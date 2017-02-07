Scores & Stats

February 7, 2017 10:34 PM

High school results - February 7

High schools

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s results

Blue Springs 67, LS West 62

Blue Valley 71, BV North 56

Bishop Miege 72, BV Northwest 57

Center 62, St. Pius X 57

Cornerstone 62, Northland Christian 60

Grain Valley 69, Pleasant Hill 57

Grandview 65, Winnetonka 35

Jackson Heights 68, Pleasant Ridge 49

KC Christian 72, Heritage Christian 64

Kearney 71, Raytown South 59

Knob Noster 57, Richmond 38

Mid-Buchanan 90, West Platte 25

North Kansas City 66, Staley 63

Oak Grove 64, Excelsior Springs 49

Oak Park 65, William Chrisman 35

Olathe East 59, Shawnee Mission South 54

Olathe Northwest 67, Leavenworth 43

Ottawa 68, De Soto 47

Park Hill 75, LS North 60

Park Hill South 58, Liberty North 36

Piper 64, Lansing 61

Raymore-Peculiar 57, Lee’s Summit 48

Raytown 76, Truman 31

Rockhurst 57, Blue Springs South 52

Ruskin 79, Fort Osage 67

SM East 77, Olathe South 60

SM West 66, Olathe North 55

Spring Hill 52, Paola 41

St. James Academy 52, BV West 41

St. Thomas Aquinas 76, BV Southwest 54

Summit Christian 81, Pembroke Hill 79

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Lutheran 65, Archie 59

Monday’s results

Hogan Prep 83, Lafayette County 53

Penney 71, Cameron 49

Southeast 62, East 56

Wellington-Napoleon 64, Northland Christian 38

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Adrian 59, Midway 30

Lone Jack 36, Crest Ridge 31

Tuesday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 72

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 57

Bishop Miege: Ray 21, Lopes 13, Earl 22, Weber 4, Bodacchi 12. Totals 26 15-19 72.

Blue Valley Northwest: A. Pleasant 6, Ward 17, Clark 4, Braun 10, Jackson 19, J. Pleasant 1. Totals 23 4-9 57.

MIE

18

16

22

16

72

BVNW

22

13

13

9

57

Three-point goals: Ray 3, Lopes 2; Ward 5, A. Pleasant 2.

BLUE SPRINGS 67

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 62

Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 6, Childs 12, Brooks 5, Butler 0, Goodrich 17, Bishop 10, May 12, Diebold 0. Totals 25 6-7 62.

Blue Springs: White 3, Lawrence 16, Grobmyer 0, Bonner 11, King 23, McMahan 0, Parker 14. Totals 23 12-16 67.

LSW

14

11

14

23

62

BLSP

21

11

13

22

67

Three-point goals: May 2, Sirna 2, Brooks, Goodrich; King 5, Lawrence 2, Parker, White.

BLUE VALLEY 71, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 56

Blue Valley: Howard 3, Devmer 15, Gomez 6, Geiman 26, Green-Cade 4, Tachirhart 17. Totals 23 16-23 71.

Blue Valley North: Gittemeier 9, Bullock 22, Turner 3, Emery 9, Hunter 4, Orr 9. Totals 18 14-16 56.

BV

11

22

22

16

71

BVN

11

21

15

9

56

Three-point goals: Devmer 5, Geiman 3, Green-Cade; Bullock 4, Gittemeier, Turner.

CENTER 62, ST. PIUS X 57

St. Pius X: Hoambreker 13, WItherow 3, Taylor 18, Storm 2, McCoy 4, Conforti 4, Hipp 13. Totals 23 9-13 57.

Center: White 12, Kamgain 13, Ryan 9, Wright 12, Wilson 8, Washington 8. Totals 21 17-27 62.

SPX

12

19

9

17

57

CENT

15

10

22

15

62

Three-points goals: Hoabreker, Taylor; Kamgain, White, Wright.

CORNERSTONE 62

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 60

Cornerstone: Poage 6, Waldo 4, Mullen 20, Steinlage 5, Frederick 14, Purnell 3, Mercer 10. Totals 24 7-13 62.

Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 7, Borders 5, S. McCubbin 17, Vanderleigh 5, McKinson 11, Brown 15. Totals 22 9-11 60.

CORN

8

24

10

20

62

NC

8

16

15

21

60

Three-point goals: Mullen 4, Frederick 3; S. McCubbin 4, Borders, N. McCubbin, Vanderleigh.

