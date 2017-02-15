Scores & Stats

February 15, 2017 10:12 PM

High school results - February 15

High schools

Boys basketball

Wednesday’s results

Blue Springs 89, LS North 78

Cristo Rey 57, Central 45

Lansing 69, Bishop Ward 28

Northland Christian 59, West Platte 51

Park Hill 59, Blue Springs South 50

St. James Academy 100, Rockhurst 81

Thursday’s games

Barstow at Pembroke Hill

Lone Jack at Midway

North Kansas City at Staley

Northland Christian at St. Joseph Christian

Schlagle at Wyandotte

West Platte at University Academy

Winnetonka at Lee’s Summit West

Tuesday’s results

Belton 59, Winnetonka 40

Bishop LeBlond 61, Smithville 47

Blue Valley 63, Bishop Miege 60

Bonner Springs 58, Bishop Ward 29

BV North 63, St. James Academy 51

BV West 47, BV Southwest 39

Center 65, Smith-Cotton 50

Eudora 65, De Soto 52

Harrisonville 43, Grain Valley 36

Heritage Christian 75, Maranatha Christian 61

Hogan Prep 88, Northeast 71

KC Christian 94, Bishop Seabury 76

Kearney 65, Platte County 53

Lawrence Free State 66, SM South 57

Liberty North 57, Raytown 54

Louisburg 60, Baldwin 58

LS West 56, Raymore-Peculiar 36

Lutheran 62, Kingsville 36

North Andrew 112, Northland Christian 36

Odessa 68, Oak Grove 46

Olathe East 65, SM Northwest 55

Olathe North 57, Leavenworth 53

Ottawa 72, Paola 57

Park Hill South 41, Liberty 36

Pembroke Hill 77, University Academy 37

Penney 74, West Platte 30

Piper 58, Basehor-Linwood 50

Pleasant Hill 69, Excelsior Springs 54

Raytown South 81, Grandview 72

SJ Central 77, Truman 55

SM East 71, Olathe Northwest 59

SM North 59, Lawrence 55

St. Pius X 75, O’Hara 54

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Gardner Edgerton 44

Sumner Academy 74, Harmon 61

Wellington-Napoleon 65, Lone Jack 37

Wednesday’s summaries

BLUE SPRINGS 89

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 78

Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 7, Hawkins 20, Jenkins 23, Bynum 12, Bradford 2, Hairston 5, Aeilts 5, Root 4. Totals 29 6-8 78.

Blue Springs: White 3, Black 2, Lawrence 29, Grobmyer 2, Bonner 2, King 21, McMahan 2, Parker 28. Totals 34 11-16 89.

LSN

19

12

25

22

78

BLSP

24

18

22

25

89

Three-point goals: Jenkins 7, Hawkins 5, Bynum 2; King 4, Lawrence 4, Parker 2.

CRISTO REY 57, CENTRAL 45

Cristo Rey: Lewis 7, Mason 3, Moore 5, Parker 6, Gaines 20, Hurt 6, Bailey 6, Wooten 4. Totals 23 7-11 57.

Central: Muldrew 2, Kearney 6, Washington 0, Billings 0, Kerr 11, McKelby 7, Greer 0, Graves 1, Bai 8, Burnett 4, Verge 6. Totals 17 8-17 45.

REY

11

12

17

17

57

CENT

9

10

7

19

45

Three-point goals: Gaines 3, Mason; Kerr 3.

LANSING 69, BISHOP WARD 28

Lansing: Hunley 11, Robinson 12, Sweet 6, Jenkins 19, Q. McQuillan 7, Couch 1, K. McQuillan 8, Allen 5. Totals 24 13-18 69.

Bishop Ward: Tabron 2, Ross 4, Neville 3, Simmons 3, Dominguez-Jones 4, Bush 9, Torres 3. Totals 11 4-5 28.

