High school results for February 6

High schools
Boys basketball
Monday’s results
Hogan Prep 83, Lafayette County 53
Penney 71, Cameron 49
Southeast 62, East 56
Wellington-Napoleon 64, Northland Christian 38
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Adrian 59, Midway 30
Tuesday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie
Bishop Miege at BV Northwest
Bishop Ward at Turner
Blue Valley at Blue Valley North
BV Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
BV West at St. James Academy
Columbia Rock Bridge at Northeast
De Soto at Ottawa
Eudora at Baldwin
Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove
Gardner Edgerton at Mill Valley
Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill
Harman at Schlagle
Heritage Christian at KC Christian
Horton (Kan.) at Immaculata
Knob Noster at Richmond
Lansing at Piper
Lee’s Summit at Raymore-Peculiar
Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
Maranatha Christian at Van Horn
Mid-Buchanan at West Platte
Odessa at Harrisonville
Olathe North at Shawnee Mission West
Olathe Northwest at Leavenworth
Olathe South at Shawnee Mission East
Orrick at Sweet Springs
Osawatomie at Central Heights
Oskaloosa at McLouth
Paola at Spring Hill
Park Hill South at Liberty North
Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian
Platte County at Belton
Pleasant Ridge at Jackson Heights
Raytown South at Kearney
Ruskin at Fort Osage
SM North at Lawrence Free State
SM Northwest at Lawrence
Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East
Smithville at Savannah
St. Pius X at Center
Staley at North Kansas City
Sumner Academy at Wyandotte
Truman at Raytown
University Academy at Cristo Rey
Warrensburg at O’Hara
Washington at Atchison
William Chrisman at Oak Park
Winnetonka at Grandview
Monday’s summaries
ADRIAN 59, MIDWAY 30
Adrian: Reynolds 5, L. Harris 12, Weeks 4, Pitts 6, Novovesky 9, Preston 10, Steen 7, Pruitt 4, D. Harris 2. Totals 24 7-11 59.
Midway: Adams 0, Droggs 3, Yahnig 3, Purtle 1, Anderson 2, Riggs 0, Richardson 8, Mendoza 2, Schofield 2, Eberle 2, Woods 6. Totals 13 1-5 30.
ADR
17
16
15
11
—
59
MID
8
6
8
8
—
30
Three-point goals: Pitts 2, L. Harris, Novovesky; Yahnig.
HOGAN PREP 83, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 53
Hogan Prep (15-6): Collins 7, Daniels 21, Spencer 3, Thomas 14, Jennings 9, Gant 3, Barner 2, Maull-Edwards 2, Jones 13, Cooper 4, Jackson 3, Stanley 2. Totals 30 7-9 83.
Lafayette County (15-6): Thirkield 0, Cooper 22, Dyer 13, Bell 5, Looney 4, McCoy 6, Edwards 3. Totals 22 6-11 53.
HP
23
23
25
12
—
83
LC
17
12
13
11
—
53
Three-point goals: Daniels 4, Thomas 4, Collins 2, Spencer, Jennings, Gant, Cooper, Jackson; Cooper 3.
SOUTHEAST 62, EAST 56
East: Pryor 0, M. Hill 0, Pavin 0, Brown 19, Snow 3, T. Hill 2, Cook 0, Deshazer 4, Marks 16, Oliver 12. Totals 22 11-22 56.
Southeast: Moore 2, Williams 0, Watts 9, Adams 19, Nelson 0, Doss 0, Davis 0, Jones 17, Betts 2, Griffin 3, Mayo 8, Early 2. Totals 23 11-24 62.
EAS
11
15
13
17
—
56
20
9
14
19
—
62
Three-point goals: Snow; Adams 3, Mayo 2.
WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 64
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 38
Wellington-Napoleon: Hill 5, Sheldon 4, Welsh 15, Becker 1, Hughes 19, Scheberg 7, Burch 6, Zeyring 4, Collins 3. Totals 25 13-20 64.
Northland Christian: N. McCublin 5, S. McCublin 3, Vandenelder 2, Attereson 9, Brown 19. Totals 15 6-9 37.
WEL
21
19
20
4
—
64
NC
7
10
11
10
—
38
Three-point goals: Hughes 2, Welsh; N. McCublin, S. McCublin.