GRAIN VALLEY 69, PLEASANT HILL 57

Grain Valley: Salisbury 12, Callum 12, Canady 0, Gutierrez 2, Pena 0, Kilpatrick 9, Macoubrie 5, Speigle 3, Meredith 13, Quintrell 13. Totals 24 16-25 69.

Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 10, Lawler 9, Hays 0, Campbell 9, Bonnesen 6, Ring 16, Yokley 0, Faust 0, Ederer 7, Burkhart 0, Jackson 0. Totals 21 4-6 57.

GV

19

13

22

15

69

PH

5

12

20

20

57

Three-point goals: Salisbury 2, Kilpatrick, Meredith, Speigle; Lawler 4, Ring 4, Kenyon 2, Campbell, Ederer.

GRANDVIEW 65, WINNETONKA 35

Winnetonka: L. Brown 2, Williamson 0, Ahmic 2, Davis 3, Campbell 10, Freeman 4, D. Brown 5, Beumer 0, Tong 5, Triplett 4. Totals 13 8-11 35.

Grandview: Lathon 15, Banks 21, Nweke 10, Crook-Jones 2, Sorrells 9, Allen 0, Hopkins 0, Wayne 0, Taylor 6, Eze 2, Goudeau 0. Totals 26 5-8 65.

WINN

12

13

4

6

35

GV

9

16

33

7

65

Three-point goals: Davis; Banks 4, Sorrells 3, Taylor.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 68

PLEASANT RIDGE 49

Pleasant Ridge: Baker 3, Zule 4, Baragary 18, Trader 16, Richter 8. Totals 18 6-10 49.

Jackson Heights: Rethman 3, M. Thomas 15, W. Olberding 22, L. Olberding 2, Holliday 2, Hamilton 3, L. Thomas 7, Keehn 2, Dohl 9, Childs 3. Totals 27 2-6 65.

PR

14

9

9

17

49

JH

24

13

15

16

68

Three-point goals: Bragary 4, Baker, Richter, Trader; M. Thomas 3, W. Olberding 2, Childs, Hamilton, Rethman, L. Thomas.

KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 72

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 64

Heritage Christian: Lipscomb 20, Pierce 9, Wolt 2 Smith 2, Thomas 3, Hammontree 28. Totals 23 16-28 64.

Kansas City Christian: Engle 4, Trujillo 3, Tally 13, Palmer 11, Paul 26, Dougan 11, Coleman 4. Totals 28 9-15 72.

HC

23

8

9

24

64

KCC

13

21

22

16

72

Three-point goals: Lipscomb 2; Paul 3, Dougan, Palmer, Trujillo.

KEARNEY 71, RAYTOWN SOUTH 59

Raytown South: Sorrells 7, Herdan 16, Madge 25, Witt 2, Wesley 3, Burks 0, Shurn 2, Clark 4. Totals 22 10-17 59.

Kearney: D. Ritz 14, C. Ritz 13, Prizel 16, Huet 0, Frizzell 0, E. Waddell 5, M. Waddell 0, Hoffman 5, Blodgett 1, Doan 17. Totals 22 20-26 71.

RS

9

13

15

22

59

KEAR

16

14

18

23

71

Three-point goals: Madge 4, Herdan; Pritzel 3, C. Ritz 2, D. Ritz 2.

KNOB NOSTER 57, RICHMOND 38

Knob Noster: Williams 2, Foster 3, Hagle 8, L. Rincker 17, C. Rincker 7, Mitchell 13, Schnorenberg 2, Barton 5. Totals 19 10-16 57.

Richmond: J. WIlliams 12, D. Williams 9, Marquez 4, Alexander 6, Thornberry 7. Totals 15 5-13 38.

KN

12

22

8

15

57

RICH

8

8

14

8

38

Three-point goals: Hagle 2, Mitchell 2, Foster, C. Rincker, L. Rincker; D. Williams 2, Thornberry.

LUTHERAN 65, ARCHIE 59

Lutheran: Kunkel 13, Patterson 10, Wagner 5, Horn 17, Hinrichs 11, Robertson 9. Totals 21 19-34 65.

Archie: Lemler 8, M. Sutton 2, Wheeler 6, West 0, Setzer 19, Baer 14, Lett 6, Kurzweil 4. Totals 22 9-18 59.

LUTH

15

21

9

20

65

ARCH

11

18

11

19

59

Three-point goals: Horn 3, Kunkel; Baer 3, Setzer 3.

