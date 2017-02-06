Scores & Stats

February 6, 2017 10:54 PM

High school results for February 6

High schools

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

Hogan Prep 83, Lafayette County 53

Penney 71, Cameron 49

Southeast 62, East 56

Wellington-Napoleon 64, Northland Christian 38

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Adrian 59, Midway 30

Tuesday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie

Bishop Miege at BV Northwest

Bishop Ward at Turner

Blue Valley at Blue Valley North

BV Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas

BV West at St. James Academy

Columbia Rock Bridge at Northeast

De Soto at Ottawa

Eudora at Baldwin

Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

Gardner Edgerton at Mill Valley

Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill

Harman at Schlagle

Heritage Christian at KC Christian

Horton (Kan.) at Immaculata

Knob Noster at Richmond

Lansing at Piper

Lee’s Summit at Raymore-Peculiar

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

Maranatha Christian at Van Horn

Mid-Buchanan at West Platte

Odessa at Harrisonville

Olathe North at Shawnee Mission West

Olathe Northwest at Leavenworth

Olathe South at Shawnee Mission East

Orrick at Sweet Springs

Osawatomie at Central Heights

Oskaloosa at McLouth

Paola at Spring Hill

Park Hill South at Liberty North

Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian

Platte County at Belton

Pleasant Ridge at Jackson Heights

Raytown South at Kearney

Ruskin at Fort Osage

SM North at Lawrence Free State

SM Northwest at Lawrence

Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East

Smithville at Savannah

St. Pius X at Center

Staley at North Kansas City

Sumner Academy at Wyandotte

Truman at Raytown

University Academy at Cristo Rey

Warrensburg at O’Hara

Washington at Atchison

William Chrisman at Oak Park

Winnetonka at Grandview

Monday’s summaries

ADRIAN 59, MIDWAY 30

Adrian: Reynolds 5, L. Harris 12, Weeks 4, Pitts 6, Novovesky 9, Preston 10, Steen 7, Pruitt 4, D. Harris 2. Totals 24 7-11 59.

Midway: Adams 0, Droggs 3, Yahnig 3, Purtle 1, Anderson 2, Riggs 0, Richardson 8, Mendoza 2, Schofield 2, Eberle 2, Woods 6. Totals 13 1-5 30.

ADR

17

16

15

11

59

MID

8

6

8

8

30

Three-point goals: Pitts 2, L. Harris, Novovesky; Yahnig.

HOGAN PREP 83, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 53

Hogan Prep (15-6): Collins 7, Daniels 21, Spencer 3, Thomas 14, Jennings 9, Gant 3, Barner 2, Maull-Edwards 2, Jones 13, Cooper 4, Jackson 3, Stanley 2. Totals 30 7-9 83.

Lafayette County (15-6): Thirkield 0, Cooper 22, Dyer 13, Bell 5, Looney 4, McCoy 6, Edwards 3. Totals 22 6-11 53.

HP

23

23

25

12

83

LC

17

12

13

11

53

Three-point goals: Daniels 4, Thomas 4, Collins 2, Spencer, Jennings, Gant, Cooper, Jackson; Cooper 3.

SOUTHEAST 62, EAST 56

East: Pryor 0, M. Hill 0, Pavin 0, Brown 19, Snow 3, T. Hill 2, Cook 0, Deshazer 4, Marks 16, Oliver 12. Totals 22 11-22 56.

Southeast: Moore 2, Williams 0, Watts 9, Adams 19, Nelson 0, Doss 0, Davis 0, Jones 17, Betts 2, Griffin 3, Mayo 8, Early 2. Totals 23 11-24 62.

EAS

11

15

13

17

56

20

9

14

19

62

Three-point goals: Snow; Adams 3, Mayo 2.

WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 64

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 38

Wellington-Napoleon: Hill 5, Sheldon 4, Welsh 15, Becker 1, Hughes 19, Scheberg 7, Burch 6, Zeyring 4, Collins 3. Totals 25 13-20 64.

Northland Christian: N. McCublin 5, S. McCublin 3, Vandenelder 2, Attereson 9, Brown 19. Totals 15 6-9 37.

WEL

21

19

20

4

64

NC

7

10

11

10

38

Three-point goals: Hughes 2, Welsh; N. McCublin, S. McCublin.

