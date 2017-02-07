High school results - February 7

High schools
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s results
Blue Springs 67, LS West 62
Blue Valley 71, BV North 56
Bishop Miege 72, BV Northwest 57
Center 62, St. Pius X 57
Cornerstone 62, Northland Christian 60
Grain Valley 69, Pleasant Hill 57
Grandview 65, Winnetonka 35
Jackson Heights 68, Pleasant Ridge 49
KC Christian 72, Heritage Christian 64
Kearney 71, Raytown South 59
Knob Noster 57, Richmond 38
Mid-Buchanan 90, West Platte 25
North Kansas City 66, Staley 63
Oak Grove 64, Excelsior Springs 49
Oak Park 65, William Chrisman 35
Olathe East 59, Shawnee Mission South 54
Olathe Northwest 67, Leavenworth 43
Ottawa 68, De Soto 47
Park Hill 75, LS North 60
Park Hill South 58, Liberty North 36
Piper 64, Lansing 61
Raymore-Peculiar 57, Lee’s Summit 48
Raytown 76, Truman 31
Rockhurst 57, Blue Springs South 52
Ruskin 79, Fort Osage 67
SM East 77, Olathe South 60
SM West 66, Olathe North 55
Spring Hill 52, Paola 41
St. James Academy 52, BV West 41
St. Thomas Aquinas 76, BV Southwest 54
Summit Christian 81, Pembroke Hill 79
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Lutheran 65, Archie 59
Monday’s results
Hogan Prep 83, Lafayette County 53
Penney 71, Cameron 49
Southeast 62, East 56
Wellington-Napoleon 64, Northland Christian 38
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Adrian 59, Midway 30
Lone Jack 36, Crest Ridge 31
Tuesday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 72
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 57
Bishop Miege: Ray 21, Lopes 13, Earl 22, Weber 4, Bodacchi 12. Totals 26 15-19 72.
Blue Valley Northwest: A. Pleasant 6, Ward 17, Clark 4, Braun 10, Jackson 19, J. Pleasant 1. Totals 23 4-9 57.
MIE
18
16
22
16
—
72
BVNW
22
13
13
9
—
57
Three-point goals: Ray 3, Lopes 2; Ward 5, A. Pleasant 2.
BLUE SPRINGS 67
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 62
Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 6, Childs 12, Brooks 5, Butler 0, Goodrich 17, Bishop 10, May 12, Diebold 0. Totals 25 6-7 62.
Blue Springs: White 3, Lawrence 16, Grobmyer 0, Bonner 11, King 23, McMahan 0, Parker 14. Totals 23 12-16 67.
LSW
14
11
14
23
—
62
BLSP
21
11
13
22
—
67
Three-point goals: May 2, Sirna 2, Brooks, Goodrich; King 5, Lawrence 2, Parker, White.
BLUE VALLEY 71, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 56
Blue Valley: Howard 3, Devmer 15, Gomez 6, Geiman 26, Green-Cade 4, Tachirhart 17. Totals 23 16-23 71.
Blue Valley North: Gittemeier 9, Bullock 22, Turner 3, Emery 9, Hunter 4, Orr 9. Totals 18 14-16 56.
BV
11
22
22
16
—
71
BVN
11
21
15
9
—
56
Three-point goals: Devmer 5, Geiman 3, Green-Cade; Bullock 4, Gittemeier, Turner.
CENTER 62, ST. PIUS X 57
St. Pius X: Hoambreker 13, WItherow 3, Taylor 18, Storm 2, McCoy 4, Conforti 4, Hipp 13. Totals 23 9-13 57.
Center: White 12, Kamgain 13, Ryan 9, Wright 12, Wilson 8, Washington 8. Totals 21 17-27 62.
SPX
12
19
9
17
—
57
CENT
15
10
22
15
—
62
Three-points goals: Hoabreker, Taylor; Kamgain, White, Wright.
CORNERSTONE 62
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 60
Cornerstone: Poage 6, Waldo 4, Mullen 20, Steinlage 5, Frederick 14, Purnell 3, Mercer 10. Totals 24 7-13 62.
Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 7, Borders 5, S. McCubbin 17, Vanderleigh 5, McKinson 11, Brown 15. Totals 22 9-11 60.
CORN
8
24
10
20
—
62
NC
8
16
15
21
—
60
Three-point goals: Mullen 4, Frederick 3; S. McCubbin 4, Borders, N. McCubbin, Vanderleigh.
