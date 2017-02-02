High school results - February 2

High schools
Boys basketball
Thursday’s results
Lutheran 44, Drexel 43
Mill Valley 53, Blue Valley West 40
Southeast 69, Metro Academy 65
West Platte 52, DeKalb 34
Friday’s games
Atchison at Wyandotte
Baldwin at Paola
Barstow at Heritage Christian
Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton
Blue Springs at Lee's Summit
Blue Springs South at LS West
BV Southwest at BV Northwest
BV West at BV North
Center at Smith-Cotton
Excelsior Springs at Odessa
Harmon at Washington
Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill
KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill
Kearney at Winnetonka
Lakeland at Midway
Lawrence at SM South
Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest
Leavenworth at Olathe South
Louisburg at Eudora
LS North at Raymore-Peculiar
MCLouth at Immaculata
Nevada at O'Hara
Oak Grove at Grain Valley
Olathe East at SM North
Orrick at Lone Jack
Osawatomie at Wellsville
Park Hill South at Raytown
Platte County at Raytown South
Richmond at Holden
Rockhurst at William Chrisman
Ruskin at Oak Park
SM East at Olathe North
SM West at Olathe Northwest
Smithville at Maryville
Southeast at Northeast
Spring Hill at De Soto
St. James Academy at Mill Valley
St. Joseph Central at Liberty North
St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley
Staley at Fort Osage
Summit Christian at Van Horn
Sumner Academy at Schlagle
Tonganoxie at Piper
Truman at Liberty
Turner at Bonner Springs
Valley Falls at Oskaloosa
West Platte at East Buchanan
Wednesday’s results
Barstow 67, Schlagle 63, OT
Center 48, SM East 40
LS North 76, Summit Christian 72
Southeast 62, Cristo Rey 46
Thursday’s summaries
LUTHERAN 44, DREXEL 43
Lutheran: Kunkel 8, Patterson 14, Wagner 9, Aspegren 0, Horn 0, Hinrichs 8, Robertson 5. Totals 17 7-13 44.
Drexel: Gilbert 6, Barnhart 1, Deel 5, Nichols 10, Breuer 7, Jacobs 14.Totals 15 10-25 43.
LUTH
11
5
15
13
—
44
DREX
11
5
18
9
—
43
Three-point goals: Patterson 3; Gilbert 2, Jacobs.
MILL VALLEY 53, BLUE VALLEY WEST 40
Blue Valley West (3-10): Fancher 0, Holmes 9, Wilson 4, Lansford 18, Strivers 5, Flowers 4. Totals 13 11-14 40.
Mill Valley (8-6): Barton 2, Hinkle 2, Knapp 3, Kaifes 13, Zars 10, Artis 4, Carlson 6, Hendrix 13. Totals 17 12-18 53.
BVW
14
4
9
13
—
40
MV
14
11
16
12
—
53
Three-point goals: Holmes, Lansford, Strivers; Kaifes 3, Carlson 2, Zars 2.
SOUTHEAST 69, METRO ACADEMY 65
Metro Academy: Janson 20, Meyers 0, C. Unruh 0, Jackson 8, Ream 1, Ross 0, B. Unruh 4, Ferrell 0, Hall 3, Spaedy 0, Kent 0, Frisbie 2, Bolz 27, Berends 0. Totals 23 10-16 65.
Southeast: Moore 9, Oliver 7, Ca. Williams 0, Watts 16, Adams 27, Nelson 2, Ci. Williams 0, Betts 0, Jones 6, Davis 0, Griffin 0, Mayo 0, Early 2, Stafford 0, Kitchen 0. Totals 21 19-24 69.
MA
18
10
13
24
—
65
SE
15
14
21
19
—
69
Three-point goals: Janson 6, Jackson 2, Hall; Adams 5, Moore 2, Watts.
WEST PLATTE 52, DEKALB 34
DeKalb: McElfresh 10, Myer 7, Bomberger 3, Matson 4, Novotny 10. Totals 7 17-29 34.
West Platte: Davis 2, Raney 5, Sullivan 1, Miller 12, Pattison 10, Benedict 7, Cogan 5, Vordel 10. Totals 17 13-26 52.
DEK
14
5
7
8
—
34
WP
8
14
12
18
—
52
Three-point goals: Bomberger, McElfresh, Myer; Miller 2, Raney, Pattison, Cogan.
Girls basketball
Thursday’s results
BV Southwest 62, BV Northwest 52
DeKalb 39, West Platte 31
Lutheran 41, Drexel 37
Notre Dame de Sion 53, O’Hara 48
Pembroke Hill 55, St. Teresa’s 51
Southeast 76, Metro Academy 48
NORTHLAND CLASSIC
7th place: Kearney 49, William Chrisman 40
5th place: North KC 52, Columbia Hickman 46
Friday’s games
Baldwin at Paola
Barstow at Heritage Christian
Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton
BV West at BV North
Harmon at Washington
Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill
KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill
Lawrence at SM South
Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest
Leavenworth at Olathe South
Louisburg at Eudora
LS North at Raymore-Peculiar
McLouth at Immaculata
Olathe East at SM North
Orrick at Lone Jack
Osawatomie at Wellsville
Park Hill South at Raytown
Platte County at Raytown South
Richmond at Holden
Rockhurst at William Chrisman
Ruskin at Oak Park
Schlagle at Basehor-Linwood
SM East at Olathe North
SM West at Olathe Northwest
Smithville at Maryville
Spring Hill at De Soto
St. James Academy at Mill Valley
St. Joseph Central at Liberty North
St. Thomas aquinas at Blue Valley
Staley at Fort Osage
Summit Christian at Van Horn
Tonganoxie at Piper
Truman at Liberty
Turner at Bonner Springs
Valley Falls at Oskaloosa
West Platte at East Buchanan
William Chrisman at Kearney
NORTHLAND CLASSIC
3rd place: Park Hill South vs. St. Pius X, 5 p.m.
