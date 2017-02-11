Scores & Stats

High school results - February 11

High schools

Boys basketball

Saturday’s result

Olathe Northwest 61, East 47

Schlagle 74, KC East Christian 44

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Champ.: Adrian 59, Sherwood 50

Third: Lutheran 62, Lone Jack 61

Sunday

No games scheduled

Friday’s results

Barstow 78, Central 42

Basehor-Linwood 69, Turner 65

Bishop Miege 71, St. James Academy 59

Blue Springs South 34, Raymore-Peculiar 28

Blue Valley 78, BV Southwest 53

BV North 46, Gardner Edgerton 33

BV Northwest 50, BV West 17

De La Salle 73, Northland Christian 55

Eudora 57, Spring Hill 46

Grain Valley 51, Odessa 47

Grandview 77, Platte County 59

Hogan Prep 74, Pembroke Hill 51

Kearney 67, Belton 45

Lawson 58, West Platte 31

Lee’s Summit North 80, Lee’s Summit 76

Liberty North 72, Liberty 63

Lincoln Prep 62, University Academy 47

Northeast 58, Van Horn 55

North Kansas City 48, Oak Park 45

Oak Grove 59, Pleasant Hill 55

Olathe North 54, Olathe East 35

Ottawa 74, Louisburg 60

Paola 59, De Soto 53

Park Hill South 77, Truman 49

Raytown 75, SJ Central 71, OT

Raytown South 76, Winnetonka 53

SM East 51, SM Northwest 48

SM North 61, SM West 55

SM South 37, Leavenworth 31

Smithville 57, Cameron 43

St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Mill Valley 53

Staley 50, Ruskin 49

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Adrian 47, Lone Jack 45

Crest Ridge 54, Archie 39

Midway 46, Christ Prep 24

Saturday’s summaries

LUTHERAN 62, LONE JACK 61

Lutheran: Kunkel 21, Patterson 11, Wagner 11, Aspegren 0, Peterson 2, Horn 3, Hinrichs 7, Robertson 7. Totals 21 19-36 62.

Lone Jack: Fox 7, Carmack 6, Ka. Carter 3, Ky. Carter 4, Gillespie 21, Ca. Wright 20, Ch. Wright 0. Totals 18 21-34 61.

LUT

18

16

18

10

62

LJ

1

13

31

16

61

Three-point goals: Patterson; Ca. Wright 2, Fox, Carmack.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 61, EAST 47

East: Moore 6, Oliver 4, Williams 0, Watts 2, Adams 22, Nelson 2, Doss 2, Jones 2, Davis 0, Griffin 3, Stafford 3, Kinchen 1. Totals 16 10-14 47.

Olathe Northwest: Parks 6, Nicodemus 5, Holmgren 10, Shiever 0, Cashman 0, Vanderslice 12, Waters 24, Robel-Pinkerton 0, Messina 4, J. Pinkerton 0, Reynolds 0, Midyett 0. Totals 24 10-17 61.

EAST

17

7

7

16

47

ONW

14

14

21

12

61

Three-point goals: Adams 4, Stafford; Holmgren 2, Nicodemus.

SCHLAGLE 74

KANSAS CITY EAST CHRISTIAN 44

KC East Christian: Morrison 17, Burkart 3, Cal. Dye 11, Cael. Dye 3, Shaltstall 10. Totals 15-5 44.

Schlagle: Mitchell 13, Frazier 2, Grant-Foster 28, Walker 2, Gaw 19, Hunter 4, Sipple 4, Sanders 2. Totals 35 2-9 74.

KCEC

18

9

11

6

44

SCH

15

14

26

19

74

Three-point goals: Cal. Dye 3, Cael. Dye 3, Morrison 2, Burkart; Grant-Foster 2.

Friday’s summaries

MIDWAY 46, CHRIST PREP 24

Midway: Adams 2, Driggs 5, Yahnig 7, Purtle 3, Anderson 0, Martin 0, Riggs 2, Robertson 16, Mendoza 2, Schofield 4, Jurgeson 0, Eberle 2, Chandler 1, Woods 2. Totals 18 6-23 46.

