February 16, 2017 10:46 PM

High school results - February 16

High schools

Boys basketball

Thursday’s results

Barstow 70, Pembroke Hill 59

Lawson 79, Brookfield 46

LS West 80, Winnetonka 39

Penney 55, Trenton 45

St. Joseph Christian 57, Northland Christian 41

Friday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Bonner Springs

Bishop Miege at BV Southwest

Blue Valley at BV Northwest

BV North at Mill Valley

Carrollton at Richmond

Clinton at O'Hara

East at Northeast

Gardner Edgerton at St. James Academy

Heritage Christian at Bishop Seabury

Horton (Kan.) at Pleasant Ridge

Immaculata at Valley Falls

Jackson Heights at McLouth

Lawrence at Olathe North

Lee's Summit West at Park Hill

Liberty at Raytown

Louisburg at Spring Hill

Lutheran at Leeton

Maranatha Christian at Barstow

Midway at Osceola

North Kansas City at Staley

Oak Grove at Harrisonville

Oak Park at Fort Osage

Odessa at Pleasant Hill

Olathe East at Lawrence Free State

Olathe Northwest at Olathe South

Osawatomie at Burlington

Paola at Eudora

Platte County at Winnetonka

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

Raytown South at Belton

Schlagle at Wyandotte

SM East at Leavenworth

SM North at SM South

SM West at SM Northwest

Sherwood at University Academy

Smith-Cotton at St. Pius X

Smithville at St. Joseph Lafayette

St. Thomas Aquinas at BV West

Summit Christian at Butler

Sumner Academy at Washington

Tonganoxie at Bishop Ward

Truman at Liberty North

Turner at Lansing

Van Horn at Kansas City Christian

William Chrisman at Ruskin

Wednesday’s results

Blue Springs 89, LS North 78

Cristo Rey 57, Central 45

Lansing 69, Bishop Ward 28

Northland Christian 59, West Platte 51

Park Hill 59, Blue Springs South 50

St. James Academy 100, Rockhurst 81

Thursday’s summaries

BARSTOW 70, PEMBROKE HILL 59

Barstow: Horne 9, Nuss 7, Walz 17, Gilyard 37, Felton 0. Totals 25 15-23 70.

Pembroke Hill: Lewis 23, Allen 3, Cobb 4, El-Scari 12, Ramza 3, Powell 8, Kagwanja 6. Totals 24 9-14 59.

BARS

18

12

18

22

70

PH

17

11

16

15

59

Three-point goals: Gilyard 3, Nuss 2; El-Scari 2, Ramza.

LAWSON 79, BROOKFIELD 46

Brookfield (6-18): Izard 3, Magnuson 18, Horton 12, Daughtery 3, Gunn 3, Dodd 2, Taylor 1, Fay 4. Totals 18 3-9 46.

Lawson (23-2): Ross 12, Glenn 24, Miller 7, Dunn 19, Covey 2, Weber 9, Yager 3, Porth 3. Totals 30 10-14 79.

BRO

12

16

10

8

46

LAWS

25

17

22

15

79

Three-point goals: Magnuson 3, Horton 2, Daughtery, Gunn; Glenn 5, Porth, Ross, Weber, Yager.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 80, WINNETONKA 39

Winnetonka: Williamson 1, Davis 2, Campbell 18, Freeman 2, A. Tong 8, B. Tong 5, Triplett 1, Hendrick 2. Totals: 15 5-7 39.

Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 9, Childs 16, Brooks 7, Butler 4, Goodrich 9, Bishop 7, May 9, Diebold 3, Amonye 8, Doolin 6, Jones 2. Totals 31 7-11 80.

WINN

15

5

14

5

39

LSW

22

25

27

6

80

Three-point goals: Campbell 3, B. Tong; Sirna 3, Amonye 2, Goodrich 2, May 2, Bishop, Diebold.

