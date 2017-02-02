Scores & Stats

February 2, 2017 10:41 PM

High school results - February 2

High schools

Boys basketball

Thursday’s results

Lutheran 44, Drexel 43

Mill Valley 53, Blue Valley West 40

Southeast 69, Metro Academy 65

West Platte 52, DeKalb 34

Friday’s games

Atchison at Wyandotte

Baldwin at Paola

Barstow at Heritage Christian

Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton

Blue Springs at Lee's Summit

Blue Springs South at LS West

BV Southwest at BV Northwest

BV West at BV North

Center at Smith-Cotton

Excelsior Springs at Odessa

Harmon at Washington

Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill

KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill

Kearney at Winnetonka

Lakeland at Midway

Lawrence at SM South

Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest

Leavenworth at Olathe South

Louisburg at Eudora

LS North at Raymore-Peculiar

MCLouth at Immaculata

Nevada at O'Hara

Oak Grove at Grain Valley

Olathe East at SM North

Orrick at Lone Jack

Osawatomie at Wellsville

Park Hill South at Raytown

Platte County at Raytown South

Richmond at Holden

Rockhurst at William Chrisman

Ruskin at Oak Park

SM East at Olathe North

SM West at Olathe Northwest

Smithville at Maryville

Southeast at Northeast

Spring Hill at De Soto

St. James Academy at Mill Valley

St. Joseph Central at Liberty North

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley

Staley at Fort Osage

Summit Christian at Van Horn

Sumner Academy at Schlagle

Tonganoxie at Piper

Truman at Liberty

Turner at Bonner Springs

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

West Platte at East Buchanan

Wednesday’s results

Barstow 67, Schlagle 63, OT

Center 48, SM East 40

LS North 76, Summit Christian 72

Southeast 62, Cristo Rey 46

Thursday’s summaries

LUTHERAN 44, DREXEL 43

Lutheran: Kunkel 8, Patterson 14, Wagner 9, Aspegren 0, Horn 0, Hinrichs 8, Robertson 5. Totals 17 7-13 44.

Drexel: Gilbert 6, Barnhart 1, Deel 5, Nichols 10, Breuer 7, Jacobs 14.Totals 15 10-25 43.

LUTH

11

5

15

13

44

DREX

11

5

18

9

43

Three-point goals: Patterson 3; Gilbert 2, Jacobs.

MILL VALLEY 53, BLUE VALLEY WEST 40

Blue Valley West (3-10): Fancher 0, Holmes 9, Wilson 4, Lansford 18, Strivers 5, Flowers 4. Totals 13 11-14 40.

Mill Valley (8-6): Barton 2, Hinkle 2, Knapp 3, Kaifes 13, Zars 10, Artis 4, Carlson 6, Hendrix 13. Totals 17 12-18 53.

BVW

14

4

9

13

40

MV

14

11

16

12

53

Three-point goals: Holmes, Lansford, Strivers; Kaifes 3, Carlson 2, Zars 2.

SOUTHEAST 69, METRO ACADEMY 65

Metro Academy: Janson 20, Meyers 0, C. Unruh 0, Jackson 8, Ream 1, Ross 0, B. Unruh 4, Ferrell 0, Hall 3, Spaedy 0, Kent 0, Frisbie 2, Bolz 27, Berends 0. Totals 23 10-16 65.

Southeast: Moore 9, Oliver 7, Ca. Williams 0, Watts 16, Adams 27, Nelson 2, Ci. Williams 0, Betts 0, Jones 6, Davis 0, Griffin 0, Mayo 0, Early 2, Stafford 0, Kitchen 0. Totals 21 19-24 69.

MA

18

10

13

24

65

SE

15

14

21

19

69

Three-point goals: Janson 6, Jackson 2, Hall; Adams 5, Moore 2, Watts.

WEST PLATTE 52, DEKALB 34

DeKalb: McElfresh 10, Myer 7, Bomberger 3, Matson 4, Novotny 10. Totals 7 17-29 34.

West Platte: Davis 2, Raney 5, Sullivan 1, Miller 12, Pattison 10, Benedict 7, Cogan 5, Vordel 10. Totals 17 13-26 52.

DEK

14

5

7

8

34

WP

8

14

12

18

52

Three-point goals: Bomberger, McElfresh, Myer; Miller 2, Raney, Pattison, Cogan.

Girls basketball

Thursday’s results

BV Southwest 62, BV Northwest 52

DeKalb 39, West Platte 31

Lutheran 41, Drexel 37

Notre Dame de Sion 53, O’Hara 48

Pembroke Hill 55, St. Teresa’s 51

Southeast 76, Metro Academy 48

NORTHLAND CLASSIC

7th place: Kearney 49, William Chrisman 40

5th place: North KC 52, Columbia Hickman 46

Friday’s games

Baldwin at Paola

Barstow at Heritage Christian

Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton

BV West at BV North

Harmon at Washington

Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill

KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill

Lawrence at SM South

Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest

Leavenworth at Olathe South

Louisburg at Eudora

LS North at Raymore-Peculiar

McLouth at Immaculata

Olathe East at SM North

Orrick at Lone Jack

Osawatomie at Wellsville

Park Hill South at Raytown

Platte County at Raytown South

Richmond at Holden

Rockhurst at William Chrisman

Ruskin at Oak Park

Schlagle at Basehor-Linwood

SM East at Olathe North

SM West at Olathe Northwest

Smithville at Maryville

Spring Hill at De Soto

St. James Academy at Mill Valley

St. Joseph Central at Liberty North

St. Thomas aquinas at Blue Valley

Staley at Fort Osage

Summit Christian at Van Horn

Tonganoxie at Piper

Truman at Liberty

Turner at Bonner Springs

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

West Platte at East Buchanan

William Chrisman at Kearney

NORTHLAND CLASSIC

3rd place: Park Hill South vs. St. Pius X, 5 p.m.

