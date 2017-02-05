High school results for February 5

High schools
Boys basketball
Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
East at Southeast
Immaculata at Jefferson County North
Girls basketball
Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
Bishop Miege at BV Northwest
Blue Valley at Blue Valley North
BV West at St. James Academy
Harmon at Schlagle
Immaculata at Jefferson County North
Staley at North Kansas City
Sumner Academy at Wyandotte
Wrestling
PANTHER CLASSIC
Saturday at Oak Grove HS
Team scores: 1. Smithville, 301.5; 2. Oak Grove, 190.5; 3. Blue Springs, 173; 4. DeSoto, 149; 5. Monett, 145; 6. Fort Osagem 125.5; 7. Blue Valley West, 77.5; 8. William Chrisman, 70; 9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 61; 10. Grandview, 42.
Championship match results and weight class winners
106 pounds: Semerad, MON. 113: Ackerman, SMI, d. Collins, BLSP, 8-6. 120: Brown, OG, m.d. Bohlken, SMI, 12-4. 126: Pavlica, OG, d. Nielsen, SMI, 6-5. 132: Hampton, SMI, d. Bradley, MON, 7-6. 138: Rivera, SMI. 145: Bollinger, SMI, d. Price, BLSP, 9-7. 152: Zimmermann, DS, m.d. White, SMI, 15-3. 160: Purtle, MSI, d. Heil, BLSP, 7-6. 170: Boyd, SMI. 182: Vaoifi, FO, p. Smith, DS, 0:27. 195: Boyd, SMI, d. Meyer, MON, 5-2. 220: Cox, BLSP, d. Curd, OG, 7-5. 285: Kemp, OG, d. Porter, DS, 3-2.
SAM MARTIN INVITATIONAL
Saturday in Plattsburg, Mo.
Top five and area team scores: 1. Plattsburg, 206.5; 2. Mid-Buchanan, 195.5; 3. Kirksville, 173; T4. Polo, 143.5; T4. South Harrison, 143.5; 7. Summit Christian Academy, 119; 12. West Platte, 75.
KC-area championship match result
285: Robinson, SCA, p. Matthews, MB, 5:33.
SHOW ME DUALS
Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
Final team results: 1. Staley; 2. Park Hill; 3. Lafayette (Wildwood); 4. Francis Howell; 5. Eureka; 6. Northwest (Cedar Hills)
Championship dual
Staley 45, Park Hill 19
Other KC-area results
Park Hill 46, Eureka 13
Park Hill 36, Lafayette (Wildwood) 25
Staley 61, Francis Howell 16