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Baldwin 57, Topeka Hayden 45

Belton 57, Platte County 38

Bishop Miege 59, BV Northwest 42

Blue Valley North 71, Blue Valley 52

Jefferson County North 56, Immacuata 38

Kearney 73, Raytown South 23

Lee's Summit 70, Raymore-Peculiar 41

Lee’s Summit North 57, Park Hill 47

Louisburg 66, De Soto 62, OT

North Kansas City 53, Staley 44

Oak Grove 61, Excelsior Springs 36

Odessa 46, Harrisonville 40

Park Hill South 47, Liberty North 42

Pembroke Hill 63, Summit Christian 59, OT

St. James Academy 40, BV West 36

Truman 61, Raytown 31

Wellington-Napoleon 52, Northland Christian 36

William Chrisman 73, Oak Park 47

Winnetonka 62, Grandview 57

MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

Adrian 60, Christ Prep 16

Lone Jack 48, Crest Ridge 36

Tuesday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie

Bishop Ward at Turner

BV Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas

De Soto at Ottawa

Eudora at Baldwin

Gardner Edgerton at Mill Valley

Heritage Christian at KC Christian

Horton (Kan.) at Immaculata

Lansing at Piper

Maranatha Christian at Van Horn

Olathe North at Shawnee Mission West

Olathe Northwest at Leavenworth

Olathe South at Shawnee Mission East

Osawatomie at Central Heights

Oskaloosa at McLouth

Paola at Spring Hill

SM North at Lawrence Free State

SM Northwest at Lawrence

Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East

Washington at Atchison

Monday’s summaries

ADRIAN 60, CHRIST PREP 16

Adrian: K. Wimsatt 0, Reed 22, Pittman 4, L. Shipley 11, Tallman 4, J. Shipley 13, Keister 0, P. Wimsatt 0, Walley 6. Totals 24 9-15 60.

Christ Prep: Heinbach 2, McDonald 6, Davis 2, Mellema 2, Atwood 2. Tonnies 2. Totals 8 0-0 16.

ADR

24

15

14

7

60

CP

6

0

8

2

16

Three-point goals: L. Shipley 2, Reed.

BALDWIN 57, TOPEKA HAYDEN 45

Topeka Hayden: Reid 18, Hunter 7, Ellis 6, Schurtz 12, Purcell 2. Totals 19 6-10 45.

Baldwin: Stewart 3, Lindenmeyer 4, Ogle 24, Cawley 10, Kurtz 6, Markley 2, Frost 2, O’Rourke 6. Totals 22 8-9 57.

HAY

12

6

13

14

45

BAL

13

12

22

10

57

Three-point goals: Hunter; Cawley 2, Stewart, Lindenmeyer, Ogle.

BELTON 57, PLATTE COUNTY 38

Platte County: Carroll 3, Farr 3, Valentine 7, Barmann 4, Lett 0, White 3, Walker 5, M. Amos 3, Stubbs 9, T. Amos 0, Peterson 0, Kohler 1. Totals 12 8-14 38.

Belton: Hobson 0, Lewis 31, Carter 0, Zamora 0, Gamble 0, Nichols 0, Hunsaker 0, Faulkner 4, Asaeli 0, Staats 0, White 0, Estell 9, Crowder 0, Frasher 3, Bandy 10. Totals 22 7-13 57.

PC

11

2

14

11

38

BEL

21

10

16

10

57

Three-point goals: Stubbs 3, M. Amos, Farr, Carroll; Lewis 3, Bandy 2, Frasher.

BISHOP MIEGE 59, BV NORTHWEST 42

Bishop Miege: J. Gonzalez 7, Mannebach 3, Homoly 0, Russell 0, J. Harms 6, Frazier 0, MacDonald 2, Bentley 22, Holmes 0, C. Harms 10, Gillilian 1, Verhulst 8. Totals 21 10-13 59.

Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 7, Phillips 10, Harrison 7, Shin 3, Martin 0, Bail 2, Kaufman 0, Bird 12, Gerard 1. Totals 16 5-6 42.

BM

8

18

17

16

59

BNW

9

4

9

20

42

Three-point goals: C. Harms 2, J. Harms 2, J. Gonzalez, Mannebach, Bentley; Bird 2, Victorine, Harrison, Shin.

BV NORTH 71, BLUE VALLEY 52

Blue Valley: Lawrence 0, Clark 0, Lynch 13, Wolf 0, Robins 2, Jones 11, Szukalstd 20, Ryan 6. Totals 18 16-24 52.

Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 28, K. Cassiday 2, Ferrington 5, E. Kuckelman 15, Runnenbaum 6, Kruegl 4, Keirn 4, Fritz 0, L. Cassiday 7. Totals 21 25-32 71.

BV

10

18

12

12

52

BVN

12

21

20

18

71

Three-point goals: C. Kuckelman 2, E. Kuckelman 2.

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 56

IMMACULATA 38

Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 9, Schrick 3, Schneider 2, M. Vaught 5, Weishaar 19, A. Vaught 9, Jobbins 9. Totals 22 6-12 56.

