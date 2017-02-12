Scores & Stats

February 12, 2017 10:19 PM

ECHL standings for February 12

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

32

16

2

2

68

205

157

Colorado

32

14

1

3

68

185

146

Idaho

26

17

5

2

59

168

162

Alaska

25

15

1

6

57

152

147

Utah

25

20

3

1

54

158

164

Missouri

23

19

2

5

53

163

168

Rapid City

15

25

8

0

38

147

182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Adirondack 10, Manchester 4

Brampton 7, Indy 4

South Carolina 3, Orlando 2

Quad City 4, Elmira 3, SO

Toledo 9, Cincinnati 1

Norfolk 5, Reading 3

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Reading at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Manchester 3, Adirondack 2

Atlanta 3, Florida 2

Norfolk 2, Reading 1

Greenville 5, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

Brampton 5, Toledo 4

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4

Colorado 4, Wichita 2

Quad City 3, Elmira 2, OT

Allen 6, Rapid City 5

Idaho 5, Wheeling 1

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 4, OILERS 3, OT

Missouri

1

0

2

1

4

Tulsa

0

2

1

0

3

First Period: 1, Missouri, Courtney 7 (Schempp, Seckel), 19:45. Second Period: 2, Tulsa, Lalancette 10 (Ognev), 13:00. 3, Tulsa, Kessy 7 (Pleskach, Julseth-White), 18:41. Third Period: 4, Missouri, Illo 7 (Scheid, Tolkinen), 7:57. 5, Missouri, Illo 8 (Carzo, Finn), 13:27. 6, Tulsa, Paquette 8 (Cunningham, Fawcett), 18:48. Overtime: 7, Missouri, Fox 21 3:55. Shots on Goal: Missouri 39, Tulsa 47. Power-plays: Missouri 0-6, Tulsa 0-5. Saves: McAdam, Missouri, 44; Stevens, Tulsa, 35. Att: 5,233.