Girls basketball

Thursday’s results

Belton 51, Raytown South 25

Blue Springs South 59, Blue Springs 21

Gardner Edgerton 45, St. James Academy 35

Kearney 55, Grandview 30

Lawson 41, Brookfield 32

Liberty 43, Raytown 29

LS North 42, LS West 36

Northland Christian 59, St. Joseph Christian 26

North Kansas City 43, Staley 38, OT

Oak Grove 52, Harrisonville 45

Odessa 49, Pleasant Hill 24

Pembroke Hill 44, Barstow 40

William Chrisman 68, Ruskin 26

Friday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Bonner Springs

Bishop Miege at BV Southwest

Blue Valley at BV Northwest

BV North at Mill Valley

Carrollton at Richmond

Heritage Christian at Bishop Seabury

Horton (Kan.) at Pleasant Ridge

Immaculata at Valley Falls

Jackson Heights at McLouth

Lawrence at Olathe North

Lee's Summit West at Park Hill

Liberty at Raytown

Louisburg at Spring Hill

Maranatha Christian at Barstow

North Kansas City at Staley

Oak Grove at Harrisonville

Oak Park at Fort Osage

Odessa at Pleasant Hill

Olathe East at Lawrence Free State

Olathe Northwest at Olathe South

Osawatomie at Burlington

Paola at Eudora

Platte County at Winnetonka

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

Raytown South at Belton

Schlagle at Wyandotte

SM East at Leavenworth

SM North at SM South

SM West at SM Northwest

Sherwood at University Academy

Smithville at St. Joseph Lafayette

St. Thomas Aquinas at BV West

Summit Christian at Butler

Sumner Academy at Washington

Tonganoxie at Bishop Ward

Truman at Liberty North

Turner at Lansing

Van Horn at Kansas City Christian

William Chrisman at Ruskin

Wednesday’s results

Central 35, Cristo Rey 34

Lansing 83, Bishop Ward 33

SM West 53, SM East 46

St. Teresa’s Academy 61, Metro Academy 25

West Platte 53, Northland Christian 44

Thursday’s summaries

BELTON 51, RAYTOWN SOUTH 25

Raytown South: Kolb 0, Garth 10, Milligan 2, Murphy 0, Carter 0, Williams 0, Pinks 0, Billups-Campbelle 9, Griddine 4, Carson 0. Totals 12 0-4 25.

Belton: Hobson 1, Lewis 21, Carter 0, Zamora 0, Gamble 4, Nichols 2, Hunsake 2, Fualkner 2, Asaeli 0, Staats 0, White 0, Estell 8, Crowder 0, Bandy 8. Totals 18 12-22 51.

RS

3

2

10

10

25

BELT

21

9

11

10

51

Three-point goals: Billups-Campbelle; Bandy 2, Lewis.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 59

BLUE SPRINGS 21

Blue Springs: Grisolano 0, Pratt 0, Sample 3, Swanson 11, Andrews 0, Bello 0, Baldwin 0, Smith 2, Helms 1, Kanagawa 4. Totals 7 5-6 21.

Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 6, Tauai 11, Abernathy 3, Abarca 4, Connors 9, Harding 0, Reynolds 4, Davenport 15, Fowler 7, Ford 0, Stanton 0, Tolliver 0. Totals 21 13-17 59.

BLSP

6

9

4

2

21

BLSS

22

15

20

2

59

Three-point goals: Sample, Swanson; Abernathy, Connors, Davenport, Tauai.

GARDNER EDGERTON 45

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 35

Gardner Edgerton: Wilson 0, Glaser 0, Nelson 4, Burger 0, Whitley 0, Bilhimer 2, Schultz 0, Androff 15, Beasley 0, Carpenter 9, Washington 15. Totals 17 6-14 45.

St. James Academy: Kaufman 18, Kempf 10, Streeter 0, Setter 2, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 0, Goetz 3, Kearney 0, Hall 0. Totals 15 3-6 35.

GE

18

9

9

9

45

SJA

10

8

7

10

35

Three-point goals: Washington 2, Nelson; Kempf 2.

KEARNEY 55, GRANDVIEW 30

Kearney: Kelly 9, Yakle 18, Runions 2, Schwarzenbach 26, Couch 0. Totals 24 3-6 55.

Grandview: Chambers 10, Partee 12, Byrd 3, Crusoe 5, Osborne 0. Totals 13 0-0 30.

KEAR

19

17

7

12

55

GV

9

4

12

5

30

Three-point goals: Yakle 4; Chambers 2, Byrd, Crusoe.

LAWSON 41, BROOKFIELD 32

Brookfield (12-13): Williams 8, Gonzalez 3, Vogel 5, Conard 9, Ewing 0, Stufflebean 1, Franklin 6. Totals 12 5-7 32.

Lawson (14-11): Dolt 10, Cress 6, Birkinbine 0, Gindran 2, Rash 12, Chancellor 0, Stark 2, Black 9. Totals 14 11-21 41.

BRO

6

5

10

11

32

LAWS

13

7

9

12

41

Three-point goals: Gonzalez, Vogel, Williams; Rash 2.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 42

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 36

Lee’s Summit North (22-0): Griffin 11, Ai. Johnson 9, Aa. Johnson 15, Stewart 0, Jennings 7, Frazier 0. Totals 13 13-23 42.

Lee’s Summit West (10-12): Plummer 0, Kemp 13, Brooks 2, Lovelace 4, Beeler 3, Cunningham 8, Calloway 3, Campbell 3. Totals 14 5-10 36.