Immaculata: Kowalewski 6, Campbell 18, Sachse 9, Cross 3, Hund 2. Totals 14 4-6 38.

JCN

5

14

23

14

56

IMM

9

3

14

12

38

Three-point goals: Feldkamp 3, Weishaar 2, Schrick; Sachse 3, Kowalewski 2, Campbell.

KEARNEY 73, RAYTOWN SOUTH 23

Raytown South: Kolb 0, Garth 8, Milligan 0, Carson 3, Carter 0, Pinks 1, Billups-Campbell 9, Griddine 2. Totals 8 5-7 23.

Kearney: Kelly 8, A. Couch 2, Yakle 9, Burkemper 16, Runions 7, Weakley 0, Smith 5, Schwarzenbach 26, Ivy 0. Totals 30 7-8 73.

RS

4

4

6

9

23

KEA

19

22

22

10

73

Three-point goals: Garth, Carson; Yakle 3, Burkemper 2, Runions.

LEE'S SUMMIT 70

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 41

Lee’s Summit: Lindstrom 8, Johnson 1, Childs 0, Palmer 8, Burth 6, Elston 21, Lock 10, Conn 9, May 1, Benton 6. Totals 26 16-20 70.

Raymore-Peculiar: Cruz 4, Bearl 2, King 4, Schubert 3, Gardner 1, Houston 8, Martinez 8, Dosch 11, Hilger 0. Totals 16 5-11 41

LS

16

19

23

12

70

RP

7

12

7

15

41

Three-point goals: Elston, Lock; Cruz, King, Dosch.

LS NORTH 57, PARK HILL 47

Lee’s Summit North: Griffin 9, Ai. Johnson 21, Aa. Johnson 12, Stewart 2, Jennings 4, Fraizer 9. Totals 23 10-15 57.

Park Hill: Hopkins 5, Walls 4, Reed 2, Winebrenner 0, Bryant 7, Berger 10, Shelby 5, Smith 14. Totals 18 9-12 47.

LSN

17

7

21

12

57

PH

7

11

10

19

47

Three-point goals: Griffin; Hopkins, Berger.

LONE JACK 48, CREST RIDGE 36

Lone Jack: Roth 6, Quick 5, Kirk 6, McManus 3, Wizeman 10, Hurlock 18. Totals 16 13-17 48.

Crest Ridge: Erisman 0, Wilhite 8, Martin 14, Sivils 2, Brandes 4, Gothins 2, Vossler 2, Brookshier 4. Totals 15 6-15 36.

LJ

7

9

10

22

48

CR

11

5

8

12

36

Three-point goals: Hurlock 3.

LOUISBURG 66, DE SOTO 62, OT

Louisburg: Simpson 21, C. Buffington 16, Lancaster 8, Renner 7, P. Buffington 6, Hankinson 6, Renner 4, Holtzen 3, Cain 2, Overbay 0. Totals 19 21-24 66.

De Soto: Grizzle 20, Johnson 17, Jones 11, Beal 10, Plake 2, Kennard 2, Montgomery 0, Bream 0, Shupe 0. Totals 25 9-12 62.

LOU

12

14

12

14

14

66

DS

13

11

16

12

10

62

Three-point goals: Simpson 2, Lancaster 2, Hankinson 2, Holtzen; Jones 2, Beal.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 53, STALEY 44

Staley: Neff 7, Harvey 8, Gilbert 12, Hatfield 0, Bell 10, Williams 0, Smith 6, Wansing 1. Totals 13 14-18 44.

North Kansas City: Turner 7, Prater 27, Kelsey 2, Boyland 6, Conner 0, Callaway 6, Weeks 5, Lee 0. Totals 19 13-23 53.

STA

6

11

8

19

44

NKC

10

14

10

19

53

Three-point goals: Bell 2, Gilbert, Neff; Turner, Weeks.

OAK GROVE 61, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 36

Oak Grove: Collier 3, Heckman 2, Cox 2, Marsh 18, Heldenbrand 13, Weir 19, Dunham 4, Delgado 0, Wilson 0, Carpenter 0. Totals 18 23-34 61.

Excelsior Springs: Gantt 5, Kincaid 2, Schindler 2, Palamarez 8, Hatch 12, Mauntenay 1, Williams 2, Christonsen 2, Yelton 2. Totals 12 10-21 36.

OAK

11

22

14

14

61

EXS

14

6

6

10

36

Three-point goals: Collier, Marsh; Palamarez 2.