GRAIN VALLEY 69, PLEASANT HILL 57
Grain Valley: Salisbury 12, Callum 12, Canady 0, Gutierrez 2, Pena 0, Kilpatrick 9, Macoubrie 5, Speigle 3, Meredith 13, Quintrell 13. Totals 24 16-25 69.
Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 10, Lawler 9, Hays 0, Campbell 9, Bonnesen 6, Ring 16, Yokley 0, Faust 0, Ederer 7, Burkhart 0, Jackson 0. Totals 21 4-6 57.
GV
19
13
22
15
—
69
PH
5
12
20
20
—
57
Three-point goals: Salisbury 2, Kilpatrick, Meredith, Speigle; Lawler 4, Ring 4, Kenyon 2, Campbell, Ederer.
GRANDVIEW 65, WINNETONKA 35
Winnetonka: L. Brown 2, Williamson 0, Ahmic 2, Davis 3, Campbell 10, Freeman 4, D. Brown 5, Beumer 0, Tong 5, Triplett 4. Totals 13 8-11 35.
Grandview: Lathon 15, Banks 21, Nweke 10, Crook-Jones 2, Sorrells 9, Allen 0, Hopkins 0, Wayne 0, Taylor 6, Eze 2, Goudeau 0. Totals 26 5-8 65.
WINN
12
13
4
6
—
35
GV
9
16
33
7
—
65
Three-point goals: Davis; Banks 4, Sorrells 3, Taylor.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 68
PLEASANT RIDGE 49
Pleasant Ridge: Baker 3, Zule 4, Baragary 18, Trader 16, Richter 8. Totals 18 6-10 49.
Jackson Heights: Rethman 3, M. Thomas 15, W. Olberding 22, L. Olberding 2, Holliday 2, Hamilton 3, L. Thomas 7, Keehn 2, Dohl 9, Childs 3. Totals 27 2-6 65.
PR
14
9
9
17
—
49
JH
24
13
15
16
—
68
Three-point goals: Bragary 4, Baker, Richter, Trader; M. Thomas 3, W. Olberding 2, Childs, Hamilton, Rethman, L. Thomas.
KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 72
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 64
Heritage Christian: Lipscomb 20, Pierce 9, Wolt 2 Smith 2, Thomas 3, Hammontree 28. Totals 23 16-28 64.
Kansas City Christian: Engle 4, Trujillo 3, Tally 13, Palmer 11, Paul 26, Dougan 11, Coleman 4. Totals 28 9-15 72.
HC
23
8
9
24
—
64
KCC
13
21
22
16
—
72
Three-point goals: Lipscomb 2; Paul 3, Dougan, Palmer, Trujillo.
KEARNEY 71, RAYTOWN SOUTH 59
Raytown South: Sorrells 7, Herdan 16, Madge 25, Witt 2, Wesley 3, Burks 0, Shurn 2, Clark 4. Totals 22 10-17 59.
Kearney: D. Ritz 14, C. Ritz 13, Prizel 16, Huet 0, Frizzell 0, E. Waddell 5, M. Waddell 0, Hoffman 5, Blodgett 1, Doan 17. Totals 22 20-26 71.
RS
9
13
15
22
—
59
KEAR
16
14
18
23
—
71
Three-point goals: Madge 4, Herdan; Pritzel 3, C. Ritz 2, D. Ritz 2.
KNOB NOSTER 57, RICHMOND 38
Knob Noster: Williams 2, Foster 3, Hagle 8, L. Rincker 17, C. Rincker 7, Mitchell 13, Schnorenberg 2, Barton 5. Totals 19 10-16 57.
Richmond: J. WIlliams 12, D. Williams 9, Marquez 4, Alexander 6, Thornberry 7. Totals 15 5-13 38.
KN
12
22
8
15
—
57
RICH
8
8
14
8
—
38
Three-point goals: Hagle 2, Mitchell 2, Foster, C. Rincker, L. Rincker; D. Williams 2, Thornberry.
LUTHERAN 65, ARCHIE 59
Lutheran: Kunkel 13, Patterson 10, Wagner 5, Horn 17, Hinrichs 11, Robertson 9. Totals 21 19-34 65.
Archie: Lemler 8, M. Sutton 2, Wheeler 6, West 0, Setzer 19, Baer 14, Lett 6, Kurzweil 4. Totals 22 9-18 59.
LUTH
15
21
9
20
—
65
ARCH
11
18
11
19
—
59
Three-point goals: Horn 3, Kunkel; Baer 3, Setzer 3.
MID-BUCHANAN 90, WEST PLATTE 25
Mid-Buchanan: Black 8, Budine 7, Scaggs 13, Boller 11, Brill 4, McClanahan 2, Carpenter 9, Wyatt 14, Kincaid 2, Brown 6, Steiner 7, Malloy 2, Turner 5. Totals 35 14-19 90.
