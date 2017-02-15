Area bowling results - February 15

AREA BOWLING
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.
300 GAMES
AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Dan Raynor.
AT SUMMIT LANES: Richard Davis II.
AT SUMMIT LANES: Aaron Hall.
AT SUMMIT LANES: Gary Phillips.
AT SUMMIT LANES: Rich Wedell, Jr.
800 SERIES
AT SUMMIT LANES: Chaz Brewer, 825 (290, 267, 268).
AT SUMMIT LANES: Matt Schofield, 836 (278, 279, 279).
