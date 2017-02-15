High school results - February 15

High schools
Boys basketball
Wednesday’s results
Blue Springs 89, LS North 78
Cristo Rey 57, Central 45
Lansing 69, Bishop Ward 28
Northland Christian 59, West Platte 51
Park Hill 59, Blue Springs South 50
St. James Academy 100, Rockhurst 81
Thursday’s games
Barstow at Pembroke Hill
Lone Jack at Midway
North Kansas City at Staley
Northland Christian at St. Joseph Christian
Schlagle at Wyandotte
West Platte at University Academy
Winnetonka at Lee’s Summit West
Tuesday’s results
Belton 59, Winnetonka 40
Bishop LeBlond 61, Smithville 47
Blue Valley 63, Bishop Miege 60
Bonner Springs 58, Bishop Ward 29
BV North 63, St. James Academy 51
BV West 47, BV Southwest 39
Center 65, Smith-Cotton 50
Eudora 65, De Soto 52
Harrisonville 43, Grain Valley 36
Heritage Christian 75, Maranatha Christian 61
Hogan Prep 88, Northeast 71
KC Christian 94, Bishop Seabury 76
Kearney 65, Platte County 53
Lawrence Free State 66, SM South 57
Liberty North 57, Raytown 54
Louisburg 60, Baldwin 58
LS West 56, Raymore-Peculiar 36
Lutheran 62, Kingsville 36
North Andrew 112, Northland Christian 36
Odessa 68, Oak Grove 46
Olathe East 65, SM Northwest 55
Olathe North 57, Leavenworth 53
Ottawa 72, Paola 57
Park Hill South 41, Liberty 36
Pembroke Hill 77, University Academy 37
Penney 74, West Platte 30
Piper 58, Basehor-Linwood 50
Pleasant Hill 69, Excelsior Springs 54
Raytown South 81, Grandview 72
SJ Central 77, Truman 55
SM East 71, Olathe Northwest 59
SM North 59, Lawrence 55
St. Pius X 75, O’Hara 54
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Gardner Edgerton 44
Sumner Academy 74, Harmon 61
Wellington-Napoleon 65, Lone Jack 37
Wednesday’s summaries
BLUE SPRINGS 89
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 78
Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 7, Hawkins 20, Jenkins 23, Bynum 12, Bradford 2, Hairston 5, Aeilts 5, Root 4. Totals 29 6-8 78.
Blue Springs: White 3, Black 2, Lawrence 29, Grobmyer 2, Bonner 2, King 21, McMahan 2, Parker 28. Totals 34 11-16 89.
LSN
19
12
25
22
—
78
BLSP
24
18
22
25
—
89
Three-point goals: Jenkins 7, Hawkins 5, Bynum 2; King 4, Lawrence 4, Parker 2.
CRISTO REY 57, CENTRAL 45
Cristo Rey: Lewis 7, Mason 3, Moore 5, Parker 6, Gaines 20, Hurt 6, Bailey 6, Wooten 4. Totals 23 7-11 57.
Central: Muldrew 2, Kearney 6, Washington 0, Billings 0, Kerr 11, McKelby 7, Greer 0, Graves 1, Bai 8, Burnett 4, Verge 6. Totals 17 8-17 45.
REY
11
12
17
17
—
57
CENT
9
10
7
19
—
45
Three-point goals: Gaines 3, Mason; Kerr 3.
LANSING 69, BISHOP WARD 28
Lansing: Hunley 11, Robinson 12, Sweet 6, Jenkins 19, Q. McQuillan 7, Couch 1, K. McQuillan 8, Allen 5. Totals 24 13-18 69.
Bishop Ward: Tabron 2, Ross 4, Neville 3, Simmons 3, Dominguez-Jones 4, Bush 9, Torres 3. Totals 11 4-5 28.
LANS
12
23
21
13
—
69
BW
12
3
13
0
—
28
Three-point goals: Robinson 2, Sweet 2, Allen, K. McQuillan; Neville, Simmons.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59
WEST PLATTE 51
Northland Christian: McCubbin 18, Borden 4, Babb 11, Bond 4, Brown 22. Totals 18 20-30 59.