West Platte: Davis 5, Sullivan 3, Miller 2, Pattison 5, Vandel 6, Johnson 2, Carson 2. Totals 10 4-4 25.
MB
25
24
28
13
—
90
WP
5
8
7
5
—
25
Three-point goals: Black 2, Carpenter 2, Budine, Wyatt; Sullivan.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 66, STALEY 63
Staley (13-6): Pitia 1, Banks 1, Rumbo 7, Halloway 12, Wilson 1, Bedard 18, Hotf 21, Proffitt 2. Totals 20 13-24 63.
North Kansas City (15-5): Elful 13, Slack 13, Ding 17, Rogers 1, Deng 3, Bol 9, Babikir 10. Totals 24 13-21 66.
STA
10
11
25
17
—
63
NKC
19
13
16
18
—
66
Three-point goals: Bedard 5, Halloway 4, Rumbo; Babikir 2, Bol, Deng, Slack.
OAK GROVE 64, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 49
Excelsior Springs (7-11): Chunning 9, Rimmer 11, Littrell 6, Seely 9, Dan-Allen 4, Soria 8, Roder 2. Totals 14 18-28 49.
Oak Grove (11-8): Jones 5, Althaus 14, Wilhoit 6, Pfeifer 14, Wycoff 13, Cain 7, Bryant 2, Richardson 3. Totals 23 14-20 64.
EXS
8
10
10
21
—
49
OG
16
13
20
15
—
64
Three-point goals: Chunning 2, Seely; Wycoff 2, Cain, Pfeifer.
OAK PARK 65, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 35
William Chrisman (5-14): C. Jones 5, Moore 2, Cox 2, Martin 2, Ruch 7, Herl 0, Cooper 0, Mason 3, Carson 14, Jackson 0. Totals 12 10-12 35.
Oak Park (14-6): Goods 18, Evans 10, Agbaji 20, Richardson 7, Becker 7, Shariff 1, Lloyd 2, Jeylani 0. Totals 23 12-17 65.
WC
8
12
7
8
—
35
OP
23
14
12
16
—
65
Three-point goals: C. Jones; Goods 3, Evans 2, Agbaji 2.
OLATHE EAST 59
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 54
Shawnee Mission South: Webster 18, Potthuff 0, Wissel 7, Hickman 15, Soares 6, Parks 8. Totals 19 13-15 54.
Olathe East: Reynolds 3 Nelson 5, Stuewe 13, Bell 11, La Gore 11, Kullberg 7, Mackey 9. Totals 19 16-27 59.
SMS
11
13
12
18
—
54
OE
13
12
17
17
—
59
Three-point goals: Soares 2, Wissel; Bell 2, La Gore 2, Nelson.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 67
LEAVENWORTH 43
Olathe Northwest: Parks 2, Nicodemus 19, Kline 0, Holmhren 5, Shiever 0, Cashman 6, Vanderslice 10, Waters 21, R. Pinkerton 0, Messina 2, J. Pinkerton 0, Reynolds 2. Totals 26 7-8 67.
Leavenworth: Darthard 0, Johnston 3, Sweet 9, Berry 9, Sauer 7, Payne 0, Thiel 12, Dalby 0, Williams 3, Lentz 0. Totals 12 14-24 43.
ONW
16
20
19
12
—
67
LEAV
8
10
17
8
—
43
Three-point goals: Nicodemus 5, Cashman, Holmgren, Waters; Thiel 2, Bery, Johnston, Sauer.
OTTAWA 68, DE SOTO 47
De Soto: Hansen 2, Montgomery 2, Baruth Wilcox 6, Kempf 3, Thurlow 3, Barkemeyer 5, Wilson 11, Noll 11. Totals 19 5-10 47.
Ottawa: Bethea 2, Boeh 2, Bones 7, Rowe 2, Johnson 7, Muhl 4, Diel 9, McCullough 19, Carroll 16. Totals 27 12-24 68.
DES
8
3
15
21
—
47
OTT
10
25
13
20
—
68
Three-point goals: Wilcox 2, Kempf, Thurlow; Carroll, McCullough.
PARK HILL 75, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 60
Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 10, Hawkins 3, Jenkins 7, Giatti 0, Bynum 4, Parker 0, Bradford 0, Farr 13, Hairston 11, Aeilts 12, Root 0. Totals 16 15-19 60.
