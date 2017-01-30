High school results for January 30

High schools
Boys basketball
Monday’s results
East Buchanan 72, Northland Christian 54
O'Hara 72, Oak Grove 56
Oak Park 59, Staley 48
Richmond 46, Lafayette County 44
St. Pius X 59, Smithville 50
Washington 62, Sumner Academy 58
Tuesday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Piper
Belton at Raytown South
Bishop Ward at Bonner Springs
Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
BV North at Bishop Miege
BV West at Blue Valley
Center at O’Hara
Chillicothe at Smithville
Crest Ridge at Orrick
De Soto at Baldwin
Fort Osage at Oak Park
Gardner Edgerton at BV Northwest
Harmon at Atchison
Harrisonville at Oak Grove
Jackson Heights at Immaculata
Jefferson County North at McLouth
KC Christian at Barstow
Liberty North at Truman
Lone Jack at Santa Fe
Louisburg at Paola
Maranatha Christian at Sherwood
Metro Academy at Pembroke Hill
Midway at Rich Hill
Mill Valley at BV Southwest
Northeast at Cristo Rey
Northland Christian at West Platte
Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn
Ottawa at Spring Hill
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West
Platte County at Winnetonka
Pleasant Hill at Odessa
Pleasant Ridge at Oskaloosa
Raytown at Liberty
Richmond at Carrollton
Rockhurst at Ruskin
Shawnee Mission North at Northeast
St. Paul Lutheran at Lutheran
St. Pius X at Southeast
St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy
Staley at William Chrisman
Tonganoxie at Turner
Topeka Seaman at Olathe East
University Academy at Summit Christian
Van Horn at Butler
Washburn Rural at Olathe South
Washington at SM South
Monday’s summaries
EAST BUCHANAN 72
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 54
Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 10, Wilson 0, Bordwn 0, S. McCubbin 4, Babb 3, Vandervelden 7, Atkinson 7, Bond 0, Brown 23. Totals 18 14-24 54.
East Buchanan: Johnson 11, Kenagy 11, Brendle 0, Fortney 4, Cornelius 4, Smith 3, Griffin 2, Et. Kilgore 30, Ramirez 2, Schottel 0, Er. Kilgore 0, L. Thompson 0, Orstad 0, G. Thompson 4, Archdekin 2. Totals 22 23-30 72.
NCH
11
17
8
18
—
54
EB
21
19
17
15
—
72
Three-point goals: N. McCubbin 2, Babb, Vandervelden; Johnson 3, Et. Kilgore 2, Smith.
O'HARA 72, OAK GROVE 56
Oak Grove: Jones 18, Althaus 15, Willer 2, Wycoff 3, Cain 10, Bryant 4, Richardson 4. Totals 22 9-10 56.
O'Hara: Johnson 6, Leverette 7, McDaniel 16, Vahle 3, Jones 6, Mgbemema 29, Palacious 8. Totals 29 8-11 72.
OG
13
15
8
20
—
56
OHA
18
22
23
9
—
72
Three-point goals: Cain 2, Wycoff; McDaniel 3, Palacious 2, Vahle.
OAK PARK 59, STALEY 48
Oak Park (11-6): Goods 1, Evans 6, Agbaji 40, Richardson 8, Lloyd 4, Becker 0, Shariff 0. Totals 20 15-18 59.
Staley (11-5): Banks 2, Rumbo 15, Holloway 14, Wilson 1, Bedard 3, Hoth 5, Prossitt 8. Totals 19 2-3 48.
OP
20
12
12
15
—
59
STA
18
14
12
4
—
48
Three-point goals: Agbaji 3, Evans; Rumbo 3, Holloway 2, Bedard.
RICHMOND 46
LAFAYETTE COUNTY 44
Lafayette County (14-5): Cooper 17, Dyer 10, Bell 4, Looney 7, McCoy 6, Thirkfield 0. Totals 18 8-14 44.
Richmond (8-9): J. Williams 4, D. Williams 2, Pritchett 4, Marquez 0, Chowning 11, Alexander 8, Thornberry 15, Swafford 2, Vandiver 0. Totals 19 3-7 46.
LC
12
8
8
16
—
44
RIC
8
9
19
10
—
46
Three-point goals: Chowning 3, Thornberry 2.
ST. PIUS X 59, SMITHVILLE 50
St. Pius X: Hoambrecker 14, Witherow 7, Taylor 5, McCoy 2, Salinas 14, Hipp 17. Totals 24 6-13 59.
