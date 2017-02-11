High school results - February 11

High schools
Boys basketball
Saturday’s result
Olathe Northwest 61, East 47
Schlagle 74, KC East Christian 44
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Champ.: Adrian 59, Sherwood 50
Third: Lutheran 62, Lone Jack 61
Sunday
No games scheduled
Friday’s results
Barstow 78, Central 42
Basehor-Linwood 69, Turner 65
Bishop Miege 71, St. James Academy 59
Blue Springs South 34, Raymore-Peculiar 28
Blue Valley 78, BV Southwest 53
BV North 46, Gardner Edgerton 33
BV Northwest 50, BV West 17
De La Salle 73, Northland Christian 55
Eudora 57, Spring Hill 46
Grain Valley 51, Odessa 47
Grandview 77, Platte County 59
Hogan Prep 74, Pembroke Hill 51
Kearney 67, Belton 45
Lawson 58, West Platte 31
Lee’s Summit North 80, Lee’s Summit 76
Liberty North 72, Liberty 63
Lincoln Prep 62, University Academy 47
Northeast 58, Van Horn 55
North Kansas City 48, Oak Park 45
Oak Grove 59, Pleasant Hill 55
Olathe North 54, Olathe East 35
Ottawa 74, Louisburg 60
Paola 59, De Soto 53
Park Hill South 77, Truman 49
Raytown 75, SJ Central 71, OT
Raytown South 76, Winnetonka 53
SM East 51, SM Northwest 48
SM North 61, SM West 55
SM South 37, Leavenworth 31
Smithville 57, Cameron 43
St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Mill Valley 53
Staley 50, Ruskin 49
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Adrian 47, Lone Jack 45
Crest Ridge 54, Archie 39
Midway 46, Christ Prep 24
Saturday’s summaries
LUTHERAN 62, LONE JACK 61
Lutheran: Kunkel 21, Patterson 11, Wagner 11, Aspegren 0, Peterson 2, Horn 3, Hinrichs 7, Robertson 7. Totals 21 19-36 62.
Lone Jack: Fox 7, Carmack 6, Ka. Carter 3, Ky. Carter 4, Gillespie 21, Ca. Wright 20, Ch. Wright 0. Totals 18 21-34 61.
LUT
18
16
18
10
—
62
LJ
1
13
31
16
—
61
Three-point goals: Patterson; Ca. Wright 2, Fox, Carmack.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 61, EAST 47
East: Moore 6, Oliver 4, Williams 0, Watts 2, Adams 22, Nelson 2, Doss 2, Jones 2, Davis 0, Griffin 3, Stafford 3, Kinchen 1. Totals 16 10-14 47.
Olathe Northwest: Parks 6, Nicodemus 5, Holmgren 10, Shiever 0, Cashman 0, Vanderslice 12, Waters 24, Robel-Pinkerton 0, Messina 4, J. Pinkerton 0, Reynolds 0, Midyett 0. Totals 24 10-17 61.
EAST
17
7
7
16
—
47
ONW
14
14
21
12
—
61
Three-point goals: Adams 4, Stafford; Holmgren 2, Nicodemus.
SCHLAGLE 74
KANSAS CITY EAST CHRISTIAN 44
KC East Christian: Morrison 17, Burkart 3, Cal. Dye 11, Cael. Dye 3, Shaltstall 10. Totals 15-5 44.
Schlagle: Mitchell 13, Frazier 2, Grant-Foster 28, Walker 2, Gaw 19, Hunter 4, Sipple 4, Sanders 2. Totals 35 2-9 74.
KCEC
18
9
11
6
—
44
SCH
15
14
26
19
—
74
Three-point goals: Cal. Dye 3, Cael. Dye 3, Morrison 2, Burkart; Grant-Foster 2.
Friday’s summaries
MIDWAY 46, CHRIST PREP 24
Midway: Adams 2, Driggs 5, Yahnig 7, Purtle 3, Anderson 0, Martin 0, Riggs 2, Robertson 16, Mendoza 2, Schofield 4, Jurgeson 0, Eberle 2, Chandler 1, Woods 2. Totals 18 6-23 46.
