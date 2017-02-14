High school results for February 13

High schools
Boys basketball
Monday’s results
BV Northwest 87, Hogan Prep 63
Oak Park 67, Staley 53
Rockhurst 60, Lee’s Summit 40
Ruskin 69, Fort Osage 66
Shawnee Mission East 70, East 38
Southeast 69, Central 51
Tuesday’s games
Archie at Midway
Baldwin at Louisburg
Belton at Winnetonka
Bishop LeBlond at Smithville
Bishop Miege at Blue Valley
Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
Blue Valley Northwest at Mill Valley
Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Southwest
Bonner Springs at Bishop Ward
Concordia at Orrick
Eudora at De Soto
Excelsior Springs at Pleasant Hill
Fort Osage at Ruskin
Harmon at Sumner Academy
Hogan Prep at Northeast
Immacuata at Cristo Rey
Kingsville (Mo.) at Lutheran
Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North
Lawrence Free State at SM South
Leavenworth at Olathe North
Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar
Lone Jack at Wellington-Napoleon
Maranatha Christian at Heritage Christian
Maur Hill at McLouth
North Andrew at Northland Christian
North Kansas City at William Chrisman
Oak Grove at Odessa
Olathe East at SM Northwest
Osawatomie at Iola
Oskaloosa at Horton
Paola at Ottawa
Park Hill at Blue Springs South
Penney at West Platte
Piper at Basehor-Linwood
Platte County at Kearney
Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson Co. North
Raytown at Liberty North
Raytown South at Grandview
Richmond at Lafayette County
Schlagle at Atchison
Shawnee Mission East at Olathe Northwest
Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South
Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Center
St. James Academy at Blue Valley North
St. Joseph Central at Truman
St. Pius X at O’Hara
St. Thomas Aquinas at Gardner Edgerton
Staley at Oak Park
Turner at Tonganoxie
University Academy at Pembroke Hill
Van Horn at Alta Vista
Washington at Wyandotte
Monday’s summaries
BV NORTHWEST 87, HOGAN PREP 63
Hogan Prep: Collins 18, Daniels 12, Thomas 5, Jennings 13, Maul-Edwards 3, Jones 10, Jackson 2, Cooper 0, Spiller 0, Spencer 0. Totals 23 5-8 63.
BV Northwest: C. Braun 6, AJ Pleasant 6, Morgan 6, Ward 21, Clark 3, Heath 5, P. Braun 7, Jackson 18, J. Pleasant 15, Johnson 0, Pegues 0. Totals 31 17-26 87.
HP
8
16
21
18
—
63
BVNW
22
27
18
20
—
87
Three-point goals: Collins 5, Daniels 2, Jennings 2, Maul-Edwards, Jones, Thomas; C. Braun 2, Ward 5, Jackson.
OAK PARK 67, STALEY 53
Staley (14-7): Banks 2, Rumbo 9, Pace 2, Holloway 11, Wilson 5, Lancaster 2, Bedard 15, Hoth 7. Totals 18 9-13 53.
Oak Park (15-7): Larkie 0, Shariff 0, Lloyd 2, Richardson 7, Goods 13, Becker 0, Nunez 3, Evans 23, Agbaji 19, Jeylani 0. Totals 22 14-22 67.
STA
15
11
15
12
—
53
OP
19
14
19
15
—
67
Three-point goals: Bedard 4, Holloway 3, Rumbo; Evans 5, Goods 2, Agbaji, Nunez.
ROCKHURST 60, LEE'S SUMMIT 40
Lee's Summit (5-17): Hangust 1, Cleaves 3, Eames 8, Jones 6, Langenbahn 8, Presley 2, Brewer 5, Moore 4, Buhr 3, Hill 0, Davis 0, Romi 0. Totals 14 8-19 40.
Rockhurst (11-10): S. Thompson 3, Rhodes 17, J. Thompson 2, M. Teahan 3, Louis 10, C. Teahan 5, Hughes 3, White 10, Ridgnal 7, Elder 0, Nelson 0, Dwyer 0, Eckels 0, Smrt 0, Sykes 0. Totals 23 9-15 60.
LS
8
8
5
19
—
40
ROC
10
18
15
17
—
60
Three-point goals: Langenbahn 2, Cleaves, Brewer; S. Thompson, Rhodes, M. Teahan, Louis, C. Teahan.
RUSKIN 69, FORT OSAGE 66
Fort Osage: Griswold 13, Dye 3, Sage 2, Wilson 17, Picrceali 8, Baker 12, Lanki 2, Larson 9. Totals 21 6-12 66.
Ruskin: Rock 8, Kitchen 6, Martin 6, Beard 10, Taylor 2, Hudson 11, Parker 4, B. Williams 2, Irby 13, C. Williams 7. Totals 21 12-24 69.
FO
19
13
15
19
—
66
RUS
15
13
17
24
—
69
Three-point goals: Picrceali 2, Baker 2, Griswold, Dye; Beard 2, Hudson 2, Rock.
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 70, EAST 38
East: Tabon 2, Brown 9, Snow 8, Marks 13, Oliver 6. Totals 16 4-14 38.
