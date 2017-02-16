Area golf results - February 16

AREA GOLF
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
HOLES IN ONE
AT BLUE SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB: Derrick Hopper, No. 6, 140 yards, 7-iron.
AT GARDNER GOLF COURSE: Kenny “Chief” Pearson, No. 7, 150 yards, 8-iron.
AT FALCON VALLEY GOLF COURSE: Aaron Fast, No. 5, 140 yards, 9-iron.
AT LAQUINTA COUNTRY CLUB: Mary Shay, No. 3, 87 yards, 9-iron.
