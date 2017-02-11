Scores & Stats

February 11, 2017 4:24 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary for Feb. 11

No. 3 KANSAS 80

TEXAS TECH 79

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

30

5-7

3-6

5

1

4

13

Graham

37

2-8

0-0

3

6

3

6

Jackson

40

12-15

5-7

11

4

2

31

Mason

26

4-13

2-3

5

0

5

12

Mykhailiuk

30

3-10

0-0

2

2

0

9

Vick

25

2-4

2-3

1

0

1

7

Bragg

12

1-2

0-0

2

0

3

2

Totals

200

29-59

12-19

29

13

18

80

Percentages: FG .492, FT .632. Three-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Mykhailiuk 3-8, Jackson 2-4, Mason 2-4, Graham 2-6, Vick 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bragg, Lucas). Turnovers: 9 (Bragg 3, Mason 2, Graham, Jackson, Mykhailiuk, Vick). Steals: 8 (Graham 2, Lucas 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Jackson, Mason). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Mason.

Texas Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gray

36

3-4

3-4

6

1

4

9

Livingston

24

0-4

0-0

4

2

1

0

Smith

38

9-17

2-2

10

1

1

21

Evans

35

8-12

5-5

4

2

2

25

Stevenson

33

8-17

5-7

10

3

3

22

Ross

18

1-4

0-1

1

1

4

2

Thomas

10

0-2

0-2

0

0

1

0

Millinghaus

5

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Temple

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

29-60

15-21

36

10

17

79

Percentages: FG .483, FT .714. Three-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Evans 4-5, Smith 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Ross 0-3, Livingston 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 2, Millinghaus 2, Stevenson 2, Evans, Livingston, Ross, Smith). Steals: 4 (Gray 4). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas 42-35. Att: 13,806.

