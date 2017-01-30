Scores & Stats

January 30, 2017 10:33 PM

High school results for January 30

High schools

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

East Buchanan 72, Northland Christian 54

O'Hara 72, Oak Grove 56

Oak Park 59, Staley 48

Richmond 46, Lafayette County 44

St. Pius X 59, Smithville 50

Washington 62, Sumner Academy 58

Tuesday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Piper

Belton at Raytown South

Bishop Ward at Bonner Springs

Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

BV North at Bishop Miege

BV West at Blue Valley

Center at O’Hara

Chillicothe at Smithville

Crest Ridge at Orrick

De Soto at Baldwin

Fort Osage at Oak Park

Gardner Edgerton at BV Northwest

Harmon at Atchison

Harrisonville at Oak Grove

Jackson Heights at Immaculata

Jefferson County North at McLouth

KC Christian at Barstow

Liberty North at Truman

Lone Jack at Santa Fe

Louisburg at Paola

Maranatha Christian at Sherwood

Metro Academy at Pembroke Hill

Midway at Rich Hill

Mill Valley at BV Southwest

Northeast at Cristo Rey

Northland Christian at West Platte

Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn

Ottawa at Spring Hill

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West

Platte County at Winnetonka

Pleasant Hill at Odessa

Pleasant Ridge at Oskaloosa

Raytown at Liberty

Richmond at Carrollton

Rockhurst at Ruskin

Shawnee Mission North at Northeast

St. Paul Lutheran at Lutheran

St. Pius X at Southeast

St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy

Staley at William Chrisman

Tonganoxie at Turner

Topeka Seaman at Olathe East

University Academy at Summit Christian

Van Horn at Butler

Washburn Rural at Olathe South

Washington at SM South

Monday’s summaries

EAST BUCHANAN 72

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 54

Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 10, Wilson 0, Bordwn 0, S. McCubbin 4, Babb 3, Vandervelden 7, Atkinson 7, Bond 0, Brown 23. Totals 18 14-24 54.

East Buchanan: Johnson 11, Kenagy 11, Brendle 0, Fortney 4, Cornelius 4, Smith 3, Griffin 2, Et. Kilgore 30, Ramirez 2, Schottel 0, Er. Kilgore 0, L. Thompson 0, Orstad 0, G. Thompson 4, Archdekin 2. Totals 22 23-30 72.

NCH

11

17

8

18

54

EB

21

19

17

15

72

Three-point goals: N. McCubbin 2, Babb, Vandervelden; Johnson 3, Et. Kilgore 2, Smith.

O'HARA 72, OAK GROVE 56

Oak Grove: Jones 18, Althaus 15, Willer 2, Wycoff 3, Cain 10, Bryant 4, Richardson 4. Totals 22 9-10 56.

O'Hara: Johnson 6, Leverette 7, McDaniel 16, Vahle 3, Jones 6, Mgbemema 29, Palacious 8. Totals 29 8-11 72.

OG

13

15

8

20

56

OHA

18

22

23

9

72

Three-point goals: Cain 2, Wycoff; McDaniel 3, Palacious 2, Vahle.

OAK PARK 59, STALEY 48

Oak Park (11-6): Goods 1, Evans 6, Agbaji 40, Richardson 8, Lloyd 4, Becker 0, Shariff 0. Totals 20 15-18 59.

Staley (11-5): Banks 2, Rumbo 15, Holloway 14, Wilson 1, Bedard 3, Hoth 5, Prossitt 8. Totals 19 2-3 48.

OP

20

12

12

15

59

STA

18

14

12

4

48

Three-point goals: Agbaji 3, Evans; Rumbo 3, Holloway 2, Bedard.

RICHMOND 46

LAFAYETTE COUNTY 44

Lafayette County (14-5): Cooper 17, Dyer 10, Bell 4, Looney 7, McCoy 6, Thirkfield 0. Totals 18 8-14 44.

Richmond (8-9): J. Williams 4, D. Williams 2, Pritchett 4, Marquez 0, Chowning 11, Alexander 8, Thornberry 15, Swafford 2, Vandiver 0. Totals 19 3-7 46.

LC

12

8

8

16

44

RIC

8

9

19

10

46

Three-point goals: Chowning 3, Thornberry 2.

ST. PIUS X 59, SMITHVILLE 50

St. Pius X: Hoambrecker 14, Witherow 7, Taylor 5, McCoy 2, Salinas 14, Hipp 17. Totals 24 6-13 59.