Christ Prep: S. Hersarling 4, Martin 4, Pierce 0, Alsup 2, Birnbaum 1, Gimotty 0, Coe 10, Bandimere 2, Johnson 1, Stamatis 0. Totals 7 8-23 24.
MID
15
16
4
11
—
46
CP
4
11
6
3
—
24
Three-point goals: Robertson 2, Yahnig, Purtle; Coe 2.
NORTHEAST 58, VAN HORN 55
Northeast: Powell 5, Moore 16, Vega 5, Smith 3, Brownlow 0, Briggs 0, Noer 0, Henderson 7, Pence 20. Totals 18 17-29 58.
Van Horn: Marero 9, Baker 7, Thornton 2, Weeks 7, Seddens 11, Cardoza 3, Crocker 3, Wilson 8, Borchert 2, Montero 0. Totals 17 12-20 55.
NE
11
17
20
10
—
58
VH
12
20
16
7
—
55
Three-point goals: Moore 3, Powell, Vega; Marero 2, Baker, Weeks, Cardoza, Crocker.
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
Maranatha Christian 45, Bunston (Mo.) 36
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Champ.: Adrian 64, Lutheran 44
Third: Midway 54, Lone Jack 38
Sunday
No games scheduled
Friday’s results
Barstow 57, Central 15
Bishop Miege 61, St. James Academy 18
Blue Valley 56, BV Southwest 49
Central Heights 38, KC Christian 26
Gardner Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT
Hogan Prep 48, Pembroke Hill 46
Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29
Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 46
Lawrence Free State 48, Olathe South 39
Lawson 45, West Platte 42
Leavenworth 47, SM South 17
Liberty 47, Liberty North 46
Louisburg 48, Ottawa 34
Metro Academy 52, Center 47, OT
North Tech 34, Notre Dame de Sion 32
Olathe East 52, Olathe North 34
Paola 52, De Soto 27
Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36
SM Northwest 60, SM East 46
SM West 53, SM North 36
Spring Hill 50, Eudora 44
St. Teresa’s 55, St. Louis Ursuline 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36
Summit Christian 56, Heritage Christian 37
Truman 52, Park Hill South 42
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Archie 63, Christ Prep 43
Sherwood 47, Crest Ridge 44
Saturday’s summaries
ADRIAN 64, LUTHERAN 44
Adrian: K. Wimsatt 0, Reed 15, Morris 3, L. Shipley 17, Tallman 3, J. Shipley 22, Keister 0, P. Wimsatt 0, Willey 0, Pruitt 0. Totals 22 13-20 64.
Lutheran: Burris 0, Steensma 0, Klatt 9, Miller 0, Tucker 6, Reifsteck 9, S. Brumley 1, Hicks 0, H. Brumley 0, Ouverson 0, Ledgewood 17, West 2. Totals 16 9-17 44.
ADR
22
16
13
13
—
64
LUT
10
9
11
14
—
44
Three-point goals: L. Shipley 3, Reed 2, J. Shipley 2; Reifsteck 3.
MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 45
BUNSTON (Mo.) 36
Bunston (Mo.): Lenz 6, Barnett 3, Wieland 14, Clevenger 6, Kahle 2, Sheffield 0, Elliott 0, Bishop 0, Moser 5. Totals: 9 12-16 36.
Maranatha Christian: Crowder 4, Buetner 0, Abebe 0, Rehfeld 0, Wilcox 3, Adcock 16, Buckner 0, Eckhart 5, Prowell 3, Friesen 14. Totals: 19 4-10 45.
BUN
8
2
12
14
—
36
MC
7
12
13
13
—
45
Three-point goals: Clevenger 2, Moser; Adcock 2, Prowell.
MIDWAY 54, LONE JACK 38
Midway: Anderson 0, Kahnis 3, Kraft 0, Irvin 23, Dean 4, Hewitt 3, Greer 2, Berx 12, Mendoza 7. Totals 16 20-31 54.
Lone Jack: Roth 13, Quick 1, Kirk 6, Smith 0, Wright 0, Eichelberger 0, McManus 1, Breeding 0, Wiseman 6, Hurlock 11. Totals 15 7-17 38.
