Scores & Stats

February 13, 2017 11:04 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary for Feb. 13

No. 3 KANSAS 84

No. 9 WEST VIRGINIA 80, OT

West Va.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adrian

39

3-10

2-2

7

6

1

10

Ahmad

32

6-11

7-7

7

1

5

20

Macon

21

4-5

0-0

8

0

3

8

Carter

32

3-6

3-4

5

1

4

11

Phillip

21

5-10

7-9

3

2

5

18

Miles

24

2-5

0-2

3

0

3

4

West

16

0-4

0-0

1

0

4

0

Bolden

14

1-5

1-2

2

2

1

4

Konate

13

1-4

0-1

4

0

2

2

Watkins

7

0-1

0-0

1

0

2

0

Myers

6

1-2

0-2

1

0

1

3

Totals

225

26-63

20-29

42

12

31

80

Percentages: FG .413, FT .690. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Carter 2-2, Adrian 2-5, Myers 1-1, Ahmad 1-2, Phillip 1-2, Bolden 1-4, Miles 0-2, West 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Konate, Macon, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Macon 4, Adrian 3, Ahmad 3, Phillip 3, Carter 2, Watkins 2, Miles). Steals: 11 (Phillip 6, Carter 3, Adrian 2). Technical Fouls: Phillip, 18:34 second. Fouled Out: Ahmad, Phillip.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

32

3-6

2-7

13

0

4

8

Graham

42

5-14

3-4

2

1

1

18

Jackson

41

4-13

6-8

11

3

3

14

Mason

43

3-13

16-18

4

5

3

24

Mykhailiuk

21

1-4

2-2

3

1

5

4

Bragg

18

0-1

0-0

1

0

5

0

Vick

17

4-8

4-5

2

2

5

14

Lightfoot

8

0-1

0-0

3

0

1

0

Coleby

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Self

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

225

21-61

33-44

40

12

27

84

Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. Three-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Graham 5-12, Vick 2-4, Mason 2-6, Jackson 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lightfoot 2, Lucas 2, Graham). Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 6, Mason 3, Graham 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Lucas, Vick). Steals: 11 (Jackson 5, Graham 2, Lucas 2, Mason, Vick). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Mykhailiuk, Bragg, Vick.

Half: West Virginia 39-32. End of regulation: 71-71. Att: 16,300.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

View more video

Sports Videos