris; Soares 4, Iba 2, Potthoff.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 75

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 60

Shawnee Mission West: Potter 8, Graham 16, Hood 18, Watson 6, Southern 7, Witters 19, Hart 1. Totals 20 31-37 75.

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 9, Specht 2, Ghilardi 14,Olsen 2, Kendall 8, Heinisch 8, Talley 1, Love 16. Totals 23 14-18 60.

SMW

12

25

19

19

75

SMNW

15

18

12

15

60

Three-point goals: Southern, Witters; Ghilardi 2, Heinish 2, Love 2.

SPRING HILL 55, LOUISBURG 49

Louisburg: P. Buffington 12, C. Buffington 12, Simpson 11, Lancaster 4, Overbay 4, Cain 2, Holtzen 2, Renner 2, Hankinson 0. Totals 14 18 24 49.

Spring Hill: Goff 16, Williams 13, Lovetinsky 8, Delker 6, Todd 5, Leaton 4, Steging 3, Dominick 0, Frank 0, Hitchens 0. Totals 21 10-20 59.

LOU

9

7

10

23

49

SH

8

18

14

15

55

Three-point goals: P. Buffington 2, Simpson; Goff 2, Steging.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 71

GARDNER EDGERTON 57

Gardner Edgerton: Hatton 7, Toomey 14, Rohr 4, Rollwagen 2, McKelvey 3, Boyt 4, Marshall 2, Jennings 2, Reed 15, Soza 4. Totals 21 14-16 57.

St. James Academy: Spradlin 5, Kaifes 8, Thornhill 8, McKee 21, Dunsmore 2, Dekraii 9, Ftizmorris 18. Totals 26 15-18 71.

GE

15

8

15

19

57

SJA

24

18

8

21

71

Three-point goals: Hatton; Fitzmorris 2, Kaifes 2, McKee, Thronhill.

ST. PIUS X 61, SMITH-COTTON 49

Smith-Cotton: Buchner 14, Gehlken 4, Hale 7, Couch 11, Weymuth 2, Calloway 2, Morrison 9. Totals 15 17-30 49.

St. Pius X: Hoambrecker 13, Wade 1, Taylor 26, Storm 2, McCoy 4, Conforti 2, Salinas 5, Hipp 8. Totals 19 19-27 61.

SC

8

11

13

17

49

SPX

14

15

14

18

61

Three-point goals: Couch, Gehlken; Taylor 3, Hoambrecker.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 58

BLUE VALLEY WEST 38

St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 2, Hagenkord 16, Lewis 5, Rost 4, Nussbaum 2, Allegri 12, McMullen 5, Gavin 2, Boedeker 8, Genico 2. Totals 20 11-12 58.

Blue Valley West: Stull 5, Jones 4, Goodale 2, Lucas 10, Rehkop 1, Shipwright 8, Elfstrand 8, Gammon 0, Bain 0, Cummings 0. Totals 13 9-12 38.

STA

19

16

11

12

58

BVW

7

10

7

14

38

Three-point goals: Hagenkord 4, Allegri 2, Lewis; Shipwright 2, Stull.

TONGANOXIE 37, BISHOP WARD 31

Tonganoxie: Rickard 3, Kleidosty 7, Beech 3, Neas 2, Frese 3, Thompson 4, Gray 7, Mast 2, Caldwell 6. Totals 9 16-24 37.

Bishop Ward: Tabron 2, Ross 5, Nettles 10, Simmons 5, Dominguez-Jones 4, Bush 1, Torres 4. Totals 13 1-2 31.

TONG

12

10

10

5

37

BW

5

7

14

5

31

Three-point goals: Keidosty 2, Rickard; Nettles 2, Ross, Simmons.

WASHINGTON 74, SUMNER ACADEMY 50

Sumner Academy: Watson 3, V. Jackson 2, D. Jackson 14, McClaine 10, Dockery 9, Nash 10, Brown 2, Houston 0, Colman 0, Shultz 0, Jones. Totals 24 2-6 50.

Washington: Williams 6, Henderson 10, Batie 2, White 0, Campbell 18, Smith 16, Witt 2, Peterson 0, Thomas 4, Hoy 16. Totals 31 10-27 74.

SA

12

8

19

11

50

WASH

25

18

19

12

74

Three-point goals: Dockery 3, McClaine 2, Nash 2, Watson; Henderson.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 74, RUSKIN 64

William Chrisman: Moore 21, Cox 4, Ruch 12, Herl 5, Cooper 6, Mason 19, Carson 7. Totals 20 29-40 74.