Smithville: Simoncic 5, Benbow 10, Brown 7, Horton 21, Greenfield 7. Totals 20 5-6 50.
SPX
10
13
15
21
—
59
SMI
12
11
21
6
—
50
Three-point goals: Hoambrecker 2, Witherow 2, Taylor; Benbow 2, Simoncic, Brown, Horton.
WASHINGTON 62, SUMNER ACADEMY 58
Washington: Williams 2, Henderson 3, Batie 4, Campbell 21, Smith 23, Hoy 6, Whytus 3. Totals 22 17-29 62.
Sumner Academy: Watson 17, D. Jackson 8, McClaine 9, Bagley 1, Shultz 2, Dockery 5, Coleman 9, Nash 7. Totals 21 8-18 58.
WAS
14
19
11
18
—
62
SA
15
9
20
14
—
58
Three-point goals: Whytus; Coleman 3, Watson 2, McClaine, Dockery, Nash.
Girls basketball
Monday’s results
Belton 49, Raytown South 28
Blue Springs 43, Raymore-Peculiar 39, OT
Blue Valley 59, Blue Valley West 49
BV Northwest 55, Gardner-Edgerton 54, OT
East Buchanan 59, Northland Christian 46
Lee's Summit North 50, Staley 45
Liberty 65, Raytown 30
Mill Valley 60, BV Southwest 33
Oak Park 58, Fort Osage 32
Park Hill 49, Lee's Summit West 29
Pembroke Hill 61, East 43
Platte County 59, Winnetonka 26
Summit Christian 52, Alta Vista 25
Truman 48, Liberty North 36
Valley Falls 45, Pleasant Ridge 32
NORTHLAND CLASSIC
Blue Springs South 59, Kearney 51, OT
Lincoln Prep 37, William Chrisman 32
Park Hill South 53, Columbia Hickman 51
St. Pius X 49, North Kasnas City 37
Tuesday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Piper
Bishop Ward at Bonner Springs
BV North at Bishop Miege
De Soto at Baldwin
Harmon at Atchison
Jackson Heights at Immaculata
KC Christian at Barstow
Louisburg at Paola
Maranatha Christia at Sherwood
Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn
Ottawa at Spring Hill
Pleasant Ridge at Oskaloosa
SM East at SM West
St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy
Tonganoxie at Turner
Monday’s summaries
BELTON 49, RAYTOWN SOUTH 28
Belton: Hobson 4, Gamble 4, Hunsaker 4, Faulkner 7, Staats 6, Estell 16, Bandy 8. Totals 18 12-23 49.
Raytown South: Garth 6, Milligan 2, Pinks 5, Campbelle 8., Griddine 7. Totals 8 11-20 28.
BEL
13
15
9
12
—
49
RS
3
8
5
12
—
28
Three-point goals: Bandy; Garth.
BLUE SPRINGS 43
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 39, OT
Blue Springs: Grisulano 2, Pratt 2, Sample 0, Swanson 5, Andrews 5, Bello 2, Baldwin 12, Smith 2, Helms 4, Kanagawa 9. Totals 15 9-11 43.
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 6, Pearl 7, Schubert 5, Gardner 0, Houston 10, Martinez 9, Dosch 2. Totals 14 9-14 39.
BLSP
10
8
8
10
7
—
43
RP
4
16
11
5
3
—
39
Three-point goals: Baldwin 3, Andrews; Houston 2.
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 59
KEARNEY 51, OT
Kearney: Couch 3, Yakle 6, Burkemper 6, Runions 3, Smith 0, Schwarzenbach 33. Totals 21 3-5 51.
Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 14, Tauai 18, Connors 2, Reynolds 14, Davenport 11, Fowler 0. Totals 20 13-16 59.
KEA
16
11
8
12
4
—
51
BLSS
13
11
13
10
12
—
59
Three-point goals: Yakle 2, Burkemper 2, Couch, Runions; Davenport 3, Reynolds 2, Philipsheck.
BLUE VALLEY 59, BLUE VALLEY WEST 49
BV West: Fancher 3, Holmes 4, Strombom 0, Wilson 12, Lansford 22, Stivers 4, Pittman 0, Flowers 4. Totals 17 9-19 49.
Blue Valley: Cecil 0, Lawrence 22, Lynch 12, Gurley 4, Jones 8, Szukalski 13, Ryan 0. Totals 20 13-22 59.