LSN

15

7

5

15

42

LSW

13

6

4

13

36

Three-point goals: Griffin 2, Jennings; Cunningham 2, Beeler.

LIBERTY 43, RAYTOWN 29

Raytown: Collins 0, Brown 0, Thomas 10, Yoder 0, Bivins 4, Tuberville 11, Washington 4. Totals 11 6-9 29.

Liberty: Nelson 8, Mary 6, Richard 3, Newland 10, Hall 8, Fleming 2, Alexander 4, Jordan 2. Totals 10 19-25 43.

RAY

7

8

4

10

29

LIB

3

5

12

23

43

Three-point goals: Bivins; Mary 2, Hall, Newland.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 43, STALEY 38, OT

North Kansas City: Turner 14, Chandler 18, Boyland 1, Callaway 5, Weeks 3, Lee 2. Totals 16 4-5 43.

Staley: Neff 8, Smith 3, Gilbert 8, Bell 9, Harvey 7, Hatfield 3. Totals 13 4-8 38.

NKC

10

8

10

9

6

43

STA

11

10

4

12

1

38

Three-point goals: Turner 4, Callaway, Chandler, Weeks; Bell 3, Gilbert 2, Neff 2, Hatfield.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59

ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 26

Northland Christian: Rothhacher 18, Schouten 6, Duncan 3, Lockridge 7, L. Kruse 7, G. Kruse 6, Skaggs 4, Wray 8. Totals 27 2-3 59.

St. Joseph Christian: Freudenthall 6, Carter 0, Minton 6, Maggart 2, Carlson 12. Totals 9 5-8 26.

NC

18

19

15

7

59

SJC

12

3

5

6

26

Three-point goals: L. Kruse 2, Duncan; Minton 2, Carlson.

OAK GROVE 52, HARRISONVILLE 45

Harrisonville: Knox 5, Hartzler 11, McClellan 7, Reynolds 2, Bundt 6, Gibbs 4, Kliewer 10, Moreland 0, Phelps 0. Totals 17 9-12 45.

Oak Grove: Marsh 15, S. Heldenbrand 13, E. Heldenbrand 11, Weir 9, Dunham 4, Delgado 0, Collier 0, Heckman 0, Cox 0, Martin 0. Totals 22 7-15 52.

HARR

18

6

10

11

45

OG

18

14

10

10

52

Three-point goals: Knox, McClellan; Marsh.

ODESSA 49, PLEASANT HILL 24

Pleasant Hill: She. Williams 1, Shewmaker 6, Sha. Williams 5, Shainn 2, Philipsheck 4, Curtis 6. Totals 9 3-6 24.

Odessa: Steinbeck 1, Empson 9, Ki. Grubb 13, Morris 8, Leap 13, Kl. Grubb 3, Smith 2. Totals 19 10-15 49.

PH

5

7

10

2

24

ODE

3

12

20

14

49

Three-point goals: Curtis 2, Sha. Williams; Ki. Grubb.

PEMBROKE HILL 44, BARSTOW 40

Barstow: Arment 6, Lopez 2, Anderson 3, Carpenter 4, Walsworth 25. Totals 15 8-11 40.

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 5, Copaken 7, Tinoco 6, Ervin 18, Pepitone 8. Totals 12 12-17 44.

BARS

13

9

10

8

40

PH

13

11

8

12

44

Three-point goals: Arment 2; Tinoco 2, Ervin, Kopaken.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 68, RUSKIN 26

William Chrisman: Atagi 7, Adreal Bell 9, Lopez 10, Burns 12, Acevedo 6, Navy 2, Erickson 3, Adreon Bell 17, David 2. Totals 26 12-12 68.

Ruskin: White 2, Lewis 7, McCray 12, Brown 3, Walton 2. Totals 9 5-8 26.

WC

19

16

19

14

68

RUSK

4

2

10

10

26

Three-point goals: Adreon Bell 2, Atagi, Adreal Bell; Brown, Lewis, McCray.

Wednesday’s summary

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 53

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 46

Shawnee Mission East: Frye 8, Claugh 4, England 2, Haverty 14, Dair 0, Keys 0, Barreca 0, Yowell 9, Stechschutte 4, Adams 0, Gossick 0, Austue 0, Hise 3, Stanley 0, Ederhart 2. Totals 14 18-26 46.

Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 8, Deason 4, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 8, Derkley 0, A. Henrie 2, Diehl 12, Prin 9, Lee 1, Haines 0, Loe 9. Totals 12 25-43 53.

SME

4

15

10

17

46

SMW

16

14

6

17

53

Three-point goals: Diehl 2.

