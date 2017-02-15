Scores & Stats

February 15, 2017 10:10 PM

Area bowling results - February 15

AREA BOWLING

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.

300 GAMES

AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Dan Raynor.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Richard Davis II.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Aaron Hall.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Gary Phillips.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Rich Wedell, Jr.

800 SERIES

AT SUMMIT LANES: Chaz Brewer, 825 (290, 267, 268).

AT SUMMIT LANES: Matt Schofield, 836 (278, 279, 279).

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Library program welcomes and informs homeless

View more video

Sports Videos