ODESSA 46, HARRISONVILLE 40

Harrisonville (10-9): Knox 3, Hartzler 6, McClellan 6, Moreland 7, Dundt 6, Gibbs 2, Sassels 2, Kliewer 8. Totals 13 12-23 40.

Odessa (10-8): Steinbeck 4, Empson 8, Ki. Grubbs 17, Morris 10, Leap 4, Kl. Grubbs 3. Totals 16 12-19 46.

HAR

2

11

12

15

40

ODE

17

5

13

11

46

Three-point goals: Knox, Moreland; Ki. Grubbs, Morris.

PARK HILL SOUTH 47, LIBERTY NORTH 42

Liberty North: Jackson 5, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 8, Stark 8, Burns 8, Johnson 1, Gist 10. Totals 15 8-15 42.

Park Hill South: Dj. Guillory 4, Cunningham 11, Dk. Guillory 9, Westbrook 15, Dq. Guillory 6, Dinovo 2. Totals 17 11-14 47.

LN

11

11

10

10

42

PHS

14

9

8

16

47

Three-point goals: Burns 2, Jackson, Ojigoh; Cunningham, Dq. Guillory.

PEMBROKE HILL 63

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 59, OT

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 0, Copaken 2, Pinoco 11, Ervin 34, Pepitone 16. Totals 24 11-12 63.

Summit Christian: Nelson 11, Pemberton 6, Ginther 29, Lunn 4, Pinter 9. Totals 27 3-6 59.

PH

16

14

14

9

10

63

SC

19

8

8

18

6

59

Three-point goals: Pinoco 3, Ervin; Nelson 2.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 40, BV WEST 36

Blue Valley West: Fancher 1, Preston 0, Holmes 6, Madison 0, Strombom 0, Bridges 0, Wilson 8, Lansford 17, Stizers 2, Longhofer 0, Gordon 0, Eandre 0, Pittman 0, Flowers 2. Totals 15 2-6 36.

St. James Academy: Kempf 15, Streeter 0, Setter 4, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 6, Goetz 10, Kearney 0, Hall 3, Feldcamp 0. Totals 15 6-12 40.

BVW

10

8

9

9

36

SJA

15

7

10

8

40

Three-point goals: Holmes 2, Lansford 2; Kempf 3, Hall.

TRUMAN 61, RAYTOWN 31

Truman: Simonds 7, Monroe 8, Byrd 7, Hart 13, Davis 23, Braley 3. Totals 22 10-19 61.

Raytown: Brown 5, Thomas 11, Yoder 7, Tuberville 4, Washington 4. Totals 12 3-3 31.

TRU

18

18

16

9

61

RAY

7

8

11

5

31

Three-point goals: Davis 6, Byrd; Thomas 2, Brown, Yoder.

WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 52

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 36

Wellington-Napoleon: Gray 12, Thornburg 11, Southard 3, White 11, Niendick 2, Blystone 4, Mudd 2, Jenkins 7. Totals 17 7-10 52.

Northland Christian: Rothacher 5, Schouten 2, L. Kruse 15, G. Kruse 6, Wray 8. Totals 14 7-10 36.

WEL

9

16

12

15

52

NC

12

6

9

9

36

Three-point goals: Gray 2, Southard, White, Mudd; Wray.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 73, OAK PARK 47

Oak Park: Sanchez 2, P. Allen 25, Westberg 7, Fraizer 1, M. Allen 12. Totals 20 7-22 47.

William Chrisman: Atagi 13, Bell 5, Burns 19, Acevedo 10, Nauer 2, A. Bell 14, David 10. Totals 24 15-22 73.

OP

10

5

16

16

47

WC

25

23

12

13

73

Three-point goals: Burns 4, Atagi 3, Acevedo 2, A. Bell.

WINNETONKA 62, GRANDVIEW 57

Winnetonka: Davis 15, Reaves 0, Thomas 2, Egeland 19, Orr 2, Owens 4, Williams 20. Totals 20 21-29 62.

Grandview: Chambers 14, Osborne 4, Partee 13, Moore 6, Byrd 17, Crusoe 3. Totals 23 7-13 57.

WIN

12

14

15

21

62

GRA

15

11

15

16

57

Three-point goals: Davis; Chambers 3, Byrd.

Bowling

BOYS: 1. Leavenworth, 2,463; 2. Olathe East, 2,452; 3. Lawrence Free State, 2.322; 4. SM North, 2,278. High series: O’Donnell, LEAV, 658. At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS: 1. Olathe East, 2,141; 2. Lawrence Free State, 1,874; 3. Leavenworth, 1,714; 4. SM North, 1,561. High series: Miller, OE, 623. At Olathe Lanes East.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Missouri Gov. Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

View more video

Sports Videos