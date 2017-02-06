Kansas-Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Feb. 6

No. 3 KANSAS 74
KANSAS STATE 71
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
26
3-5
1-3
7
2
4
7
Graham
36
2-5
4-4
7
6
2
10
Jackson
25
7-12
2-5
3
2
4
18
Mason
38
7-17
5-6
2
3
3
21
Mykhailiuk
36
3-6
0-0
1
1
1
8
Vick
25
2-7
0-0
5
1
2
4
Bragg
13
3-4
0-0
3
2
1
6
Coleby
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
27-56
12-18
28
17
18
74
Percentages: FG .482, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jackson 2-3, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Graham 2-4, Mason 2-5, Vick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lucas 2, Coleby). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 4, Mason 4, Jackson 2, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 7 (Jackson 3, Mason 2, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
31
6-13
1-2
11
4
4
13
Johnson
33
4-7
6-7
4
1
3
14
Wade
34
8-12
1-1
6
4
2
20
Brown
35
3-11
0-0
4
2
3
6
Stokes
37
5-19
1-2
8
2
0
16
Sneed
19
0-3
2-5
3
1
2
2
Ervin
9
0-1
0-0
3
0
1
0
Maurice
3
0-2
0-0
2
0
1
0
Totals
200
26-68
11-17
41
14
16
71
Percentages: FG .382, FT .647. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Stokes 5-14, Wade 3-3, Iwundu 0-1, Brown 0-2, Sneed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 3, Wade 2, Ervin, Iwundu). Turnovers: 10 (Stokes 4, Brown 2, Iwundu 2, Johnson, Sneed). Steals: 9 (Sneed 3, Iwundu 2, Johnson 2, Ervin, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas 37-35. Att: 12,528.