MID-BUCHANAN 90, WEST PLATTE 25

Mid-Buchanan: Black 8, Budine 7, Scaggs 13, Boller 11, Brill 4, McClanahan 2, Carpenter 9, Wyatt 14, Kincaid 2, Brown 6, Steiner 7, Malloy 2, Turner 5. Totals 35 14-19 90.

West Platte: Davis 5, Sullivan 3, Miller 2, Pattison 5, Vandel 6, Johnson 2, Carson 2. Totals 10 4-4 25.

MB

25

24

28

13

90

WP

5

8

7

5

25

Three-point goals: Black 2, Carpenter 2, Budine, Wyatt; Sullivan.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 66, STALEY 63

Staley (13-6): Pitia 1, Banks 1, Rumbo 7, Halloway 12, Wilson 1, Bedard 18, Hotf 21, Proffitt 2. Totals 20 13-24 63.

North Kansas City (15-5): Elful 13, Slack 13, Ding 17, Rogers 1, Deng 3, Bol 9, Babikir 10. Totals 24 13-21 66.

STA

10

11

25

17

63

NKC

19

13

16

18

66

Three-point goals: Bedard 5, Halloway 4, Rumbo; Babikir 2, Bol, Deng, Slack.

OAK GROVE 64, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 49

Excelsior Springs (7-11): Chunning 9, Rimmer 11, Littrell 6, Seely 9, Dan-Allen 4, Soria 8, Roder 2. Totals 14 18-28 49.

Oak Grove (11-8): Jones 5, Althaus 14, Wilhoit 6, Pfeifer 14, Wycoff 13, Cain 7, Bryant 2, Richardson 3. Totals 23 14-20 64.

EXS

8

10

10

21

49

OG

16

13

20

15

64

Three-point goals: Chunning 2, Seely; Wycoff 2, Cain, Pfeifer.

OAK PARK 65, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 35

William Chrisman (5-14): C. Jones 5, Moore 2, Cox 2, Martin 2, Ruch 7, Herl 0, Cooper 0, Mason 3, Carson 14, Jackson 0. Totals 12 10-12 35.

Oak Park (14-6): Goods 18, Evans 10, Agbaji 20, Richardson 7, Becker 7, Shariff 1, Lloyd 2, Jeylani 0. Totals 23 12-17 65.

WC

8

12

7

8

35

OP

23

14

12

16

65

Three-point goals: C. Jones; Goods 3, Evans 2, Agbaji 2.

OLATHE EAST 59

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 54

Shawnee Mission South: Webster 18, Potthuff 0, Wissel 7, Hickman 15, Soares 6, Parks 8. Totals 19 13-15 54.

Olathe East: Reynolds 3 Nelson 5, Stuewe 13, Bell 11, La Gore 11, Kullberg 7, Mackey 9. Totals 19 16-27 59.

SMS

11

13

12

18

54

OE

13

12

17

17

59

Three-point goals: Soares 2, Wissel; Bell 2, La Gore 2, Nelson.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 67

LEAVENWORTH 43

Olathe Northwest: Parks 2, Nicodemus 19, Kline 0, Holmhren 5, Shiever 0, Cashman 6, Vanderslice 10, Waters 21, R. Pinkerton 0, Messina 2, J. Pinkerton 0, Reynolds 2. Totals 26 7-8 67.

Leavenworth: Darthard 0, Johnston 3, Sweet 9, Berry 9, Sauer 7, Payne 0, Thiel 12, Dalby 0, Williams 3, Lentz 0. Totals 12 14-24 43.

ONW

16

20

19

12

67

LEAV

8

10

17

8

43

Three-point goals: Nicodemus 5, Cashman, Holmgren, Waters; Thiel 2, Bery, Johnston, Sauer.

OTTAWA 68, DE SOTO 47

De Soto: Hansen 2, Montgomery 2, Baruth Wilcox 6, Kempf 3, Thurlow 3, Barkemeyer 5, Wilson 11, Noll 11. Totals 19 5-10 47.

Ottawa: Bethea 2, Boeh 2, Bones 7, Rowe 2, Johnson 7, Muhl 4, Diel 9, McCullough 19, Carroll 16. Totals 27 12-24 68.

DES

8

3

15

21

47

OTT

10

25

13

20

68

Three-point goals: Wilcox 2, Kempf, Thurlow; Carroll, McCullough.

PARK HILL 75, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 60

Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 10, Hawkins 3, Jenkins 7, Giatti 0, Bynum 4, Parker 0, Bradford 0, Farr 13, Hairston 11, Aeilts 12, Root 0. Totals 16 15-19 60.

