February 5, 2017 10:43 PM

High school results for February 5

High schools

Boys basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

East at Southeast

Immaculata at Jefferson County North

Girls basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Bishop Miege at BV Northwest

Blue Valley at Blue Valley North

BV West at St. James Academy

Harmon at Schlagle

Immaculata at Jefferson County North

Staley at North Kansas City

Sumner Academy at Wyandotte

Wrestling

PANTHER CLASSIC

Saturday at Oak Grove HS

Team scores: 1. Smithville, 301.5; 2. Oak Grove, 190.5; 3. Blue Springs, 173; 4. DeSoto, 149; 5. Monett, 145; 6. Fort Osagem 125.5; 7. Blue Valley West, 77.5; 8. William Chrisman, 70; 9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 61; 10. Grandview, 42.

Championship match results and weight class winners

106 pounds: Semerad, MON. 113: Ackerman, SMI, d. Collins, BLSP, 8-6. 120: Brown, OG, m.d. Bohlken, SMI, 12-4. 126: Pavlica, OG, d. Nielsen, SMI, 6-5. 132: Hampton, SMI, d. Bradley, MON, 7-6. 138: Rivera, SMI. 145: Bollinger, SMI, d. Price, BLSP, 9-7. 152: Zimmermann, DS, m.d. White, SMI, 15-3. 160: Purtle, MSI, d. Heil, BLSP, 7-6. 170: Boyd, SMI. 182: Vaoifi, FO, p. Smith, DS, 0:27. 195: Boyd, SMI, d. Meyer, MON, 5-2. 220: Cox, BLSP, d. Curd, OG, 7-5. 285: Kemp, OG, d. Porter, DS, 3-2.

SAM MARTIN INVITATIONAL

Saturday in Plattsburg, Mo.

Top five and area team scores: 1. Plattsburg, 206.5; 2. Mid-Buchanan, 195.5; 3. Kirksville, 173; T4. Polo, 143.5; T4. South Harrison, 143.5; 7. Summit Christian Academy, 119; 12. West Platte, 75.

KC-area championship match result

285: Robinson, SCA, p. Matthews, MB, 5:33.

SHOW ME DUALS

Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Final team results: 1. Staley; 2. Park Hill; 3. Lafayette (Wildwood); 4. Francis Howell; 5. Eureka; 6. Northwest (Cedar Hills)

Championship dual

Staley 45, Park Hill 19

Other KC-area results

Park Hill 46, Eureka 13

Park Hill 36, Lafayette (Wildwood) 25

Staley 61, Francis Howell 16

