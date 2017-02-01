Scores & Stats

February 1, 2017 10:37 PM

Area bowling results - February 1

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.

AT KC BOWL: Sean Cauthron.

AT MISSION BOWL: Chase VanHoutan.

AT MISSION BOWL: Dalton VanHoutan.

AT STERLING BOWL: Dallas Baldridge.

AT STERLING BOWL: Douglas Coday.

AT STERLING BOWL: Brad Miller.

AT STERLING BOWL: Anthony Recsnik.

AT STERLING BOWL: Dallas Baldridge, 801 (300, 266, 235).