Christ Prep: S. Hersarling 4, Martin 4, Pierce 0, Alsup 2, Birnbaum 1, Gimotty 0, Coe 10, Bandimere 2, Johnson 1, Stamatis 0. Totals 7 8-23 24.

MID

15

16

4

11

46

CP

4

11

6

3

24

Three-point goals: Robertson 2, Yahnig, Purtle; Coe 2.

NORTHEAST 58, VAN HORN 55

Northeast: Powell 5, Moore 16, Vega 5, Smith 3, Brownlow 0, Briggs 0, Noer 0, Henderson 7, Pence 20. Totals 18 17-29 58.

Van Horn: Marero 9, Baker 7, Thornton 2, Weeks 7, Seddens 11, Cardoza 3, Crocker 3, Wilson 8, Borchert 2, Montero 0. Totals 17 12-20 55.

NE

11

17

20

10

58

VH

12

20

16

7

55

Three-point goals: Moore 3, Powell, Vega; Marero 2, Baker, Weeks, Cardoza, Crocker.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

Maranatha Christian 45, Bunston (Mo.) 36

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Champ.: Adrian 64, Lutheran 44

Third: Midway 54, Lone Jack 38

Sunday

No games scheduled

Friday’s results

Barstow 57, Central 15

Bishop Miege 61, St. James Academy 18

Blue Valley 56, BV Southwest 49

Central Heights 38, KC Christian 26

Gardner Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT

Hogan Prep 48, Pembroke Hill 46

Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29

Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 46

Lawrence Free State 48, Olathe South 39

Lawson 45, West Platte 42

Leavenworth 47, SM South 17

Liberty 47, Liberty North 46

Louisburg 48, Ottawa 34

Metro Academy 52, Center 47, OT

North Tech 34, Notre Dame de Sion 32

Olathe East 52, Olathe North 34

Paola 52, De Soto 27

Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36

SM Northwest 60, SM East 46

SM West 53, SM North 36

Spring Hill 50, Eudora 44

St. Teresa’s 55, St. Louis Ursuline 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36

Summit Christian 56, Heritage Christian 37

Truman 52, Park Hill South 42

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Archie 63, Christ Prep 43

Sherwood 47, Crest Ridge 44

Saturday’s summaries

ADRIAN 64, LUTHERAN 44

Adrian: K. Wimsatt 0, Reed 15, Morris 3, L. Shipley 17, Tallman 3, J. Shipley 22, Keister 0, P. Wimsatt 0, Willey 0, Pruitt 0. Totals 22 13-20 64.

Lutheran: Burris 0, Steensma 0, Klatt 9, Miller 0, Tucker 6, Reifsteck 9, S. Brumley 1, Hicks 0, H. Brumley 0, Ouverson 0, Ledgewood 17, West 2. Totals 16 9-17 44.

ADR

22

16

13

13

64

LUT

10

9

11

14

44

Three-point goals: L. Shipley 3, Reed 2, J. Shipley 2; Reifsteck 3.

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 45

BUNSTON (Mo.) 36

Bunston (Mo.): Lenz 6, Barnett 3, Wieland 14, Clevenger 6, Kahle 2, Sheffield 0, Elliott 0, Bishop 0, Moser 5. Totals: 9 12-16 36.

Maranatha Christian: Crowder 4, Buetner 0, Abebe 0, Rehfeld 0, Wilcox 3, Adcock 16, Buckner 0, Eckhart 5, Prowell 3, Friesen 14. Totals: 19 4-10 45.

BUN

8

2

12

14

36

MC

7

12

13

13

45

Three-point goals: Clevenger 2, Moser; Adcock 2, Prowell.

MIDWAY 54, LONE JACK 38

Midway: Anderson 0, Kahnis 3, Kraft 0, Irvin 23, Dean 4, Hewitt 3, Greer 2, Berx 12, Mendoza 7. Totals 16 20-31 54.

Lone Jack: Roth 13, Quick 1, Kirk 6, Smith 0, Wright 0, Eichelberger 0, McManus 1, Breeding 0, Wiseman 6, Hurlock 11. Totals 15 7-17 38.