West Platte: Miller 11, Pattison 1, Cogan 13, Vandel 15, Carson 5, Eagen 2, Gillis 4. Totals 19 8-15 51.
NC
13
12
16
18
—
59
WP
18
6
9
18
—
51
Three-point goals: McCubbin 2, Borden; Miller 3, Cogan 2.
PARK HILL 59, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 50
Park Hill: Stewart 2, C. Graves 5, Major 15, Smith 16, Zeil 5, Wilson 11, Bell 5. Totals 19 16-27 59.
Blue Springs South: Swanigan 7, Roustic 9, Connors 1, Ravencamp 12, Wright 13, Mauk 8. Totals 17 10-16 50.
PH
9
11
25
14
—
59
BLSS
14
11
14
11
—
50
Three-point goals: Smith 2, Bell, Major, Zeil; Wright 3, Ravencamp 2, Swanigan.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 100, ROCKHURST 81
Rockhurst (11-11): Rhodes 5, J. Thompson 15, Rlder 5, M. Teahan 0, Nelson 9, C. Teahan 26, Hughes 9, White 4, Ridynal 8. Totals 30 9-16 81.
St. James Academy (11-6): Allinder 3, Spradlin 8, Kaifes 21, Thornhill 21, McKee 17, Hornung 4, Dunsmore 3, Dekraai 6, Fitzmorris 17. Totals 34 20-24 100.
ROCK
12
17
24
28
—
81
SJA
25
27
17
31
—
100
Three-point goals: C. Teahan 6, J. Thompson 4, Nelson 2; Kaifes 7, Thornhill 2, Allinder, Dunsmore, Spradlin.
Tuesday’s summaries
OTTAWA 72, PAOLA 57
Paola: Moala 15, Bell 14, Wilson 12, Rankin 10, Phillips 3, Wilkes 3. Totals 17 16-26 57.
Ottawa: McCullough 28, Carroll 21, Diel 8, Bethea 5, Johnson 5, Bones 2, Boeh 2,Wiggins 1. Totals 27 13-18 72.
PAO
12
20
11
14
—
57
OTT
19
22
17
14
—
72
Three-point goals: Bell 4, Rankin; McCullough 4, Carroll.
PIPER 58, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 50
Piper (16-2): Johnson 4, Covington 12, Hall 3, Letcher 9, Goodpaster 7, Taylor 11, Tillie 0, Houston 0, Rogers 3, Yoder 9, Greer 0. Totals 18 14-16 58.
Basehor-Linwood (11-5): Scott 12, Sherley 13, Ford 4, Coleman 13, Drew 1, Tatkenhorst 7, Carey 0, White 0. Totals 17 13-19 50.
PIPE
6
19
16
17
—
58
BL
14
10
15
11
—
50
Three-point goals: Yoder 3, Goodpaster, Hall, Rogers; Coleman 2, Tatkenhorst.
ST. PIUS X 75, O’HARA 54
St. Pius X: Hoambrecker 21, Witherow 11, Taylor 6, Conforti 3, Salinas 5, Hipp 29. Totals 26 17-24 75.
O’Hara: McFeders 5, Johnson 3, Leverette 14, McDaniel 13, Jones 3, Mgbemena 13, Palacious 3. Totals 20 13-20 54.
SPX
20
15
17
23
—
75
OHA
11
10
14
19
—
54
Three-point goals: Hoambrecker 3, Witherow 2; McDaniel 3.
