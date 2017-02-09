Scores & Stats

February 9, 2017 10:33 PM

High school results - February 9

High schools

Boys basketball

Thursday’s results

Lawson 60, Richmond 55

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Sherwood 66, Lutheran 62, 2OT

Friday’s games

Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

Blue Valley at BV Southwest

BV North at Gardner Edgerton

BV Northwest at BV West

Butler at Maranatha Christian

Cameron at Smithville

De Soto at Paola

Eudora at Spring Hill

Fort Osage at William Chrisman

Grandview at Platte County

Heritage Christian at Summit Christian

Hogan Prep at Pembroke Hill

Immaculata at Maur Hill

Independence Home School at Cristo Rey

Jackson Heights at Oskaloosa

KC Christian at Central Heights

Lawson at West Platte

Lee's Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Liberty North at Liberty

McLouth at Pleasant Ridge

Mill Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas

Northeast at Van Horn

O’Hara at Smith-Cotton

Oak Park at North Kansas City

Odessa at Grain Valley

Olathe East at Olathe North

Olathe Northwest at Lawrence

Olathe South at Lawrence Free State

Ottawa at Louisburg

Park Hill at Blue Springs

Piper at Bonner Springs

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Raytown South at Winnetonka

Richmond at Lexington

Rock Bridge at East

Ruskin at Staley

Santa Fe Trail at Osawatomie

SM North at SM West

SM Northwest at SM East

SM South at Leavenworth

St. James Academy at Bishop Miege

St. Joseph Central at Raytown

St. Pius X at University Academy

Tonganoxie at Lansing

Truman at Park Hill South

Turner at Basehor-Linwood

Wellington-Napoleon at Orrick

Wednesday’s results

Central 58, East 49

Southeast 69, Northeast 66

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Crest Ridge 50, Midway 32

Thursday’s summaries

LAWSON 60, RICHMOND 55

Richmond: J. Williams 3, Pritchett 4, D. Williams 12, Marquez 3, Chowning 13, Alexander 2, Thornberry 13, Swafford 5. Totals 19 11-15 55.

Lawson: Ross 9, Glenn 30, Miller 9, Dunn 8, Weber 2, Porth 2. Totals 22 10-15 60.

RICH

4

17

16

18

55

LAWS

13

10

22

15

60

Three-point goals: D. Williams 4, Chowning, Marquez; Glenn 4, Miller, Ross.

SHERWOOD 66, LUTHERAN 62, 2OT

Lutheran: Kunkel 10, Patterson 15, Wagner 11, Aspegren 7, Horn 6, Hinrichs 12, Robertson 1. Totals 25-5-10 62.

Sherwood: Branstine 2, Miles 50, Adams 2, Johnson 4, Winter 8. Totals 22 14-22 66.

LUTH

16

13

8

14

7

4

62

SHER

17

14

12

8

7

8

66

Three-point goals: Hinrichs 2, Horn 2, Patterson 2, Aspegren; Miles 8.

Girls basketball

Thursday’s results

Baldwin 57, Spring Hill 24

Barstow 48, Northland Christian 39

Belton 45, Kearney 35

Blue Springs South 71, Raymore-Peculiar 37

LS North 66, Lee’s Summit 44

Oak Grove 40, Pleasant Hill 38

Oak Park 60, North Kansas City 57

Odessa 60, Grain Valley 47

Platte County 56, Grandview 52

Schlagle 60, Washington 30

Staley 81, Ruskin 43

William Chrisman 60, Fort Osage 30

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Adrian 70, Lone Jack 34

Friday’s games

Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

Blue Valley at BV Southwest

BV North at Gardner Edgerton

Butler at Maranatha Christian

Cameron at Smithville

De Soto at Paola

Eudora at Spring Hill

Fort Osage at William Chrisman

Heritage Christian at Summit Christian

Hogan Prep at Pembroke Hill

Immaculata at Maur Hill

Jackson Heights at Oskaloosa

KC Christian at Central Heights

Lawson at West Platte

McLouth at Pleasant Ridge

Mill Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas

Northeast at Van Horn

Olathe East at Olathe North

Olathe Northwest at Lawrence

Olathe South at Lawrence Free State

Ottawa at Louisburg

Park Hill at Blue Springs

Piper at Bonner Springs

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Raytown South at Winnetonka

Richmond at Lexington

Rock Bridge at East

Ruskin at Staley

Santa Fe Trail at Osawatomie

SM North at SM West

SM Northwest at SM East

SM South at Leavenworth

St. James Academy at Bishop Miege

St. Joseph Central at Raytown

Tonganoxie at Lansing

Truman at Park Hill South

Turner at Basehor-Linwood

Wellington-Napoleon at Orrick

Wednesday’s results

Blue Springs South 47, LS West 42

Butler 56, KC Christian 34

BV North 52, BV Northwest 38

East 40, Central 35

Oak Grove 59, Van Horn 50

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Crest Ridge 61, Christ Prep 24

