Kansas men’s basketball summary - February 1

No. 3 KANSAS 73
No. 2 BAYLOR 68
Baylor
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lual-Acuil
31
4-11
1-2
8
0
3
10
Motley
35
7-12
1-2
10
3
1
16
Freeman
27
1-6
0-0
6
4
3
2
Lecomte
26
6-11
0-0
1
4
1
16
Wainright
38
3-8
0-0
3
1
4
8
Lindsey
19
1-5
0-0
2
3
5
2
Maston
12
6-12
2-2
5
0
1
14
McClure
11
0-1
0-0
1
0
2
0
Omot
2
0-2
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
28-68
4-6
36
15
21
68
Percentages: FG .412, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Lecomte 4-6, Wainright 2-6, Motley 1-1, Lual-Acuil 1-3, Maston 0-1, McClure 0-1, Freeman 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston, Wainright). Turnovers: 14 (Lecomte 3, Motley 3, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston 2, Wainright 2, Freeman, McClure). Steals: 10 (Wainright 4, Freeman 2, Lecomte 2, Lual-Acuil, McClure). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Lindsey.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
30
2-6
1-2
11
0
3
5
Graham
35
5-9
0-0
2
2
1
13
Jackson
38
8-13
5-9
11
1
2
23
Mason
38
3-12
12-12
4
6
1
19
Mykhailiuk
34
3-5
2-4
2
1
1
11
Vick
14
0-4
0-0
1
1
1
0
Coleby
6
0-3
0-0
6
0
0
0
Lightfoot
5
1-1
0-0
1
0
1
2
Totals
200
22-53
20-27
38
11
10
73
Percentages: FG .415, FT .741. Three-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Mykhailiuk 3-5, Graham 3-6, Jackson 2-4, Mason 1-3, Vick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Lightfoot 2, Coleby). Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 5, Coleby 2, Lucas 2, Mason 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Graham, Vick). Steals: 7 (Mason 3, Lucas 2, Graham, Jackson). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Baylor 34-28. Att: 16,300.
Comments