Girls basketball
Monday’s results
Baldwin 57, Topeka Hayden 45
Belton 57, Platte County 38
Bishop Miege 59, BV Northwest 42
Blue Valley North 71, Blue Valley 52
Jefferson County North 56, Immacuata 38
Kearney 73, Raytown South 23
Lee's Summit 70, Raymore-Peculiar 41
Lee’s Summit North 57, Park Hill 47
Louisburg 66, De Soto 62, OT
North Kansas City 53, Staley 44
Oak Grove 61, Excelsior Springs 36
Odessa 46, Harrisonville 40
Park Hill South 47, Liberty North 42
Pembroke Hill 63, Summit Christian 59, OT
St. James Academy 40, BV West 36
Truman 61, Raytown 31
Wellington-Napoleon 52, Northland Christian 36
William Chrisman 73, Oak Park 47
Winnetonka 62, Grandview 57
MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
Adrian 60, Christ Prep 16
Lone Jack 48, Crest Ridge 36
Tuesday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie
Bishop Ward at Turner
BV Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
De Soto at Ottawa
Eudora at Baldwin
Gardner Edgerton at Mill Valley
Heritage Christian at KC Christian
Horton (Kan.) at Immaculata
Lansing at Piper
Maranatha Christian at Van Horn
Olathe North at Shawnee Mission West
Olathe Northwest at Leavenworth
Olathe South at Shawnee Mission East
Osawatomie at Central Heights
Oskaloosa at McLouth
Paola at Spring Hill
SM North at Lawrence Free State
SM Northwest at Lawrence
Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East
Washington at Atchison
Monday’s summaries
ADRIAN 60, CHRIST PREP 16
Adrian: K. Wimsatt 0, Reed 22, Pittman 4, L. Shipley 11, Tallman 4, J. Shipley 13, Keister 0, P. Wimsatt 0, Walley 6. Totals 24 9-15 60.
Christ Prep: Heinbach 2, McDonald 6, Davis 2, Mellema 2, Atwood 2. Tonnies 2. Totals 8 0-0 16.
ADR
24
15
14
7
—
60
CP
6
0
8
2
—
16
Three-point goals: L. Shipley 2, Reed.
BALDWIN 57, TOPEKA HAYDEN 45
Topeka Hayden: Reid 18, Hunter 7, Ellis 6, Schurtz 12, Purcell 2. Totals 19 6-10 45.
Baldwin: Stewart 3, Lindenmeyer 4, Ogle 24, Cawley 10, Kurtz 6, Markley 2, Frost 2, O’Rourke 6. Totals 22 8-9 57.
HAY
12
6
13
14
—
45
BAL
13
12
22
10
—
57
Three-point goals: Hunter; Cawley 2, Stewart, Lindenmeyer, Ogle.
BELTON 57, PLATTE COUNTY 38
Platte County: Carroll 3, Farr 3, Valentine 7, Barmann 4, Lett 0, White 3, Walker 5, M. Amos 3, Stubbs 9, T. Amos 0, Peterson 0, Kohler 1. Totals 12 8-14 38.
Belton: Hobson 0, Lewis 31, Carter 0, Zamora 0, Gamble 0, Nichols 0, Hunsaker 0, Faulkner 4, Asaeli 0, Staats 0, White 0, Estell 9, Crowder 0, Frasher 3, Bandy 10. Totals 22 7-13 57.
PC
11
2
14
11
—
38
BEL
21
10
16
10
—
57
Three-point goals: Stubbs 3, M. Amos, Farr, Carroll; Lewis 3, Bandy 2, Frasher.
BISHOP MIEGE 59, BV NORTHWEST 42
Bishop Miege: J. Gonzalez 7, Mannebach 3, Homoly 0, Russell 0, J. Harms 6, Frazier 0, MacDonald 2, Bentley 22, Holmes 0, C. Harms 10, Gillilian 1, Verhulst 8. Totals 21 10-13 59.
Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 7, Phillips 10, Harrison 7, Shin 3, Martin 0, Bail 2, Kaufman 0, Bird 12, Gerard 1. Totals 16 5-6 42.
BM
8
18
17
16
—
59
BNW
9
4
9
20
—
42
Three-point goals: C. Harms 2, J. Harms 2, J. Gonzalez, Mannebach, Bentley; Bird 2, Victorine, Harrison, Shin.
BV NORTH 71, BLUE VALLEY 52
Blue Valley: Lawrence 0, Clark 0, Lynch 13, Wolf 0, Robins 2, Jones 11, Szukalstd 20, Ryan 6. Totals 18 16-24 52.
Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 28, K. Cassiday 2, Ferrington 5, E. Kuckelman 15, Runnenbaum 6, Kruegl 4, Keirn 4, Fritz 0, L. Cassiday 7. Totals 21 25-32 71.
BV
10
18
12
12
—
52
BVN
12
21
20
18
—
71
Three-point goals: C. Kuckelman 2, E. Kuckelman 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 56
IMMACULATA 38
Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 9, Schrick 3, Schneider 2, M. Vaught 5, Weishaar 19, A. Vaught 9, Jobbins 9. Totals 22 6-12 56.