SM East: Thompson 14, Morantz 2, Schoemann 17, George 6, Wright 4, Bolton 2, McDonald 1, Curran 2, Moreland 3, Carroll 6, Maddox 7, Meeks 4, Dollar 2. Totals 31 5-9 70.
EAST
11
4
10
13
—
38
SME
15
23
14
18
—
70
Three-point goals: Snow 2; Schoemann 2, Maddox.
SOUTHEAST 69, CENTRAL 51
Southeast: Moore 12, Oliver 12, Ca. Williams 2, Adams 21, Nelson 0, Ci. Williams 0, Davis 0, Jones 2, Fields 2, Griffin 4, Mayo 2, Early 5, Stafford 6, Kinchem 1. Totals 27 11-22 69.
Central: Muldrew 0, Kerney 5, Billings 4, Kerr 3, Greer 2, Graves 16, Bai 3. Burnett 4, Berge 14. Totals 19 12-21 51.
SE
20
14
18
17
—
69
CEN
10
10
17
14
—
51
Three-point goals: Moore 2, Adams 2; Kerr.
Girls basketball
Monday’s results
Bishop Seabury 40, KC Christian 32
BV North 53, St. James Academy 40
BV West 50, BV Southwest 29
Jefferson County North 62, Oskaloosa 31
Kearney 57, Platte County 29
Lee's Summit West 60, Raymore-Peculiar 24
Liberty North 47, Raytown 13
Olathe South 55, Notre Dame De Sion 40
Park Hill 60, Blue Springs South 52
Park Hill South 48, Liberty 44
Ruskin 61, Fort Osage 31
Southeast 58, Central 16
William Chrisman 40, North Kansas City 30
Tuesday’s games
Baldwin at Louisburg
Blue Valley Northwest at Mill Valley
Bonner Springs at Bishop Ward
Eudora at De Soto
Harmon at Sumner Academy
KC Christian at Hyman Brand
Lawrence at SM North
Lawrence Free State at SM South
Leavenworth at Olathe North
Maranatha Christian at Heritage Christian
Olathe East at SM Northwest
Osawatomie at Iola
Oskaloosa at Horton
Paola at Ottawa
Piper at Basehor-Linwood
Schlagle at Atchison
SM East at Olathe Northwest
SM West at Olathe South
St. Thomas Aquinas at Gardner Edgerton
Turner at Tonganoxie
Monday’s summaries
BISHOP SEABURY 40, KC CHRISTIAN 32
Bishop Seabury: Taylor-Puckett 16, Heinz 2, Eckert 2, Ruiz 2, Boos 17, Mathis 1. Totals 11 16-27 40.
KC Christian: Hardt 0, Harrison 0, Connealy 3, Eldred 21, Haivala 2, Mong 6. Totals 13 5-10 32.
BSEA
3
9
12
16
—
40
KCC
9
10
6
7
—
32
Three-point goals: Taylor-Puckett, Boos; Connealy.
BV NORTH 53, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 40
St. James Academy: Kaufman 13, Kempf 5, Setter 0, Jones 2, Goetz 15, Hall 3, Fridcamp 2. Totals 15 8-15 40.
BV North: C. Kuckelman 4, M. Peshoff 3, K. Cassaday 12, Farrington 0, E. Kuckelman 20, Runnebaum 3, Kruger 7, Kern 0, Fritz 2, L. Cassaday 2. Totals 21 9-13 53.
SJA
8
10
10
12
—
40
BVN
16
7
12
18
—
53
Three-point goals: Goetz, Hall; E. Kuckelman 2.
BV WEST 50, BV SOUTHWEST 29
BV West: Holmes 14, Bridges 2, Wilson 11, Lansford 14, Stivers 3, Pittman 6. Totals 17 11-13 50.
BV Southwest: Renzi 3, Forcellini 6, Loeffelbien 8, Miller 3, Sargent 4, Fowler 5. Totals 11 5-11 29.
BVW
12
11
10
17
—
50
BVS
6
6
12
5
—
29
Three-point goals: Holmes 2, Lansford 2, Stivers; Forcellini 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 62
OSKALOOSA 31
Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 2, Schrick 5, Schneider 11, Tweed 1, Weishaar 24, Seichepine 7, Vaught 4, Dobbins 8. Totals 20 19-30 62.
Oskaloosa: Pryor 3, Molder 3, Wright 2, Hamm 3, Pfau 6, Courter 10, Hickman 2, Miller 2. Totals 11 9-17 31.
JCN
24
18
14
6
—
62
OSK
7
5
13
6
—
31
Three-point goals: Weishaar 3.
KEARNEY 57, PLATTE COUNTY 29
Platte County: Carroll 0, Farr 3, Valentine 14, Barmann 3, Walker 3, Stubbs 2, T. Amos 2, Peterson 2. Totals 8 11-16 29.
Kearney: A. Couch 5, Yakle 15, Burkemper 6, Runions 3, Weakley 8, Smith 10, Schwarzenbach 12. Totals 24 2-3 57.