MID
18
13
6
17
—
54
LJ
13
5
10
10
—
38
Three-point goals: Hurlock.
Friday’s summaries
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 53
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 36
Shawnee Mission North: Zehr 0, Bortka 0, Boyce 1, Rivera 0, Ashlock 0, Lee 3, Vielhauer 2, Love 18, Jones 3, Redick 9, Stiers 0, Rosas 0. Totals: 13 6-11 36.
Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 11, Beason 4, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 2, Berkley 0, A. Henry 4, Biehl 0, Prim 18, Lee 1, Hines 0, Lowe 13. Totals: 17 16-27 53.
SMN
8
12
13
3
—
36
SMW
17
9
12
15
—
53
Three-point goals: Lee, Redick 3; Kennedy, Beason, Prim.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 56
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 37
Heritage Christian: Fischer 0, Edmondson 2, Hamm 24, Benally 6, Ghiriboga 1, Brown 0, Tompkins 4. Totals 15 4-9 37.
Summit Christian: Schooley 7, Brown 0, Nelson 10, Sprouse 4, Pemberton 0, Ginther 23, K. Lunn 9, Painter 3, R. Lunn 0, Lake 0. Totals 25 3-5 56.
HC
10
3
8
16
—
37
SC
12
18
18
8
—
56
Three-point goals: Hamm 3; Nelson 2, Ginther.
Wrestling
EKL TOURNAMENT
At St. Thomas Aquinas HS
Team scores: 1. Blue Valley Southwest, 212; 2. Mill Valley, 190.5; 3. St. James Academy, 159; 4. Blue Valley Northwest, 135; 5. Gardner Edgerton, 133; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 131.5; 7. Blue Valley West, 90; 8. Blue Valley, 86.5; 9. Bishop Miege, 51; 10. Blue Valley North, 48.
Championship match results
106 pounds: Madden, BVSW, d. Bindi, STA, 8-6, SV-1. 113: Minor, STA, t.f. Williams, BVSW, 15-0, 6:00. 120: Gowin, MV, p. Taysom, GE, 0:58. 126: Ernsdorff, SJA, d. Nitzel, BVSW, 6-2. 132: Ward, MV, m.d. McCall, BVSW, 11-3. 138: Ja. Bendure, MV, p. Schram, BVW, 1:32. 145: Gray, MV, p. Carroll, STA, 4:00. 152: Ca. Lautt, SJA, d. Stack, BVSW, 3-1. 160: Je. Bendure, MV, d. Greig, GE, 9-4. 170: Cokeley, SJA, p. Davis, BVW, 1:57. 182: Cl. Lautt, SJA, p. Kramer, BVSW, 0:47. 195: Gaona, STA, p. Cruz, BVNW, 3:11. 220: Duhart, BVSW, p. Stean, SJA, 1:16. 285: Ryan, BISH, p. Taylor, BVNW, 4:39.
FRONTIER LEAGUE DUAL TOURNAMENT
At De Soto HS
Team results: 1. Louisburg; 2. Spring Hill; 3. Paola; 4. Ottawa; 5. Baldwin; 6. Eudora; 7. De Soto.
Dual match results
Spring Hill 49, De Soto 24
Paola 49, Baldwin 17
Louisburg 45, Ottawa 21
Paola 52, De Soto 24
Spring Hill 63, Eudora 12
Ottawa 39, De Soto 39
Baldwin 48, Eudora 36
Louisburg 45, Spring Hill 31
Eudora 45, De Soto 36
Louisburg 60, Baldwin 20
Paola 38, Ottawa 24
Louisburg 54, De Soto 29
Paola 42, Eudora 34
Spring Hill 41, Ottawa 29
Louisburg 43, Paola 36
Spring Hill 47, Baldwin 20
Ottawa 59, Eudora 21
De Soto 46, Baldwin 31
Louisburg 64, Eudora 13
Spring Hill 34, Paola 33
KAW VALLEY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Turner HS
Team scores: T1. Bonner Springs, 165; T1. Tonganoxie, 165; 3. Basehor-Linwood, 156.5; 4. Piper, 56.5; 5. Lansing, 55; 6. Turner, 51; 7. Bishop Ward, 3.
