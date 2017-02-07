Scores & Stats

February 7, 2017 10:33 PM

ECHL standings for February 7

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

29

16

2

2

62

185

145

Colorado

29

14

1

3

62

171

139

Idaho

24

16

5

2

55

159

157

Alaska

24

14

1

5

54

145

139

Utah

23

19

3

1

50

150

157

Missouri

21

19

2

5

49

156

165

Rapid City

15

23

7

0

37

135

162

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s results

Missouri 2, Wichita 1, OT

Adirondack 3, South Carolina 2

Orlando 8, Atlanta 5

Wednesday’s games

South Carolina at Reading, 6 p.m.

Utah at Alaska, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s summary

MAVERICKS 2, THUNDER 1, OT

Wichita

0

1

0

0

1

Missouri

0

0

1

1

2

First Period: No scoring. Second Period: 1, Wichita, Marcotte 8 (DeBlouw, Doornbosch), 0:33. Third Period: 2, Missouri, Finn 7 (Verhaeghe, Fox), 18:10. Overtime: 3, Missouri, Finn 8 (Verhaeghe), 4:59. Shots on Goal: Wichita 34, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 0-2, Missouri 0-3. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 28; McAdam, Missouri, 33. Att: 4,489.

