High school results - February 4

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day Pause

2:28 Mizzou assistant coach Brad Loos addresses the Rally for Rhyan crowd

8:08 Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tigers' recruiting class

2:06 Odom: Mizzou's Michael Scherer, Terry Beckner Jr. tore ACLs

7:50 Mizzou senior linebacker Michael Scherer discusses injury, career

2:44 KU seniors Landen Lucas and Frank Mason on end of home winning streak

6:36 Analysis: Iowa State 92, Kansas 89 (OT)

2:44 Protests disrupt town-hall meeting on immigration hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

2:31 U.S. Rep Emanuel Cleaver talks about changes to immigration policy