Smithville: Simoncic 5, Benbow 10, Brown 7, Horton 21, Greenfield 7. Totals 20 5-6 50.

SPX

10

13

15

21

59

SMI

12

11

21

6

50

Three-point goals: Hoambrecker 2, Witherow 2, Taylor; Benbow 2, Simoncic, Brown, Horton.

WASHINGTON 62, SUMNER ACADEMY 58

Washington: Williams 2, Henderson 3, Batie 4, Campbell 21, Smith 23, Hoy 6, Whytus 3. Totals 22 17-29 62.

Sumner Academy: Watson 17, D. Jackson 8, McClaine 9, Bagley 1, Shultz 2, Dockery 5, Coleman 9, Nash 7. Totals 21 8-18 58.

WAS

14

19

11

18

62

SA

15

9

20

14

58

Three-point goals: Whytus; Coleman 3, Watson 2, McClaine, Dockery, Nash.

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Belton 49, Raytown South 28

Blue Springs 43, Raymore-Peculiar 39, OT

Blue Valley 59, Blue Valley West 49

BV Northwest 55, Gardner-Edgerton 54, OT

East Buchanan 59, Northland Christian 46

Lee's Summit North 50, Staley 45

Liberty 65, Raytown 30

Mill Valley 60, BV Southwest 33

Oak Park 58, Fort Osage 32

Park Hill 49, Lee's Summit West 29

Pembroke Hill 61, East 43

Platte County 59, Winnetonka 26

Summit Christian 52, Alta Vista 25

Truman 48, Liberty North 36

Valley Falls 45, Pleasant Ridge 32

NORTHLAND CLASSIC

Blue Springs South 59, Kearney 51, OT

Lincoln Prep 37, William Chrisman 32

Park Hill South 53, Columbia Hickman 51

St. Pius X 49, North Kasnas City 37

Tuesday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Piper

Bishop Ward at Bonner Springs

BV North at Bishop Miege

De Soto at Baldwin

Harmon at Atchison

Jackson Heights at Immaculata

KC Christian at Barstow

Louisburg at Paola

Maranatha Christia at Sherwood

Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn

Ottawa at Spring Hill

Pleasant Ridge at Oskaloosa

SM East at SM West

St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy

Tonganoxie at Turner

Monday’s summaries

BELTON 49, RAYTOWN SOUTH 28

Belton: Hobson 4, Gamble 4, Hunsaker 4, Faulkner 7, Staats 6, Estell 16, Bandy 8. Totals 18 12-23 49.

Raytown South: Garth 6, Milligan 2, Pinks 5, Campbelle 8., Griddine 7. Totals 8 11-20 28.

BEL

13

15

9

12

49

RS

3

8

5

12

28

Three-point goals: Bandy; Garth.

BLUE SPRINGS 43

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 39, OT

Blue Springs: Grisulano 2, Pratt 2, Sample 0, Swanson 5, Andrews 5, Bello 2, Baldwin 12, Smith 2, Helms 4, Kanagawa 9. Totals 15 9-11 43.

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 6, Pearl 7, Schubert 5, Gardner 0, Houston 10, Martinez 9, Dosch 2. Totals 14 9-14 39.

BLSP

10

8

8

10

7

43

RP

4

16

11

5

3

39

Three-point goals: Baldwin 3, Andrews; Houston 2.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 59

KEARNEY 51, OT

Kearney: Couch 3, Yakle 6, Burkemper 6, Runions 3, Smith 0, Schwarzenbach 33. Totals 21 3-5 51.

Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 14, Tauai 18, Connors 2, Reynolds 14, Davenport 11, Fowler 0. Totals 20 13-16 59.

KEA

16

11

8

12

4

51

BLSS

13

11

13

10

12

59

Three-point goals: Yakle 2, Burkemper 2, Couch, Runions; Davenport 3, Reynolds 2, Philipsheck.

BLUE VALLEY 59, BLUE VALLEY WEST 49

BV West: Fancher 3, Holmes 4, Strombom 0, Wilson 12, Lansford 22, Stivers 4, Pittman 0, Flowers 4. Totals 17 9-19 49.

Blue Valley: Cecil 0, Lawrence 22, Lynch 12, Gurley 4, Jones 8, Szukalski 13, Ryan 0. Totals 20 13-22 59.

