February 3, 2017 10:58 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary for Feb. 3

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

29

15

2

2

62

180

137

Colorado

28

14

1

3

60

169

138

Idaho

24

16

4

2

54

157

154

Alaska

24

14

1

4

53

144

137

Utah

22

19

3

1

48

147

155

Missouri

19

19

2

5

45

147

158

Rapid City

15

22

7

0

37

133

160

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s results

Missouri 4, Wichita 2

Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 3, Manchester 2, OT

Reading 7, Toledo 5

Brampton 7, Elmira 3

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3

Allen 6, Tulsa 2

Colorado 4, Alaska 0

Utah 5, Idaho 4

Saturday’s games

Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Manchester, 5 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 6:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Orlando 3, Greenville 2

Brampton 4, Elmira 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Friday’s summary

MAVERICKS 4, THUNDER 2

Wichita

0

1

1

2

Missouri

0

1

3

4

First Period: No scoring. Second Period: 1, Wichita, Dunn 2 (Erkamps, Tatchell), 12:52 (PP). 2, Missouri, Courtney 6 (Schempp, Finn), 19:50. Third Period: 3, Wichita, O'Brien 4 (Rupert), 5:50. 4, Missouri, Verhaeghe 12 (Scheid, Carzo), 7:30. 5, Missouri, Graham 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 17:20. 6, Missouri, Correale 8 18:48 (EN). Shots on Goal: Wichita 39, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 0-4. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 26; McAdam, Missouri, 37. Att: 5,800.

