February 1, 2017 8:59 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary - February 1

TEXAS CHRISTIAN 86

KANSAS STATE 80, OT

TCU

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brodziansky

26

7-9

3-4

4

0

4

17

Miller

32

7-10

0-1

2

3

5

18

Fisher

24

4-7

2-3

2

4

4

12

Robinson

45

4-14

3-3

5

7

0

12

K.Williams

42

4-9

0-0

9

2

3

11

Bane

20

1-2

0-0

2

0

1

2

Shepherd

13

3-4

5-6

5

1

3

11

B.Parrish

12

1-4

0-0

1

1

1

2

Washburn

6

0-3

1-2

2

1

1

1

M.Williams

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

225

31-62

14-19

32

19

22

86

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. Three-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Miller 4-5, K.Williams 3-4, Fisher 2-3, Robinson 1-2, B.Parrish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brodziansky 3, Robinson 2). Turnovers: 20 (Miller 4, Robinson 4, Brodziansky 3, Fisher 3, B.Parrish 2, K.Williams 2, Shepherd 2). Steals: 13 (K.Williams 4, Fisher 3, Robinson 2, Bane, Brodziansky, Miller, Shepherd). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Miller.

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

39

4-9

2-6

4

2

1

10

Johnson

42

6-7

2-3

4

1

5

14

Wade

19

0-5

2-2

3

4

4

2

Brown

38

3-8

0-0

1

2

2

7

Stokes

42

5-15

6-6

5

7

3

21

Sneed

30

4-4

8-9

5

3

3

19

Ervin

14

1-3

0-0

4

1

0

2

Maurice

9

2-4

1-2

4

1

4

5

Totals

225

25-55

21-28

30

21

22

80

Percentages: FG .455, FT .750. Three-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stokes 5-9, Sneed 3-3, Brown 1-4, Ervin 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 3). Turnovers: 20 (Stokes 7, Brown 5, Maurice 2, Sneed 2, Ervin, Iwundu, Johnson, Wade). Steals: 11 (Brown 5, Iwundu 2, Sneed, Stokes, Wade, team). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Johnson.

Half: Kansas State 39-35. End of regulation: Tied 73-73.

Scores & Stats

