Kansas State men’s basketball summary - February 1

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack Pause

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:23 Detective 'dropped the ball' in alleged molestation of 3-year-old girl

1:20 Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task

2:25 'If they will do it to my child, they will do it to somebody else's too'

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch

6:00 MoDOT goes over the benefits of diverging diamond interchanges

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day