Park Hill: Stewart 2, C. Graves 21, R. Graves 0, Majok 5, D. Smith 18, Englebert 0, Zeil 1, K. Smith 0, Baack 0, Lee 2, Wilson 7, Bell 19. Totals 30 13-19 75.

LSN

11

14

20

15

60

PH

22

15

19

19

75

Three-point goals: Aeilts 2, Farr 2, Hawkins, Jenkins, Spriggs; Bell 2.

PARK HILL SOUTH 58, LIBERTY NORTH 36

Park Hill South: Kline 5, Williams 17, Thompson 2, Owen 3, Robinson 14, Clayton 2, Perkins 4, Co. Lee 9, CJ Lee 3. Totals 22 10-19 58.

Liberty North: Fragola 14, Coleman 7, Hanson 3, Perry 2, Rice 2, Stervinou 2, Cathy 6. Totals 14 4-5 36.

PHS

11

5

21

21

58

LN

9

4

14

9

36

Three-point goals: Robinson 2, Williams 2, Owen; Fragola 2, Coleman, Hanson.

PIPER 64, LANSING 61

Lansing: Hunley 9, Dill 10, Robinson 13, Sweet 2, Jenkins 9, Sutton 3, Q. McQuillon 15, K. McQuillon 0. Totals 19 16-22 61.

Piper: Johnson 0, Covington 6, Hall 11, Letcher 3, Goodpaster 6, Taylor 17, Houston 4, Rogers 8, Yoder 9, Greer 1. Totals 21 17-26 64.

LANS

12

23

16

10

61

PIPE

18

16

20

10

64

Three-point goals: Dill 2, Jenkins 2, Hunley, Q. McQuillon, Sutton; Yoder 3, Goodpaster, Houston.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 57

LEE’S SUMMIT 48

Lee’s Summit: Hangust 9, Cleaves 0, Eames 8, Hill 2, Jones 2, Langenbahm 7, Davis 1, Romi 4, Pressley 9, Brewer 6, Moore 0. Totals 15 14-22 48.

Raymore-Peculiar: McKenzie 5, Williams 8, Roberson 0, Jones 7, Greble 1, Sorrels 0, Shockley 4, McCullough 22, Scroggins 6, Bailey 4. Totals 17 18-31 57.

LS

7

10

12

19

48

RP

13

1

15

28

57

Three-point goals: Langenbahm 2, Hangust, Romi; McCullough 4, Williams.

RAYTOWN 76, TRUMAN 31

Truman (4-14): Titus 9, Piper 7, France 7, Edmondson 6, Mabry 2. Totals 11 6-8 31.

Raytown (15-3): Burton 17, Fair 15, Drew 9, Proctor 8, Balnks 8, Johnson 5, Hutson 4, Jones 3, Martin 2, Howlett 2, McGee 2, Abdelnasser 1. Totals 30 14-17 76.

TRUM

7

5

9

10

31

RAY

22

20

24

10

76

Three-point goals: Titus 2, France; Burton, Jones.

ROCKHURST 57, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 52

Blue Springs South (8-12): Swanegan 10, Roustic 7, Thomas 3, Conners 2, Ravencamp 7, Wright 6, Leach 9, Mauck 8, Zimmerman 0. Totals 18 6-9 52.

Rockhurst (10-9): S. Thompson 4, Rhodes 20, Nelson 2, Louis 3, Teahan 18, White 5, Rignal 5, J. Thompson 0, Sykes 0. Totals 22 8-15 57.

BLSS

14

13

12

13

52

ROCK

19

14

10

14

57

Three-point goals: Leach 3, Swanegan 2, Wright 2, Roustic, Thomas; Rhodes 2, Teahan 2, Louis.

RUSKIN 79, FORT OSAGE 67

Ruskin (8-14): Brock 0, Kitchen 0, Idika 4, Martin 29, Moore 11, Beard 0, Taylor 2, Hudson 0, Parker 5, B. Williams 0, Irby 14, C. Williams 14. Totals 30 16-27 79.

Fort Osage (3-15): Griswold 14, Sage 12, Dye 3, Baker 7, Skaggs 2, Smith 12, Wilson 12, Pierceall 3, Sederwall 0, Harvey 0, Lauaki 0, Larson 2. Totals 26 9-17 67.

RUSK

12

22

27

18

79

FO

14

12

19

22

67

Three-point goals: Moore 2, Martin; Smith 2, Baker, Dye, Griswold, Sage.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 77

OLATHE SOUTH 60

Olathe South: Slavin 35, Peters 11, Koval 0, Adger 9, DeSanto 2, Johnson 0, Beene 0, Morgan 3, Hutton 0. Totals 20 12-14 60.

Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 16, Morantz 3, Schoemann 28, Rieg 0, George 9, Bolton 15, Maddox 6. Totals 29 10-12 77.

OS

11

12

24

13

60

SME

18

15

20

24

77

Three-point goals: Slavin 4, Peters 3, Morgan; Schoemann 8, Thompson.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 66

OLATHE NORTH 55

Olathe North (4-11): Jackson 9, Davis 5, Clark 4, Byers 30, Coffman 5, Milner 2. Totals 23 5-11 55.

Shawnee Mission West (8-7): Potter 2, Graham 12, Hood 18, Watson 2, Southern 11, Witters 18, Hylton 3. Totals 24 12-13 66.

ON

17

5

12

21

55

SMW

16

19

9

22

66

Three-point goals: Jackson 3, Byers; Witters 3, Graham, Hood, Hylton.

SPRING HILL 52, PAOLA 41

Paola: Richmond 0, Bell 5, Clark 0, Rankin 6, Phillips 4, Wilkes 9, Moala 6, Wilson 11. Totals 17 5-9 41.

Spring Hill: Heinrich 6, Towles 6, Ewing 2, Hodge 10, Powell 6, Hoston 3, Feeback 16, LaPlante 4. Totals 17 10-16 52.

PAO

11

10

13

7

41

SH

17

12

12

11

52

Three-point goals: Rankin 2; Hodge 3, Powell 2, Feeback, Hoston, Towles.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 52

BLUE VALLEY WEST 41

Blue Valley West (5-10): Jones 7, Goodall 4, Lucas 14, Shipwright 5, Elfstrand 11, Gammon 0, Nordstrom 0. Totals 15 10-13 41.

St. James Academy (9-4): Spradlin 2, Kaifes 3, Thornhill 20, McKee 10, Dunsmore 3, Dekraai 6, Fitzmorris 8, Hornung 0, Worley 0. Totals 21 7-8 52.

BVW

7

16

9

9

41

SJA

10

19

9

14

52

Three-point goals: Shipwright; Dunsmore, Kaifes, Thornhill.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 76

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 54

Blue Valley Southwest: Parker 7, Eldridge 17, Johnson 13, Bartlett 5, Purdjaris 2, Foulon 10. Totals 19 6-7 54.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 2, Hagenkord 14, Bulleigh 2, Downey 6, Rost 3, Damore 5, Nussbaum 3, Allegri 15, Gavin 8, Boedeker 12, Morrisey 3, Navy 3. Totals 25 15-19 76.

BVSW

15

6

19

14

54

STA

18

26

16

16

76

Three-point goals: Eldridge 3, Johnson 3, Foulon 2, Bartlett, Parker; Hagenkord 3, Allegri 3, Gavin 2, Damore, Navy, Nussbaum.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 81

PEMBROKE HILL 79

Pembroke Hill (15-7): Lewis 29, Allen 6, El-Scari 15, Ramza 11, Powell 15, Kagnanga 3. Totals 28 13-16 79.

Summit Christian (16-6): Gerdes 5, Huckabee 19, Eklund 4, Kliewer 33, Williams 20. Totals 31 15-20 81.

PH

13

19

23

24

79

SC

22

14

17

28

81

Three-point goals: El-Scari 5, Ramza 3, Lewis, Powell; Kliewer 3, Williams 2, Gerdes, Huckabee.

Monday’s summary

LONE JACK 36, CREST RIDGE 31

Crest Ridge: Summit 13, Brandes 2, Schmidli 6, Livengood 6, Ridge 3, Ikerd 1. Totals 10 10-16 31.

Lone Jack: Ch. Wright 4, Baker 1, Carter 4, Swartz 8, Gillespie 6, Ca. Wright 13. Totals 14 7-15 36.

CR

4

5

8

14

31

LJ

3

11

8

14

36

Three-point goals: Schmidli; Swartz.

