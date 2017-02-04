Missouri men’s basketball summary - February 4

MISSOURI 83, ARKANSAS 78
Arkansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kingsley
23
1-3
2-3
2
1
3
4
Thomas
14
1-1
1-1
6
0
2
3
Barford
29
8-16
7-8
2
0
2
23
Beard
26
2-2
0-1
0
2
5
5
Macon
29
4-9
4-5
3
3
5
15
Hannahs
25
3-8
4-4
0
2
1
12
Watkins
22
4-5
0-1
6
2
3
9
Thompson
18
1-2
0-0
4
1
1
2
Cook
10
2-5
1-4
5
0
1
5
Bailey
4
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Totals
200
26-51
19-27
29
11
24
78
Percentages: FG .510, FT .704. Three-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Macon 3-6, Hannahs 2-5, Beard 1-1, Watkins 1-1, Barford 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 17 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Kingsley). Turnovers: 17 (Barford 5, Macon 4, Hannahs 2, Thomas 2, Thompson 2, Beard, Kingsley). Steals: 6 (Barford 2, Thompson 2, Macon, Watkins). Technical Fouls: Kingsley, 8:29 first.
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Puryear
36
7-13
0-0
8
0
0
15
Woods
30
1-1
6-6
3
1
3
8
Phillips
24
1-5
5-6
2
6
4
7
VanLeer
32
5-9
0-0
0
0
4
12
Walton
25
6-9
3-5
3
0
3
16
Barnett
21
5-9
5-6
4
0
3
17
Geist
18
1-5
4-5
1
5
2
6
Nikko
9
1-2
0-1
1
1
2
2
Hughes
5
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Totals
200
27-53
23-29
23
13
23
83
Percentages: FG .509, FT .793. Three-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Barnett 2-5, VanLeer 2-6, Puryear 1-2, Walton 1-3, Phillips 0-2, Geist 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (VanLeer). Turnovers: 10 (Phillips 2, VanLeer 2, Woods 2, Geist, Hughes, Puryear, Walton). Steals: 8 (Phillips 2, Walton 2, Barnett, Geist, VanLeer, Woods). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Missouri 47-34. Attendance: 11,434.
Comments