Ruskin: Kitchen 1, Martin 21, Moore 6, Beard 12, Taylor 2, Hudson 6, Parker 3, Irby 10, Williams 3. Totals 20 18-32 64.

WC

18

22

6

28

74

RUSK

17

8

10

29

64

Three-point goals: Cooper 2, Mason 2, Herl; Beard 2, Martin 2, Hudson, Moore.

Thursday’s summary

ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 57

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 41

Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 6, Borden 6, S. McCubbin 7, Babb 0, Atchison 8, Bond 0, Brown 14. Totals 15 6-15 41.

St. Joseph Christian: Geary 8, Turner 6, S. Wilhight 0, M. Wilhight 12, Cassidy 2, Way 1, C. Matlock 0, Mehennes 1, Maggert 10, I. Matlock 2, Hentigan 16. Totals 21 12-13 57.

NC

9

9

11

12

41

SJC

17

10

10

20

57

Three-point goals: Borden 2, N. McCubbin 2; Turner 2, Maggert.

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37

Barstow 40, Maranatha Academy 20

Bishop Miege 79, BV Southwest 51

Butler 53, Summit Christian 35

BV Northwest 44, Blue Valley 43, OT

Center 55, Nevada 29

Heritage Christian 55, Bishop Seabury 32

Horton (Kan.) 58, Pleasant Ridge 45

Lansing 71, Turner 17

Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53

Leavenworth 55, SM East 28

Leeton 54, Lutheran 34

Mill Valley 61, BV North 58

Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30

Paola 54, Eudora 40

SM West 43, SM Northwest 32

Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49

Truman 45, Liberty North 44

Van Horn 40, KC Christian 29

Saturday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s results

Belton 51, Raytown South 25

Blue Springs South 59, Blue Springs 21

Gardner Edgerton 45, St. James Academy 35

Kearney 55, Grandview 30

Lawson 41, Brookfield 32

Liberty 43, Raytown 29

LS North 42, LS West 36

Northland Christian 59, St. Joseph Christian 26

North Kansas City 43, Staley 38, OT

Oak Grove 52, Harrisonville 45

Odessa 49, Pleasant Hill 24

Park Hill 51, Lee’s Summit 48

Pembroke Hill 44, Barstow 40

William Chrisman 68, Ruskin 26

Friday’s summaries

BARSTOW 40, MARANATHA ACADEMY 20

Maranatha Academy: Hines 0, Renfield 0, Friesch 6, Crowder 4, Wilcox 0, Eckhart 2, Buetner 0, Adcock 8, Welch 0, Buckner 0. Totals 9 0-2 20.

Barstow: Carpenter 0, Walsworth 20, Lopez 2, Anderson 12, Arment 6, Shaikh 0. Totals 16 6-8 40.

MARA

9

0

6

5

20

BARS

10

8

11

11

40

Three-point goals: Adcock 2; Arment 2.

BISHOP MIEGE 79

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 51

Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 10, Homoly 5, Russell 2, A. Harms 5, Frazier 4, MacDonald 5, Bentley 28, Holmes 3, Harms 11, Gillian 2, Verhulst 4. Totals 27 18-25 79.

Blue Valley Southwest: Justice 1, Renzi 5, Forcellini 9, Loeffelbien 15, Miller 5, Sargent 12, Fowler 4. Totals 16 14-24 51.

MIE

18

21

26

14

79

BVSW

9

12

16

14

51

Three-point goals: Bentley 2, Gonzalez 2, Harms, Holmes, Homoly; Forcellini 3, Fowler, Miller.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 44

BLUE VALLEY 43, OT

Blue Valley: Lawrence 7, Lynch 14, Robbins 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 0, Jones 6, Szukalski 15, Ryan 1. Totals 17 7-15 43.

Blue Valley Northwest: Victorine 3, Phillips 9, Harrison 4, Martin 6, Bale 2, Kaufman 2, Byrd 16, Delgado 2. Totals 15 10-15 44.

BV

7

11

13

10

2

43

BVNW

11

6

14

10

3

44

Three-point goals: Jones, Szukalski; Byrd, Harrison, Phillips, Victorine.

BUTLER 53, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 35

Summit Christian: Schooley 7, Nelson 9, Sprouse 0, Pemberton 0, Gintier 9, K. Lunn 1, Painter 3, Glidewell 4, R. Lunn 2. Totals 13 7-14 35.

Butler: Reynolds 7, Davis 4, McGuire 9, Delbow 26, Lucas 3, Krehn 0, Wheatley 4, Lawrence 0. Totals 17 15-18 53.

