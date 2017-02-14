Scores & Stats

February 14, 2017 8:37 AM

High school results for February 13

High schools

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

BV Northwest 87, Hogan Prep 63

Oak Park 67, Staley 53

Rockhurst 60, Lee’s Summit 40

Ruskin 69, Fort Osage 66

Shawnee Mission East 70, East 38

Southeast 69, Central 51

Tuesday’s games

Archie at Midway

Baldwin at Louisburg

Belton at Winnetonka

Bishop LeBlond at Smithville

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

Blue Valley Northwest at Mill Valley

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Southwest

Bonner Springs at Bishop Ward

Concordia at Orrick

Eudora at De Soto

Excelsior Springs at Pleasant Hill

Fort Osage at Ruskin

Harmon at Sumner Academy

Hogan Prep at Northeast

Immacuata at Cristo Rey

Kingsville (Mo.) at Lutheran

Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North

Lawrence Free State at SM South

Leavenworth at Olathe North

Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar

Lone Jack at Wellington-Napoleon

Maranatha Christian at Heritage Christian

Maur Hill at McLouth

North Andrew at Northland Christian

North Kansas City at William Chrisman

Oak Grove at Odessa

Olathe East at SM Northwest

Osawatomie at Iola

Oskaloosa at Horton

Paola at Ottawa

Park Hill at Blue Springs South

Penney at West Platte

Piper at Basehor-Linwood

Platte County at Kearney

Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson Co. North

Raytown at Liberty North

Raytown South at Grandview

Richmond at Lafayette County

Schlagle at Atchison

Shawnee Mission East at Olathe Northwest

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South

Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Center

St. James Academy at Blue Valley North

St. Joseph Central at Truman

St. Pius X at O’Hara

St. Thomas Aquinas at Gardner Edgerton

Staley at Oak Park

Turner at Tonganoxie

University Academy at Pembroke Hill

Van Horn at Alta Vista

Washington at Wyandotte

Monday’s summaries

BV NORTHWEST 87, HOGAN PREP 63

Hogan Prep: Collins 18, Daniels 12, Thomas 5, Jennings 13, Maul-Edwards 3, Jones 10, Jackson 2, Cooper 0, Spiller 0, Spencer 0. Totals 23 5-8 63.

BV Northwest: C. Braun 6, AJ Pleasant 6, Morgan 6, Ward 21, Clark 3, Heath 5, P. Braun 7, Jackson 18, J. Pleasant 15, Johnson 0, Pegues 0. Totals 31 17-26 87.

HP

8

16

21

18

63

BVNW

22

27

18

20

87

Three-point goals: Collins 5, Daniels 2, Jennings 2, Maul-Edwards, Jones, Thomas; C. Braun 2, Ward 5, Jackson.

OAK PARK 67, STALEY 53

Staley (14-7): Banks 2, Rumbo 9, Pace 2, Holloway 11, Wilson 5, Lancaster 2, Bedard 15, Hoth 7. Totals 18 9-13 53.

Oak Park (15-7): Larkie 0, Shariff 0, Lloyd 2, Richardson 7, Goods 13, Becker 0, Nunez 3, Evans 23, Agbaji 19, Jeylani 0. Totals 22 14-22 67.

STA

15

11

15

12

53

OP

19

14

19

15

67

Three-point goals: Bedard 4, Holloway 3, Rumbo; Evans 5, Goods 2, Agbaji, Nunez.

ROCKHURST 60, LEE'S SUMMIT 40

Lee's Summit (5-17): Hangust 1, Cleaves 3, Eames 8, Jones 6, Langenbahn 8, Presley 2, Brewer 5, Moore 4, Buhr 3, Hill 0, Davis 0, Romi 0. Totals 14 8-19 40.

Rockhurst (11-10): S. Thompson 3, Rhodes 17, J. Thompson 2, M. Teahan 3, Louis 10, C. Teahan 5, Hughes 3, White 10, Ridgnal 7, Elder 0, Nelson 0, Dwyer 0, Eckels 0, Smrt 0, Sykes 0. Totals 23 9-15 60.

LS

8

8

5

19

40

ROC

10

18

15

17

60

Three-point goals: Langenbahn 2, Cleaves, Brewer; S. Thompson, Rhodes, M. Teahan, Louis, C. Teahan.

RUSKIN 69, FORT OSAGE 66

Fort Osage: Griswold 13, Dye 3, Sage 2, Wilson 17, Picrceali 8, Baker 12, Lanki 2, Larson 9. Totals 21 6-12 66.

Ruskin: Rock 8, Kitchen 6, Martin 6, Beard 10, Taylor 2, Hudson 11, Parker 4, B. Williams 2, Irby 13, C. Williams 7. Totals 21 12-24 69.

FO

19

13

15

19

66

RUS

15

13

17

24

69

Three-point goals: Picrceali 2, Baker 2, Griswold, Dye; Beard 2, Hudson 2, Rock.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 70, EAST 38

East: Tabon 2, Brown 9, Snow 8, Marks 13, Oliver 6. Totals 16 4-14 38.