MID

18

13

6

17

54

LJ

13

5

10

10

38

Three-point goals: Hurlock.

Friday’s summaries

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 53

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 36

Shawnee Mission North: Zehr 0, Bortka 0, Boyce 1, Rivera 0, Ashlock 0, Lee 3, Vielhauer 2, Love 18, Jones 3, Redick 9, Stiers 0, Rosas 0. Totals: 13 6-11 36.

Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 11, Beason 4, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 2, Berkley 0, A. Henry 4, Biehl 0, Prim 18, Lee 1, Hines 0, Lowe 13. Totals: 17 16-27 53.

SMN

8

12

13

3

36

SMW

17

9

12

15

53

Three-point goals: Lee, Redick 3; Kennedy, Beason, Prim.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 56

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 37

Heritage Christian: Fischer 0, Edmondson 2, Hamm 24, Benally 6, Ghiriboga 1, Brown 0, Tompkins 4. Totals 15 4-9 37.

Summit Christian: Schooley 7, Brown 0, Nelson 10, Sprouse 4, Pemberton 0, Ginther 23, K. Lunn 9, Painter 3, R. Lunn 0, Lake 0. Totals 25 3-5 56.

HC

10

3

8

16

37

SC

12

18

18

8

56

Three-point goals: Hamm 3; Nelson 2, Ginther.

Wrestling

EKL TOURNAMENT

At St. Thomas Aquinas HS

Team scores: 1. Blue Valley Southwest, 212; 2. Mill Valley, 190.5; 3. St. James Academy, 159; 4. Blue Valley Northwest, 135; 5. Gardner Edgerton, 133; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 131.5; 7. Blue Valley West, 90; 8. Blue Valley, 86.5; 9. Bishop Miege, 51; 10. Blue Valley North, 48.

Championship match results

106 pounds: Madden, BVSW, d. Bindi, STA, 8-6, SV-1. 113: Minor, STA, t.f. Williams, BVSW, 15-0, 6:00. 120: Gowin, MV, p. Taysom, GE, 0:58. 126: Ernsdorff, SJA, d. Nitzel, BVSW, 6-2. 132: Ward, MV, m.d. McCall, BVSW, 11-3. 138: Ja. Bendure, MV, p. Schram, BVW, 1:32. 145: Gray, MV, p. Carroll, STA, 4:00. 152: Ca. Lautt, SJA, d. Stack, BVSW, 3-1. 160: Je. Bendure, MV, d. Greig, GE, 9-4. 170: Cokeley, SJA, p. Davis, BVW, 1:57. 182: Cl. Lautt, SJA, p. Kramer, BVSW, 0:47. 195: Gaona, STA, p. Cruz, BVNW, 3:11. 220: Duhart, BVSW, p. Stean, SJA, 1:16. 285: Ryan, BISH, p. Taylor, BVNW, 4:39.

FRONTIER LEAGUE DUAL TOURNAMENT

At De Soto HS

Team results: 1. Louisburg; 2. Spring Hill; 3. Paola; 4. Ottawa; 5. Baldwin; 6. Eudora; 7. De Soto.

Dual match results

Spring Hill 49, De Soto 24

Paola 49, Baldwin 17

Louisburg 45, Ottawa 21

Paola 52, De Soto 24

Spring Hill 63, Eudora 12

Ottawa 39, De Soto 39

Baldwin 48, Eudora 36

Louisburg 45, Spring Hill 31

Eudora 45, De Soto 36

Louisburg 60, Baldwin 20

Paola 38, Ottawa 24

Louisburg 54, De Soto 29

Paola 42, Eudora 34

Spring Hill 41, Ottawa 29

Louisburg 43, Paola 36

Spring Hill 47, Baldwin 20

Ottawa 59, Eudora 21

De Soto 46, Baldwin 31

Louisburg 64, Eudora 13

Spring Hill 34, Paola 33

KAW VALLEY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Turner HS

Team scores: T1. Bonner Springs, 165; T1. Tonganoxie, 165; 3. Basehor-Linwood, 156.5; 4. Piper, 56.5; 5. Lansing, 55; 6. Turner, 51; 7. Bishop Ward, 3.