Champ.: Blue Springs South vs. Lincoln Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s results
Grain Valley 49, Odessa 46
Lawrence 58, Olathe East 55
LS North 50, LS West 25
Park Hill 52, Raymore-Peculiar 41
Truman 61, Notre Dame de Sion 53
NORTHLAND CLASSIC
Blue Springs South 64, St. Pius X 59
Columbia Hickman 41, William Chrisman 36
Lincoln Prep 58, Park Hill South 44
North Kansas City 44, Kearney 38
Thursday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 62
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 52
Blue Valley Southwest: Justus 0, Renzi 6, Gantt 0, Forcellini 7, Loeffelbien 11, Midler 6, Sargent 10, Fowler 22. Totals 23 6-12 62.
Blue Valley Northwest: Victorine 7, Phillips 8, Harrison 7, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Martin 7, Bail 4, Kaufman 4, Bird 15. Totals 18 11-15 52.
BVSW
10
17
16
19
—
62
BVNW
10
12
17
13
—
52
Three-point goals: Fowler 5, Loeffelbien 2, Midler 2, Forcellini; Bird, Harrison, Martin, Phillips, Victorine.
DEKALB 39, WEST PLATTE 31
DeKalb: Parson 2, Dittemore 4, Rice 8, Henderson 6, Crockett 13, Shelby 6. Totals 15 9-13 39.
West Platte: Moose 3, Heil 6, McGivern 4, Raney 2, Niemeier 13, Stevens 3. Totals 12 7-10 31.
DEK
9
8
13
9
—
39
WP
9
10
7
5
—
31
Three-point goals: None.
KEARNEY 49, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 40
Kearney: Kelly 10, Couch 2, Yakle 0, Burkemper 15, Smith 5, Schwarzenbach 17, Ivy 0. Totals: 17 12-22 49.
William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreal Bell 0, Lopez 0, Burns 21, Acevedo 4, Erickson 6, Adreon Bell 3, David 6. Totals: 14 7-9 40.
KEAR
13
9
9
18
—
49
WC
12
9
6
13
—
40
Three-point goals: Burkemper 3; Burns 5.
LUTHERAN 41, DREXEL 37
Lutheran: Steensma 7, Kaltt 6, Miller 0, Tucker 1, Reifsteck 7, Brumley 4, Hick 0, Gire 0, Ledgerwood 12, West 4. Totals 14 11-17 41.
Drexel: Mayfield 5, Johnston 2, Jones 9, Lagatta 6, Eastwood 3, Harper 12. Totals 15 7-11 37.
LUTH
7
7
15
12
—
41
DREX
10
7
10
10
—
37
Three-point goals: Brumley, Steensma.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 52
COLUMBIA HICKMAN 46
Columbia Hickman: Smith 2, Nichols 18, Spencer 6, Ragsdale 0, Hammond 1, White 19, King 0. Totals: 18 7-13 46.
North Kansas City: Turner 13, Prater 23, Kelsey 0, Boyland 10, Conner 2, Calloway 0, Weeks 0, Lee 4. Totals: 20 8-13 52.
CH
12
12
9
13
—
46
NKC
14
12
8
18
—
52
Three-point goals: Spencer 2, Nichols; Turner 3, Prater.
NOTRE DAME de SION 53, O’HARA 48
O’Hara: Cook 2, Hanaway 4, Gipson 23, Demarea 4, I. Mitchell 15. Totals 13 19-30 48.
Notre Dame de Sion: Young 2, Dercher 7, Totta 7, Frerking 8, Adams 9, Uhde 17, Fennewald 3. Totals 17 13-25 53.
OHA
8
8
18
14
—
48
NDS
13
9
13
18
—
53
Three-point goals: Gipson 3; Uhde 2, Adams, Dercher, Frerking, Totta.
PEMBROKE HILL 55
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 51
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 2, Copaken 4, Tinoco 13, Ervin 18, Petitone 18. Totals 17 17-20 55.
St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 4, Kauten 11, Farkas 6, Woodbury 7, Coleman 10, Blauch 4, Hull 9. Totals 23 3-4 51.
PH
13
11
13
18
—
55
STA
13
15
10
13
—
51
Three-point goals: Tinoco 4; Kauten, Woodbury.
SOUTHEAST 76, METRO ACADEMY 48
Metro Academy: Volz 21, Hall 0, Sutcliffe 2, Knight 0, Lynch 0, Farrell 0, Stegner 0, Hunter 25. Totals 16 6-7 48.
Southeast: T. Wilson 9, Gardner 3, J. Wilson 19, Hoskin 0, Jefferson 5, Gunnels 34, Watson 0, Badles 6. Totals 32 8-15 76.
MA
14
9
10
15
—
48
SE
13
22
22
19
—
76
Three-point goals: Volz 7, Hunter 2; J. Wilson 3, T. Wilson 2, Jefferson.
Wrestling
Lawson 60, Maryville 19
Lawson 60, Maysville 18
Lincoln Prep 51, East 9
East 24, Central 21
Lincoln Prep 60, Central 18
Park Hill South 46, Raytown 30