SM East: Thompson 14, Morantz 2, Schoemann 17, George 6, Wright 4, Bolton 2, McDonald 1, Curran 2, Moreland 3, Carroll 6, Maddox 7, Meeks 4, Dollar 2. Totals 31 5-9 70.

EAST

11

4

10

13

38

SME

15

23

14

18

70

Three-point goals: Snow 2; Schoemann 2, Maddox.

SOUTHEAST 69, CENTRAL 51

Southeast: Moore 12, Oliver 12, Ca. Williams 2, Adams 21, Nelson 0, Ci. Williams 0, Davis 0, Jones 2, Fields 2, Griffin 4, Mayo 2, Early 5, Stafford 6, Kinchem 1. Totals 27 11-22 69.

Central: Muldrew 0, Kerney 5, Billings 4, Kerr 3, Greer 2, Graves 16, Bai 3. Burnett 4, Berge 14. Totals 19 12-21 51.

SE

20

14

18

17

69

CEN

10

10

17

14

51

Three-point goals: Moore 2, Adams 2; Kerr.

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Bishop Seabury 40, KC Christian 32

BV North 53, St. James Academy 40

BV West 50, BV Southwest 29

Jefferson County North 62, Oskaloosa 31

Kearney 57, Platte County 29

Lee's Summit West 60, Raymore-Peculiar 24

Liberty North 47, Raytown 13

Olathe South 55, Notre Dame De Sion 40

Park Hill 60, Blue Springs South 52

Park Hill South 48, Liberty 44

Ruskin 61, Fort Osage 31

Southeast 58, Central 16

William Chrisman 40, North Kansas City 30

Tuesday’s games

Baldwin at Louisburg

Blue Valley Northwest at Mill Valley

Bonner Springs at Bishop Ward

Eudora at De Soto

Harmon at Sumner Academy

KC Christian at Hyman Brand

Lawrence at SM North

Lawrence Free State at SM South

Leavenworth at Olathe North

Maranatha Christian at Heritage Christian

Olathe East at SM Northwest

Osawatomie at Iola

Oskaloosa at Horton

Paola at Ottawa

Piper at Basehor-Linwood

Schlagle at Atchison

SM East at Olathe Northwest

SM West at Olathe South

St. Thomas Aquinas at Gardner Edgerton

Turner at Tonganoxie

Monday’s summaries

BISHOP SEABURY 40, KC CHRISTIAN 32

Bishop Seabury: Taylor-Puckett 16, Heinz 2, Eckert 2, Ruiz 2, Boos 17, Mathis 1. Totals 11 16-27 40.

KC Christian: Hardt 0, Harrison 0, Connealy 3, Eldred 21, Haivala 2, Mong 6. Totals 13 5-10 32.

BSEA

3

9

12

16

40

KCC

9

10

6

7

32

Three-point goals: Taylor-Puckett, Boos; Connealy.

BV NORTH 53, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 40

St. James Academy: Kaufman 13, Kempf 5, Setter 0, Jones 2, Goetz 15, Hall 3, Fridcamp 2. Totals 15 8-15 40.

BV North: C. Kuckelman 4, M. Peshoff 3, K. Cassaday 12, Farrington 0, E. Kuckelman 20, Runnebaum 3, Kruger 7, Kern 0, Fritz 2, L. Cassaday 2. Totals 21 9-13 53.

SJA

8

10

10

12

40

BVN

16

7

12

18

53

Three-point goals: Goetz, Hall; E. Kuckelman 2.

BV WEST 50, BV SOUTHWEST 29

BV West: Holmes 14, Bridges 2, Wilson 11, Lansford 14, Stivers 3, Pittman 6. Totals 17 11-13 50.

BV Southwest: Renzi 3, Forcellini 6, Loeffelbien 8, Miller 3, Sargent 4, Fowler 5. Totals 11 5-11 29.

BVW

12

11

10

17

50

BVS

6

6

12

5

29

Three-point goals: Holmes 2, Lansford 2, Stivers; Forcellini 2.

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 62

OSKALOOSA 31

Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 2, Schrick 5, Schneider 11, Tweed 1, Weishaar 24, Seichepine 7, Vaught 4, Dobbins 8. Totals 20 19-30 62.

Oskaloosa: Pryor 3, Molder 3, Wright 2, Hamm 3, Pfau 6, Courter 10, Hickman 2, Miller 2. Totals 11 9-17 31.

JCN

24

18

14

6

62

OSK

7

5

13

6

31

Three-point goals: Weishaar 3.

KEARNEY 57, PLATTE COUNTY 29

Platte County: Carroll 0, Farr 3, Valentine 14, Barmann 3, Walker 3, Stubbs 2, T. Amos 2, Peterson 2. Totals 8 11-16 29.

Kearney: A. Couch 5, Yakle 15, Burkemper 6, Runions 3, Weakley 8, Smith 10, Schwarzenbach 12. Totals 24 2-3 57.