Championship match results and weight class winners
106 pounds: Olesen, BL. 113: Seaton, BON, p. Sparks, TON, 0:42. 120: McClellan, TON. 126: Hitchcock, BON. 132: Nirschl, BL. 138: Huseman, TON. 145: Starcher, TON, d. Lentz, BON, 7-1. 152: Trowbridge, BL. 160: Hand, TON. 170: Williams, BL. 182: Knight, TON. 195: Singleton, BON. 220: Willis, BON. 285; McKee, LAN.
SUNFLOWER LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
At Shawnee Mission South HS
Team scores: 1. Olathe North, 231.5; 2. Lawrence Free State, 197; 3. Leavenworth, 182; 4. Olathe Northwest, 181; 5. Olathe South, 149.5; 6. Lawrence, 97.5; 7. Shawnee Mission South, 74; 8. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 72; 9. Shawnee Mission West, 62; 10. Olathe East, 44; 11. Shawnee Mission East, 43.5; 12. Shawnee Mission North, 21.
Championship match results
106 pounds: Slyter, ON, m.d. D. Koelzer, OS, 20-7. 113: Brockmann, SMNW, m.d. Erickson, SME, 14-5. 120: J. Koelzer, OS, m.d. King, LFS, 13-1. 126: Parrish, ON, m.d. Jacobs, LFS, 17-5. 132: Alderman, ON, d. Dye, LAW, 3-1. 138; Flood, ON, d. Hancock, LEAV, 5-3, SV-1. 145: Gould, LEAV, d. Kalantari, ONW, 5-3. 152: Arambula, SMW, d. Quinn, SMNW, 9-4. 160: Garraway, ON, d. Macaluso, ONW, for. 170: Butler, LEAV, d. Jouret, OS, 3-1. 182: Wilson, LAW, p. Cossairt, SMS, 1:52. 195: Harquist, ONW, p. Evans, LEAV, 4:47. 220: Eddis, LFS, p. Burks, ON, 1:32. 285: Tuivaiti, LEAV, p. Harrell, ON, 5:06.
Missouri districts
Note: The top four individuals from each weight class advance to state.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 3
At Lee’s Summit HS
Team scores: 1. Jefferson City, 215; 2. Waynesville, 118.5; 3. Lee’s Summit West, 110; 4. Raymore-Peculiar, 103.5; 5. Lebanon, 101.5; 6. Nixa, 93; 7. Lee’s Summit North, 85; 8. Ozark, 83; 9. Columbia Hickman, 77.5; 10. Joplin, 72; 11. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 67; 12. Columbia Rock Bridge, 45; 13. Lee’s Summit, 35; 14. Springfield Kickapoo, 13; 15. Springfield Central, 9.
KC-area state qualifiers
106 pounds: 3. C. Cahill, RP, m.d. Noble, LSN, 9-0. 113: 3. Ross, LSN, d. Martin, JC, 5-2. 120: 3. M. Cahill, RP, d. Roark, LEB, 5-2. 126: 3. Potts, LSW, d. LaBelle, RP, 3-2. 132: 1. Christian, LEB, d. Moore, LSW, 7-1. 3. Rackers, JC, d. Jones, LSN, 7-4. 138: 3. Bruch, WAY, d. Duran, LSN, 2-0. 145: 3. Duckworth, LSW, p. Browne, RP, 2:50. 152: 3. Copsey, LSW, d. Lewis, LEB, 5-4. 160: 3. Gladkov, OZA, Pratt, RP, 4-1. 170: 1. Bise, JC, d. Glynn, LSN, 5-1. 3. Bartlett, JOP, d. Martin, RP, 3-1. 182: 1. Moore, LSW, d. Spainhour, LS, 8-1. 3. Taylor, OZA, d. Stalone, RP, 4-1. 195: 3. Garcia, JOP, d. Childs, LSW, 6-5.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 4
At Oak Park HS
Team scores: 1. Staley, 258; 2. Park Hill, 256; 3. Blue Springs, 144; 4. Rockhurst, 100; 5. Liberty, 96.5; 6. Oak Park, 88.5; 7. Liberty North, 82; 8. Fort Osage, 81.5; 9. North Kansas City, 44; 10. Park Hill South, 35; 11. Raytown, 33; 12. Blue Springs South, 26.5; 13. Ruskin, 24; 14. St. Joseph Central, 12; 15. Truman, 11.
