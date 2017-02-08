Missouri men’s basketball summary - February 8

TEXAS A&M 76, MISSOURI 73
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Puryear
28
4-7
0-0
1
4
4
9
Woods
15
3-6
1-1
1
1
4
7
Phillips
32
3-9
2-2
6
8
3
9
VanLeer
28
1-6
0-0
0
1
1
3
Walton
31
5-12
2-2
8
2
2
12
Barnett
31
9-13
1-2
7
2
0
23
Hughes
12
1-3
0-1
2
1
0
3
Geist
11
2-3
1-2
1
1
0
5
Nikko
11
1-3
0-0
1
0
1
2
Wolf
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
29-62
7-10
27
20
15
73
Percentages: FG .468, FT .700. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Barnett 4-8, Puryear 1-1, Hughes 1-3, Phillips 1-3, VanLeer 1-5, Walton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnett 2, VanLeer). Turnovers: 9 (Phillips 3, Barnett, Geist, Puryear, VanLeer, Walton, Woods). Steals: 8 (Barnett 2, Hughes, Phillips, Puryear, VanLeer, Walton, Woods). Technical Fouls: None.
Texas A&M
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Williams
31
8-13
2-4
15
3
0
18
Davis
25
3-4
4-4
4
3
3
10
Trocha-Morelos
23
7-12
1-1
3
1
4
16
Gilder
40
7-13
2-4
3
3
2
22
Hampton
32
1-6
0-1
2
5
2
2
Hogg
29
3-9
0-0
4
6
3
8
Collins
12
0-1
0-0
0
1
2
0
Miller
8
0-1
0-0
2
0
0
0
Totals
200
29-59
9-14
33
22
16
76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .643. Three-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Gilder 6-10, Hogg 2-6, Trocha-Morelos 1-2, Collins 0-1, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 14 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Trocha-Morelos 3, Williams 3, Davis, Gilder). Turnovers: 14 (Gilder 4, Davis 3, Hogg 3, Trocha-Morelos 2, Williams 2). Steals: 5 (Gilder 3, Hampton, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Texas A&M 38-32.