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s results

Baldwin 56, Eudora 32

Barstow 50, Knob Noster 33

Gardner Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39

Grain Valley 47, Pleasant Hill 46

Heritage Christian 36, KC Christian 28

Lawrence Free State 43, SM North 28

Leavenworth 56, Olathe Northwest 42

Lincoln Prep 61, Notre Dame de Sion 48

Mid-Buchanan 61, West Platte 38

Midway 35, Sherwood 32

Northland Christian 60, Cornerstone 34

Olathe East 57, SM South 23

Olathe South 70, SM East 32

Paola 51, Spring Hill 45

Piper 57, Lansing 35

Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33

SM Northwest 45, Lawrence 42

St. Pius X 72, Center 50

St. Teresa’s 55, Kearney 45, 2OT

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, BV Southwest 40

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Lutheran 48, Archie 28

Monday’s results

Baldwin 57, Topeka Hayden 45

Belton 57, Platte County 38

Bishop Miege 59, BV Northwest 42

Blue Valley North 71, Blue Valley 52

Jefferson County North 56, Immacuata 38

Kearney 73, Raytown South 23

Lee's Summit 70, Raymore-Peculiar 41

Lee’s Summit North 57, Park Hill 47

Louisburg 66, De Soto 62, OT

North Kansas City 53, Staley 44

Oak Grove 61, Excelsior Springs 36

Odessa 46, Harrisonville 40

Park Hill South 47, Liberty North 42

Pembroke Hill 63, Summit Christian 59, OT

St. James Academy 40, BV West 36

Truman 61, Raytown 31

Wellington-Napoleon 52, Northland Christian 36

William Chrisman 73, Oak Park 47

Winnetonka 62, Grandview 57

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Adrian 60, Christ Prep 16

Lone Jack 48, Crest Ridge 36

Tuesday’s summaries

BALDWIN 56, EUDORA 32

Eudora (5-11): Re. Hiebert 4, Ri. Hiebert 2, Watson 4, Grosdidier 10, Howe 12. Totals 8 12-24 32.

Baldwin (14-1): Lindenmeyer 4, A. Ogle 27, Cawley 6, Kurtz 7, K. Ogle 4, Markley 2, Frost 2, Nelson 2, O’Rourke 2. Totals 22 10-13 56.

EUD

2

11

8

11

32

BALD

13

8

18

17

56

Three-point goals: Grosdidier 2, Re. Hiebert, Howe; Cawley 2.

BARSTOW 50, KNOB NOSTER 33

Barstow: Walwsorth 21, Carpenter 5, Arment 7, Anderson 15, Hart 0, Shaikh 0, Lopez 2, Stewart 0. Totals 20 5-6 50.

Knob Noster: Yates 18, Frisbee 4, Dary 1, Hudson 2, Parret 8. Totals 12 6-11 33.

BARS

18

10

14

8

50

KN

3

5

12

13

33

Three-point goals: Anderson 3, Arent, Carpenter; Parrott, Yates.

GARDNER EDGERTON 42, MILL VALLEY 39

Gardner Edgerton: Nelson 9, Bilhimer 3, Androff 10, Beasley 2, Carpenter 8, Washington 10. Totals: 15 5-6 42.

Mill Valley: Barton 3, Knapp 10, Kaifes 3, Zars 11, Artis 1, Carlson 9, Hendrix 2. Totals: 10 14-20 39.

GE

11

12

5

14

42

MV

13

5

13

8

39

Three-point goals: Nelson 3, Carpenter 2, Bilhimer, Washington; Carlson 3, Barton, Kaifes.

GRAIN VALLEY 47, PLEASANT HILL 46

Pleasant Hill: Graham 17, She. Williams 3, Shewmaker 5, Sha. Williams 5, Philipsheck 11, Curtis 0, Shinn 0, Borer 5. Totals 16 6-11 46.

Grain Valley: Rose 17, Sibert 14, Knust 10, Boehmer 3, McBride 3. Totals 16 14-15 47.

PH

11

7

19

9

46

GV

17

10

6

14

47

Three-point goals: Graham 3, Philipsheck 3, Shewmaker, Sha. Williams, She. Williams; Boehmer.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 36

KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 28

Heritage Christian: Edmundson 4, Hamm 23, Benally 2, Chirrbaga 3, Brown 4. Totals 14 7-10 36.

Kansas City Christian: Hardt 2, Connealy 5, Eldred 15, Unruh 0, Haivala 0, Mong 6. Totals 10 6-14 28.

HC

11

10

5

10

36

KCC

7

10

5

6

28

Three-point goals: Hamm; Connealy, Eldred.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 43

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 28

Shawnee Mission North: Bruce 22, A. Jones 1, Redick 5. Totals 10 7-16 28.

Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 6, Thomas 6, Bishop 6, Kesten 2, Hippe 4, Two-Hearts 14, Cushing 5. Totals 16 2-5 43.

SMN

12

7

4

5

28

LFS

8

15

13

7

43

Three-point goals: Redick; Two-Hearts 4, Bishop 2, Cushing.

