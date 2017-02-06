Scores & Stats

February 6, 2017 10:32 PM

Kansas-Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Feb. 6

No. 3 KANSAS 74

KANSAS STATE 71

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

26

3-5

1-3

7

2

4

7

Graham

36

2-5

4-4

7

6

2

10

Jackson

25

7-12

2-5

3

2

4

18

Mason

38

7-17

5-6

2

3

3

21

Mykhailiuk

36

3-6

0-0

1

1

1

8

Vick

25

2-7

0-0

5

1

2

4

Bragg

13

3-4

0-0

3

2

1

6

Coleby

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

27-56

12-18

28

17

18

74

Percentages: FG .482, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jackson 2-3, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Graham 2-4, Mason 2-5, Vick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lucas 2, Coleby). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 4, Mason 4, Jackson 2, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 7 (Jackson 3, Mason 2, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

31

6-13

1-2

11

4

4

13

Johnson

33

4-7

6-7

4

1

3

14

Wade

34

8-12

1-1

6

4

2

20

Brown

35

3-11

0-0

4

2

3

6

Stokes

37

5-19

1-2

8

2

0

16

Sneed

19

0-3

2-5

3

1

2

2

Ervin

9

0-1

0-0

3

0

1

0

Maurice

3

0-2

0-0

2

0

1

0

Totals

200

26-68

11-17

41

14

16

71

Percentages: FG .382, FT .647. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Stokes 5-14, Wade 3-3, Iwundu 0-1, Brown 0-2, Sneed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 3, Wade 2, Ervin, Iwundu). Turnovers: 10 (Stokes 4, Brown 2, Iwundu 2, Johnson, Sneed). Steals: 9 (Sneed 3, Iwundu 2, Johnson 2, Ervin, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas 37-35. Att: 12,528.

