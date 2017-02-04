ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - February 4

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
29
16
2
2
62
185
145
x Colorado
28
14
1
3
60
170
139
x Idaho
24
16
4
2
54
159
156
x Alaska
24
14
1
4
53
145
138
x Utah
22
19
3
1
48
149
157
Missouri
20
19
2
5
47
154
164
Rapid City
15
23
7
0
37
135
162
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 7, Wichita 6, OT
Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3
Brampton 4, Elmira 2
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Fort Wayne 6, Indy 4
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2
Manchester 5, South Carolina 3
Orlando 6, Greenville 3
Reading 4, Wheeling 3
Tulsa 8, Allen 5
Quad City 5, Rapid City 3
Alaska at Colorado, late
Utah at Idaho, late
Sunday-Monday
No games scheduled
Friday’s results
Missouri 4, Wichita 2
Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 3, Manchester 2, OT
Reading 7, Toledo 5
Brampton 7, Elmira 3
Florida 4, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 5, Indy 2
Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3
Allen 6, Tulsa 2
Colorado 4, Alaska 0
Utah 5, Idaho 4
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 7, THUNDER 6, OT
Wichita
2
1
3
0
—
6
Missouri
1
2
3
1
—
7
First Period: 1, Wichita, O'Brien 5 (Dunn, Rupert), 2:55. 2, Wichita, Tesink 2 (Lowe, Bolton), 7:49. 3, Missouri, Graham 4 (Verhaeghe, Fox), 15:27. Second Period: 4, Missouri, Nowick 17 (Fox, Graham), 2:43 (PP). 5, Wichita, DeBlouw 9 (O'Brien), 3:08. 6, Missouri, Fox 18 (Correale, Graham), 14:43. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Finn 5 (Carzo, Verhaeghe), 0:47. 8, Missouri, Schempp 9 (Finn), 2:44 (PP). 9, Wichita, Rupert 6 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 5:16. 10, Wichita, Marcotte 7 (O'Brien, Doornbosch), 11:25 (PP). 11, Missouri, Nowick 18 (Correale, Fox), 14:04. 12, Wichita, DeBlouw 10 (Doornbosch, Rupert), 15:21 (PP). Overtime: 13, Missouri, Finn 6 (Obuchowski, Carzo), 1:29. Shots on Goal: Wichita 53, Missouri 23. Power-plays: Wichita 2-8, Missouri 2-3. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 16; McAdam, Missouri, 47. Att: 5,800.
Friday’s summary
MAVERICKS 4, THUNDER 2
Wichita
0
1
1
—
2
Missouri
0
1
3
—
4
First Period: No scoring. Second Period: 1, Wichita, Dunn 2 (Erkamps, Tatchell), 12:52 (PP). 2, Missouri, Courtney 6 (Schempp, Finn), 19:50. Third Period: 3, Wichita, O'Brien 4 (Rupert), 5:50. 4, Missouri, Verhaeghe 12 (Scheid, Carzo), 7:30. 5, Missouri, Graham 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 17:20. 6, Missouri, Correale 8 18:48 (EN). Shots on Goal: Wichita 39, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 0-4. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 26; McAdam, Missouri, 37. Att: 5,800.