Sherwood 47, Archie 45

Thursday’s summaries

ADRIAN 70, LONE JACK 34

Adrian: Wimsatt 3, Reed 18, L. Shipley 17, J. Shipley 21, Tallman 4, Walley 5, Pruitt 2. Totals 25 17-28 70.

Lone Jack: Roth 2, Quick 4, Kirk 6, Wright 2, McManus 4, Echelberger 2, Wizeman 4, Hurlock 10. Totals 13 7-13 34.

ADR

16

20

21

13

70

LJ

10

15

7

2

34

Three-point goals: Reed, J. Shipley, Wimsatt; Hurlock.

BALDWIN 57, SPRING HILL 24

Spring Hill (7-9): Steging 2, Goff 5, Delker 7, Lovetinsky 4, Frank 2, Williams 4. Totals 9 5-8 24.

Baldwin (15-1): Lindenmeyer 2, A. Ogle 21, Cawley 10, Kurtz 9, K. Ogle 2, Markley 3, Frost 3, Nelson 2, O'Rourke 4, Johnson 1. Totals 22 9-13 57.

SH

8

3

2

11

24

BALD

13

18

21

5

57

Three-point goals: Delker; Cawley 2, Markley, A. Ogle.

BARSTOW 48, NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 39

Barstow: Shaitkh 2, Anderson 20, Walsworth 26, Lopez 0, Stewart 0. Totals 17 11-20 48.

Northland Christian: Rothhacher 8, Schouten 2, L. Kruse 10, G. Kruse 6, Skaggs 5, Wray 8. Totals 16 6-9 39.

BARS

8

13

16

11

48

NC

11

9

9

10

39

Three-point goals: Anderson 3; G. Kruse.

BELTON 45, KEARNEY 35

Belton: Lewis 13, Hunsaker 0, Faulkner 3, Staats 0, Estell 2, Frasher 3, Bandy 14. Totals 11 4-6 35.

Kearney: Kelly 0, A. Couch 0, Yakle 17, Burkemper 2, Runions 8, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 16. Totals 16 7-11 45.

KEAR

13

3

13

6

35

BELT

11

5

13

16

45

Three-point goals: Bandy 4, Lewis 3, Faulkner, Frasher; Yakle 4, Runions 2.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 71

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 37

Raymore-Peculiar: Krause 7, Pearl 2, King 0, Shubert 2, Gardner 2, Houston 5, Martinez 13, Dosch 6. Totals 14 7-14 37.

Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 7, Tauai 21, Abarca 6, Connors 2, Harding 4, Reynolds 3, Davenport 24, Fowler 4. Totals 27 8-11 71.

RP

9

14

12

2

37

BLSS

26

9

20

16

71

Three-point goals: Houston, Krause; Davenport 6, Abarca 2, Tauai.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 66

LEE’S SUMMIT 44

Lee’s Summit: Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Lindstrom 0, Johnson 8, Palmer 1, Birch 2, Elston 18, Lock 9, Conn 2, May 2, Benton 2. Totals 15 12-19 44.

Lee’s Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 0, Ai. Johnson 21, Aa. Johnson 17, Hartman 0, Stewart 2, Jennings 3, Dickerson 2, Frasier 21. Totals 24 17-25 66.

LS

3

14

13

14

44

LSN

20

21

8

17

66

Three-point goals: Elston, Lock; Jennings.

OAK GROVE 40, PLEASANT HILL 38

Oak Grove: Delgado 2, Heckman 2, Marsh 2, Heldenbrand 14, Weir 20, Dunham 0, Wilson 0, Collier 0, Cox 0. Totals 19 2-5 40.