Champ.: Blue Springs South vs. Lincoln Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

Grain Valley 49, Odessa 46

Lawrence 58, Olathe East 55

LS North 50, LS West 25

Park Hill 52, Raymore-Peculiar 41

Truman 61, Notre Dame de Sion 53

NORTHLAND CLASSIC

Blue Springs South 64, St. Pius X 59

Columbia Hickman 41, William Chrisman 36

Lincoln Prep 58, Park Hill South 44

North Kansas City 44, Kearney 38

Thursday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 62

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 52

Blue Valley Southwest: Justus 0, Renzi 6, Gantt 0, Forcellini 7, Loeffelbien 11, Midler 6, Sargent 10, Fowler 22. Totals 23 6-12 62.

Blue Valley Northwest: Victorine 7, Phillips 8, Harrison 7, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Martin 7, Bail 4, Kaufman 4, Bird 15. Totals 18 11-15 52.

BVSW

10

17

16

19

62

BVNW

10

12

17

13

52

Three-point goals: Fowler 5, Loeffelbien 2, Midler 2, Forcellini; Bird, Harrison, Martin, Phillips, Victorine.

DEKALB 39, WEST PLATTE 31

DeKalb: Parson 2, Dittemore 4, Rice 8, Henderson 6, Crockett 13, Shelby 6. Totals 15 9-13 39.

West Platte: Moose 3, Heil 6, McGivern 4, Raney 2, Niemeier 13, Stevens 3. Totals 12 7-10 31.

DEK

9

8

13

9

39

WP

9

10

7

5

31

Three-point goals: None.

KEARNEY 49, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 40

Kearney: Kelly 10, Couch 2, Yakle 0, Burkemper 15, Smith 5, Schwarzenbach 17, Ivy 0. Totals: 17 12-22 49.

William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreal Bell 0, Lopez 0, Burns 21, Acevedo 4, Erickson 6, Adreon Bell 3, David 6. Totals: 14 7-9 40.

KEAR

13

9

9

18

49

WC

12

9

6

13

40

Three-point goals: Burkemper 3; Burns 5.

LUTHERAN 41, DREXEL 37

Lutheran: Steensma 7, Kaltt 6, Miller 0, Tucker 1, Reifsteck 7, Brumley 4, Hick 0, Gire 0, Ledgerwood 12, West 4. Totals 14 11-17 41.

Drexel: Mayfield 5, Johnston 2, Jones 9, Lagatta 6, Eastwood 3, Harper 12. Totals 15 7-11 37.

LUTH

7

7

15

12

41

DREX

10

7

10

10

37

Three-point goals: Brumley, Steensma.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 52

COLUMBIA HICKMAN 46

Columbia Hickman: Smith 2, Nichols 18, Spencer 6, Ragsdale 0, Hammond 1, White 19, King 0. Totals: 18 7-13 46.

North Kansas City: Turner 13, Prater 23, Kelsey 0, Boyland 10, Conner 2, Calloway 0, Weeks 0, Lee 4. Totals: 20 8-13 52.

CH

12

12

9

13

46

NKC

14

12

8

18

52

Three-point goals: Spencer 2, Nichols; Turner 3, Prater.

NOTRE DAME de SION 53, O’HARA 48

O’Hara: Cook 2, Hanaway 4, Gipson 23, Demarea 4, I. Mitchell 15. Totals 13 19-30 48.

Notre Dame de Sion: Young 2, Dercher 7, Totta 7, Frerking 8, Adams 9, Uhde 17, Fennewald 3. Totals 17 13-25 53.

OHA

8

8

18

14

48

NDS

13

9

13

18

53

Three-point goals: Gipson 3; Uhde 2, Adams, Dercher, Frerking, Totta.

PEMBROKE HILL 55

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 51

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 2, Copaken 4, Tinoco 13, Ervin 18, Petitone 18. Totals 17 17-20 55.

St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 4, Kauten 11, Farkas 6, Woodbury 7, Coleman 10, Blauch 4, Hull 9. Totals 23 3-4 51.

PH

13

11

13

18

55

STA

13

15

10

13

51

Three-point goals: Tinoco 4; Kauten, Woodbury.

SOUTHEAST 76, METRO ACADEMY 48

Metro Academy: Volz 21, Hall 0, Sutcliffe 2, Knight 0, Lynch 0, Farrell 0, Stegner 0, Hunter 25. Totals 16 6-7 48.

Southeast: T. Wilson 9, Gardner 3, J. Wilson 19, Hoskin 0, Jefferson 5, Gunnels 34, Watson 0, Badles 6. Totals 32 8-15 76.

MA

14

9

10

15

48

SE

13

22

22

19

76

Three-point goals: Volz 7, Hunter 2; J. Wilson 3, T. Wilson 2, Jefferson.

Wrestling

Lawson 60, Maryville 19

Lawson 60, Maysville 18

Lincoln Prep 51, East 9

East 24, Central 21

Lincoln Prep 60, Central 18

Park Hill South 46, Raytown 30

