February 8, 2017 9:42 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary - February 8

TEXAS A&M 76, MISSOURI 73

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Puryear

28

4-7

0-0

1

4

4

9

Woods

15

3-6

1-1

1

1

4

7

Phillips

32

3-9

2-2

6

8

3

9

VanLeer

28

1-6

0-0

0

1

1

3

Walton

31

5-12

2-2

8

2

2

12

Barnett

31

9-13

1-2

7

2

0

23

Hughes

12

1-3

0-1

2

1

0

3

Geist

11

2-3

1-2

1

1

0

5

Nikko

11

1-3

0-0

1

0

1

2

Wolf

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

29-62

7-10

27

20

15

73

Percentages: FG .468, FT .700. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Barnett 4-8, Puryear 1-1, Hughes 1-3, Phillips 1-3, VanLeer 1-5, Walton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnett 2, VanLeer). Turnovers: 9 (Phillips 3, Barnett, Geist, Puryear, VanLeer, Walton, Woods). Steals: 8 (Barnett 2, Hughes, Phillips, Puryear, VanLeer, Walton, Woods). Technical Fouls: None.

Texas A&M

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Williams

31

8-13

2-4

15

3

0

18

Davis

25

3-4

4-4

4

3

3

10

Trocha-Morelos

23

7-12

1-1

3

1

4

16

Gilder

40

7-13

2-4

3

3

2

22

Hampton

32

1-6

0-1

2

5

2

2

Hogg

29

3-9

0-0

4

6

3

8

Collins

12

0-1

0-0

0

1

2

0

Miller

8

0-1

0-0

2

0

0

0

Totals

200

29-59

9-14

33

22

16

76

Percentages: FG .492, FT .643. Three-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Gilder 6-10, Hogg 2-6, Trocha-Morelos 1-2, Collins 0-1, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 14 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Trocha-Morelos 3, Williams 3, Davis, Gilder). Turnovers: 14 (Gilder 4, Davis 3, Hogg 3, Trocha-Morelos 2, Williams 2). Steals: 5 (Gilder 3, Hampton, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Texas A&M 38-32.