Park Hill: Stewart 2, C. Graves 21, R. Graves 0, Majok 5, D. Smith 18, Englebert 0, Zeil 1, K. Smith 0, Baack 0, Lee 2, Wilson 7, Bell 19. Totals 30 13-19 75.
LSN
11
14
20
15
—
60
PH
22
15
19
19
—
75
Three-point goals: Aeilts 2, Farr 2, Hawkins, Jenkins, Spriggs; Bell 2.
PARK HILL SOUTH 58, LIBERTY NORTH 36
Park Hill South: Kline 5, Williams 17, Thompson 2, Owen 3, Robinson 14, Clayton 2, Perkins 4, Co. Lee 9, CJ Lee 3. Totals 22 10-19 58.
Liberty North: Fragola 14, Coleman 7, Hanson 3, Perry 2, Rice 2, Stervinou 2, Cathy 6. Totals 14 4-5 36.
PHS
11
5
21
21
—
58
LN
9
4
14
9
—
36
Three-point goals: Robinson 2, Williams 2, Owen; Fragola 2, Coleman, Hanson.
PIPER 64, LANSING 61
Lansing: Hunley 9, Dill 10, Robinson 13, Sweet 2, Jenkins 9, Sutton 3, Q. McQuillon 15, K. McQuillon 0. Totals 19 16-22 61.
Piper: Johnson 0, Covington 6, Hall 11, Letcher 3, Goodpaster 6, Taylor 17, Houston 4, Rogers 8, Yoder 9, Greer 1. Totals 21 17-26 64.
LANS
12
23
16
10
—
61
PIPE
18
16
20
10
—
64
Three-point goals: Dill 2, Jenkins 2, Hunley, Q. McQuillon, Sutton; Yoder 3, Goodpaster, Houston.
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 57
LEE’S SUMMIT 48
Lee’s Summit: Hangust 9, Cleaves 0, Eames 8, Hill 2, Jones 2, Langenbahm 7, Davis 1, Romi 4, Pressley 9, Brewer 6, Moore 0. Totals 15 14-22 48.
Raymore-Peculiar: McKenzie 5, Williams 8, Roberson 0, Jones 7, Greble 1, Sorrels 0, Shockley 4, McCullough 22, Scroggins 6, Bailey 4. Totals 17 18-31 57.
LS
7
10
12
19
—
48
RP
13
1
15
28
—
57
Three-point goals: Langenbahm 2, Hangust, Romi; McCullough 4, Williams.
RAYTOWN 76, TRUMAN 31
Truman (4-14): Titus 9, Piper 7, France 7, Edmondson 6, Mabry 2. Totals 11 6-8 31.
Raytown (15-3): Burton 17, Fair 15, Drew 9, Proctor 8, Balnks 8, Johnson 5, Hutson 4, Jones 3, Martin 2, Howlett 2, McGee 2, Abdelnasser 1. Totals 30 14-17 76.
TRUM
7
5
9
10
—
31
RAY
22
20
24
10
—
76
Three-point goals: Titus 2, France; Burton, Jones.
ROCKHURST 57, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 52
Blue Springs South (8-12): Swanegan 10, Roustic 7, Thomas 3, Conners 2, Ravencamp 7, Wright 6, Leach 9, Mauck 8, Zimmerman 0. Totals 18 6-9 52.
Rockhurst (10-9): S. Thompson 4, Rhodes 20, Nelson 2, Louis 3, Teahan 18, White 5, Rignal 5, J. Thompson 0, Sykes 0. Totals 22 8-15 57.
BLSS
14
13
12
13
—
52
ROCK
19
14
10
14
—
57
Three-point goals: Leach 3, Swanegan 2, Wright 2, Roustic, Thomas; Rhodes 2, Teahan 2, Louis.
RUSKIN 79, FORT OSAGE 67
Ruskin (8-14): Brock 0, Kitchen 0, Idika 4, Martin 29, Moore 11, Beard 0, Taylor 2, Hudson 0, Parker 5, B. Williams 0, Irby 14, C. Williams 14. Totals 30 16-27 79.
Fort Osage (3-15): Griswold 14, Sage 12, Dye 3, Baker 7, Skaggs 2, Smith 12, Wilson 12, Pierceall 3, Sederwall 0, Harvey 0, Lauaki 0, Larson 2. Totals 26 9-17 67.
RUSK
12
22
27
18
—
79
FO
14
12
19
22
—
67
Three-point goals: Moore 2, Martin; Smith 2, Baker, Dye, Griswold, Sage.