State qualifiers
106 pounds: 1. Reno, LIB, m.d. Crawford, PH, 12-0. 3. Brewer, STA, p. Manley, LN, 4:46. 113: 1. Coons, STA, d. Trotter, NKC, 3-0. 3. Collins, BLSP, p. Safford, PH, 4:56. 120: 1. Kolvek, PH, t.f. Borlinghaus, STA, 18-3, 5:33. 3. McGee, BLSP, p. Stenner, LN, 0:43. 126: 1. Ca. Valdiviez, ROC, d. DiBlasi, PH, 7-3. 3. Mott, STA, d. Herrera, LN, 7-2. 132: 1. Co. Valdiviez, ROC, d. Steele, PH, 6-0. 3. B. Berryman, STA, p. Thomas, PHS, 4:30. 138: 1. D. Berryman, STA, m.d. Divers, FO, 12-2. 3. Merlo, BLSP, d. Harrison, OP, inj. 145: 1. Penner, LIB, d. Elam, STA, 1-0. 3. Goslee, PH, m.d. Price, BLSP, 10-2. 152: 1. Shelton, OP, m.d. Lisher, PH, 10-2. 3. Genisio, STA, p. Ervie, ROC, 0:50. 160: 1. Heil, BLSP, d. Hopson, PH, 2-0. 3. Mabery, STA, p. Ng, OP, 0:24. 170: 1. Winston, PH, d. Williams, STA, 8-3. 3. Sanchez, NKC, d. Schroeder, TRU, 5-1. 182: 1. Vaoifi, FO, d. Tessman, STA, 5-2. 3. Hullaby, PH, d. Rhodes, BLSP, 9-2. 195: 1. Elam, STA, p. Sharp, PH, 0:51. 3. Brelsford, OP, d. Hazen, BLSP, 7-2. 220: 1. Wilson, PH, d. Enechukwu, RUS, 8-6. 3. Cox, BLSP, d. Wily, FO, 3-1, OT. 285: 1. Shaddox, LIB, d. Richardson, LN, 1-0. 3. Brown, PH, d. Mangold, STA, 4-2, TB-3.
CLASS 3, DISTRICT 4
At Raytown South HS
Team scores: 1. Smithville, 179; 2. Kearney, 178.5; 3. Platte County, 160; 4. Grain Valley, 129; 5. Belton, 116.5; 6. Warrensburg, 89; 7. Harrisonville, 77.5; 8. Raytown South, 57.5; 9. Marshall, 49; 10. Columbia Battle, 45; 11. Grandview, 41.5; 12. William Chrisman, 34; 13. Winnetonka, 32; 14. Van Horn, 20; 15. East, 4.
