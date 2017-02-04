Scores & Stats

February 4, 2017 8:54 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary - February 4

MISSOURI 83, ARKANSAS 78

Arkansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kingsley

23

1-3

2-3

2

1

3

4

Thomas

14

1-1

1-1

6

0

2

3

Barford

29

8-16

7-8

2

0

2

23

Beard

26

2-2

0-1

0

2

5

5

Macon

29

4-9

4-5

3

3

5

15

Hannahs

25

3-8

4-4

0

2

1

12

Watkins

22

4-5

0-1

6

2

3

9

Thompson

18

1-2

0-0

4

1

1

2

Cook

10

2-5

1-4

5

0

1

5

Bailey

4

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Totals

200

26-51

19-27

29

11

24

78

Percentages: FG .510, FT .704. Three-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Macon 3-6, Hannahs 2-5, Beard 1-1, Watkins 1-1, Barford 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 17 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Kingsley). Turnovers: 17 (Barford 5, Macon 4, Hannahs 2, Thomas 2, Thompson 2, Beard, Kingsley). Steals: 6 (Barford 2, Thompson 2, Macon, Watkins). Technical Fouls: Kingsley, 8:29 first.

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Puryear

36

7-13

0-0

8

0

0

15

Woods

30

1-1

6-6

3

1

3

8

Phillips

24

1-5

5-6

2

6

4

7

VanLeer

32

5-9

0-0

0

0

4

12

Walton

25

6-9

3-5

3

0

3

16

Barnett

21

5-9

5-6

4

0

3

17

Geist

18

1-5

4-5

1

5

2

6

Nikko

9

1-2

0-1

1

1

2

2

Hughes

5

0-0

0-0

1

0

2

0

Totals

200

27-53

23-29

23

13

23

83

Percentages: FG .509, FT .793. Three-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Barnett 2-5, VanLeer 2-6, Puryear 1-2, Walton 1-3, Phillips 0-2, Geist 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (VanLeer). Turnovers: 10 (Phillips 2, VanLeer 2, Woods 2, Geist, Hughes, Puryear, Walton). Steals: 8 (Phillips 2, Walton 2, Barnett, Geist, VanLeer, Woods). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Missouri 47-34. Attendance: 11,434.