Championship match results and weight class winners

106 pounds: Olesen, BL. 113: Seaton, BON, p. Sparks, TON, 0:42. 120: McClellan, TON. 126: Hitchcock, BON. 132: Nirschl, BL. 138: Huseman, TON. 145: Starcher, TON, d. Lentz, BON, 7-1. 152: Trowbridge, BL. 160: Hand, TON. 170: Williams, BL. 182: Knight, TON. 195: Singleton, BON. 220: Willis, BON. 285; McKee, LAN.

SUNFLOWER LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

At Shawnee Mission South HS

Team scores: 1. Olathe North, 231.5; 2. Lawrence Free State, 197; 3. Leavenworth, 182; 4. Olathe Northwest, 181; 5. Olathe South, 149.5; 6. Lawrence, 97.5; 7. Shawnee Mission South, 74; 8. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 72; 9. Shawnee Mission West, 62; 10. Olathe East, 44; 11. Shawnee Mission East, 43.5; 12. Shawnee Mission North, 21.

Championship match results

106 pounds: Slyter, ON, m.d. D. Koelzer, OS, 20-7. 113: Brockmann, SMNW, m.d. Erickson, SME, 14-5. 120: J. Koelzer, OS, m.d. King, LFS, 13-1. 126: Parrish, ON, m.d. Jacobs, LFS, 17-5. 132: Alderman, ON, d. Dye, LAW, 3-1. 138; Flood, ON, d. Hancock, LEAV, 5-3, SV-1. 145: Gould, LEAV, d. Kalantari, ONW, 5-3. 152: Arambula, SMW, d. Quinn, SMNW, 9-4. 160: Garraway, ON, d. Macaluso, ONW, for. 170: Butler, LEAV, d. Jouret, OS, 3-1. 182: Wilson, LAW, p. Cossairt, SMS, 1:52. 195: Harquist, ONW, p. Evans, LEAV, 4:47. 220: Eddis, LFS, p. Burks, ON, 1:32. 285: Tuivaiti, LEAV, p. Harrell, ON, 5:06.

Missouri districts

Note: The top four individuals from each weight class advance to state.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 3

At Lee’s Summit HS

Team scores: 1. Jefferson City, 215; 2. Waynesville, 118.5; 3. Lee’s Summit West, 110; 4. Raymore-Peculiar, 103.5; 5. Lebanon, 101.5; 6. Nixa, 93; 7. Lee’s Summit North, 85; 8. Ozark, 83; 9. Columbia Hickman, 77.5; 10. Joplin, 72; 11. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 67; 12. Columbia Rock Bridge, 45; 13. Lee’s Summit, 35; 14. Springfield Kickapoo, 13; 15. Springfield Central, 9.

KC-area state qualifiers

106 pounds: 3. C. Cahill, RP, m.d. Noble, LSN, 9-0. 113: 3. Ross, LSN, d. Martin, JC, 5-2. 120: 3. M. Cahill, RP, d. Roark, LEB, 5-2. 126: 3. Potts, LSW, d. LaBelle, RP, 3-2. 132: 1. Christian, LEB, d. Moore, LSW, 7-1. 3. Rackers, JC, d. Jones, LSN, 7-4. 138: 3. Bruch, WAY, d. Duran, LSN, 2-0. 145: 3. Duckworth, LSW, p. Browne, RP, 2:50. 152: 3. Copsey, LSW, d. Lewis, LEB, 5-4. 160: 3. Gladkov, OZA, Pratt, RP, 4-1. 170: 1. Bise, JC, d. Glynn, LSN, 5-1. 3. Bartlett, JOP, d. Martin, RP, 3-1. 182: 1. Moore, LSW, d. Spainhour, LS, 8-1. 3. Taylor, OZA, d. Stalone, RP, 4-1. 195: 3. Garcia, JOP, d. Childs, LSW, 6-5.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 4

At Oak Park HS

Team scores: 1. Staley, 258; 2. Park Hill, 256; 3. Blue Springs, 144; 4. Rockhurst, 100; 5. Liberty, 96.5; 6. Oak Park, 88.5; 7. Liberty North, 82; 8. Fort Osage, 81.5; 9. North Kansas City, 44; 10. Park Hill South, 35; 11. Raytown, 33; 12. Blue Springs South, 26.5; 13. Ruskin, 24; 14. St. Joseph Central, 12; 15. Truman, 11.

