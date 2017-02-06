Starting Times for Feb. 7

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Baseball
CAMP
U.S. Baseball Academy, Sunday, hitting, catching, fielding and base-running camps, The Dugout Independence, www.usbaseballacademy.com.
TRYOUTS
Cyclones, 14U AAA, looking for pitcher, all positions considered, for spring/summer league and tournaments, Donnie at 913-302-5241 or sprtsfntc10@live.com.
Pattin Pilots, 18U, showcase team looking for a catcher and two pitchers, hand picked, indoor practice going through February, Jon at 913-230-2235.
Express Baseball, 13U team looking for 1-2 players, tournaments, league, Gary at 913-669-4426.
Kansas City Sports Club Blaze Baseball, 14U AAA, looking for 1-2 players, for league, local tournaments, BVRC Gold Glove AAA, Justin or KCSC staff at 913-381-5272 or admin@kcscblaze.com.
Pilots, 18U AAA/Maj., looking for catcher and two pitchers, for showcase and tournaments, Jon at 913-230-2235.
KC Elite 13AAA, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
KC Elite 11AAA, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
KC Elite 16, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
Guadalupe Centers 10U-11U, teams looking for players, indoor practice begins Saturday, Sacred Heart Gym, Manuel Hernandez at 816-221-5226.
Guadalupe Centers 8U machine-pitch, team looking for players, indoor practice begins Saturday, Sacred Heart Gym, Manuel Hernandez at 816-221-5226.
12U AAA, team looking for players, catcher, pitching, and outfield positions, for tournaments for 2017 season, coach Vince at 913-991-8756 or baseballpitcher45@gmail.com.
13U AAA, team looking for players, catcher, pitching, and outfield positions, for tournaments for 2017 season, coach Ben at 913-991-8756 or baseballpitcher45@gmail.com.
14U AAA, team looking for players, catcher, pitching, and outfield positions, for tournaments for 2017 season, coach David at 913-991-8756 or baseballpitcher45@gmail.com.
Basketball
LEAGUE
Agape Hoops Competitive Winter I League Session, boys and girls grades 2-8, $480 team + $25 Annual USSSA team sanction fee, eight games, Jeff Bass at jeff@agapehoops.com or 816-908-9934.
TRYOUTS
KC Vipers, boys and girls grades 4-8, competitive teams looking for players for local tournaments and travel, contact coach Cole, tlcole1028@yahoo.com or 913-617-5840.
KC Elite, Northland fifth-grade competitive boys team looking for players for fall, spring and summer, Stu at 816-916-1809.
KC Vipers, forming a new competitive team for local and travel, boys grades 6 and 7, contact coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or tlcole1028@yahoo.com.
Independence Patriots, boys fifth-grade competitive team looking for players for spring, summer and fall, Danny at 816-877-3735.
Pursuit Basketball Academy, boys in ninth and 10th grades, spots available for spring/summer teams, Tuesday and Thursday nights, www.pursuitbasketball.com or info@pursuitbasketball.com.
TOURNAMENTS
Feb. 18-19, Adidas Tourney Series Presidents’ Day, boys and girls grades 3-12, three-game guarantee, $150 team, Blue Valley schools, Ed Fritz at 913-219-4518 or efritz@bluevalleyk12.org.
Feb. 18-19, Third Annual 40+ Classic, three-game guarantee, $200 team, Penn Valley Community Center, Tony Aguirre Community Center, Guadalupe Center, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or Cris Medina at 816-421-1015 ext. 101.
Feb. 18-19, 65th Tony Aguirre Latino Men’s Basketball Tournament, double elimination, $275 team, registration deadline Feb. 7, Penn Valley Community Center, Tony Aguirre Community Center, Guadalupe Center, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or Cris Medina at 816-421-1015 ext. 101.
Feb. 25-26, Wamego Basketball Association, boys and girls grades 3-8, three-game guarantee, $150, $275 wamegoba@gmail.com or 785-562-7703.
Lacrosse
CLINIC
Blue Lion High School Small Group Skill Work, boys, 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, $155, KC Sports Academy, Jay at 913-909-9436.
Running
Sweetheart Run 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Ritz Charles, Overland Park, proceeds to benefit the Head for the Cure Foundation, www.kcsweetheartrun.com.
April Fool’s Tortoise & Hare 5K Walk and Run, 8 a.m. April 1, Wabash BBQ, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., Excelsior Springs, proceeds to benefit Good Samaritan Center Program, 816-630-1728, ext. 23 or https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/ExcelsiorSprings/GoodSamaritan Center.
Softball
LEAGUE
Senior Softball, men and women 40s-70s, individuals and teams, begins April 9, from Independence to Olathe areas, Clint at 913-481-7937 or info@kcseniorsoftball.org.
Spin
TRiKC Big Spin Sessions, winter training for triathletes, Thursday-March 16, JCC Fitness & Sports Center, www.trikc.org/news/.
