Scores & Stats

February 11, 2017 4:20 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Feb. 11

No. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 85

KANSAS STATE 66

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

29

4-7

4-5

8

0

3

14

Sneed

20

4-8

0-0

1

1

4

10

Wade

33

1-6

3-4

8

2

2

5

Brown

33

0-5

10-16

4

3

3

10

Stokes

26

1-6

10-12

2

1

4

12

Patrick

18

4-4

0-0

0

1

0

11

Budke

17

1-5

0-3

2

0

2

2

Ervin

10

0-1

0-0

0

0

3

0

Maurice

6

1-2

0-0

1

0

2

2

Schoen

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Winter

2

0-1

0-0

0

2

0

0

Kinnamon

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

McAtee

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

16-46

27-40

26

10

24

66

Percentages: FG .348, FT .675. Three-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Patrick 3-3, Iwundu 2-2, Sneed 2-5, Ervin 0-1, Winter 0-1, Brown 0-2, Budke 0-2, Wade 0-2, Stokes 0-3). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Iwundu 6, Stokes 4, Brown 3, Ervin 2, Sneed 2, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 9 (Brown 5, Iwundu 3, Patrick). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

West Va.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adrian

19

3-5

1-3

5

0

4

7

Ahmad

19

5-6

1-1

1

3

3

11

Macon

16

3-4

2-2

3

0

4

8

Carter

31

6-11

5-5

9

2

2

19

Phillip

33

2-12

3-4

4

6

3

7

West

19

3-5

0-0

9

0

3

6

Konate

13

2-3

2-2

4

1

3

6

Miles

12

0-2

2-2

1

0

3

2

Myers

11

2-6

0-0

4

3

1

4

Watkins

9

2-3

0-0

3

0

2

4

Bolden

8

3-5

1-2

2

0

0

9

Bender

4

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Routt

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Harler

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Long

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

32-64

17-21

47

15

30

85

Percentages: FG .500, FT .810. Three-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Bolden 2-2, Carter 2-4, Adrian 0-1, Harler 0-1, Phillip 0-1, West 0-1, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Konate). Turnovers: 17 (Carter 4, Phillip 4, Ahmad 3, Adrian 2, Myers 2, Konate, Macon). Steals: 6 (Carter 2, Phillip 2, Adrian, Miles). Technical Fouls: team, 18:37 second; Macon, 10:47 second. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Tied 34-34. Att: 14,074.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Veteran gets a surprise — and a motorized chair — on 82nd birthday at home remodeling show

View more video

Sports Videos