PC
7
5
6
11
—
29
KEA
16
10
21
10
—
57
Three-point goals: Farr, Valentine; Yakle 4, A. Couch, Burkemper, Runions.
LEE'S SUMMIT WEST 60
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 24
Lee's Summit West (10-11): Plummer 5, Kemp 10, Brooks 0, Bertreese 2, Lovelace 10, Beeler 12, Cunningham 9, Kirkpatrick 0, Callaway 8, Campbell 4. Totals 22 6-8 60.
Raymore-Peculiar (8-15): Kruse 3, Pearl 4, King 0, Schubert 0, Gardner 2, Houston 4, Martinez 2, Dosh 9, Hilger 0. Totals 11 2-7 24.
LSW
14
8
25
13
—
60
RP
5
6
8
5
—
24
Three-point goals: Beeler 4, Cunningham 3, Kemp 2, Plummer.
LIBERTY NORTH 47, RAYTOWN 13
Liberty North: Wolkey 1, Jackson 1, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 7, Stark 12, Johnson 6, Gist 18. Totals 17 13-19 47.
Raytown: Collins 1, Brown 6, Johnson 4, Washington 2, Yoder 0. Totals 5 1-4 13.
LN
12
8
21
6
—
47
RAY
0
9
1
3
—
13
Three-point goals: Johnson 2.
OLATHE SOUTH 55
NOTRE DAME DE SION 40
Olathe South: Butaud 20, Gooch 7, Braun 0, Harshbarger 0, Griswold 2, Roebuck 18, Reed 0, Bartels 8, Winslow 0, Alexander 0. Totals 20 10-20 55.
Notre Dame de Sion: Young 3, Lynn 2, Dercher 6, Orrick 0, Totta 2, Frerking 6, Adams 15, Uhde 0, Fennewald 6, Long 0, Smith 0. Totals 14 10-13 40.
OS
14
14
10
17
—
55
NDS
2
9
17
12
—
40
Three-point goals: Butaud 5; Dercher 2.
PARK HILL 60, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 52
Park Hill (16-6): Hopkins 8, Walls 3, Reed 0, Winebrenner 2, Bryant 13, Berger 12, Shelby 14, Smith 8. Totals 25 7-12 60.
Blue Springs South (16-6): Philipsheck 7, Tauai 14, Abernathy 0, Abarca 2, Connors 2, Reynolds 6, Davenport 17, Fowler 4. Totals 17 14-18 52.
PH
10
18
15
17
—
60
BSS
6
11
15
20
—
52
Three-point goals: Berger 2, Bryant; Davenport 4.
PARK HILL SOUTH 48, LIBERTY 44
Park Hill South (10-12): Eischens 0, DJ Guillory 8, Cunningham 5, Gardner 0, DK Guillory 13, Westbrook 22, Matthews 0, DQ Guillory 0. Totals 15 13-24 48.
Liberty (12-10): Nelson 4, Mason 0, Richardson 5, Newland 10, Hull 17, Selepeo 2, Fleming 4, Johnson 2. Totals 13 13-17 44.
PHS
17
8
8
15
—
48
LIB
16
6
14
8
—
44
Three-point goals: Westbrook 2, DJ Guillory 2, Cunningham; Hull 2, Newland 2, Richardson.
RUSKIN 61, FORT OSAGE 31
Fort Osage: Pryor 1, Young 4, Burtin 2, Boone 1, Miller 11, Monday 6, Sage 3, Chase 1, Harris 2. Totals 11 8-12 31.
Ruskin: Price 2, Love 2, White 2, Lewis 5, McCray 12, D. Brown 18, A. Brown 15, Walton 5. Totals 24 12-22 61.
FO
11
9
1
10
—
31
RUS
16
16
19
10
—
61
Three-point goals: Miller; A. Brown.
SOUTHEAST 58, CENTRAL 16
Southeast: T. Wilson 0, Garner 3, J. Wilson 13, Jefferson 6, Gunnells 19, Watson 4, Bables 13. Totals 26 6-9 58.
Central: Cannon 0, Martin 10, McMillan 2, Jones 2, Williams 0, Truner 2. Totals 6 4-9 16.
SE
13
27
9
9
—
58
CENT
6
6
0
4
—
16
Three-point goals: None.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 40
NORTH KANSAS CITY 30
North Kansas City: Turner 7, Prater 15, Boyland 3, Weeks 3, Lee 2. Totals 8 12-18 30.
William Chrisman: Atagi 1, Lopez 5, Burns 7, Erickson 8, Bell 8, David 11. Totals 13 10-20 40.
NKC
7
8
10
5
—
30
WC
14
15
4
7
—
40
Three-point goals: Turner, Boyland; Burns 2, Bell, David.
Bowling
BOYS
Oalthe South 2,519, SM South 2,437, Gardner Edgerton 2,078. High series: Skiles, OS, 652.At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS
Gardner Edgerton 1,894, Olathe South 1,765, BV North 1,694, SM South 1,693, BV Southwest 1,342. High series: Wojtas, GE, 535. At Olathe Lanes East.
