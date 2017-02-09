High school results - February 9

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting Pause

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

2:07 Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline

1:54 Test scores are up in Kansas City Public Schools

1:26 University Academy scores 100 percent on state APR

2:11 Mercy Ships help save Sambany's life

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance