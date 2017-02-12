ECHL standings for February 12

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
32
16
2
2
68
205
157
Colorado
32
14
1
3
68
185
146
Idaho
26
17
5
2
59
168
162
Alaska
25
15
1
6
57
152
147
Utah
25
20
3
1
54
158
164
Missouri
23
19
2
5
53
163
168
Rapid City
15
25
8
0
38
147
182
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3
Adirondack 10, Manchester 4
Brampton 7, Indy 4
South Carolina 3, Orlando 2
Quad City 4, Elmira 3, SO
Toledo 9, Cincinnati 1
Norfolk 5, Reading 3
Monday’s games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Reading at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 4, Tulsa 3, OT
Manchester 3, Adirondack 2
Atlanta 3, Florida 2
Norfolk 2, Reading 1
Greenville 5, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3
Brampton 5, Toledo 4
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4
Colorado 4, Wichita 2
Quad City 3, Elmira 2, OT
Allen 6, Rapid City 5
Idaho 5, Wheeling 1
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 4, OILERS 3, OT
Missouri
1
0
2
1
—
4
Tulsa
0
2
1
0
—
3
First Period: 1, Missouri, Courtney 7 (Schempp, Seckel), 19:45. Second Period: 2, Tulsa, Lalancette 10 (Ognev), 13:00. 3, Tulsa, Kessy 7 (Pleskach, Julseth-White), 18:41. Third Period: 4, Missouri, Illo 7 (Scheid, Tolkinen), 7:57. 5, Missouri, Illo 8 (Carzo, Finn), 13:27. 6, Tulsa, Paquette 8 (Cunningham, Fawcett), 18:48. Overtime: 7, Missouri, Fox 21 3:55. Shots on Goal: Missouri 39, Tulsa 47. Power-plays: Missouri 0-6, Tulsa 0-5. Saves: McAdam, Missouri, 44; Stevens, Tulsa, 35. Att: 5,233.
