Area bowling results - February 1

AREA BOWLING
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.
300 GAMES
AT KC BOWL: Sean Cauthron.
AT MISSION BOWL: Chase VanHoutan.
AT MISSION BOWL: Dalton VanHoutan.
AT STERLING BOWL: Dallas Baldridge.
AT STERLING BOWL: Douglas Coday.
AT STERLING BOWL: Brad Miller.
AT STERLING BOWL: Anthony Recsnik.
800 SERIES
AT STERLING BOWL: Dallas Baldridge, 801 (300, 266, 235).
Comments