PC

7

5

6

11

29

KEA

16

10

21

10

57

Three-point goals: Farr, Valentine; Yakle 4, A. Couch, Burkemper, Runions.

LEE'S SUMMIT WEST 60

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 24

Lee's Summit West (10-11): Plummer 5, Kemp 10, Brooks 0, Bertreese 2, Lovelace 10, Beeler 12, Cunningham 9, Kirkpatrick 0, Callaway 8, Campbell 4. Totals 22 6-8 60.

Raymore-Peculiar (8-15): Kruse 3, Pearl 4, King 0, Schubert 0, Gardner 2, Houston 4, Martinez 2, Dosh 9, Hilger 0. Totals 11 2-7 24.

LSW

14

8

25

13

60

RP

5

6

8

5

24

Three-point goals: Beeler 4, Cunningham 3, Kemp 2, Plummer.

LIBERTY NORTH 47, RAYTOWN 13

Liberty North: Wolkey 1, Jackson 1, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 7, Stark 12, Johnson 6, Gist 18. Totals 17 13-19 47.

Raytown: Collins 1, Brown 6, Johnson 4, Washington 2, Yoder 0. Totals 5 1-4 13.

LN

12

8

21

6

47

RAY

0

9

1

3

13

Three-point goals: Johnson 2.

OLATHE SOUTH 55

NOTRE DAME DE SION 40

Olathe South: Butaud 20, Gooch 7, Braun 0, Harshbarger 0, Griswold 2, Roebuck 18, Reed 0, Bartels 8, Winslow 0, Alexander 0. Totals 20 10-20 55.

Notre Dame de Sion: Young 3, Lynn 2, Dercher 6, Orrick 0, Totta 2, Frerking 6, Adams 15, Uhde 0, Fennewald 6, Long 0, Smith 0. Totals 14 10-13 40.

OS

14

14

10

17

55

NDS

2

9

17

12

40

Three-point goals: Butaud 5; Dercher 2.

PARK HILL 60, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 52

Park Hill (16-6): Hopkins 8, Walls 3, Reed 0, Winebrenner 2, Bryant 13, Berger 12, Shelby 14, Smith 8. Totals 25 7-12 60.

Blue Springs South (16-6): Philipsheck 7, Tauai 14, Abernathy 0, Abarca 2, Connors 2, Reynolds 6, Davenport 17, Fowler 4. Totals 17 14-18 52.

PH

10

18

15

17

60

BSS

6

11

15

20

52

Three-point goals: Berger 2, Bryant; Davenport 4.

PARK HILL SOUTH 48, LIBERTY 44

Park Hill South (10-12): Eischens 0, DJ Guillory 8, Cunningham 5, Gardner 0, DK Guillory 13, Westbrook 22, Matthews 0, DQ Guillory 0. Totals 15 13-24 48.

Liberty (12-10): Nelson 4, Mason 0, Richardson 5, Newland 10, Hull 17, Selepeo 2, Fleming 4, Johnson 2. Totals 13 13-17 44.

PHS

17

8

8

15

48

LIB

16

6

14

8

44

Three-point goals: Westbrook 2, DJ Guillory 2, Cunningham; Hull 2, Newland 2, Richardson.

RUSKIN 61, FORT OSAGE 31

Fort Osage: Pryor 1, Young 4, Burtin 2, Boone 1, Miller 11, Monday 6, Sage 3, Chase 1, Harris 2. Totals 11 8-12 31.

Ruskin: Price 2, Love 2, White 2, Lewis 5, McCray 12, D. Brown 18, A. Brown 15, Walton 5. Totals 24 12-22 61.

FO

11

9

1

10

31

RUS

16

16

19

10

61

Three-point goals: Miller; A. Brown.

SOUTHEAST 58, CENTRAL 16

Southeast: T. Wilson 0, Garner 3, J. Wilson 13, Jefferson 6, Gunnells 19, Watson 4, Bables 13. Totals 26 6-9 58.

Central: Cannon 0, Martin 10, McMillan 2, Jones 2, Williams 0, Truner 2. Totals 6 4-9 16.

SE

13

27

9

9

58

CENT

6

6

0

4

16

Three-point goals: None.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 40

NORTH KANSAS CITY 30

North Kansas City: Turner 7, Prater 15, Boyland 3, Weeks 3, Lee 2. Totals 8 12-18 30.

William Chrisman: Atagi 1, Lopez 5, Burns 7, Erickson 8, Bell 8, David 11. Totals 13 10-20 40.

NKC

7

8

10

5

30

WC

14

15

4

7

40

Three-point goals: Turner, Boyland; Burns 2, Bell, David.

Bowling

BOYS

Oalthe South 2,519, SM South 2,437, Gardner Edgerton 2,078. High series: Skiles, OS, 652.At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS

Gardner Edgerton 1,894, Olathe South 1,765, BV North 1,694, SM South 1,693, BV Southwest 1,342. High series: Wojtas, GE, 535. At Olathe Lanes East.

Scores & Stats