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 77
OLATHE SOUTH 60
Olathe South: Slavin 35, Peters 11, Koval 0, Adger 9, DeSanto 2, Johnson 0, Beene 0, Morgan 3, Hutton 0. Totals 20 12-14 60.
Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 16, Morantz 3, Schoemann 28, Rieg 0, George 9, Bolton 15, Maddox 6. Totals 29 10-12 77.
OS
11
12
24
13
—
60
SME
18
15
20
24
—
77
Three-point goals: Slavin 4, Peters 3, Morgan; Schoemann 8, Thompson.
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 66
OLATHE NORTH 55
Olathe North (4-11): Jackson 9, Davis 5, Clark 4, Byers 30, Coffman 5, Milner 2. Totals 23 5-11 55.
Shawnee Mission West (8-7): Potter 2, Graham 12, Hood 18, Watson 2, Southern 11, Witters 18, Hylton 3. Totals 24 12-13 66.
ON
17
5
12
21
—
55
SMW
16
19
9
22
—
66
Three-point goals: Jackson 3, Byers; Witters 3, Graham, Hood, Hylton.
SPRING HILL 52, PAOLA 41
Paola: Richmond 0, Bell 5, Clark 0, Rankin 6, Phillips 4, Wilkes 9, Moala 6, Wilson 11. Totals 17 5-9 41.
Spring Hill: Heinrich 6, Towles 6, Ewing 2, Hodge 10, Powell 6, Hoston 3, Feeback 16, LaPlante 4. Totals 17 10-16 52.
PAO
11
10
13
7
—
41
SH
17
12
12
11
—
52
Three-point goals: Rankin 2; Hodge 3, Powell 2, Feeback, Hoston, Towles.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 52
BLUE VALLEY WEST 41
Blue Valley West (5-10): Jones 7, Goodall 4, Lucas 14, Shipwright 5, Elfstrand 11, Gammon 0, Nordstrom 0. Totals 15 10-13 41.
St. James Academy (9-4): Spradlin 2, Kaifes 3, Thornhill 20, McKee 10, Dunsmore 3, Dekraai 6, Fitzmorris 8, Hornung 0, Worley 0. Totals 21 7-8 52.
BVW
7
16
9
9
—
41
SJA
10
19
9
14
—
52
Three-point goals: Shipwright; Dunsmore, Kaifes, Thornhill.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 76
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 54
Blue Valley Southwest: Parker 7, Eldridge 17, Johnson 13, Bartlett 5, Purdjaris 2, Foulon 10. Totals 19 6-7 54.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 2, Hagenkord 14, Bulleigh 2, Downey 6, Rost 3, Damore 5, Nussbaum 3, Allegri 15, Gavin 8, Boedeker 12, Morrisey 3, Navy 3. Totals 25 15-19 76.
BVSW
15
6
19
14
—
54
STA
18
26
16
16
—
76
Three-point goals: Eldridge 3, Johnson 3, Foulon 2, Bartlett, Parker; Hagenkord 3, Allegri 3, Gavin 2, Damore, Navy, Nussbaum.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 81
PEMBROKE HILL 79
Pembroke Hill (15-7): Lewis 29, Allen 6, El-Scari 15, Ramza 11, Powell 15, Kagnanga 3. Totals 28 13-16 79.
Summit Christian (16-6): Gerdes 5, Huckabee 19, Eklund 4, Kliewer 33, Williams 20. Totals 31 15-20 81.
PH
13
19
23
24
—
79
SC
22
14
17
28
—
81
Three-point goals: El-Scari 5, Ramza 3, Lewis, Powell; Kliewer 3, Williams 2, Gerdes, Huckabee.
Monday’s summary
LONE JACK 36, CREST RIDGE 31
Crest Ridge: Summit 13, Brandes 2, Schmidli 6, Livengood 6, Ridge 3, Ikerd 1. Totals 10 10-16 31.
Lone Jack: Ch. Wright 4, Baker 1, Carter 4, Swartz 8, Gillespie 6, Ca. Wright 13. Totals 14 7-15 36.
CR
4
5
8
14
—
31
LJ
3
11
8
14
—
36
Three-point goals: Schmidli; Swartz.
