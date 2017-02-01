Kansas State men’s basketball summary - February 1

TEXAS CHRISTIAN 86
KANSAS STATE 80, OT
TCU
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brodziansky
26
7-9
3-4
4
0
4
17
Miller
32
7-10
0-1
2
3
5
18
Fisher
24
4-7
2-3
2
4
4
12
Robinson
45
4-14
3-3
5
7
0
12
K.Williams
42
4-9
0-0
9
2
3
11
Bane
20
1-2
0-0
2
0
1
2
Shepherd
13
3-4
5-6
5
1
3
11
B.Parrish
12
1-4
0-0
1
1
1
2
Washburn
6
0-3
1-2
2
1
1
1
M.Williams
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
225
31-62
14-19
32
19
22
86
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. Three-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Miller 4-5, K.Williams 3-4, Fisher 2-3, Robinson 1-2, B.Parrish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brodziansky 3, Robinson 2). Turnovers: 20 (Miller 4, Robinson 4, Brodziansky 3, Fisher 3, B.Parrish 2, K.Williams 2, Shepherd 2). Steals: 13 (K.Williams 4, Fisher 3, Robinson 2, Bane, Brodziansky, Miller, Shepherd). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Miller.
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
39
4-9
2-6
4
2
1
10
Johnson
42
6-7
2-3
4
1
5
14
Wade
19
0-5
2-2
3
4
4
2
Brown
38
3-8
0-0
1
2
2
7
Stokes
42
5-15
6-6
5
7
3
21
Sneed
30
4-4
8-9
5
3
3
19
Ervin
14
1-3
0-0
4
1
0
2
Maurice
9
2-4
1-2
4
1
4
5
Totals
225
25-55
21-28
30
21
22
80
Percentages: FG .455, FT .750. Three-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stokes 5-9, Sneed 3-3, Brown 1-4, Ervin 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 3). Turnovers: 20 (Stokes 7, Brown 5, Maurice 2, Sneed 2, Ervin, Iwundu, Johnson, Wade). Steals: 11 (Brown 5, Iwundu 2, Sneed, Stokes, Wade, team). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Johnson.
Half: Kansas State 39-35. End of regulation: Tied 73-73.