Immaculata: Kowalewski 6, Campbell 18, Sachse 9, Cross 3, Hund 2. Totals 14 4-6 38.
JCN
5
14
23
14
—
56
IMM
9
3
14
12
—
38
Three-point goals: Feldkamp 3, Weishaar 2, Schrick; Sachse 3, Kowalewski 2, Campbell.
KEARNEY 73, RAYTOWN SOUTH 23
Raytown South: Kolb 0, Garth 8, Milligan 0, Carson 3, Carter 0, Pinks 1, Billups-Campbell 9, Griddine 2. Totals 8 5-7 23.
Kearney: Kelly 8, A. Couch 2, Yakle 9, Burkemper 16, Runions 7, Weakley 0, Smith 5, Schwarzenbach 26, Ivy 0. Totals 30 7-8 73.
RS
4
4
6
9
—
23
KEA
19
22
22
10
—
73
Three-point goals: Garth, Carson; Yakle 3, Burkemper 2, Runions.
LEE'S SUMMIT 70
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 41
Lee’s Summit: Lindstrom 8, Johnson 1, Childs 0, Palmer 8, Burth 6, Elston 21, Lock 10, Conn 9, May 1, Benton 6. Totals 26 16-20 70.
Raymore-Peculiar: Cruz 4, Bearl 2, King 4, Schubert 3, Gardner 1, Houston 8, Martinez 8, Dosch 11, Hilger 0. Totals 16 5-11 41
LS
16
19
23
12
—
70
RP
7
12
7
15
—
41
Three-point goals: Elston, Lock; Cruz, King, Dosch.
LS NORTH 57, PARK HILL 47
Lee’s Summit North: Griffin 9, Ai. Johnson 21, Aa. Johnson 12, Stewart 2, Jennings 4, Fraizer 9. Totals 23 10-15 57.
Park Hill: Hopkins 5, Walls 4, Reed 2, Winebrenner 0, Bryant 7, Berger 10, Shelby 5, Smith 14. Totals 18 9-12 47.
LSN
17
7
21
12
—
57
PH
7
11
10
19
—
47
Three-point goals: Griffin; Hopkins, Berger.
LONE JACK 48, CREST RIDGE 36
Lone Jack: Roth 6, Quick 5, Kirk 6, McManus 3, Wizeman 10, Hurlock 18. Totals 16 13-17 48.
Crest Ridge: Erisman 0, Wilhite 8, Martin 14, Sivils 2, Brandes 4, Gothins 2, Vossler 2, Brookshier 4. Totals 15 6-15 36.
LJ
7
9
10
22
—
48
CR
11
5
8
12
—
36
Three-point goals: Hurlock 3.
LOUISBURG 66, DE SOTO 62, OT
Louisburg: Simpson 21, C. Buffington 16, Lancaster 8, Renner 7, P. Buffington 6, Hankinson 6, Renner 4, Holtzen 3, Cain 2, Overbay 0. Totals 19 21-24 66.
De Soto: Grizzle 20, Johnson 17, Jones 11, Beal 10, Plake 2, Kennard 2, Montgomery 0, Bream 0, Shupe 0. Totals 25 9-12 62.
LOU
12
14
12
14
14
—
66
DS
13
11
16
12
10
—
62
Three-point goals: Simpson 2, Lancaster 2, Hankinson 2, Holtzen; Jones 2, Beal.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 53, STALEY 44
Staley: Neff 7, Harvey 8, Gilbert 12, Hatfield 0, Bell 10, Williams 0, Smith 6, Wansing 1. Totals 13 14-18 44.
North Kansas City: Turner 7, Prater 27, Kelsey 2, Boyland 6, Conner 0, Callaway 6, Weeks 5, Lee 0. Totals 19 13-23 53.
STA
6
11
8
19
—
44
NKC
10
14
10
19
—
53
Three-point goals: Bell 2, Gilbert, Neff; Turner, Weeks.
OAK GROVE 61, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 36
Oak Grove: Collier 3, Heckman 2, Cox 2, Marsh 18, Heldenbrand 13, Weir 19, Dunham 4, Delgado 0, Wilson 0, Carpenter 0. Totals 18 23-34 61.
Excelsior Springs: Gantt 5, Kincaid 2, Schindler 2, Palamarez 8, Hatch 12, Mauntenay 1, Williams 2, Christonsen 2, Yelton 2. Totals 12 10-21 36.
OAK
11
22
14
14
—
61
EXS
14
6
6
10
—
36
Three-point goals: Collier, Marsh; Palamarez 2.
