ECHL standings for February 7

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
29
16
2
2
62
185
145
Colorado
29
14
1
3
62
171
139
Idaho
24
16
5
2
55
159
157
Alaska
24
14
1
5
54
145
139
Utah
23
19
3
1
50
150
157
Missouri
21
19
2
5
49
156
165
Rapid City
15
23
7
0
37
135
162
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday’s results
Missouri 2, Wichita 1, OT
Adirondack 3, South Carolina 2
Orlando 8, Atlanta 5
Wednesday’s games
South Carolina at Reading, 6 p.m.
Utah at Alaska, 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s summary
MAVERICKS 2, THUNDER 1, OT
Wichita
0
1
0
0
—
1
Missouri
0
0
1
1
—
2
First Period: No scoring. Second Period: 1, Wichita, Marcotte 8 (DeBlouw, Doornbosch), 0:33. Third Period: 2, Missouri, Finn 7 (Verhaeghe, Fox), 18:10. Overtime: 3, Missouri, Finn 8 (Verhaeghe), 4:59. Shots on Goal: Wichita 34, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 0-2, Missouri 0-3. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 28; McAdam, Missouri, 33. Att: 4,489.