BVW

14

11

9

15

49

BV

13

10

14

22

59

Three-point goals: Lansford 5, Stivers; Lawrence 3, Lynch, Jones, Szukalski.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 55

GARDNER EDGERTON 54, OT

Gardner Edgerton (9-3): Wilson 0, Nelson 10, Burger 0, Bilheimer 9, Androff 15, Beasley 2, Carpenter 2, Washington 16. Totals 19 14-23 54.

BV Northwest (7-6): Victorine 5, Phillips 12, Harrison 3, Martin 8, Bail 0, Kaufman 2, Bird 25, Delgado 0. Totals 16 14-19 55.

GE

18

15

9

9

3

54

BNW

11

17

11

12

4

55

Three-point goals: Nelson, Bilheimer; Bird 4, Phillips 2, Victorine, Harrison, Martin.

EAST BUCHANAN 59

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 46

East Buchanan: Potter 3, Elifrits 15, Fortney 14, White 8, McCready 19. Totals 22 11-20 59.

Northland Christian: Rothhacher 19, Schouten 2, Dunczan 2, Kruse 20, Wray 3. Totals 17 11-18 46.

EB

12

18

16

13

59

NC

12

11

7

16

46

Three-point goals: Elifrits 4; Rothhacher.

LEE'S SUMMIT NORTH 50, STALEY 45

Staley: Neff 7, Harvey 15, D. Williams 0, Gilbert 2, Hatfield 2, Bell 11, A. Williams 2, Smith 4, Wansing 2. Totals 17 7-9 45.

LS North: Griffin 4, Ai. Johnson 24, Aa. Johnson 16, Stewart 0, Jennings 0, Dickerson 4, Frazier 2. Totals 19 11-21 50.

STA

7

13

8

17

45

LSN

11

9

15

15

50

Three-point goals: Neff 2, Bell 2; Aa. Johnson.

LIBERTY 65, RAYTOWN 30

Raytown (2-14): Collins 2, Brown 5, Thomas 13, Wesley 2, Yoder 4, Bivins 2, Tuberville 2, Washington 0. Totals 12 2-2 30.

Liberty (11-7): Nelson 6, Mason 4, Richardson 5, Newland 2, Hull 13, Stigger 2, Selepeo 5, Fleming 3, Gray 0, Gordon 6, Alexander 8, Johnson 9, Price 2. Totals 20 21-28 65.

RAY

7

0

17

6

30

LIB

12

18

22

13

65

Three-point goals: Thomas 3, Brown; Alexander 2, Richardson, Mason.

LINCOLN PREP 37

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 32

Lincoln Prep: Smith 2, Deshazar 10, Bradley 4, Lister 0, Doolin 0, Budgetts 16, Sawyer 5. Totals 13 8-14 37.

William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreal Bell 0, Lopez 0, Burns 12, Acevedo 2, Nauer 0, Erickson 0, Adreon Bell 14, David 4. Totals 12 5-8 32.

LP

7

9

13

8

37

WC

5

7

8

12

32

Three-point goals: Budgetts 2, Sawyer; Adreon Bell 2, Burns.

MILL VALLEY 60, BV SOUTHWEST 33

Mill Valley (7-6): Barton 15, Knapp 4, Kaifes 7, Zars 2, Shurley 2, Artis 12, Carlson 11, Hendrix 7. Totals 23 3-4 60.

BV Southwest (6-8): Forcellini 5, Loeffelbien 11, Appleby 2, Miller 0, Sargent 6, Fowler 9. Totals 10 10-18 33.

MV

29

15

12

4

60

BVS

10

12

7

4

33

Three-point goals: Artis 4, Barton 3, Carlson 3, Kaifes; Forcellini, Loeffelbien, Fowler.

OAK PARK 58, FORT OSAGE 32

Fort Osage: Young 3, Miller 4, Fenner 2, Simer 1, Monday 4, Sage 1, Chase 12, Harris 5. Totals 10 11-22 32.

Oak Park: P. Allen 19, Dorsey 2, Westberg 4, Stigger 6, Frazier 8, M. Allen 19. Totals 25 8-11 58.

FO

6

5

8

13

32

OP

22

17

9

10

58

Three-point goals: Harris.

PARK HILL 49, LEE'S SUMMIT WEST 29

Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 11, Walls 0, Reed 4, Noble 0, Winebrenner 0, Berger 14, Shelby 7, Thomas 0, Smith 13. Totals 17 10-14 49.

Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 0, Kemp 13, Brooks 3, Vertreese 3, Lovelace 2, Beeler 0, Cunningham 8, Calloway 0, Campbell 0. Totals 8 8-13 29.

