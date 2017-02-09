High school results - February 9

High schools
Boys basketball
Thursday’s results
Lawson 60, Richmond 55
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Sherwood 66, Lutheran 62, 2OT
Friday’s games
Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
Blue Valley at BV Southwest
BV North at Gardner Edgerton
BV Northwest at BV West
Butler at Maranatha Christian
Cameron at Smithville
De Soto at Paola
Eudora at Spring Hill
Fort Osage at William Chrisman
Grandview at Platte County
Heritage Christian at Summit Christian
Hogan Prep at Pembroke Hill
Immaculata at Maur Hill
Independence Home School at Cristo Rey
Jackson Heights at Oskaloosa
KC Christian at Central Heights
Lawson at West Platte
Lee's Summit at Lee’s Summit North
Liberty North at Liberty
McLouth at Pleasant Ridge
Mill Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas
Northeast at Van Horn
O’Hara at Smith-Cotton
Oak Park at North Kansas City
Odessa at Grain Valley
Olathe East at Olathe North
Olathe Northwest at Lawrence
Olathe South at Lawrence Free State
Ottawa at Louisburg
Park Hill at Blue Springs
Piper at Bonner Springs
Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
Raytown South at Winnetonka
Richmond at Lexington
Rock Bridge at East
Ruskin at Staley
Santa Fe Trail at Osawatomie
SM North at SM West
SM Northwest at SM East
SM South at Leavenworth
St. James Academy at Bishop Miege
St. Joseph Central at Raytown
St. Pius X at University Academy
Tonganoxie at Lansing
Truman at Park Hill South
Turner at Basehor-Linwood
Wellington-Napoleon at Orrick
Wednesday’s results
Central 58, East 49
Southeast 69, Northeast 66
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Crest Ridge 50, Midway 32
Thursday’s summaries
LAWSON 60, RICHMOND 55
Richmond: J. Williams 3, Pritchett 4, D. Williams 12, Marquez 3, Chowning 13, Alexander 2, Thornberry 13, Swafford 5. Totals 19 11-15 55.
Lawson: Ross 9, Glenn 30, Miller 9, Dunn 8, Weber 2, Porth 2. Totals 22 10-15 60.
RICH
4
17
16
18
—
55
LAWS
13
10
22
15
—
60
Three-point goals: D. Williams 4, Chowning, Marquez; Glenn 4, Miller, Ross.
SHERWOOD 66, LUTHERAN 62, 2OT
Lutheran: Kunkel 10, Patterson 15, Wagner 11, Aspegren 7, Horn 6, Hinrichs 12, Robertson 1. Totals 25-5-10 62.
Sherwood: Branstine 2, Miles 50, Adams 2, Johnson 4, Winter 8. Totals 22 14-22 66.
LUTH
16
13
8
14
7
4
—
62
SHER
17
14
12
8
7
8
—
66
Three-point goals: Hinrichs 2, Horn 2, Patterson 2, Aspegren; Miles 8.
Girls basketball
Thursday’s results
Baldwin 57, Spring Hill 24
Barstow 48, Northland Christian 39
Belton 45, Kearney 35
Blue Springs South 71, Raymore-Peculiar 37
LS North 66, Lee’s Summit 44
Oak Grove 40, Pleasant Hill 38
Oak Park 60, North Kansas City 57
Odessa 60, Grain Valley 47
Platte County 56, Grandview 52
Schlagle 60, Washington 30
Staley 81, Ruskin 43
William Chrisman 60, Fort Osage 30
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Adrian 70, Lone Jack 34
Friday’s games
Wednesday’s results
Blue Springs South 47, LS West 42
Butler 56, KC Christian 34
BV North 52, BV Northwest 38
East 40, Central 35
Oak Grove 59, Van Horn 50
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Crest Ridge 61, Christ Prep 24
Sherwood 47, Archie 45
Thursday’s summaries
ADRIAN 70, LONE JACK 34
Adrian: Wimsatt 3, Reed 18, L. Shipley 17, J. Shipley 21, Tallman 4, Walley 5, Pruitt 2. Totals 25 17-28 70.