SC

4

15

6

10

35

BUT

11

20

12

10

53

Three-point goals: Gintier, Schooley; Delbow 2, Reynolds.

CENTER 55, NEVADA 29

Nevada: Beshore 3, Gundy 3, Dahmer 3, Charles 10, Phebus 6, Lundine 4. Totals 6 14-19 29.

Center: Mosley 3, Pearson 2, Payne 2, Banister 19, Purnell 8, Mahmud 3, Phillips 2, Fisher 4, Lewis 12. Totals 22 6-18 55.

NEVA

3

8

6

12

29

CENT

16

16

18

5

55

Three-point goals: Dahmer, Gundy, Lundine; Banister 3, Mahmud, Purnell.

HORTON (Kan.) 58, PLEASANT RIDGE 45

Horton (Kansas): Ross 12, McAfee 7, Lockwood 10, Becker 0, Gaskell 0, Blackburn 13, Bruning 16. Totals 19 16-22 58.

Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 1, Nutsch 4, Adams 5, Heim 26, Nooner 3, Miller 6, Herbig 0, G. Wagner 0. Totals 15 8-13 45.

HORT

11

15

15

17

58

PR

16

5

9

15

45

Three-point goals: McAfee 2, Ross 2; Heim 4, Adams, Nooner.

LANSING 71, TURNER 17

Turner: Quinto 2, Garcia 1, Ayala 2, Johnson 2, Beery 2, Haygood 6, Vallejo 2. Totals 6 5-11 17.

Lansing: Sommerla 16, Fay 4, Herrera 2, Ernzen 14, Lang 7, Smith 6, Gatson 2, Robinson 11, Mathis 9. Totals 27 14-27 71.

TURN

3

4

4

6

17

LANS

25

18

18

10

71

Three-point goals: Sommerla 2, Robinson.

LAWRENCE 63, OLATHE NORTH 53

Lawrence: Stewart 4, Lemus 5, Drum 15, Ostronic 0, McKinney 0, Williams 4, K. Thomas 0, Cossey 0, T. Thomas 0, Goodwin 0, Stafford 21, Ajekwu 14. Totals 23 9-15 63.

Olathe North: J. Kenana 7, S. Kenana 0, L. Watts 15, H. Watts 1, Stirling 3, Gallagher 2, Anderson 20, Brock 0, McGinnis 6, Burks 0, Carter 0, Smith 0. Totals 21 9-16 53.

LAW

16

23

8

16

63

ON

10

11

17

15

53

Three-point goals: Stafford 5, Drum 2, Lemus; J. Kenana, L. Watts.

LEAVENWORTH 55

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 28

Shawnee Mission East: Clough 0, Englund 6, Haverty 6, Yowell 6, Eberhart 2, Frye 2, Bair 2, Keys 0, Barreca 1, Stechschulte 0, Adams 0, Gossick 0, Stanley 3. Totals 10 10-18 28.

Leavenworth: Moore 13, Close 0, A. Brown 7, Howard 14, Lister 12, Knoedler 0, Bowen 2, Robinson 0, J. Brown 2, Wright 0, Mack 1, M. Brown 4. Totals 24 9-14 55.

SME

6

7

10

5

28

LEAV

13

14

15

13

55

Three-point goals: Stanley, Yowell; Howard, Moore.

LEETON 54, LUTHERAN 34

Lutheran (14-11): Steensma 6, Klatt 7, Miller 2, Tucker 2, Reifsteck 9, Brumley 3, Hick 0, West 3, Smith 2. Totals 12 4-11 34.

Leeton (22-2): Schmatz 14, Harper 5, Shackelford 16, Mudd 2, Goodrich 2, Campbell 2, French 13. Totals 22 6-10 54.

LUTH

11

8

7

8

34

LEET

7

14

20

13

54

Three-point goals: Reifsteck 3, Steensma 2, Klatt; Schmatz 2, French, Harper.

MILL VALLEY 61, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 58

Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 19, Cassiday 2, E. Kuckelman 27, Runnebaum 4, Keirn 1, Fritz 5. Totals 17 17-23 58.

Mill Valley: Barton 8, Knapp 4, Kaifes 13, Zars 15, Artis 7, Hendrix 14. Totals 21 15-21 61.

BVN

18

8

17

15

58

MV

14

12

20

15

61

Three-point goals: E. Kuckelman 5, C. Kuckelman 2; Barton 2, Kaifes 2.

OLATHE EAST 55

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 30

Olathe East: Roagon 3, Perez 3, Hoppock 6, Wilson 20, Winemiller 4, Kincaid 8, Shoemaker 10, Kirk 1. Totals 22 2-4 55.

Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 4, Thomas 3, Bishop 10, Piper 2, Hippe 9, Cushing 2. Totals 12 4-4 30.

OE

18

11

20

6

55

LFS

7

8

3

12

30

Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Hoppock, Perez, Roagon; Bishop 2.

PAOLA 54, EUDORA 40

Paola: Leckner 3, Morgan 12, Williams 8, Hanf 13, Karr 11, Edwards 7. Totals 18 9-13 54.

Eudora: Re. Hiebert 3, Ri. Hiebert 2, Watson 16, Grosdidier 12, Howe 7. Totals 15 1-4 40.

PAO

14

15

13

12

54

EUD

10

8

12

10

40

Three-point goals: Karr 3, Morgan 3, Williams 2, Leckner; Grosdidier 4, Watson 4, Re. Hiebert.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 43

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 32

Shawnee Mission West (7-11): Kennedy 9, Beason 10, Henrie 4, Prim 6, Loe 14. Totals 15 9-12 43.

Shawnee Mission Northwest (12-6): Ojeda 6, Nunnink 3, Rose 5, Nachbar 18, Black 0. Totals 9 10-13 32.

SMW

6

12

18

7

43

SMNW

10

9

5

8

32

Three-point goals: Beason 2, Kennedy 2; Ojeda 2, Nachbar, Rose.

SPRING HILL 55, LOUISBURG 49

Louisburg: C. Buffington 12, Cain 2, Holtzen 2, Lancaster 4, P. Buffington 14, Simpson 9, Renner 2, Overbay 4. Totals 14 18-24 49.

Spring Hill: Steging 3, Goff 16, Delker 8, Lovetinsky 6, Todd 5, Leaton 4, Williams 13. Totals 21 10-19 55.

LOU

9

7

10

23

49

SH

8

18

14

15

55

Three-point goals: P. Buffington 2, Simpson; Goff 2, Steging.

TRUMAN 45, LIBERTY NORTH 44

Truman: Gilpin 3, Simond 1, Braley 4, Davis 10, Byrd 15, Monroe 12. Totals 14 12-17 45.

Liberty North: Jackson 2, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 6, Stark 15, Burns 2, Cox 2, Gist 15. Totals 18 7-10 44.

TRUM

9

12

12

12

45

LN

11

10

9

14

44

Three-point goals: Byrd 3, Davis, Gilpin; Stark.

VAN HORN 40, KC CHRISTIAN 29

Van Horn: Fritz 2, Schnakenberg 4, Sua 0, Washington 22, Williams 2, Smith 0, Tatum 2, Leroy 0, Pace 3, Norfleet 2, Sandoval 3. Totals 12 13-24 40.

Kansas City Christian: Hardt 1, Harrison 0, Connealy 1, Eldred 11, Unruh 0, Heivala 7, Mong 9. Totals 6 16-42 29.

VH

4

12

12

12

40

KCC

4

7

7

11

29

Three-point goals: Washington 3; Eldred.

Thursday’s summaries

LAWSON 41, BROOKFIELD 32

Brookfield (12-13): Williams 8, Gonzalez 3, Vogel 5, Conard 9, Ewing 0, Stufflebean 1, Franklin 6. Totals 12 5-7 32.

Lawson (14-11): Dolt 10, Cress 6, Birkinbine 0, Gindran 2, Rash 12, Chancellor 0, Stark 2, Black 9. Totals 14 11-21 41.

BRO

6

5

10

11

32

LAWS

13

7

9

12

41

Three-point goals: Gonzalez, Vogel, Williams; Rash 2.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59

ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 26

Northland Christian: Rothhacher 18, Schouten 6, Duncan 3, Lockridge 7, L. Kruse 7, G. Kruse 6, Skaggs 4, Wray 8. Totals 27 2-3 59.

St. Joseph Christian: Freudenthall 6, Carter 0, Minton 6, Maggart 2, Carlson 12. Totals 9 5-8 26.

NC

18

19

15

7

59

SJC

12

3

5

6

26

Three-point goals: L. Kruse 2, Duncan; Minton 2, Carlson.

PARK HILL 51, LEE’S SUMMIT 48

Lee’s Summit: Johnson 14, Elston 13, Lock 11, Palmer 4, May 4, Benton 2. Totals 48.

Park Hill: Shelby 14, Hopkins 9, Walls 8, Bryant 8, Berger 6, Smith 6. Totals 51.

LS

6

12

14

16

48

PH

13

9

12

17

51

Three-point goals: Johnson 2, C. Lock; Berger, Bryant.