State qualifiers

106 pounds: 1. Reno, LIB, m.d. Crawford, PH, 12-0. 3. Brewer, STA, p. Manley, LN, 4:46. 113: 1. Coons, STA, d. Trotter, NKC, 3-0. 3. Collins, BLSP, p. Safford, PH, 4:56. 120: 1. Kolvek, PH, t.f. Borlinghaus, STA, 18-3, 5:33. 3. McGee, BLSP, p. Stenner, LN, 0:43. 126: 1. Ca. Valdiviez, ROC, d. DiBlasi, PH, 7-3. 3. Mott, STA, d. Herrera, LN, 7-2. 132: 1. Co. Valdiviez, ROC, d. Steele, PH, 6-0. 3. B. Berryman, STA, p. Thomas, PHS, 4:30. 138: 1. D. Berryman, STA, m.d. Divers, FO, 12-2. 3. Merlo, BLSP, d. Harrison, OP, inj. 145: 1. Penner, LIB, d. Elam, STA, 1-0. 3. Goslee, PH, m.d. Price, BLSP, 10-2. 152: 1. Shelton, OP, m.d. Lisher, PH, 10-2. 3. Genisio, STA, p. Ervie, ROC, 0:50. 160: 1. Heil, BLSP, d. Hopson, PH, 2-0. 3. Mabery, STA, p. Ng, OP, 0:24. 170: 1. Winston, PH, d. Williams, STA, 8-3. 3. Sanchez, NKC, d. Schroeder, TRU, 5-1. 182: 1. Vaoifi, FO, d. Tessman, STA, 5-2. 3. Hullaby, PH, d. Rhodes, BLSP, 9-2. 195: 1. Elam, STA, p. Sharp, PH, 0:51. 3. Brelsford, OP, d. Hazen, BLSP, 7-2. 220: 1. Wilson, PH, d. Enechukwu, RUS, 8-6. 3. Cox, BLSP, d. Wily, FO, 3-1, OT. 285: 1. Shaddox, LIB, d. Richardson, LN, 1-0. 3. Brown, PH, d. Mangold, STA, 4-2, TB-3.

CLASS 3, DISTRICT 4

At Raytown South HS

Team scores: 1. Smithville, 179; 2. Kearney, 178.5; 3. Platte County, 160; 4. Grain Valley, 129; 5. Belton, 116.5; 6. Warrensburg, 89; 7. Harrisonville, 77.5; 8. Raytown South, 57.5; 9. Marshall, 49; 10. Columbia Battle, 45; 11. Grandview, 41.5; 12. William Chrisman, 34; 13. Winnetonka, 32; 14. Van Horn, 20; 15. East, 4.

