Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Feb. 11

No. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 85
KANSAS STATE 66
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
29
4-7
4-5
8
0
3
14
Sneed
20
4-8
0-0
1
1
4
10
Wade
33
1-6
3-4
8
2
2
5
Brown
33
0-5
10-16
4
3
3
10
Stokes
26
1-6
10-12
2
1
4
12
Patrick
18
4-4
0-0
0
1
0
11
Budke
17
1-5
0-3
2
0
2
2
Ervin
10
0-1
0-0
0
0
3
0
Maurice
6
1-2
0-0
1
0
2
2
Schoen
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Winter
2
0-1
0-0
0
2
0
0
Kinnamon
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
McAtee
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
16-46
27-40
26
10
24
66
Percentages: FG .348, FT .675. Three-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Patrick 3-3, Iwundu 2-2, Sneed 2-5, Ervin 0-1, Winter 0-1, Brown 0-2, Budke 0-2, Wade 0-2, Stokes 0-3). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Iwundu 6, Stokes 4, Brown 3, Ervin 2, Sneed 2, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 9 (Brown 5, Iwundu 3, Patrick). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
West Va.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adrian
19
3-5
1-3
5
0
4
7
Ahmad
19
5-6
1-1
1
3
3
11
Macon
16
3-4
2-2
3
0
4
8
Carter
31
6-11
5-5
9
2
2
19
Phillip
33
2-12
3-4
4
6
3
7
West
19
3-5
0-0
9
0
3
6
Konate
13
2-3
2-2
4
1
3
6
Miles
12
0-2
2-2
1
0
3
2
Myers
11
2-6
0-0
4
3
1
4
Watkins
9
2-3
0-0
3
0
2
4
Bolden
8
3-5
1-2
2
0
0
9
Bender
4
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Routt
2
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Harler
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Long
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
32-64
17-21
47
15
30
85
Percentages: FG .500, FT .810. Three-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Bolden 2-2, Carter 2-4, Adrian 0-1, Harler 0-1, Phillip 0-1, West 0-1, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Konate). Turnovers: 17 (Carter 4, Phillip 4, Ahmad 3, Adrian 2, Myers 2, Konate, Macon). Steals: 6 (Carter 2, Phillip 2, Adrian, Miles). Technical Fouls: team, 18:37 second; Macon, 10:47 second. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Tied 34-34. Att: 14,074.
Comments