Girls basketball
Wednesday’s results
Central 35, Cristo Rey 34
Lansing 83, Bishop Ward 33
St. Teresa’s Academy 61, Metro Academy 25
West Platte 53, Northland Christian 44
Thursday’s games
Atchison at Harmon
Barstow at Pembroke Hill
Lone Jack at Midway
North Kansas City at Staley
Northland Christian at St. Joseph Christian
Schlagle at Wyandotte
West Platte at University Academy
Winnetonka at Lee’s Summit West
Tuesday’s results
Baldwin 55, Louisburg 52
Belton 53, Winnetonka 32
Bonner Springs 47, Bishop Ward 39
Center 64, Smith-Cotton 24
De Soto 56, Eudora 31
Grain Valley 74, Harrisonville 46
Jefferson County North 62, Pleasant Ridge 45
Lawrence 51, SM North 39
Lawrence Free State 69, SM South 46
Leavenworth 55, Olathe North 38
Lutheran 63, Kingsville 26
Maranatha Christian 47, Heritage Christian 39
Mill Valley 63, BV Northwest 56, 2OT
North Andrew 60, Northland Christian 49
Odessa 49, Oak Grove 38
Olathe East 43, SM Northwest 28
Olathe Northwest 73, SM East 54
Pembroke Hill 64, University Academy 54
Piper 58, Basehor-Linwood 27
Raytown 44, Van Horn 31
Schlagle 42, Atchison 31
Sherwood 50, Barstow 42
SM West 49, Olathe South 46, OT
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Gardner Edgerton 29
Wellington-Napoleon 48, Lone Jack 35
West Platte 56, Penney 44
Wednesday’s summaries
CENTRAL 35, CRISTO REY 34
Cristo Rey: Musamali 9, Stewart 3, Kelly 5, Richman 9, Hubbert 2, Simons 2, Verdigo 4. Totals 14 2-5 34.
Central: Cannon 3, Martin 9, Willard 9, McMillian 2, Jones 4, Turner 8. Totals 13 6-11 35.
REY
10
5
15
4
—
34
CENT
14
5
11
5
—
35
Three-point goals: Richman 2, Kelly, Musamali; Turner 2, Cannon.
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 61
METRO ACADEMY 25
Metro Academy: Volz 6, Sutcliffe 4, Hunter 15, Knight 0, Lynch 0. Totals 8 6-8 25.
St. Teresa’s Academy: Herrington 7, Trujillo 2, Farkas 12, Woodbury 9, Coleman 13, Blaich 3, Hull 15. Totals 23 13-16 61.
MA
6
10
7
2
—
25
STA
15
19
18
9
—
61
Three-point goals: Volz 2, Sutcliffe; Herrington, Woodbury.
WEST PLATTE 53
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 44
Northland Christian: Rothhacher 14, Fountain 4, L. Kruse 13, G. Kruse 6, Skaags 0, Wray 7. Totals 19 4-12 42.
West Platte: Moose 3, Heili 5, McGivern 14, Raney 6, Stevens 2, Niemeier 20, LaRoe 3. Totals 18 11-15 53.
NC
7
10
17
10
—
44
WP
12
10
17
14
—
53
Three-point goals: Rothhacher 2; McGivern 2, Heili, LaRoe, Moose, Niemeier.
LANSING 83, BISHOP WARD 33
Lansing (8-9): Sommerla 35, Fay 2, Herrera 2, Ernzen 14, Lang 2, Smith 2, Gatson 4, Robinson 16, Mathis 6. Totals 32 8-11 83.
Bishop Ward (7-10): Navy 7, Dominguez 13, Gonzalez 0, Lally 13, Lopez 0. Totals 11 7-13 33.
LANS
25
31
12
15
—
83
BW
12
6
12
3
—
33
Three-point goals: Sommerla 9, Robinson 2; Dominguez 2, Lally 2.
Tuesday’s summary
SCHLAGLE 42, ATCHISON 31
Schlagle: Lawson 8, Daniels 1, Ford 3, Springsteen 3, Suttington 21, Brown 6. Totals 16 9-19 42.
Atchison: Denton 1, Harris 2, Downing 15, Harper 3, Ross 6, Anderson 4. Totals 12 5-9 31.
SCHL
11
18
4
9
—
42
ATCH
6
11
9
5
—
31
Three-point goals: Springsteen; Ross 2.