State qualifiers
106 pounds: 1. Bradley, BEL, d. Freitag, KEA, 5-1. 3. J. Shea, CB, p. Simpson, SMI, 2:39. 113: 1. Phippen, PC, m.d. Green, KEA, 12-1. 3. Ackerman, SMI, d. Benshoof, GVAL, 5-1. 120: 1. Singh, KEA, d. Bohlken, SMI, 4-1. 3. Landreth, MAR, d. Starr, GVAL, 6-2. 126: 1. Alexander, GVAL, d. Kincaid, PC, 6-0. 3. A. Shea, CB, d. Benge, WAR, 11-6. 132: 1. Lewis, LEA, d. Hampton, SMI, 11-7. 3. LeGrotte, GVAL, d. Saale, PC, 3-2, TB-1. 138: 1. Clapper, GVAL, d. Rivera, SMI, 6-4. 3. T. Brown, WAR, t.f. Filger, PC, 15-0, 2:07. 145: 1. Biondo, BEL, d. Stults, WIN, 5-3, SV-1. 3. Bollinger, SMI, m.d. Gumabon, GVIEW, 18-4. 152: 1. Weber, BEL, d. Locke, LEA, 4-2. 3. Lineberry, GVAL, m.d. Messer, HAR, 10-2. 160: 1. Purtle, SMI, d. Danner, HAR, 6-2. 3. Hernandez, GVAL, m.d. Witthar, KEA, 11-3. 170: 1. Peeler, RAYS, d. Schmidt, PC, 7-5. 3. B. Boyd, SMI, d. Smith, CB, 4-2. 182: 1. D. Brown, WAR, m.d. B. Mordecai, KEA, 11-2. 3. Caples, RAYS, d. Fisher, WC, 5-3. 195: 1. J. Boyd, SMI, d. Smart, PC, 6-4. 3. Swift, GVIEW, d. Wilmes, KEA, 9-2. 220: 1. Jumps, PC, d. Clayborn, CB, 4-2, SV-1. 3. C. Mordecai, KEA, p. Hecke, MAR, 0:56. 285: 1. Campbell, HAR, p. Karnes, WAR, 3:27. 3. Childs, RAYS, d. Knopp, PC, 2-1, TB-1.
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 3
At Clinton HS
Team scores: 1. Monett, 177; 2. Odessa, 164; 3. Bolivar, 135.5; 4. Pleasant Hill, 114; 5. Eldon, 113; 6. Logan-Rogersville, 104; 7. Clinton, 88.5; 8. Osage, 75; 9. Boonville, 68; 10. Nevada, 57; 11. Cassville, 41; 12. Hollister, 36; 13. Southern Boone, 33.5; 14. Reeds Spring, 17; 15. Springfield Catholic, 8.
KC-area state qualifiers
106 pounds: 1. Semerad, MON, d. Coons, ODE, 2-1. 113: 3. Hawk, BOL, d. Wade, ODE. 120: 1. Strausbaugh, LR, d. White, ODE, 8-5. 126: 1. Sullivan, PH, m.d. Donovan, ODE, 10-2. 132: 1. Bradley, MON, d. Malizzi, ODE, 5-0. 138: 1. Campbell, LR, d. Bake, ODE, 7-1. 152: 1. Howard, MON, d. Kenepaske, ODE, 8-7. 160: 3. Miller, PH, p. Carlin, CAS, 1:50. 170: 1. Lightfoot, PH, p. Brandt, ELD, 0:47. 182: 3. Harkness, ELD, m.d. Edenburn, PH, 13-1. 195: 1. Meyer, MON, p. Jellison, PH, 3:14. 220: 3. Creech, BOL, p. Hazelrigg, ODE, 0:40.
CLASS 2, DISTRICT 4
At Excelsior Springs HS
Team scores: 1. Cameron, 200; 2. Chillicothe, 183.5; 3. Oak Grove, 177; 4. St. Joseph Benton, 158; 5. Savannah, 155.5; 6. Excelsior Springs, 85; 7. Maryville, 54.5; 8. Pembroke Hill, 42; 9. Center, 39.5; 10. St. Pius X, 35.5; 11. St. Joseph Lafayette, 13; 12. Central, 5; 13. Hogan Prep, 3; 14. Lincoln Prep, 0.
KC-area state qualifiers
106 pounds: 1. Scharborough, OG, m.d. Day, ES, 10-2. 113: 1. MacWilliam, OG, d. Williams, ES, 9-6. 120: 1. Brown, OG, p. Hummer, SAV, 1:46. 126: 1. Foreman, CAM, d. T. Pavlica, OG, 9-8. 132: 3. Stevenson, CAM, d. Embry, PEMH, 4-2. 145: 1. Morgan, ES, p. Walser, CAM, 5:59. 3. Blixt, CHIL, d. Kroah, OG, 5-4. 152: 3. Thompson, CHIL, p. Snelling, Center, 1:43. 160: 3. J. Pavlica, OG, m.d. Sanders, MARY, 11-3. 170: 1. Twaddle, MARY, m.d. Duffy, PEMH, 14-1. 182: Martin, OG, d. Glise, SAV, 6-4. 195: 3. Miller, SPX, p. Brose, CHIL, 2:02. 220: 1. Curd, OG, d. Weston, SJB, 5-3. 285: Bryant, CAM, m.d. Kemp, OG, 13-5.