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s results
Baldwin 56, Eudora 32
Barstow 50, Knob Noster 33
Gardner Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39
Grain Valley 47, Pleasant Hill 46
Heritage Christian 36, KC Christian 28
Lawrence Free State 43, SM North 28
Leavenworth 56, Olathe Northwest 42
Lincoln Prep 61, Notre Dame de Sion 48
Mid-Buchanan 61, West Platte 38
Midway 35, Sherwood 32
Northland Christian 60, Cornerstone 34
Olathe East 57, SM South 23
Olathe South 70, SM East 32
Paola 51, Spring Hill 45
Piper 57, Lansing 35
Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33
SM Northwest 45, Lawrence 42
St. Pius X 72, Center 50
St. Teresa’s 55, Kearney 45, 2OT
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, BV Southwest 40
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Lutheran 48, Archie 28
Monday’s results
Baldwin 57, Topeka Hayden 45
Belton 57, Platte County 38
Bishop Miege 59, BV Northwest 42
Blue Valley North 71, Blue Valley 52
Jefferson County North 56, Immacuata 38
Kearney 73, Raytown South 23
Lee's Summit 70, Raymore-Peculiar 41
Lee’s Summit North 57, Park Hill 47
Louisburg 66, De Soto 62, OT
North Kansas City 53, Staley 44
Oak Grove 61, Excelsior Springs 36
Odessa 46, Harrisonville 40
Park Hill South 47, Liberty North 42
Pembroke Hill 63, Summit Christian 59, OT
St. James Academy 40, BV West 36
Truman 61, Raytown 31
Wellington-Napoleon 52, Northland Christian 36
William Chrisman 73, Oak Park 47
Winnetonka 62, Grandview 57
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Adrian 60, Christ Prep 16
Lone Jack 48, Crest Ridge 36
Tuesday’s summaries
BALDWIN 56, EUDORA 32
Eudora (5-11): Re. Hiebert 4, Ri. Hiebert 2, Watson 4, Grosdidier 10, Howe 12. Totals 8 12-24 32.
Baldwin (14-1): Lindenmeyer 4, A. Ogle 27, Cawley 6, Kurtz 7, K. Ogle 4, Markley 2, Frost 2, Nelson 2, O’Rourke 2. Totals 22 10-13 56.
EUD
2
11
8
11
—
32
BALD
13
8
18
17
—
56
Three-point goals: Grosdidier 2, Re. Hiebert, Howe; Cawley 2.
BARSTOW 50, KNOB NOSTER 33
Barstow: Walwsorth 21, Carpenter 5, Arment 7, Anderson 15, Hart 0, Shaikh 0, Lopez 2, Stewart 0. Totals 20 5-6 50.
Knob Noster: Yates 18, Frisbee 4, Dary 1, Hudson 2, Parret 8. Totals 12 6-11 33.
BARS
18
10
14
8
—
50
KN
3
5
12
13
—
33
Three-point goals: Anderson 3, Arent, Carpenter; Parrott, Yates.
GARDNER EDGERTON 42, MILL VALLEY 39
Gardner Edgerton: Nelson 9, Bilhimer 3, Androff 10, Beasley 2, Carpenter 8, Washington 10. Totals: 15 5-6 42.
Mill Valley: Barton 3, Knapp 10, Kaifes 3, Zars 11, Artis 1, Carlson 9, Hendrix 2. Totals: 10 14-20 39.
GE
11
12
5
14
—
42
MV
13
5
13
8
—
39
Three-point goals: Nelson 3, Carpenter 2, Bilhimer, Washington; Carlson 3, Barton, Kaifes.
GRAIN VALLEY 47, PLEASANT HILL 46
Pleasant Hill: Graham 17, She. Williams 3, Shewmaker 5, Sha. Williams 5, Philipsheck 11, Curtis 0, Shinn 0, Borer 5. Totals 16 6-11 46.
Grain Valley: Rose 17, Sibert 14, Knust 10, Boehmer 3, McBride 3. Totals 16 14-15 47.
PH
11
7
19
9
—
46
GV
17
10
6
14
—
47
Three-point goals: Graham 3, Philipsheck 3, Shewmaker, Sha. Williams, She. Williams; Boehmer.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 36
KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 28
Heritage Christian: Edmundson 4, Hamm 23, Benally 2, Chirrbaga 3, Brown 4. Totals 14 7-10 36.
Kansas City Christian: Hardt 2, Connealy 5, Eldred 15, Unruh 0, Haivala 0, Mong 6. Totals 10 6-14 28.
HC
11
10
5
10
—
36
KCC
7
10
5
6
—
28
Three-point goals: Hamm; Connealy, Eldred.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 43
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 28
Shawnee Mission North: Bruce 22, A. Jones 1, Redick 5. Totals 10 7-16 28.
Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 6, Thomas 6, Bishop 6, Kesten 2, Hippe 4, Two-Hearts 14, Cushing 5. Totals 16 2-5 43.
SMN
12
7
4
5
—
28
LFS
8
15
13
7
—
43
Three-point goals: Redick; Two-Hearts 4, Bishop 2, Cushing.
