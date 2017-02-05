ECHL standings and Mavericks summary for Feb. 5

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
29
16
2
2
62
185
145
Colorado
29
14
1
3
62
171
139
Idaho
24
16
5
2
55
159
157
Alaska
24
14
1
5
54
145
139
Utah
23
19
3
1
50
150
157
Missouri
20
19
2
5
47
154
164
Rapid City
15
23
7
0
37
135
162
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday-Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 7, Wichita 6, OT
Manchester 5, South Carolina 3
Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3
Orlando 6, Greenville 3
Brampton 4, Elmira 2
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 6, Indy 4
Tulsa 8, Allen 5
Quad City 5, Rapid City 3
Reading 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Colorado 2, Alaska 1, SO
Utah 3, Idaho 2, OT
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 7, THUNDER 6, OT
Wichita
2
1
3
0
—
6
Missouri
1
2
3
1
—
7
First Period: 1, Wichita, O'Brien 5 (Dunn, Rupert), 2:55. 2, Wichita, Tesink 2 (Lowe, Bolton), 7:49. 3, Missouri, Graham 4 (Verhaeghe, Fox), 15:27. Second Period: 4, Missouri, Nowick 17 (Fox, Graham), 2:43 (PP). 5, Wichita, DeBlouw 9 (O'Brien), 3:08. 6, Missouri, Fox 18 (Correale, Graham), 14:43. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Finn 5 (Carzo, Verhaeghe), 0:47. 8, Missouri, Schempp 9 (Finn), 2:44 (PP). 9, Wichita, Rupert 6 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 5:16. 10, Wichita, Marcotte 7 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 11:25 (PP). 11, Missouri, Nowick 18 (Correale, Fox), 14:04. 12, Wichita, DeBlouw 10 (Doornbosch, Rupert), 15:21 (PP). Overtime: 13, Missouri, Finn 6 (Obuchowski, Carzo), 1:29. Shots on Goal: Wichita 53, Missouri 23. Power-plays: Wichita 2-8, Missouri 2-3. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 16; McAdam, Missouri, 47. Att: 5,800.
Comments