LEAVENWORTH 56

OLATHE NORTHWEST 42

Olathe Northwest: Heise 6, Marks 10, Kapelmann 8, Bach 5, Gueldner 11, Curry 2. Totals 15 10-21 42.

Leavenworth: Moore 8, Cole 0, A. Brown 0, Hayward 9, Bowen 3, Robinson 11, Lister 19, Mack 0, M. Brown 6. Totals 21 12-14 56.

ONW

11

10

13

8

42

LEAV

20

14

13

9

56

Three-point goals: Marks 2; Robinson 3, Hayward, Lister.

LINCOLN PREP 61

NOTRE DAME de SION 48

Notre Dame de Sion: Young 0, Lynn 3, McLey 4, Dercher 10, Ford 0, Totta 8, Frerking 0, Adam 5, Unde 15, Tourtillot 3, Smith 0, Wagner 0, Rogers 0. Totals 18 6-16 48.

Lincoln Prep: Smith 12, Deshazer 8, Bradley 8, Obasi 0, Lister 0, Body 2, Williams 0, Doolin 0, Budgetts 20, Pratt 0, Sawyer 11. Totals 24 8-13 61.

NDS

15

14

14

5

48

LP

10

17

13

21

61

Three-point goals: Dercher 2, Lynn, Totta, Tourtillot, Unde; Sawyer 3, Bradley, Budgetts.

LUTHERAN 48, ARCHIE 28

Lutheran: Steensma 2, Klatt 11, Tucker 4, Reifisteck 13, S. Brumley 0, Hicks 0, Gire 2, Ledgerwood 10, West 4, Hundt 2. Totals 18 10-16 48.

Archie: Cumpton 3, Marolt 6, Willson 2, Lyons 6, Ogden 6, Cummings 2, Schacher 3. Totals 10 5-9 28.

LUTH

14

9

10

15

48

ARCH

4

3

11

10

28

Three-point goals: Reifisteck 2; Cumpton, Lyons, Schacher.

MID-BUCHANAN 61, WEST PLATTE 38

Mid-Buchanan: Amos 0, Webster 4, Kemper 0, Swank 21, Hyde 2, Gilbert 1, Livingood 0, Barber 6, Rumf 18, Stout 0, Ross 0, Chaney 0, Parrott 0. Totals 23 9-14 61.

West Platte: Moose 6, Norman 0, Heili 4, McGivern 3, Raney 2, Stevens 7, Niemeier 13, LaRoe 3. Totals 14 6-9 38.

MB

17

21

14

9

61

WP

15

5

8

10

38

Three-point goals: Moose 2, LaRoe, Niemeier; Swank 4, Rumf 2.

MIDWAY 35, SHERWOOD 32

Sherwood: K. Parrott 2, G. Parrott 4, Hook 2, Salmon 11, Mouse 13. Totals 13 4-6 32.

Midway: Anderson 1, Irvin 13, Dean 17, Hewitt 4, Box 0. Totals 15 1-3 35.

SHER

7

12

13

0

32

MID

12

3

13

7

35

Three-point goals: G. Parrott, Salmon; Dean 3, Irvin.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 60

CORNERSTONE 34

Cornerstone: Al. Holloway 15, Martin 8, An. Holloway 3, Kramer 6, Birtell 2. Totals 10 8-17 34.

Northland Christian: Rothacher 11, Duncan 2, L. Kruse 8, G. Kruse 18, Skaggs 2, Wray 17, Xolo 2. Totals 22 13-17 60.

CORN

0

14

10

10

34

NC

21

9

17

13

60

Three-point goals: Al. Holloway 4, Kramer 2; G. Kruse 2, Rothacher.

OLATHE EAST 57

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 23

Shawnee Mission South: Burkel 3, Shelton 7, Green 1, MacDonald 1, McAvoy 7, Banker 4, Stidler 0. Totals 7 7-14 23.

Olathe East: Ramagen 7, Gleasin 3, Hoppock 4, Wilson 13, Owens 3, Kassmer 2, Kincaid 13, Schummacher 12. Totals 18 17-24 57.

SMS

12

4

4

3

23

OE

14

12

17

14

57

Three-point goals: Burkel, McAvoy; Gleasin, Kincaid, Owens, Schummacher.

OLATHE SOUTH 70

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 32

Olathe South: Butuad 12, Gooch 7, Roebuck 10, Bartels 10, Harshbarger 1, Reed 5, Winslow 23, Harder 2. Totals 28 7-14 70.