Lone Jack: Roth 2, Quick 4, Kirk 6, Wright 2, McManus 4, Echelberger 2, Wizeman 4, Hurlock 10. Totals 13 7-13 34.
ADR
16
20
21
13
—
70
LJ
10
15
7
2
—
34
Three-point goals: Reed, J. Shipley, Wimsatt; Hurlock.
BALDWIN 57, SPRING HILL 24
Spring Hill (7-9): Steging 2, Goff 5, Delker 7, Lovetinsky 4, Frank 2, Williams 4. Totals 9 5-8 24.
Baldwin (15-1): Lindenmeyer 2, A. Ogle 21, Cawley 10, Kurtz 9, K. Ogle 2, Markley 3, Frost 3, Nelson 2, O'Rourke 4, Johnson 1. Totals 22 9-13 57.
SH
8
3
2
11
—
24
BALD
13
18
21
5
—
57
Three-point goals: Delker; Cawley 2, Markley, A. Ogle.
BARSTOW 48, NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 39
Barstow: Shaitkh 2, Anderson 20, Walsworth 26, Lopez 0, Stewart 0. Totals 17 11-20 48.
Northland Christian: Rothhacher 8, Schouten 2, L. Kruse 10, G. Kruse 6, Skaggs 5, Wray 8. Totals 16 6-9 39.
BARS
8
13
16
11
—
48
NC
11
9
9
10
—
39
Three-point goals: Anderson 3; G. Kruse.
BELTON 45, KEARNEY 35
Belton: Lewis 13, Hunsaker 0, Faulkner 3, Staats 0, Estell 2, Frasher 3, Bandy 14. Totals 11 4-6 35.
Kearney: Kelly 0, A. Couch 0, Yakle 17, Burkemper 2, Runions 8, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 16. Totals 16 7-11 45.
KEAR
13
3
13
6
—
35
BELT
11
5
13
16
—
45
Three-point goals: Bandy 4, Lewis 3, Faulkner, Frasher; Yakle 4, Runions 2.
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 71
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 37
Raymore-Peculiar: Krause 7, Pearl 2, King 0, Shubert 2, Gardner 2, Houston 5, Martinez 13, Dosch 6. Totals 14 7-14 37.
Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 7, Tauai 21, Abarca 6, Connors 2, Harding 4, Reynolds 3, Davenport 24, Fowler 4. Totals 27 8-11 71.
RP
9
14
12
2
—
37
BLSS
26
9
20
16
—
71
Three-point goals: Houston, Krause; Davenport 6, Abarca 2, Tauai.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 66
LEE’S SUMMIT 44
Lee’s Summit: Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Lindstrom 0, Johnson 8, Palmer 1, Birch 2, Elston 18, Lock 9, Conn 2, May 2, Benton 2. Totals 15 12-19 44.
Lee’s Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 0, Ai. Johnson 21, Aa. Johnson 17, Hartman 0, Stewart 2, Jennings 3, Dickerson 2, Frasier 21. Totals 24 17-25 66.
LS
3
14
13
14
—
44
LSN
20
21
8
17
—
66
Three-point goals: Elston, Lock; Jennings.
OAK GROVE 40, PLEASANT HILL 38
Oak Grove: Delgado 2, Heckman 2, Marsh 2, Heldenbrand 14, Weir 20, Dunham 0, Wilson 0, Collier 0, Cox 0. Totals 19 2-5 40.
Pleasant Hill: Graham 6, She. Williams 2, Sha. Williams 12, Shewmaker 5, Philipsheck 10, Borer 3, Curtis 0, Reeves 0, Shinn 0. Totals 14 3-6 38.
OG
6
14
12
8
—
40
PH
3
12
13
10
—
38
Three-point goals: Sha. Williams 3, Philipsheck 2, Graham, Shewmaker.
