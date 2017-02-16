High school results - February 16

High schools
Boys basketball
Thursday’s results
Barstow 70, Pembroke Hill 59
Lawson 79, Brookfield 46
LS West 80, Winnetonka 39
Penney 55, Trenton 45
St. Joseph Christian 57, Northland Christian 41
Friday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Bonner Springs
Bishop Miege at BV Southwest
Blue Valley at BV Northwest
BV North at Mill Valley
Carrollton at Richmond
Clinton at O'Hara
East at Northeast
Gardner Edgerton at St. James Academy
Heritage Christian at Bishop Seabury
Horton (Kan.) at Pleasant Ridge
Immaculata at Valley Falls
Jackson Heights at McLouth
Lawrence at Olathe North
Lee's Summit West at Park Hill
Liberty at Raytown
Louisburg at Spring Hill
Lutheran at Leeton
Maranatha Christian at Barstow
Midway at Osceola
North Kansas City at Staley
Oak Grove at Harrisonville
Oak Park at Fort Osage
Odessa at Pleasant Hill
Olathe East at Lawrence Free State
Olathe Northwest at Olathe South
Osawatomie at Burlington
Paola at Eudora
Platte County at Winnetonka
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
Raytown South at Belton
Schlagle at Wyandotte
SM East at Leavenworth
SM North at SM South
SM West at SM Northwest
Sherwood at University Academy
Smith-Cotton at St. Pius X
Smithville at St. Joseph Lafayette
St. Thomas Aquinas at BV West
Summit Christian at Butler
Sumner Academy at Washington
Tonganoxie at Bishop Ward
Truman at Liberty North
Turner at Lansing
Van Horn at Kansas City Christian
William Chrisman at Ruskin
Wednesday’s results
Blue Springs 89, LS North 78
Cristo Rey 57, Central 45
Lansing 69, Bishop Ward 28
Northland Christian 59, West Platte 51
Park Hill 59, Blue Springs South 50
St. James Academy 100, Rockhurst 81
Thursday’s summaries
BARSTOW 70, PEMBROKE HILL 59
Barstow: Horne 9, Nuss 7, Walz 17, Gilyard 37, Felton 0. Totals 25 15-23 70.
Pembroke Hill: Lewis 23, Allen 3, Cobb 4, El-Scari 12, Ramza 3, Powell 8, Kagwanja 6. Totals 24 9-14 59.
BARS
18
12
18
22
—
70
PH
17
11
16
15
—
59
Three-point goals: Gilyard 3, Nuss 2; El-Scari 2, Ramza.
LAWSON 79, BROOKFIELD 46
Brookfield (6-18): Izard 3, Magnuson 18, Horton 12, Daughtery 3, Gunn 3, Dodd 2, Taylor 1, Fay 4. Totals 18 3-9 46.
Lawson (23-2): Ross 12, Glenn 24, Miller 7, Dunn 19, Covey 2, Weber 9, Yager 3, Porth 3. Totals 30 10-14 79.
BRO
12
16
10
8
—
46
LAWS
25
17
22
15
—
79
Three-point goals: Magnuson 3, Horton 2, Daughtery, Gunn; Glenn 5, Porth, Ross, Weber, Yager.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 80, WINNETONKA 39
Winnetonka: Williamson 1, Davis 2, Campbell 18, Freeman 2, A. Tong 8, B. Tong 5, Triplett 1, Hendrick 2. Totals: 15 5-7 39.
Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 9, Childs 16, Brooks 7, Butler 4, Goodrich 9, Bishop 7, May 9, Diebold 3, Amonye 8, Doolin 6, Jones 2. Totals 31 7-11 80.
WINN
15
5
14
5
—
39
LSW
22
25
27
6
—
80
Three-point goals: Campbell 3, B. Tong; Sirna 3, Amonye 2, Goodrich 2, May 2, Bishop, Diebold.