State qualifiers

106 pounds: 1. Bradley, BEL, d. Freitag, KEA, 5-1. 3. J. Shea, CB, p. Simpson, SMI, 2:39. 113: 1. Phippen, PC, m.d. Green, KEA, 12-1. 3. Ackerman, SMI, d. Benshoof, GVAL, 5-1. 120: 1. Singh, KEA, d. Bohlken, SMI, 4-1. 3. Landreth, MAR, d. Starr, GVAL, 6-2. 126: 1. Alexander, GVAL, d. Kincaid, PC, 6-0. 3. A. Shea, CB, d. Benge, WAR, 11-6. 132: 1. Lewis, LEA, d. Hampton, SMI, 11-7. 3. LeGrotte, GVAL, d. Saale, PC, 3-2, TB-1. 138: 1. Clapper, GVAL, d. Rivera, SMI, 6-4. 3. T. Brown, WAR, t.f. Filger, PC, 15-0, 2:07. 145: 1. Biondo, BEL, d. Stults, WIN, 5-3, SV-1. 3. Bollinger, SMI, m.d. Gumabon, GVIEW, 18-4. 152: 1. Weber, BEL, d. Locke, LEA, 4-2. 3. Lineberry, GVAL, m.d. Messer, HAR, 10-2. 160: 1. Purtle, SMI, d. Danner, HAR, 6-2. 3. Hernandez, GVAL, m.d. Witthar, KEA, 11-3. 170: 1. Peeler, RAYS, d. Schmidt, PC, 7-5. 3. B. Boyd, SMI, d. Smith, CB, 4-2. 182: 1. D. Brown, WAR, m.d. B. Mordecai, KEA, 11-2. 3. Caples, RAYS, d. Fisher, WC, 5-3. 195: 1. J. Boyd, SMI, d. Smart, PC, 6-4. 3. Swift, GVIEW, d. Wilmes, KEA, 9-2. 220: 1. Jumps, PC, d. Clayborn, CB, 4-2, SV-1. 3. C. Mordecai, KEA, p. Hecke, MAR, 0:56. 285: 1. Campbell, HAR, p. Karnes, WAR, 3:27. 3. Childs, RAYS, d. Knopp, PC, 2-1, TB-1.

CLASS 2, DISTRICT 3

At Clinton HS

Team scores: 1. Monett, 177; 2. Odessa, 164; 3. Bolivar, 135.5; 4. Pleasant Hill, 114; 5. Eldon, 113; 6. Logan-Rogersville, 104; 7. Clinton, 88.5; 8. Osage, 75; 9. Boonville, 68; 10. Nevada, 57; 11. Cassville, 41; 12. Hollister, 36; 13. Southern Boone, 33.5; 14. Reeds Spring, 17; 15. Springfield Catholic, 8.

KC-area state qualifiers

106 pounds: 1. Semerad, MON, d. Coons, ODE, 2-1. 113: 3. Hawk, BOL, d. Wade, ODE. 120: 1. Strausbaugh, LR, d. White, ODE, 8-5. 126: 1. Sullivan, PH, m.d. Donovan, ODE, 10-2. 132: 1. Bradley, MON, d. Malizzi, ODE, 5-0. 138: 1. Campbell, LR, d. Bake, ODE, 7-1. 152: 1. Howard, MON, d. Kenepaske, ODE, 8-7. 160: 3. Miller, PH, p. Carlin, CAS, 1:50. 170: 1. Lightfoot, PH, p. Brandt, ELD, 0:47. 182: 3. Harkness, ELD, m.d. Edenburn, PH, 13-1. 195: 1. Meyer, MON, p. Jellison, PH, 3:14. 220: 3. Creech, BOL, p. Hazelrigg, ODE, 0:40.

CLASS 2, DISTRICT 4

At Excelsior Springs HS

Team scores: 1. Cameron, 200; 2. Chillicothe, 183.5; 3. Oak Grove, 177; 4. St. Joseph Benton, 158; 5. Savannah, 155.5; 6. Excelsior Springs, 85; 7. Maryville, 54.5; 8. Pembroke Hill, 42; 9. Center, 39.5; 10. St. Pius X, 35.5; 11. St. Joseph Lafayette, 13; 12. Central, 5; 13. Hogan Prep, 3; 14. Lincoln Prep, 0.

KC-area state qualifiers

106 pounds: 1. Scharborough, OG, m.d. Day, ES, 10-2. 113: 1. MacWilliam, OG, d. Williams, ES, 9-6. 120: 1. Brown, OG, p. Hummer, SAV, 1:46. 126: 1. Foreman, CAM, d. T. Pavlica, OG, 9-8. 132: 3. Stevenson, CAM, d. Embry, PEMH, 4-2. 145: 1. Morgan, ES, p. Walser, CAM, 5:59. 3. Blixt, CHIL, d. Kroah, OG, 5-4. 152: 3. Thompson, CHIL, p. Snelling, Center, 1:43. 160: 3. J. Pavlica, OG, m.d. Sanders, MARY, 11-3. 170: 1. Twaddle, MARY, m.d. Duffy, PEMH, 14-1. 182: Martin, OG, d. Glise, SAV, 6-4. 195: 3. Miller, SPX, p. Brose, CHIL, 2:02. 220: 1. Curd, OG, d. Weston, SJB, 5-3. 285: Bryant, CAM, m.d. Kemp, OG, 13-5.

