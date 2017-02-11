Kansas men’s basketball summary for Feb. 11

No. 3 KANSAS 80
TEXAS TECH 79
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
30
5-7
3-6
5
1
4
13
Graham
37
2-8
0-0
3
6
3
6
Jackson
40
12-15
5-7
11
4
2
31
Mason
26
4-13
2-3
5
0
5
12
Mykhailiuk
30
3-10
0-0
2
2
0
9
Vick
25
2-4
2-3
1
0
1
7
Bragg
12
1-2
0-0
2
0
3
2
Totals
200
29-59
12-19
29
13
18
80
Percentages: FG .492, FT .632. Three-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Mykhailiuk 3-8, Jackson 2-4, Mason 2-4, Graham 2-6, Vick 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bragg, Lucas). Turnovers: 9 (Bragg 3, Mason 2, Graham, Jackson, Mykhailiuk, Vick). Steals: 8 (Graham 2, Lucas 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Jackson, Mason). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Mason.
Texas Tech
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gray
36
3-4
3-4
6
1
4
9
Livingston
24
0-4
0-0
4
2
1
0
Smith
38
9-17
2-2
10
1
1
21
Evans
35
8-12
5-5
4
2
2
25
Stevenson
33
8-17
5-7
10
3
3
22
Ross
18
1-4
0-1
1
1
4
2
Thomas
10
0-2
0-2
0
0
1
0
Millinghaus
5
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Temple
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
29-60
15-21
36
10
17
79
Percentages: FG .483, FT .714. Three-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Evans 4-5, Smith 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Ross 0-3, Livingston 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 10 (Gray 2, Millinghaus 2, Stevenson 2, Evans, Livingston, Ross, Smith). Steals: 4 (Gray 4). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas 42-35. Att: 13,806.
Comments