Shawnee Mission East: Haverty 15, Yowell 7, Bair 2, Keys 2, Gossick 4, Stanley 2. Totals 12 6-17 32.

OS

19

22

21

8

70

SME

2

6

12

12

32

Three-point goals: Winslow 3, Butuad 2, Gooch, Harshbarger; Haverty 2.

PAOLA 51, SPRING HILL 45

Paola: Leckner 12, Morgan 9, Williams 3, Hanf 13, Karr 6, Edwards 8. Totals 17 16-27 51.

Spring Hill: Steging 7, Goff 10, Delker 9, Lovetinsky 2, Todd 5, Williams 12. Totals 18 3-4 45.

PAO

12

13

12

14

51

SH

13

16

4

12

45

Three-point goals: Leckner; Delker 3, Goff 2, Steging.

PIPER 57, LANSING 35

Lansing: Sommerla 6, Fay 2, Ernzen 13, Smith 9, Robinson 3, Mathis 2. Totals 15 2-8 35.

Piper: Ford 9, Andrade 1, Morrow 9, Banes 7, Leslie 12, Cobbins 8, Vigil 9, Thomas 2. Totals 21 13-20 57.

LANS

5

16

8

6

35

PIPE

20

18

8

11

57

Three-point goals: Robinson: Banes, Vigil.

PLEASANT RIDGE 47, JACKSON HEIGHTS 33

Pleasant Ridge: Wagner 10, Nutsch 4, Adams 10, Heim 16, Miller 7. Totals 16 12-22 47.

Jackson Heights: Rieschick 0, Dohl 11, Zule 1, H. Williams 10, A. Williams 11. Totals 13 7-16 33.

PR

13

6

11

17

47

JH

7

8

4

14

33

Three-point goals: Heim 2, Adams.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 45

LAWRENCE 42

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Ojeda 3, Rose 11, Black 12, Nachbar 15, Peterson 4. Totals 14 13-20 45.

Lawrence: Stewart 6, Lemus 7, Drum 5, Cosey 2, Stafford 12, Ajekwu 10. Totals 16 8-11 42.

SMNW

10

8

13

14

45

LAW

15

6

13

8

42

Three-point goals: Rose 2, Ojeda, Black; Drum, Lemus.

ST. PIUS X 72, CENTER 50

Center: Pearson 3, Payne 2, Banister 8, Purnell 11, Mahmud 4, Phillips 2, Fisher 2, Lewis 14, McReynolds 4. Totals 21 6-12 50.

St. Pius X: Mussorici 26, Hipp 21, Simone 1, Ervie 4, Malott 11, Ringel 0, Hayes 4, Chirpich 5. Totals 28 10-16 72.

CENT

9

16

10

15

50

SPX

18

18

24

12

72

Three-point goals: Banister 2; Mussorici 2, Hipp, Malott.

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 55

KEARNEY 45, 2OT

Kearney (9-10): Yakle 13, Burkemper 2, Runions 8, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 20. Totals 20 0-2 45.

St. Teresa’s Academy (8-9): Herrington 13, Trujillo 2, Farkas 6, Woodbury 8, Coleman 4, Hull 22. Totals 19 11-16 55.

KEAR

9

17

9

5

5

0

45

STA

16

7

6

11

5

10

55

Three-point goals: Yakle 3, Runions 2; Herrington 3, Woodbury 2, Hull.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 62

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 40

Blue Valley Southwest: Justire 1, Renzi 4, Gantt 0, Forecellini 3, Loefelbier 17, Appleby 0, Miller 2, Sargent 8, Fowler 5. Totals 15 6-11 40.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 16, Hartnett 1, Pearson 5, Patton 0, Townsell 24, Jacobs 0, Morgan 1, Jackson 0, Weledji 7, Ebert 2, Thomas 6. Totas 23 9-14 62.

BVSW

12

4

11

13

40

STA

26

19

15

2

62

Three-point goals: Loefelbier 2, Forecenllini, Fowler; Corrigan 3, Townsell 2, Pearson, Weledji.

Bowling

ARCHBISHOP’S CUP

BOYS

1. St. James Academy, 2,208; 2. Bishop Miege, 2,182; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2,177; 4. Topeka Hayden, 1,853. High series: Fonseca, STA, 666. At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS

1. St. James Academy, 1,747; 2. Topeka Hayden, 1,631; 3. Bishop Miege, 1,474; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,447. High series: Weaver, TH, 516. At Olathe Lanes East.

