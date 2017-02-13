Kansas men’s basketball summary for Feb. 13

No. 3 KANSAS 84
No. 9 WEST VIRGINIA 80, OT
West Va.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adrian
39
3-10
2-2
7
6
1
10
Ahmad
32
6-11
7-7
7
1
5
20
Macon
21
4-5
0-0
8
0
3
8
Carter
32
3-6
3-4
5
1
4
11
Phillip
21
5-10
7-9
3
2
5
18
Miles
24
2-5
0-2
3
0
3
4
West
16
0-4
0-0
1
0
4
0
Bolden
14
1-5
1-2
2
2
1
4
Konate
13
1-4
0-1
4
0
2
2
Watkins
7
0-1
0-0
1
0
2
0
Myers
6
1-2
0-2
1
0
1
3
Totals
225
26-63
20-29
42
12
31
80
Percentages: FG .413, FT .690. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Carter 2-2, Adrian 2-5, Myers 1-1, Ahmad 1-2, Phillip 1-2, Bolden 1-4, Miles 0-2, West 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Konate, Macon, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Macon 4, Adrian 3, Ahmad 3, Phillip 3, Carter 2, Watkins 2, Miles). Steals: 11 (Phillip 6, Carter 3, Adrian 2). Technical Fouls: Phillip, 18:34 second. Fouled Out: Ahmad, Phillip.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
32
3-6
2-7
13
0
4
8
Graham
42
5-14
3-4
2
1
1
18
Jackson
41
4-13
6-8
11
3
3
14
Mason
43
3-13
16-18
4
5
3
24
Mykhailiuk
21
1-4
2-2
3
1
5
4
Bragg
18
0-1
0-0
1
0
5
0
Vick
17
4-8
4-5
2
2
5
14
Lightfoot
8
0-1
0-0
3
0
1
0
Coleby
2
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Self
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
225
21-61
33-44
40
12
27
84
Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. Three-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Graham 5-12, Vick 2-4, Mason 2-6, Jackson 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lightfoot 2, Lucas 2, Graham). Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 6, Mason 3, Graham 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Lucas, Vick). Steals: 11 (Jackson 5, Graham 2, Lucas 2, Mason, Vick). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Mykhailiuk, Bragg, Vick.
Half: West Virginia 39-32. End of regulation: 71-71. Att: 16,300.