LEAVENWORTH 56
OLATHE NORTHWEST 42
Olathe Northwest: Heise 6, Marks 10, Kapelmann 8, Bach 5, Gueldner 11, Curry 2. Totals 15 10-21 42.
Leavenworth: Moore 8, Cole 0, A. Brown 0, Hayward 9, Bowen 3, Robinson 11, Lister 19, Mack 0, M. Brown 6. Totals 21 12-14 56.
ONW
11
10
13
8
—
42
LEAV
20
14
13
9
—
56
Three-point goals: Marks 2; Robinson 3, Hayward, Lister.
LINCOLN PREP 61
NOTRE DAME de SION 48
Notre Dame de Sion: Young 0, Lynn 3, McLey 4, Dercher 10, Ford 0, Totta 8, Frerking 0, Adam 5, Unde 15, Tourtillot 3, Smith 0, Wagner 0, Rogers 0. Totals 18 6-16 48.
Lincoln Prep: Smith 12, Deshazer 8, Bradley 8, Obasi 0, Lister 0, Body 2, Williams 0, Doolin 0, Budgetts 20, Pratt 0, Sawyer 11. Totals 24 8-13 61.
NDS
15
14
14
5
—
48
LP
10
17
13
21
—
61
Three-point goals: Dercher 2, Lynn, Totta, Tourtillot, Unde; Sawyer 3, Bradley, Budgetts.
LUTHERAN 48, ARCHIE 28
Lutheran: Steensma 2, Klatt 11, Tucker 4, Reifisteck 13, S. Brumley 0, Hicks 0, Gire 2, Ledgerwood 10, West 4, Hundt 2. Totals 18 10-16 48.
Archie: Cumpton 3, Marolt 6, Willson 2, Lyons 6, Ogden 6, Cummings 2, Schacher 3. Totals 10 5-9 28.
LUTH
14
9
10
15
—
48
ARCH
4
3
11
10
—
28
Three-point goals: Reifisteck 2; Cumpton, Lyons, Schacher.
MID-BUCHANAN 61, WEST PLATTE 38
Mid-Buchanan: Amos 0, Webster 4, Kemper 0, Swank 21, Hyde 2, Gilbert 1, Livingood 0, Barber 6, Rumf 18, Stout 0, Ross 0, Chaney 0, Parrott 0. Totals 23 9-14 61.
West Platte: Moose 6, Norman 0, Heili 4, McGivern 3, Raney 2, Stevens 7, Niemeier 13, LaRoe 3. Totals 14 6-9 38.
MB
17
21
14
9
—
61
WP
15
5
8
10
—
38
Three-point goals: Moose 2, LaRoe, Niemeier; Swank 4, Rumf 2.
MIDWAY 35, SHERWOOD 32
Sherwood: K. Parrott 2, G. Parrott 4, Hook 2, Salmon 11, Mouse 13. Totals 13 4-6 32.
Midway: Anderson 1, Irvin 13, Dean 17, Hewitt 4, Box 0. Totals 15 1-3 35.
SHER
7
12
13
0
—
32
MID
12
3
13
7
—
35
Three-point goals: G. Parrott, Salmon; Dean 3, Irvin.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 60
CORNERSTONE 34
Cornerstone: Al. Holloway 15, Martin 8, An. Holloway 3, Kramer 6, Birtell 2. Totals 10 8-17 34.
Northland Christian: Rothacher 11, Duncan 2, L. Kruse 8, G. Kruse 18, Skaggs 2, Wray 17, Xolo 2. Totals 22 13-17 60.
CORN
0
14
10
10
—
34
NC
21
9
17
13
—
60
Three-point goals: Al. Holloway 4, Kramer 2; G. Kruse 2, Rothacher.
OLATHE EAST 57
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 23
Shawnee Mission South: Burkel 3, Shelton 7, Green 1, MacDonald 1, McAvoy 7, Banker 4, Stidler 0. Totals 7 7-14 23.
Olathe East: Ramagen 7, Gleasin 3, Hoppock 4, Wilson 13, Owens 3, Kassmer 2, Kincaid 13, Schummacher 12. Totals 18 17-24 57.
SMS
12
4
4
3
—
23
OE
14
12
17
14
—
57
Three-point goals: Burkel, McAvoy; Gleasin, Kincaid, Owens, Schummacher.
OLATHE SOUTH 70
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 32
Olathe South: Butuad 12, Gooch 7, Roebuck 10, Bartels 10, Harshbarger 1, Reed 5, Winslow 23, Harder 2. Totals 28 7-14 70.