CLASS 1, DISTRICT 3

At Richmond HS

Team scores: 1. Richmond, 216; 2. Centralia, 143.5; 3. Marceline, 130.5; 4. Gallatin, 125.5; 5. Brookfield, 107; 6. Lexington, 101; 7. Carrollton, 87; 8. Lafayette County, 66; 9. Trenton, 59; 10. Hallsville, 56; 11. Polo, 42; 12. Penney, 39; 13. Tina-Avalon, 13; 14. Macon, 10; 15. Wentworth Military Academy, 0.

KC-area state qualifiers

106 pounds: 3. Reed, PEN, p. Hutchings, RIC, 3:41. 113: 1. Waigand, RIC, m.d. Newbrough, CEN, 10-0. 120: 1. Wheeler, MAR, p. Ch. Wheeler, CAR, 2:51. 3. Claypole, RIC, d. Johnson, TA, 9-6. 126: 1. Bowman, RIC, d. Skinner, LC, 12-6. 132: 1. Hollingsworth, LEX, p. Littrell, CEN, 1:20. 3. Harris, GAL, d. Caldwell, RIC, 5-1. 138: 3. Ca. Wheeler, CAR, d. Rankin, LC, 6-4. 145: 1. Ford, RIC, d. Kinkead, CEN, 10-5. 3. Bird, GAL, d. Bertz, LEX, 7-1. 152: 3. Walker, BRO, d. Hewitt, RIC, 3-0. 160: 3. Delana, RIC, p. Laughtenschlager, LEX, 1:33. 170: 1. Evans, CEN, d. Nobile, RIC, 5-3. 3. Porras, LEX, d. Staton, CAR, inj., 3:37. 182: 1. Keefhaven, RIC, d. Sheppard, LEX, 2-1, UTB. 3. Frank, CAR, p. Bodine, CEN, 4:55. 195: 3. Whitney, TRE, p. Bowers, RIC, 1:00. 285: Elliott, RIC, p. Taft, CEN, 2:00.

CLASS 1, DISTRICT 3

At Lathrop HS

Team scores: 1. Lawson, 199; 2. Lathrop, 161.5; 3. Maysville, 117; 4. Plattsburg, 96.5; 5. South Harrison, 94.5; 6. Mid-Buchanan, 91; 7. Summit Christian Academy, 90; 8. North Andrew, 55; 9. Stanberry, 52; 10. Albany, 50.5; T11. Lone Jack, 40; T11. Rock Port, 40; 13. O’Hara, 29; 14. West Platte, 26; 15. Tarkio, 7.

KC-area state qualifiers

113 pounds: 3. Williams, SH, p. Russell, LAW, 0:47. 120: 1. Wade, MAY, m.d. Carpenter, LAW, 11-2. 3. Blair, LAT, m.d. Braun, LJ, 10-2. 126: 1. Eychaner, NA, d. Hachman, LAW, 7-0. 132: 1. Ross, LAW, t.f. Rodriguez, WP, 16-0, 4:00. 138: 1. Popplewell, MAY, m.d. Killingsworth, LAW, 15-4. 145: 1. Schlie, PLA, d. Braeden Campbell, SCA, 8-3. 3. Ehrhardt, NA, d. Cook, LAW, 6-4. 152: 1. Rotterman, MB, d. Williams, LAW, 3-2, UTB. 3. Wolfe, LAT, p. McGurn, OH, 2:21. 170: 1. Doll, SH, p. Jenkins, LAW, 2:53. 182: 1. Brett Campbell, SCA, m.d. Menke, LAW, 10-2. 195: 1. Fisher, LAW, p. Douglas, LAT, 1:29. 3. McClain, PLA, p. Holloway, SCA, 0:41. 220: 1. Osmon, ALB, p. Leath, LJ, 3:00. 285: 1. Robinson, SCA, p. Anderson, STAN, 4:44.