LANS

12

23

21

13

69

BW

12

3

13

0

28

Three-point goals: Robinson 2, Sweet 2, Allen, K. McQuillan; Neville, Simmons.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59

WEST PLATTE 51

Northland Christian: McCubbin 18, Borden 4, Babb 11, Bond 4, Brown 22. Totals 18 20-30 59.

West Platte: Miller 11, Pattison 1, Cogan 13, Vandel 15, Carson 5, Eagen 2, Gillis 4. Totals 19 8-15 51.

NC

13

12

16

18

59

WP

18

6

9

18

51

Three-point goals: McCubbin 2, Borden; Miller 3, Cogan 2.

PARK HILL 59, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 50

Park Hill: Stewart 2, C. Graves 5, Major 15, Smith 16, Zeil 5, Wilson 11, Bell 5. Totals 19 16-27 59.

Blue Springs South: Swanigan 7, Roustic 9, Connors 1, Ravencamp 12, Wright 13, Mauk 8. Totals 17 10-16 50.

PH

9

11

25

14

59

BLSS

14

11

14

11

50

Three-point goals: Smith 2, Bell, Major, Zeil; Wright 3, Ravencamp 2, Swanigan.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 100, ROCKHURST 81

Rockhurst (11-11): Rhodes 5, J. Thompson 15, Rlder 5, M. Teahan 0, Nelson 9, C. Teahan 26, Hughes 9, White 4, Ridynal 8. Totals 30 9-16 81.

St. James Academy (11-6): Allinder 3, Spradlin 8, Kaifes 21, Thornhill 21, McKee 17, Hornung 4, Dunsmore 3, Dekraai 6, Fitzmorris 17. Totals 34 20-24 100.

ROCK

12

17

24

28

81

SJA

25

27

17

31

100

Three-point goals: C. Teahan 6, J. Thompson 4, Nelson 2; Kaifes 7, Thornhill 2, Allinder, Dunsmore, Spradlin.

Tuesday’s summaries

OTTAWA 72, PAOLA 57

Paola: Moala 15, Bell 14, Wilson 12, Rankin 10, Phillips 3, Wilkes 3. Totals 17 16-26 57.

Ottawa: McCullough 28, Carroll 21, Diel 8, Bethea 5, Johnson 5, Bones 2, Boeh 2,Wiggins 1. Totals 27 13-18 72.

PAO

12

20

11

14

57

OTT

19

22

17

14

72

Three-point goals: Bell 4, Rankin; McCullough 4, Carroll.

PIPER 58, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 50

Piper (16-2): Johnson 4, Covington 12, Hall 3, Letcher 9, Goodpaster 7, Taylor 11, Tillie 0, Houston 0, Rogers 3, Yoder 9, Greer 0. Totals 18 14-16 58.

Basehor-Linwood (11-5): Scott 12, Sherley 13, Ford 4, Coleman 13, Drew 1, Tatkenhorst 7, Carey 0, White 0. Totals 17 13-19 50.

PIPE

6

19

16

17

58

BL

14

10

15

11

50

Three-point goals: Yoder 3, Goodpaster, Hall, Rogers; Coleman 2, Tatkenhorst.

ST. PIUS X 75, O’HARA 54

St. Pius X: Hoambrecker 21, Witherow 11, Taylor 6, Conforti 3, Salinas 5, Hipp 29. Totals 26 17-24 75.

O’Hara: McFeders 5, Johnson 3, Leverette 14, McDaniel 13, Jones 3, Mgbemena 13, Palacious 3. Totals 20 13-20 54.

SPX

20

15

17

23

75

OHA

11

10

14

19

54

Three-point goals: Hoambrecker 3, Witherow 2; McDaniel 3.

