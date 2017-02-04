Scores & Stats

February 4, 2017 10:15 PM

High school results - February 4

High schools

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Eudora 79, Ottawa 78, 2OT

Leavenworth 55, KC Christian 49, OT

Friday’s results

Bishop Miege 77, Gardner Edgerton 35

Blue Springs 60, Lee’s Summit 41

BV North 32, BV West 23

BV Northwest 58, BV Southwest 24

Center 69, Smith-Cotton 45

Eudora 68, Louisburg 54

Grain Valley 57, Oak Grove 48

Kearney 54, Winnetonka 40

Lawrence Free State 65, SM Northwest 60

Lawson 70, Hamilton 60

Liberty 75, Truman 50

LS North 68, Raymore-Peculiar 62

LS West 54, Blue Springs South 49

Lutheran 63, Northland Christian 50

Metro Academy 57, Central 23

Nevada 65, O’Hara 58

Oak Park 71, Ruskin 65

Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 36

Olathe South 66, Leavenworth 44

Pembroke Hill 66, KC East Christian 47

Piper 59, Tonganoxie 44

Raytown 61, Park Hill South 59

Raytown South 78, Platte County 53

Rock Bridge 91, Lincoln Prep 76

SM East 57, Olathe North 51

SM North 55, Olathe East 51

SM South 61, Lawrence 60

SM West 64, Olathe Northwest 58, OT

St. James Academy 69, Mill Valley 52

St. Joseph Central 51, Liberty North 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Blue Valley 74

Staley 63, Fort Osage 48

Spring Hill 62, De Soto 38

Summit Christian 63, Van Horn 47

Washington 69, Harmon 66

Thursday’s results

Cristo Rey at East

Lutheran 44, Drexel 43

Mill Valley 53, Blue Valley West 40

Southeast 69, Metro Academy 65

West Platte 52, DeKalb 34

Saturday’s summaries

EUDORA 79, OTTAWA 78, 2OT

Eudora: Ballock 48, Hornberger 8, Brown 8, Pierce 7, Jerome 4, Verbanic 4. Totals 27 16-18 79.

Ottawa: McCullough 27, Carroll 20, Bethea 15, Bones 8, Johnson 6, Diel 2. Totals 29 12-18 72.

EUD

22

16

10

14

8

9

79

OTT

17

10

23

12

8

8

78

Three-point goals: Ballock 6, Brown, Pierce, Verbanic; McCullough 4, Bethea, Carroll.

Friday’s summary

LIBERTY 75, TRUMAN 50

Truman: Mabry 3, Gregg 7, Edmondson 8, Wiley 8, Robins 3, Tenner 0, France 13, Titus 4, Hall 0, Khen 4. Totals 16 13-18 50.

Liberty: Brown 2, Houston 6, Blochlinger 4, McClellan 8, Steenstra 2, Beutch 2, Lewis 8, Matson 16, Walker 2, Jacobs 2, Turner 7, Adams 6, Tison 10. Totals 28 14-17 75.

TRUM

7

6

12

25

50

LIB

19

12

22

22

75

Three-point goals: France 3, Gregg, Robins; Lewis 2, McClellan 2, Matson.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s result

Ruskin 56, Hogan Prep 52

Friday’s results

Barstow 57, Heritage Christian 31

Belton 52, Platte County 28

BV North 64, BV West 56

Center 68, Smith-Cotton 48

De Soto 45, Spring Hill 42

Gardner Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32

Lee’s Summit 43, Blue Springs 30

LS North 52, Raymore-Peculiar 29

Louisburg 57, Eudora 33

Northland Christian 69, Lutheran 47

Oak Park 51, Ruskin 49

Olathe East 53, SM North 21

Olathe North 74, SM East 49

Olathe Northwest 73, SM West 62

Olathe South 43, Leavenworth 41

Piper 62, Tonganoxie 23

SJ Central 52, Liberty North 49, OT

SM Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 50

St. James Academy 52, Mill Valley 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33

Summit Christian 41, Van Horn 28

Truman 52, Liberty 50, OT

Washington 55, Harmon 18

NORTHLAND CLASSIC

3rd place: St. Pius X 57, Park Hill South 52

Champ.: Lincoln Prep 71, Blue Springs South 51

Thursday’s results

BV Southwest 62, BV Northwest 52

DeKalb 39, West Platte 31

Lutheran 41, Drexel 37

Notre Dame de Sion 53, O’Hara 48

Pembroke Hill 55, St. Teresa’s 51

Southeast 76, Metro Academy 48

NORTHLAND CLASSIC

7th place: Kearney 49, William Chrisman 40

5th place: North KC 52, Columbia Hickman 46

Saturday’s summary

RUSKIN 56, HOGAN PREP 52

Hogan Prep: Davis 3, Coolter 10, Thomas 6, Harrison 15, Woods 6, Burnett 11, Hughes 1. Totals 19 10-25 52.

Ruskin: Love 5, White 5, Lewis 10, McCray 17, D. Brown 8, A. Brown 5, Walton 6. Totals 24 12-20 56.

HP

10

12

12

18

52

RUSK

10

16

15

15

56

Three-point goals: Burnett 2, Harrison 2; Lewis 2, McCray 2, Love, White.

