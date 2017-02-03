ECHL standings and Mavericks summary for Feb. 3

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
29
15
2
2
62
180
137
Colorado
28
14
1
3
60
169
138
Idaho
24
16
4
2
54
157
154
Alaska
24
14
1
4
53
144
137
Utah
22
19
3
1
48
147
155
Missouri
19
19
2
5
45
147
158
Rapid City
15
22
7
0
37
133
160
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday’s results
Missouri 4, Wichita 2
Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 3, Manchester 2, OT
Reading 7, Toledo 5
Brampton 7, Elmira 3
Florida 4, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 5, Indy 2
Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3
Allen 6, Tulsa 2
Colorado 4, Alaska 0
Utah 5, Idaho 4
Saturday’s games
Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Manchester, 5 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brampton at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 6:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Alaska at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s results
Orlando 3, Greenville 2
Brampton 4, Elmira 3
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Allen 5, Tulsa 1
Friday’s summary
MAVERICKS 4, THUNDER 2
Wichita
0
1
1
—
2
Missouri
0
1
3
—
4
First Period: No scoring. Second Period: 1, Wichita, Dunn 2 (Erkamps, Tatchell), 12:52 (PP). 2, Missouri, Courtney 6 (Schempp, Finn), 19:50. Third Period: 3, Wichita, O'Brien 4 (Rupert), 5:50. 4, Missouri, Verhaeghe 12 (Scheid, Carzo), 7:30. 5, Missouri, Graham 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 17:20. 6, Missouri, Correale 8 18:48 (EN). Shots on Goal: Wichita 39, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 0-4. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 26; McAdam, Missouri, 37. Att: 5,800.