Girls basketball
Thursday’s results
Belton 51, Raytown South 25
Blue Springs South 59, Blue Springs 21
Gardner Edgerton 45, St. James Academy 35
Kearney 55, Grandview 30
Lawson 41, Brookfield 32
Liberty 43, Raytown 29
LS North 42, LS West 36
Northland Christian 59, St. Joseph Christian 26
North Kansas City 43, Staley 38, OT
Oak Grove 52, Harrisonville 45
Odessa 49, Pleasant Hill 24
Pembroke Hill 44, Barstow 40
William Chrisman 68, Ruskin 26
Friday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Bonner Springs
Bishop Miege at BV Southwest
Blue Valley at BV Northwest
BV North at Mill Valley
Carrollton at Richmond
Heritage Christian at Bishop Seabury
Horton (Kan.) at Pleasant Ridge
Immaculata at Valley Falls
Jackson Heights at McLouth
Lawrence at Olathe North
Lee's Summit West at Park Hill
Liberty at Raytown
Louisburg at Spring Hill
Maranatha Christian at Barstow
North Kansas City at Staley
Oak Grove at Harrisonville
Oak Park at Fort Osage
Odessa at Pleasant Hill
Olathe East at Lawrence Free State
Olathe Northwest at Olathe South
Osawatomie at Burlington
Paola at Eudora
Platte County at Winnetonka
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
Raytown South at Belton
Schlagle at Wyandotte
SM East at Leavenworth
SM North at SM South
SM West at SM Northwest
Sherwood at University Academy
Smithville at St. Joseph Lafayette
St. Thomas Aquinas at BV West
Summit Christian at Butler
Sumner Academy at Washington
Sumner Academy at Washington
Tonganoxie at Bishop Ward
Truman at Liberty North
Turner at Lansing
Van Horn at Kansas City Christian
William Chrisman at Ruskin
Wednesday’s results
Central 35, Cristo Rey 34
Lansing 83, Bishop Ward 33
SM West 53, SM East 46
St. Teresa’s Academy 61, Metro Academy 25
West Platte 53, Northland Christian 44
Thursday’s summaries
BELTON 51, RAYTOWN SOUTH 25
Raytown South: Kolb 0, Garth 10, Milligan 2, Murphy 0, Carter 0, Williams 0, Pinks 0, Billups-Campbelle 9, Griddine 4, Carson 0. Totals 12 0-4 25.
Belton: Hobson 1, Lewis 21, Carter 0, Zamora 0, Gamble 4, Nichols 2, Hunsake 2, Fualkner 2, Asaeli 0, Staats 0, White 0, Estell 8, Crowder 0, Bandy 8. Totals 18 12-22 51.
RS
3
2
10
10
—
25
BELT
21
9
11
10
—
51
Three-point goals: Billups-Campbelle; Bandy 2, Lewis.
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 59
BLUE SPRINGS 21
Blue Springs: Grisolano 0, Pratt 0, Sample 3, Swanson 11, Andrews 0, Bello 0, Baldwin 0, Smith 2, Helms 1, Kanagawa 4. Totals 7 5-6 21.
Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 6, Tauai 11, Abernathy 3, Abarca 4, Connors 9, Harding 0, Reynolds 4, Davenport 15, Fowler 7, Ford 0, Stanton 0, Tolliver 0. Totals 21 13-17 59.
BLSP
6
9
4
2
—
21
BLSS
22
15
20
2
—
59
Three-point goals: Sample, Swanson; Abernathy, Connors, Davenport, Tauai.
GARDNER EDGERTON 45
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 35
Gardner Edgerton: Wilson 0, Glaser 0, Nelson 4, Burger 0, Whitley 0, Bilhimer 2, Schultz 0, Androff 15, Beasley 0, Carpenter 9, Washington 15. Totals 17 6-14 45.
St. James Academy: Kaufman 18, Kempf 10, Streeter 0, Setter 2, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 0, Goetz 3, Kearney 0, Hall 0. Totals 15 3-6 35.
GE
18
9
9
9
—
45
SJA
10
8
7
10
—
35
Three-point goals: Washington 2, Nelson; Kempf 2.
KEARNEY 55, GRANDVIEW 30
Kearney: Kelly 9, Yakle 18, Runions 2, Schwarzenbach 26, Couch 0. Totals 24 3-6 55.
Grandview: Chambers 10, Partee 12, Byrd 3, Crusoe 5, Osborne 0. Totals 13 0-0 30.
KEAR
19
17
7
12
—
55
GV
9
4
12
5
—
30
Three-point goals: Yakle 4; Chambers 2, Byrd, Crusoe.
LAWSON 41, BROOKFIELD 32
Brookfield (12-13): Williams 8, Gonzalez 3, Vogel 5, Conard 9, Ewing 0, Stufflebean 1, Franklin 6. Totals 12 5-7 32.
Lawson (14-11): Dolt 10, Cress 6, Birkinbine 0, Gindran 2, Rash 12, Chancellor 0, Stark 2, Black 9. Totals 14 11-21 41.
BRO
6
5
10
11
—
32
LAWS
13
7
9
12
—
41
Three-point goals: Gonzalez, Vogel, Williams; Rash 2.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 42
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 36
Lee’s Summit North (22-0): Griffin 11, Ai. Johnson 9, Aa. Johnson 15, Stewart 0, Jennings 7, Frazier 0. Totals 13 13-23 42.
Lee’s Summit West (10-12): Plummer 0, Kemp 13, Brooks 2, Lovelace 4, Beeler 3, Cunningham 8, Calloway 3, Campbell 3. Totals 14 5-10 36.