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 3
At Richmond HS
Team scores: 1. Richmond, 216; 2. Centralia, 143.5; 3. Marceline, 130.5; 4. Gallatin, 125.5; 5. Brookfield, 107; 6. Lexington, 101; 7. Carrollton, 87; 8. Lafayette County, 66; 9. Trenton, 59; 10. Hallsville, 56; 11. Polo, 42; 12. Penney, 39; 13. Tina-Avalon, 13; 14. Macon, 10; 15. Wentworth Military Academy, 0.
KC-area state qualifiers
106 pounds: 3. Reed, PEN, p. Hutchings, RIC, 3:41. 113: 1. Waigand, RIC, m.d. Newbrough, CEN, 10-0. 120: 1. Wheeler, MAR, p. Ch. Wheeler, CAR, 2:51. 3. Claypole, RIC, d. Johnson, TA, 9-6. 126: 1. Bowman, RIC, d. Skinner, LC, 12-6. 132: 1. Hollingsworth, LEX, p. Littrell, CEN, 1:20. 3. Harris, GAL, d. Caldwell, RIC, 5-1. 138: 3. Ca. Wheeler, CAR, d. Rankin, LC, 6-4. 145: 1. Ford, RIC, d. Kinkead, CEN, 10-5. 3. Bird, GAL, d. Bertz, LEX, 7-1. 152: 3. Walker, BRO, d. Hewitt, RIC, 3-0. 160: 3. Delana, RIC, p. Laughtenschlager, LEX, 1:33. 170: 1. Evans, CEN, d. Nobile, RIC, 5-3. 3. Porras, LEX, d. Staton, CAR, inj., 3:37. 182: 1. Keefhaven, RIC, d. Sheppard, LEX, 2-1, UTB. 3. Frank, CAR, p. Bodine, CEN, 4:55. 195: 3. Whitney, TRE, p. Bowers, RIC, 1:00. 285: Elliott, RIC, p. Taft, CEN, 2:00.
CLASS 1, DISTRICT 3
At Lathrop HS
Team scores: 1. Lawson, 199; 2. Lathrop, 161.5; 3. Maysville, 117; 4. Plattsburg, 96.5; 5. South Harrison, 94.5; 6. Mid-Buchanan, 91; 7. Summit Christian Academy, 90; 8. North Andrew, 55; 9. Stanberry, 52; 10. Albany, 50.5; T11. Lone Jack, 40; T11. Rock Port, 40; 13. O’Hara, 29; 14. West Platte, 26; 15. Tarkio, 7.
KC-area state qualifiers
113 pounds: 3. Williams, SH, p. Russell, LAW, 0:47. 120: 1. Wade, MAY, m.d. Carpenter, LAW, 11-2. 3. Blair, LAT, m.d. Braun, LJ, 10-2. 126: 1. Eychaner, NA, d. Hachman, LAW, 7-0. 132: 1. Ross, LAW, t.f. Rodriguez, WP, 16-0, 4:00. 138: 1. Popplewell, MAY, m.d. Killingsworth, LAW, 15-4. 145: 1. Schlie, PLA, d. Braeden Campbell, SCA, 8-3. 3. Ehrhardt, NA, d. Cook, LAW, 6-4. 152: 1. Rotterman, MB, d. Williams, LAW, 3-2, UTB. 3. Wolfe, LAT, p. McGurn, OH, 2:21. 170: 1. Doll, SH, p. Jenkins, LAW, 2:53. 182: 1. Brett Campbell, SCA, m.d. Menke, LAW, 10-2. 195: 1. Fisher, LAW, p. Douglas, LAT, 1:29. 3. McClain, PLA, p. Holloway, SCA, 0:41. 220: 1. Osmon, ALB, p. Leath, LJ, 3:00. 285: 1. Robinson, SCA, p. Anderson, STAN, 4:44.
Comments