High school results - February 4

High schools
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
Eudora 79, Ottawa 78, 2OT
Leavenworth 55, KC Christian 49, OT
Friday’s results
Bishop Miege 77, Gardner Edgerton 35
Blue Springs 60, Lee’s Summit 41
BV North 32, BV West 23
BV Northwest 58, BV Southwest 24
Center 69, Smith-Cotton 45
Eudora 68, Louisburg 54
Grain Valley 57, Oak Grove 48
Kearney 54, Winnetonka 40
Lawrence Free State 65, SM Northwest 60
Lawson 70, Hamilton 60
Liberty 75, Truman 50
LS North 68, Raymore-Peculiar 62
LS West 54, Blue Springs South 49
Lutheran 63, Northland Christian 50
Metro Academy 57, Central 23
Nevada 65, O’Hara 58
Oak Park 71, Ruskin 65
Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 36
Olathe South 66, Leavenworth 44
Pembroke Hill 66, KC East Christian 47
Piper 59, Tonganoxie 44
Raytown 61, Park Hill South 59
Raytown South 78, Platte County 53
Rock Bridge 91, Lincoln Prep 76
SM East 57, Olathe North 51
SM North 55, Olathe East 51
SM South 61, Lawrence 60
SM West 64, Olathe Northwest 58, OT
St. James Academy 69, Mill Valley 52
St. Joseph Central 51, Liberty North 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Blue Valley 74
Staley 63, Fort Osage 48
Spring Hill 62, De Soto 38
Summit Christian 63, Van Horn 47
Washington 69, Harmon 66
Thursday’s results
Cristo Rey at East
Lutheran 44, Drexel 43
Mill Valley 53, Blue Valley West 40
Southeast 69, Metro Academy 65
West Platte 52, DeKalb 34
Saturday’s summaries
EUDORA 79, OTTAWA 78, 2OT
Eudora: Ballock 48, Hornberger 8, Brown 8, Pierce 7, Jerome 4, Verbanic 4. Totals 27 16-18 79.
Ottawa: McCullough 27, Carroll 20, Bethea 15, Bones 8, Johnson 6, Diel 2. Totals 29 12-18 72.
EUD
22
16
10
14
8
9
—
79
OTT
17
10
23
12
8
8
—
78
Three-point goals: Ballock 6, Brown, Pierce, Verbanic; McCullough 4, Bethea, Carroll.
Friday’s summary
LIBERTY 75, TRUMAN 50
Truman: Mabry 3, Gregg 7, Edmondson 8, Wiley 8, Robins 3, Tenner 0, France 13, Titus 4, Hall 0, Khen 4. Totals 16 13-18 50.
Liberty: Brown 2, Houston 6, Blochlinger 4, McClellan 8, Steenstra 2, Beutch 2, Lewis 8, Matson 16, Walker 2, Jacobs 2, Turner 7, Adams 6, Tison 10. Totals 28 14-17 75.
TRUM
7
6
12
25
—
50
LIB
19
12
22
22
—
75
Three-point goals: France 3, Gregg, Robins; Lewis 2, McClellan 2, Matson.
Girls basketball
Saturday’s result
Ruskin 56, Hogan Prep 52
Friday’s results
Barstow 57, Heritage Christian 31
Belton 52, Platte County 28
BV North 64, BV West 56
Center 68, Smith-Cotton 48
De Soto 45, Spring Hill 42
Gardner Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32
Lee’s Summit 43, Blue Springs 30
LS North 52, Raymore-Peculiar 29
Louisburg 57, Eudora 33
Northland Christian 69, Lutheran 47
Oak Park 51, Ruskin 49
Olathe East 53, SM North 21
Olathe North 74, SM East 49
Olathe Northwest 73, SM West 62
Olathe South 43, Leavenworth 41
Piper 62, Tonganoxie 23
SJ Central 52, Liberty North 49, OT
SM Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 50
St. James Academy 52, Mill Valley 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33
Summit Christian 41, Van Horn 28
Truman 52, Liberty 50, OT
Washington 55, Harmon 18
NORTHLAND CLASSIC
3rd place: St. Pius X 57, Park Hill South 52
Champ.: Lincoln Prep 71, Blue Springs South 51
Thursday’s results
BV Southwest 62, BV Northwest 52
DeKalb 39, West Platte 31
Lutheran 41, Drexel 37
Notre Dame de Sion 53, O’Hara 48
Pembroke Hill 55, St. Teresa’s 51
Southeast 76, Metro Academy 48
NORTHLAND CLASSIC
7th place: Kearney 49, William Chrisman 40
5th place: North KC 52, Columbia Hickman 46
Saturday’s summary
RUSKIN 56, HOGAN PREP 52
Hogan Prep: Davis 3, Coolter 10, Thomas 6, Harrison 15, Woods 6, Burnett 11, Hughes 1. Totals 19 10-25 52.
Ruskin: Love 5, White 5, Lewis 10, McCray 17, D. Brown 8, A. Brown 5, Walton 6. Totals 24 12-20 56.
HP
10
12
12
18
—
52
RUSK
10
16
15
15
—
56
Three-point goals: Burnett 2, Harrison 2; Lewis 2, McCray 2, Love, White.