LSN
15
7
5
15
—
42
LSW
13
6
4
13
—
36
Three-point goals: Griffin 2, Jennings; Cunningham 2, Beeler.
LIBERTY 43, RAYTOWN 29
Raytown: Collins 0, Brown 0, Thomas 10, Yoder 0, Bivins 4, Tuberville 11, Washington 4. Totals 11 6-9 29.
Liberty: Nelson 8, Mary 6, Richard 3, Newland 10, Hall 8, Fleming 2, Alexander 4, Jordan 2. Totals 10 19-25 43.
RAY
7
8
4
10
—
29
LIB
3
5
12
23
—
43
Three-point goals: Bivins; Mary 2, Hall, Newland.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 43, STALEY 38, OT
North Kansas City: Turner 14, Chandler 18, Boyland 1, Callaway 5, Weeks 3, Lee 2. Totals 16 4-5 43.
Staley: Neff 8, Smith 3, Gilbert 8, Bell 9, Harvey 7, Hatfield 3. Totals 13 4-8 38.
NKC
10
8
10
9
6
—
43
STA
11
10
4
12
1
—
38
Three-point goals: Turner 4, Callaway, Chandler, Weeks; Bell 3, Gilbert 2, Neff 2, Hatfield.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59
ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 26
Northland Christian: Rothhacher 18, Schouten 6, Duncan 3, Lockridge 7, L. Kruse 7, G. Kruse 6, Skaggs 4, Wray 8. Totals 27 2-3 59.
St. Joseph Christian: Freudenthall 6, Carter 0, Minton 6, Maggart 2, Carlson 12. Totals 9 5-8 26.
NC
18
19
15
7
—
59
SJC
12
3
5
6
—
26
Three-point goals: L. Kruse 2, Duncan; Minton 2, Carlson.
OAK GROVE 52, HARRISONVILLE 45
Harrisonville: Knox 5, Hartzler 11, McClellan 7, Reynolds 2, Bundt 6, Gibbs 4, Kliewer 10, Moreland 0, Phelps 0. Totals 17 9-12 45.
Oak Grove: Marsh 15, S. Heldenbrand 13, E. Heldenbrand 11, Weir 9, Dunham 4, Delgado 0, Collier 0, Heckman 0, Cox 0, Martin 0. Totals 22 7-15 52.
HARR
18
6
10
11
—
45
OG
18
14
10
10
—
52
Three-point goals: Knox, McClellan; Marsh.
ODESSA 49, PLEASANT HILL 24
Pleasant Hill: She. Williams 1, Shewmaker 6, Sha. Williams 5, Shainn 2, Philipsheck 4, Curtis 6. Totals 9 3-6 24.
Odessa: Steinbeck 1, Empson 9, Ki. Grubb 13, Morris 8, Leap 13, Kl. Grubb 3, Smith 2. Totals 19 10-15 49.
PH
5
7
10
2
—
24
ODE
3
12
20
14
—
49
Three-point goals: Curtis 2, Sha. Williams; Ki. Grubb.
PEMBROKE HILL 44, BARSTOW 40
Barstow: Arment 6, Lopez 2, Anderson 3, Carpenter 4, Walsworth 25. Totals 15 8-11 40.
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 5, Copaken 7, Tinoco 6, Ervin 18, Pepitone 8. Totals 12 12-17 44.
BARS
13
9
10
8
—
40
PH
13
11
8
12
—
44
Three-point goals: Arment 2; Tinoco 2, Ervin, Kopaken.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 68, RUSKIN 26
William Chrisman: Atagi 7, Adreal Bell 9, Lopez 10, Burns 12, Acevedo 6, Navy 2, Erickson 3, Adreon Bell 17, David 2. Totals 26 12-12 68.
Ruskin: White 2, Lewis 7, McCray 12, Brown 3, Walton 2. Totals 9 5-8 26.
WC
19
16
19
14
—
68
RUSK
4
2
10
10
—
26
Three-point goals: Adreon Bell 2, Atagi, Adreal Bell; Brown, Lewis, McCray.
Wednesday’s summary
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 53
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 46
Shawnee Mission East: Frye 8, Claugh 4, England 2, Haverty 14, Dair 0, Keys 0, Barreca 0, Yowell 9, Stechschutte 4, Adams 0, Gossick 0, Austue 0, Hise 3, Stanley 0, Ederhart 2. Totals 14 18-26 46.
Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 8, Deason 4, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 8, Derkley 0, A. Henrie 2, Diehl 12, Prin 9, Lee 1, Haines 0, Loe 9. Totals 12 25-43 53.
SME
4
15
10
17
—
46
SMW
16
14
6
17
—
53
Three-point goals: Diehl 2.
Comments