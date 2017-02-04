Scores & Stats

February 4, 2017 10:30 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - February 4

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

29

16

2

2

62

185

145

x Colorado

28

14

1

3

60

170

139

x Idaho

24

16

4

2

54

159

156

x Alaska

24

14

1

4

53

145

138

x Utah

22

19

3

1

48

149

157

Missouri

20

19

2

5

47

154

164

Rapid City

15

23

7

0

37

135

162

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 7, Wichita 6, OT

Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3

Brampton 4, Elmira 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 4

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

Manchester 5, South Carolina 3

Orlando 6, Greenville 3

Reading 4, Wheeling 3

Tulsa 8, Allen 5

Quad City 5, Rapid City 3

Alaska at Colorado, late

Utah at Idaho, late

Sunday-Monday

No games scheduled

Friday’s results

Missouri 4, Wichita 2

Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 3, Manchester 2, OT

Reading 7, Toledo 5

Brampton 7, Elmira 3

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3

Allen 6, Tulsa 2

Colorado 4, Alaska 0

Utah 5, Idaho 4

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 7, THUNDER 6, OT

Wichita

2

1

3

0

6

Missouri

1

2

3

1

7

First Period: 1, Wichita, O'Brien 5 (Dunn, Rupert), 2:55. 2, Wichita, Tesink 2 (Lowe, Bolton), 7:49. 3, Missouri, Graham 4 (Verhaeghe, Fox), 15:27. Second Period: 4, Missouri, Nowick 17 (Fox, Graham), 2:43 (PP). 5, Wichita, DeBlouw 9 (O'Brien), 3:08. 6, Missouri, Fox 18 (Correale, Graham), 14:43. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Finn 5 (Carzo, Verhaeghe), 0:47. 8, Missouri, Schempp 9 (Finn), 2:44 (PP). 9, Wichita, Rupert 6 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 5:16. 10, Wichita, Marcotte 7 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 11:25 (PP). 11, Missouri, Nowick 18 (Correale, Fox), 14:04. 12, Wichita, DeBlouw 10 (Doornbosch, Rupert), 15:21 (PP). Overtime: 13, Missouri, Finn 6 (Obuchowski, Carzo), 1:29. Shots on Goal: Wichita 53, Missouri 23. Power-plays: Wichita 2-8, Missouri 2-3. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 16; McAdam, Missouri, 47. Att: 5,800.

Friday’s summary

MAVERICKS 4, THUNDER 2

Wichita

0

1

1

2

Missouri

0

1

3

4

First Period: No scoring. Second Period: 1, Wichita, Dunn 2 (Erkamps, Tatchell), 12:52 (PP). 2, Missouri, Courtney 6 (Schempp, Finn), 19:50. Third Period: 3, Wichita, O'Brien 4 (Rupert), 5:50. 4, Missouri, Verhaeghe 12 (Scheid, Carzo), 7:30. 5, Missouri, Graham 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 17:20. 6, Missouri, Correale 8 18:48 (EN). Shots on Goal: Wichita 39, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 0-4. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 26; McAdam, Missouri, 37. Att: 5,800.