ODESSA 46, HARRISONVILLE 40
Harrisonville (10-9): Knox 3, Hartzler 6, McClellan 6, Moreland 7, Dundt 6, Gibbs 2, Sassels 2, Kliewer 8. Totals 13 12-23 40.
Odessa (10-8): Steinbeck 4, Empson 8, Ki. Grubbs 17, Morris 10, Leap 4, Kl. Grubbs 3. Totals 16 12-19 46.
HAR
2
11
12
15
—
40
ODE
17
5
13
11
—
46
Three-point goals: Knox, Moreland; Ki. Grubbs, Morris.
PARK HILL SOUTH 47, LIBERTY NORTH 42
Liberty North: Jackson 5, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 8, Stark 8, Burns 8, Johnson 1, Gist 10. Totals 15 8-15 42.
Park Hill South: Dj. Guillory 4, Cunningham 11, Dk. Guillory 9, Westbrook 15, Dq. Guillory 6, Dinovo 2. Totals 17 11-14 47.
LN
11
11
10
10
—
42
PHS
14
9
8
16
—
47
Three-point goals: Burns 2, Jackson, Ojigoh; Cunningham, Dq. Guillory.
PEMBROKE HILL 63
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 59, OT
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 0, Copaken 2, Pinoco 11, Ervin 34, Pepitone 16. Totals 24 11-12 63.
Summit Christian: Nelson 11, Pemberton 6, Ginther 29, Lunn 4, Pinter 9. Totals 27 3-6 59.
PH
16
14
14
9
10
—
63
SC
19
8
8
18
6
—
59
Three-point goals: Pinoco 3, Ervin; Nelson 2.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 40, BV WEST 36
Blue Valley West: Fancher 1, Preston 0, Holmes 6, Madison 0, Strombom 0, Bridges 0, Wilson 8, Lansford 17, Stizers 2, Longhofer 0, Gordon 0, Eandre 0, Pittman 0, Flowers 2. Totals 15 2-6 36.
St. James Academy: Kempf 15, Streeter 0, Setter 4, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 6, Goetz 10, Kearney 0, Hall 3, Feldcamp 0. Totals 15 6-12 40.
BVW
10
8
9
9
—
36
SJA
15
7
10
8
—
40
Three-point goals: Holmes 2, Lansford 2; Kempf 3, Hall.
TRUMAN 61, RAYTOWN 31
Truman: Simonds 7, Monroe 8, Byrd 7, Hart 13, Davis 23, Braley 3. Totals 22 10-19 61.
Raytown: Brown 5, Thomas 11, Yoder 7, Tuberville 4, Washington 4. Totals 12 3-3 31.
TRU
18
18
16
9
—
61
RAY
7
8
11
5
—
31
Three-point goals: Davis 6, Byrd; Thomas 2, Brown, Yoder.
WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 52
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 36
Wellington-Napoleon: Gray 12, Thornburg 11, Southard 3, White 11, Niendick 2, Blystone 4, Mudd 2, Jenkins 7. Totals 17 7-10 52.
Northland Christian: Rothacher 5, Schouten 2, L. Kruse 15, G. Kruse 6, Wray 8. Totals 14 7-10 36.
WEL
9
16
12
15
—
52
NC
12
6
9
9
—
36
Three-point goals: Gray 2, Southard, White, Mudd; Wray.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 73, OAK PARK 47
Oak Park: Sanchez 2, P. Allen 25, Westberg 7, Fraizer 1, M. Allen 12. Totals 20 7-22 47.
William Chrisman: Atagi 13, Bell 5, Burns 19, Acevedo 10, Nauer 2, A. Bell 14, David 10. Totals 24 15-22 73.
OP
10
5
16
16
—
47
WC
25
23
12
13
—
73
Three-point goals: Burns 4, Atagi 3, Acevedo 2, A. Bell.
WINNETONKA 62, GRANDVIEW 57
Winnetonka: Davis 15, Reaves 0, Thomas 2, Egeland 19, Orr 2, Owens 4, Williams 20. Totals 20 21-29 62.
Grandview: Chambers 14, Osborne 4, Partee 13, Moore 6, Byrd 17, Crusoe 3. Totals 23 7-13 57.
WIN
12
14
15
21
—
62
GRA
15
11
15
16
—
57
Three-point goals: Davis; Chambers 3, Byrd.
Bowling
BOYS: 1. Leavenworth, 2,463; 2. Olathe East, 2,452; 3. Lawrence Free State, 2.322; 4. SM North, 2,278. High series: O’Donnell, LEAV, 658. At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS: 1. Olathe East, 2,141; 2. Lawrence Free State, 1,874; 3. Leavenworth, 1,714; 4. SM North, 1,561. High series: Miller, OE, 623. At Olathe Lanes East.