OAK PARK 60, NORTH KANSAS CITY 57
Oak Park: Birdsong 0, Sanchez 5, P. Allen 22, Dorsey 0, Westberg 9, Stigger 2, Frazier 4, M. Allen 18. Totals 21 18-28 60.
North Kansas City: Turner 3, Pratter 28, Kelsey 5, Boyland 6, Conner 4, Callaway 1, Weeks 6, Lee 4, Tate 0. Totals 20 12-21 57.
OP
13
8
11
17
11
—
60
NKC
11
15
12
11
8
—
57
Three-point goals: Weeks 2, Boyland, Kelsey, Turner.
ODESSA 60, GRAIN VALLEY 47
Grain Valley: Rose 18, Sibert 9, Boehner 4, Hill 2, McBride 2, Knust 12. Totals 19 9-14 47.
Odessa: C. Steinbeck 9, E. Steinbeck 4, Empson 5, Morris 7, Leap 10, Kl. Grubb 0, Ki. Grubb 25. Totals 22 16-32 60.
GV
5
20
10
12
—
47
ODE
9
17
14
20
—
60
Three-point goals: None.
PLATTE COUNTY 56, GRANDVIEW 52
Platte County: Farr 9, Valentine 11, Barmann 10, Lett 2, White 2, Walker 5, M. Amos 5, Stubbs 4, Peterson 6, Kohler 2. Totals 18 19-34 56.
Grandview: Chamber 19, Partee 13, Byrd 15, Crusoe 5. Totals 18 12-18 52.
PC
13
15
17
11
—
56
GV
8
23
9
12
—
52
Three-point goals: Valentine; Chamber 4.
SCHLAGLE 60, WASHINGTON 30
Schlagle: Pledger 3, Lawson 4, Davis 6, Daniels 12, Ford 7, Springsting 5, Suttington 8, Brown 15. Totals 25 6-10 60.
Washington: Sykes 4, Gibson 8, Williamson 1, Freeman 3, Johnson 4, Jones 2, Doran 8. Totals 13 4-5 30.
SCH
22
12
17
9
—
60
WASH
10
14
4
2
—
30
Three-point goals: Brown, Davis, Pledger, Suttington.
STALEY 81, RUSKIN 43
Staley: Smith 6, Gilbert 13, Bell 19, Williams 15, Harvey 19, Wansing 4, Hatfield 5. Totals 32 13-19 81.
Ruskin: White 4, Lewis 2, McCray 22, D. Brown 8, A. Brown 2, Walton 5. Totals 16 9-15 43.
STAL
15
24
22
20
—
81
RUSK
7
14
12
10
—
43
Three-point goals: Gilbert 2, Bell; McCray 2.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 60, FORT OSAGE 30
Fort Osage (2-17): Young 4, Buntni 2, Miller 5, Simer 1, Monday 8, Chase 6, Harris 4. Totals 11 8-12 30.
William Chrisman (14-7): Atagi 6, Adreal Bell 5, Adreon Bell 5, Lopez 7, Burns 19, Acevedo 7, Nauer 4, Erickson 6, David 1. Totals 24 5-13 60.
FO
8
5
11
6
—
30
WC
17
12
20
11
—
60
Three-point goals: Burns 3, Atagi 2, Acevedo, Adreal Bell.
Bowling
BOYS
1. Olathe East, 2,479; 2. Piper, 2,227; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 2,171; 4. Washington 1,824. High series: Williams, OE, 649. At Mission Bowl Olathe.
1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 2,287; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 2,287; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 1,966; 4. Shawnee Mission North, 1,870; 5. Shawnee Mission West, 1,783. High series: Denebeim, SMN, 617. At College Lanes.
GIRLS
1. Olathe East, 2,128; 2. Gardner Edgerton, 1,851; 3. Piper, 1,674. High series: Miller, OE, 624. At Mission Bowl Olathe.
1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 1,668; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 1,509; 3. Shawnee Mission North, 1,509; 4. Shawnee Mission East, 1,476. High series: Reinke, SMNW, 468. At College Lanes.
Comments