PH

17

6

18

8

49

LSW

8

2

11

8

29

Three-point goals: Berger 3, Hopkins, Smith; Cunningham 2, Kemp, Vertreese, Brooks.

PARK HILL SOUTH 53

COLUMBIA HICKMAN 51

Park Hill South: Eifchens 0, Dej. Guillory 3, Cunningham 12, Gardner 0, Dy. Guillory 5, Westbrook 24, Matthews 0, Deq.Guillory 3, Dinovo 6. Totals 17 12-17 53.

Columbia Hickman: Smith 10, Nichols 18, Kuchta 2, Spencer 12, Hammond 0, Chapman 2, White 7. Totals 17 11-13 51.

PHS

14

14

16

9

53

CH

12

18

11

10

51

Three-point goals: Westbrook 2, Cunningham 2, Dinovo, Dequaria Guillory; Spencer 4, Smith 2.

PEMBROKE HILL 61, EAST 43

East: Harper 13, Stahr 6, Bluebaugh 6, Bermeer 16, Landwehr 2. Totals 20 3-8 43.

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 10, Copaken 0, Tinoco 12, Ervin 21, Pepitone 18. Totals 23 10-15 61.

EAS

10

8

12

13

43

PH

12

16

18

15

61

Three-point goals: Hughes 2, Tinoco 2, Ervin.

PLATTE COUNTY 59, WINNETONKA 26

Platte County: Carroll 7, Farr 2, Valentine 5, Barmann 9, White 8, Walker 11, M. Amos 1, Stubbs 10, Lett 6. Total FT 13-21.

Winnetonka: Eskijian 3, Davis 3, Reaves 2, Thomas 2, Egeland 9, Owens 3, Williams 4. Total FT 10-15.

PC

17

22

13

7

59

WIN

3

8

10

5

26

Three-point goals: Carroll 2, Stubbs 2; Davis, Eskijian, Owens, Williams.

ST. PIUS X 49, NORTH KANSAS CITY 37

St. Pius X: Mussorici 10, Hipp 22, Denzer 5, Ervie 2, Malott 0, Hayes 10. Totals 19 9-12 49.

North Kansas City: Turner 11, Prater 12, Kelsey 2, Boyland 2, Conner 4, Callaway 6, Lee 0. Totals 15 4-6 37.

SPX

12

13

14

10

49

NKC

7

9

11

10

37

Three-point goals: Hipp, Denzer; Turner 3.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 52, ALTA VISTA 25

Summit Christian: Schooley 8, Brown 3, Sprouse 5, Pemberton 4, Ginther 13, K. Lunn 4, Painter 9, Glidewell 6, Stewart 0. Totals 23 5-7 52.

Alta Vista: Felman 0, Fierro 0, Fry 0, Esquivel 0, Perry 2, Espinoza 0, Wilson 13, Monks 10. Totals 7 7-15 25.

SC

14

18

13

7

52

AV

3

11

8

3

25

Three-point goals: Brown; Wilson 2, Monks 2.

TRUMAN 48, LIBERTY NORTH 36

Truman: Davis 11, Braley 4, Byrd 14, Hart 1, Gilpin 3, Monroe 10, Simonds 5. Totals 14 14-25 48.

Liberty North: Jackson 6, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 4, Stack 9, Gist 13, Stocklaufer 2. Totals 12 10-13 36.

TRU

18

8

3

19

48

LN

6

11

4

15

36

Three-point goals: Davis 3, Byrd 2, Gilpin; Jackson 2.

VALLEY FALLS 45, PLEASANT RIDGE 32

Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 4, Wilburn 0, Nutsch 6, Adams 4, G. Wagner 2, Heim 3, Nooner 9, Herbig 0, Miller 4. Totals 14 0-8 32.

Valley Falls: Delong 8, Jepson 0, Kirkwood 14, Wildeman 6, Kearney 7, Hawk 0, Coker 0, Burns 1, Frakes 9. Totals 17 8-11 45.

PR

5

13

8

6

32

VVF

12

7

11

15

45

Three-point goals: Nooner 3; Delong 2, Kearney.

Bowling

BOYS

1. Olathe East, 2,459; 2. Olathe South, 2,418; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2,012. High series: Keeling, OS, 673. At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS

1. Olathe East, 1,916; 2. Olathe South, 1,851; 3. BV Northwest, 1,583; 4. BV North, 1,567; 5. Blue Valley, 1,540; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,393. High series: Miller, OE, 555. At Olathe Lanes East.

Scores & Stats