Shawnee Mission East: Haverty 15, Yowell 7, Bair 2, Keys 2, Gossick 4, Stanley 2. Totals 12 6-17 32.
OS
19
22
21
8
—
70
SME
2
6
12
12
—
32
Three-point goals: Winslow 3, Butuad 2, Gooch, Harshbarger; Haverty 2.
PAOLA 51, SPRING HILL 45
Paola: Leckner 12, Morgan 9, Williams 3, Hanf 13, Karr 6, Edwards 8. Totals 17 16-27 51.
Spring Hill: Steging 7, Goff 10, Delker 9, Lovetinsky 2, Todd 5, Williams 12. Totals 18 3-4 45.
PAO
12
13
12
14
—
51
SH
13
16
4
12
—
45
Three-point goals: Leckner; Delker 3, Goff 2, Steging.
PIPER 57, LANSING 35
Lansing: Sommerla 6, Fay 2, Ernzen 13, Smith 9, Robinson 3, Mathis 2. Totals 15 2-8 35.
Piper: Ford 9, Andrade 1, Morrow 9, Banes 7, Leslie 12, Cobbins 8, Vigil 9, Thomas 2. Totals 21 13-20 57.
LANS
5
16
8
6
—
35
PIPE
20
18
8
11
—
57
Three-point goals: Robinson: Banes, Vigil.
PLEASANT RIDGE 47, JACKSON HEIGHTS 33
Pleasant Ridge: Wagner 10, Nutsch 4, Adams 10, Heim 16, Miller 7. Totals 16 12-22 47.
Jackson Heights: Rieschick 0, Dohl 11, Zule 1, H. Williams 10, A. Williams 11. Totals 13 7-16 33.
PR
13
6
11
17
—
47
JH
7
8
4
14
—
33
Three-point goals: Heim 2, Adams.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 45
LAWRENCE 42
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Ojeda 3, Rose 11, Black 12, Nachbar 15, Peterson 4. Totals 14 13-20 45.
Lawrence: Stewart 6, Lemus 7, Drum 5, Cosey 2, Stafford 12, Ajekwu 10. Totals 16 8-11 42.
SMNW
10
8
13
14
—
45
LAW
15
6
13
8
—
42
Three-point goals: Rose 2, Ojeda, Black; Drum, Lemus.
ST. PIUS X 72, CENTER 50
Center: Pearson 3, Payne 2, Banister 8, Purnell 11, Mahmud 4, Phillips 2, Fisher 2, Lewis 14, McReynolds 4. Totals 21 6-12 50.
St. Pius X: Mussorici 26, Hipp 21, Simone 1, Ervie 4, Malott 11, Ringel 0, Hayes 4, Chirpich 5. Totals 28 10-16 72.
CENT
9
16
10
15
—
50
SPX
18
18
24
12
—
72
Three-point goals: Banister 2; Mussorici 2, Hipp, Malott.
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 55
KEARNEY 45, 2OT
Kearney (9-10): Yakle 13, Burkemper 2, Runions 8, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 20. Totals 20 0-2 45.
St. Teresa’s Academy (8-9): Herrington 13, Trujillo 2, Farkas 6, Woodbury 8, Coleman 4, Hull 22. Totals 19 11-16 55.
KEAR
9
17
9
5
5
0
—
45
STA
16
7
6
11
5
10
—
55
Three-point goals: Yakle 3, Runions 2; Herrington 3, Woodbury 2, Hull.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 62
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 40
Blue Valley Southwest: Justire 1, Renzi 4, Gantt 0, Forecellini 3, Loefelbier 17, Appleby 0, Miller 2, Sargent 8, Fowler 5. Totals 15 6-11 40.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 16, Hartnett 1, Pearson 5, Patton 0, Townsell 24, Jacobs 0, Morgan 1, Jackson 0, Weledji 7, Ebert 2, Thomas 6. Totas 23 9-14 62.
BVSW
12
4
11
13
—
40
STA
26
19
15
2
—
62
Three-point goals: Loefelbier 2, Forecenllini, Fowler; Corrigan 3, Townsell 2, Pearson, Weledji.
Bowling
ARCHBISHOP’S CUP
BOYS
1. St. James Academy, 2,208; 2. Bishop Miege, 2,182; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2,177; 4. Topeka Hayden, 1,853. High series: Fonseca, STA, 666. At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS
1. St. James Academy, 1,747; 2. Topeka Hayden, 1,631; 3. Bishop Miege, 1,474; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,447. High series: Weaver, TH, 516. At Olathe Lanes East.
Comments