February 5, 2017 10:44 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary for Feb. 5

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

29

16

2

2

62

185

145

Colorado

29

14

1

3

62

171

139

Idaho

24

16

5

2

55

159

157

Alaska

24

14

1

5

54

145

139

Utah

23

19

3

1

50

150

157

Missouri

20

19

2

5

47

154

164

Rapid City

15

23

7

0

37

135

162

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday-Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 7, Wichita 6, OT

Manchester 5, South Carolina 3

Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3

Orlando 6, Greenville 3

Brampton 4, Elmira 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 4

Tulsa 8, Allen 5

Quad City 5, Rapid City 3

Reading 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Colorado 2, Alaska 1, SO

Utah 3, Idaho 2, OT

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 7, THUNDER 6, OT

Wichita

2

1

3

0

6

Missouri

1

2

3

1

7

First Period: 1, Wichita, O'Brien 5 (Dunn, Rupert), 2:55. 2, Wichita, Tesink 2 (Lowe, Bolton), 7:49. 3, Missouri, Graham 4 (Verhaeghe, Fox), 15:27. Second Period: 4, Missouri, Nowick 17 (Fox, Graham), 2:43 (PP). 5, Wichita, DeBlouw 9 (O'Brien), 3:08. 6, Missouri, Fox 18 (Correale, Graham), 14:43. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Finn 5 (Carzo, Verhaeghe), 0:47. 8, Missouri, Schempp 9 (Finn), 2:44 (PP). 9, Wichita, Rupert 6 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 5:16. 10, Wichita, Marcotte 7 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 11:25 (PP). 11, Missouri, Nowick 18 (Correale, Fox), 14:04. 12, Wichita, DeBlouw 10 (Doornbosch, Rupert), 15:21 (PP). Overtime: 13, Missouri, Finn 6 (Obuchowski, Carzo), 1:29. Shots on Goal: Wichita 53, Missouri 23. Power-plays: Wichita 2-8, Missouri 2-3. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 16; McAdam, Missouri, 47. Att: 5,800.

