February 1, 2017 10:15 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary - February 1

No. 3 KANSAS 73

No. 2 BAYLOR 68

Baylor

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lual-Acuil

31

4-11

1-2

8

0

3

10

Motley

35

7-12

1-2

10

3

1

16

Freeman

27

1-6

0-0

6

4

3

2

Lecomte

26

6-11

0-0

1

4

1

16

Wainright

38

3-8

0-0

3

1

4

8

Lindsey

19

1-5

0-0

2

3

5

2

Maston

12

6-12

2-2

5

0

1

14

McClure

11

0-1

0-0

1

0

2

0

Omot

2

0-2

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

28-68

4-6

36

15

21

68

Percentages: FG .412, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Lecomte 4-6, Wainright 2-6, Motley 1-1, Lual-Acuil 1-3, Maston 0-1, McClure 0-1, Freeman 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston, Wainright). Turnovers: 14 (Lecomte 3, Motley 3, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston 2, Wainright 2, Freeman, McClure). Steals: 10 (Wainright 4, Freeman 2, Lecomte 2, Lual-Acuil, McClure). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Lindsey.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

30

2-6

1-2

11

0

3

5

Graham

35

5-9

0-0

2

2

1

13

Jackson

38

8-13

5-9

11

1

2

23

Mason

38

3-12

12-12

4

6

1

19

Mykhailiuk

34

3-5

2-4

2

1

1

11

Vick

14

0-4

0-0

1

1

1

0

Coleby

6

0-3

0-0

6

0

0

0

Lightfoot

5

1-1

0-0

1

0

1

2

Totals

200

22-53

20-27

38

11

10

73

Percentages: FG .415, FT .741. Three-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Mykhailiuk 3-5, Graham 3-6, Jackson 2-4, Mason 1-3, Vick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Lightfoot 2, Coleby). Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 5, Coleby 2, Lucas 2, Mason 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Graham, Vick). Steals: 7 (Mason 3, Lucas 2, Graham, Jackson). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Baylor 34-28. Att: 16,300.