Pleasant Hill: Graham 6, She. Williams 2, Sha. Williams 12, Shewmaker 5, Philipsheck 10, Borer 3, Curtis 0, Reeves 0, Shinn 0. Totals 14 3-6 38.

OG

6

14

12

8

40

PH

3

12

13

10

38

Three-point goals: Sha. Williams 3, Philipsheck 2, Graham, Shewmaker.

OAK PARK 60, NORTH KANSAS CITY 57

Oak Park: Birdsong 0, Sanchez 5, P. Allen 22, Dorsey 0, Westberg 9, Stigger 2, Frazier 4, M. Allen 18. Totals 21 18-28 60.

North Kansas City: Turner 3, Pratter 28, Kelsey 5, Boyland 6, Conner 4, Callaway 1, Weeks 6, Lee 4, Tate 0. Totals 20 12-21 57.

OP

13

8

11

17

11

60

NKC

11

15

12

11

8

57

Three-point goals: Weeks 2, Boyland, Kelsey, Turner.

ODESSA 60, GRAIN VALLEY 47

Grain Valley: Rose 18, Sibert 9, Boehner 4, Hill 2, McBride 2, Knust 12. Totals 19 9-14 47.

Odessa: C. Steinbeck 9, E. Steinbeck 4, Empson 5, Morris 7, Leap 10, Kl. Grubb 0, Ki. Grubb 25. Totals 22 16-32 60.

GV

5

20

10

12

47

ODE

9

17

14

20

60

Three-point goals: None.

PLATTE COUNTY 56, GRANDVIEW 52

Platte County: Farr 9, Valentine 11, Barmann 10, Lett 2, White 2, Walker 5, M. Amos 5, Stubbs 4, Peterson 6, Kohler 2. Totals 18 19-34 56.

Grandview: Chamber 19, Partee 13, Byrd 15, Crusoe 5. Totals 18 12-18 52.

PC

13

15

17

11

56

GV

8

23

9

12

52

Three-point goals: Valentine; Chamber 4.

SCHLAGLE 60, WASHINGTON 30

Schlagle: Pledger 3, Lawson 4, Davis 6, Daniels 12, Ford 7, Springsting 5, Suttington 8, Brown 15. Totals 25 6-10 60.

Washington: Sykes 4, Gibson 8, Williamson 1, Freeman 3, Johnson 4, Jones 2, Doran 8. Totals 13 4-5 30.

SCH

22

12

17

9

60

WASH

10

14

4

2

30

Three-point goals: Brown, Davis, Pledger, Suttington.

STALEY 81, RUSKIN 43

Staley: Smith 6, Gilbert 13, Bell 19, Williams 15, Harvey 19, Wansing 4, Hatfield 5. Totals 32 13-19 81.

Ruskin: White 4, Lewis 2, McCray 22, D. Brown 8, A. Brown 2, Walton 5. Totals 16 9-15 43.

STAL

15

24

22

20

81

RUSK

7

14

12

10

43

Three-point goals: Gilbert 2, Bell; McCray 2.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 60, FORT OSAGE 30

Fort Osage (2-17): Young 4, Buntni 2, Miller 5, Simer 1, Monday 8, Chase 6, Harris 4. Totals 11 8-12 30.

William Chrisman (14-7): Atagi 6, Adreal Bell 5, Adreon Bell 5, Lopez 7, Burns 19, Acevedo 7, Nauer 4, Erickson 6, David 1. Totals 24 5-13 60.

FO

8

5

11

6

30

WC

17

12

20

11

60

Three-point goals: Burns 3, Atagi 2, Acevedo, Adreal Bell.

Bowling

BOYS

1. Olathe East, 2,479; 2. Piper, 2,227; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 2,171; 4. Washington 1,824. High series: Williams, OE, 649. At Mission Bowl Olathe.

1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 2,287; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 2,287; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 1,966; 4. Shawnee Mission North, 1,870; 5. Shawnee Mission West, 1,783. High series: Denebeim, SMN, 617. At College Lanes.

GIRLS

1. Olathe East, 2,128; 2. Gardner Edgerton, 1,851; 3. Piper, 1,674. High series: Miller, OE, 624. At Mission Bowl Olathe.

1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 1,668; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 1,509; 3. Shawnee Mission North, 1,509; 4. Shawnee Mission East, 1,476. High series: Reinke, SMNW, 468. At College Lanes.