Girls basketball

Wednesday’s results

Central 35, Cristo Rey 34

Lansing 83, Bishop Ward 33

St. Teresa’s Academy 61, Metro Academy 25

West Platte 53, Northland Christian 44

Thursday’s games

Atchison at Harmon

Barstow at Pembroke Hill

Lone Jack at Midway

North Kansas City at Staley

Northland Christian at St. Joseph Christian

Schlagle at Wyandotte

West Platte at University Academy

Winnetonka at Lee’s Summit West

Tuesday’s results

Baldwin 55, Louisburg 52

Belton 53, Winnetonka 32

Bonner Springs 47, Bishop Ward 39

Center 64, Smith-Cotton 24

De Soto 56, Eudora 31

Grain Valley 74, Harrisonville 46

Jefferson County North 62, Pleasant Ridge 45

Lawrence 51, SM North 39

Lawrence Free State 69, SM South 46

Leavenworth 55, Olathe North 38

Lutheran 63, Kingsville 26

Maranatha Christian 47, Heritage Christian 39

Mill Valley 63, BV Northwest 56, 2OT

North Andrew 60, Northland Christian 49

Odessa 49, Oak Grove 38

Olathe East 43, SM Northwest 28

Olathe Northwest 73, SM East 54

Pembroke Hill 64, University Academy 54

Piper 58, Basehor-Linwood 27

Raytown 44, Van Horn 31

Schlagle 42, Atchison 31

Sherwood 50, Barstow 42

SM West 49, Olathe South 46, OT

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Gardner Edgerton 29

Wellington-Napoleon 48, Lone Jack 35

West Platte 56, Penney 44

Wednesday’s summaries

CENTRAL 35, CRISTO REY 34

Cristo Rey: Musamali 9, Stewart 3, Kelly 5, Richman 9, Hubbert 2, Simons 2, Verdigo 4. Totals 14 2-5 34.

Central: Cannon 3, Martin 9, Willard 9, McMillian 2, Jones 4, Turner 8. Totals 13 6-11 35.

REY

10

5

15

4

34

CENT

14

5

11

5

35

Three-point goals: Richman 2, Kelly, Musamali; Turner 2, Cannon.

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 61

METRO ACADEMY 25

Metro Academy: Volz 6, Sutcliffe 4, Hunter 15, Knight 0, Lynch 0. Totals 8 6-8 25.

St. Teresa’s Academy: Herrington 7, Trujillo 2, Farkas 12, Woodbury 9, Coleman 13, Blaich 3, Hull 15. Totals 23 13-16 61.

MA

6

10

7

2

25

STA

15

19

18

9

61

Three-point goals: Volz 2, Sutcliffe; Herrington, Woodbury.

WEST PLATTE 53

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 44

Northland Christian: Rothhacher 14, Fountain 4, L. Kruse 13, G. Kruse 6, Skaags 0, Wray 7. Totals 19 4-12 42.

West Platte: Moose 3, Heili 5, McGivern 14, Raney 6, Stevens 2, Niemeier 20, LaRoe 3. Totals 18 11-15 53.

NC

7

10

17

10

44

WP

12

10

17

14

53

Three-point goals: Rothhacher 2; McGivern 2, Heili, LaRoe, Moose, Niemeier.

LANSING 83, BISHOP WARD 33

Lansing (8-9): Sommerla 35, Fay 2, Herrera 2, Ernzen 14, Lang 2, Smith 2, Gatson 4, Robinson 16, Mathis 6. Totals 32 8-11 83.

Bishop Ward (7-10): Navy 7, Dominguez 13, Gonzalez 0, Lally 13, Lopez 0. Totals 11 7-13 33.

LANS

25

31

12

15

83

BW

12

6

12

3

33

Three-point goals: Sommerla 9, Robinson 2; Dominguez 2, Lally 2.

Tuesday’s summary

SCHLAGLE 42, ATCHISON 31

Schlagle: Lawson 8, Daniels 1, Ford 3, Springsteen 3, Suttington 21, Brown 6. Totals 16 9-19 42.

Atchison: Denton 1, Harris 2, Downing 15, Harper 3, Ross 6, Anderson 4. Totals 12 5-9 31.

SCHL

11

18

4

9

42

ATCH

6

11

9

5

31

Three-point goals: Springsteen; Ross 2.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Library program welcomes and informs homeless

View more video

Sports Videos