BVW
14
11
9
15
—
49
BV
13
10
14
22
—
59
Three-point goals: Lansford 5, Stivers; Lawrence 3, Lynch, Jones, Szukalski.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 55
GARDNER EDGERTON 54, OT
Gardner Edgerton (9-3): Wilson 0, Nelson 10, Burger 0, Bilheimer 9, Androff 15, Beasley 2, Carpenter 2, Washington 16. Totals 19 14-23 54.
BV Northwest (7-6): Victorine 5, Phillips 12, Harrison 3, Martin 8, Bail 0, Kaufman 2, Bird 25, Delgado 0. Totals 16 14-19 55.
GE
18
15
9
9
3
—
54
BNW
11
17
11
12
4
—
55
Three-point goals: Nelson, Bilheimer; Bird 4, Phillips 2, Victorine, Harrison, Martin.
EAST BUCHANAN 59
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 46
East Buchanan: Potter 3, Elifrits 15, Fortney 14, White 8, McCready 19. Totals 22 11-20 59.
Northland Christian: Rothhacher 19, Schouten 2, Dunczan 2, Kruse 20, Wray 3. Totals 17 11-18 46.
EB
12
18
16
13
—
59
NC
12
11
7
16
—
46
Three-point goals: Elifrits 4; Rothhacher.
LEE'S SUMMIT NORTH 50, STALEY 45
Staley: Neff 7, Harvey 15, D. Williams 0, Gilbert 2, Hatfield 2, Bell 11, A. Williams 2, Smith 4, Wansing 2. Totals 17 7-9 45.
LS North: Griffin 4, Ai. Johnson 24, Aa. Johnson 16, Stewart 0, Jennings 0, Dickerson 4, Frazier 2. Totals 19 11-21 50.
STA
7
13
8
17
—
45
LSN
11
9
15
15
—
50
Three-point goals: Neff 2, Bell 2; Aa. Johnson.
LIBERTY 65, RAYTOWN 30
Raytown (2-14): Collins 2, Brown 5, Thomas 13, Wesley 2, Yoder 4, Bivins 2, Tuberville 2, Washington 0. Totals 12 2-2 30.
Liberty (11-7): Nelson 6, Mason 4, Richardson 5, Newland 2, Hull 13, Stigger 2, Selepeo 5, Fleming 3, Gray 0, Gordon 6, Alexander 8, Johnson 9, Price 2. Totals 20 21-28 65.
RAY
7
0
17
6
—
30
LIB
12
18
22
13
—
65
Three-point goals: Thomas 3, Brown; Alexander 2, Richardson, Mason.
LINCOLN PREP 37
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 32
Lincoln Prep: Smith 2, Deshazar 10, Bradley 4, Lister 0, Doolin 0, Budgetts 16, Sawyer 5. Totals 13 8-14 37.
William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreal Bell 0, Lopez 0, Burns 12, Acevedo 2, Nauer 0, Erickson 0, Adreon Bell 14, David 4. Totals 12 5-8 32.
LP
7
9
13
8
—
37
WC
5
7
8
12
—
32
Three-point goals: Budgetts 2, Sawyer; Adreon Bell 2, Burns.
MILL VALLEY 60, BV SOUTHWEST 33
Mill Valley (7-6): Barton 15, Knapp 4, Kaifes 7, Zars 2, Shurley 2, Artis 12, Carlson 11, Hendrix 7. Totals 23 3-4 60.
BV Southwest (6-8): Forcellini 5, Loeffelbien 11, Appleby 2, Miller 0, Sargent 6, Fowler 9. Totals 10 10-18 33.
MV
29
15
12
4
—
60
BVS
10
12
7
4
—
33
Three-point goals: Artis 4, Barton 3, Carlson 3, Kaifes; Forcellini, Loeffelbien, Fowler.
OAK PARK 58, FORT OSAGE 32
Fort Osage: Young 3, Miller 4, Fenner 2, Simer 1, Monday 4, Sage 1, Chase 12, Harris 5. Totals 10 11-22 32.
Oak Park: P. Allen 19, Dorsey 2, Westberg 4, Stigger 6, Frazier 8, M. Allen 19. Totals 25 8-11 58.
FO
6
5
8
13
—
32
OP
22
17
9
10
—
58
Three-point goals: Harris.
PARK HILL 49, LEE'S SUMMIT WEST 29
Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 11, Walls 0, Reed 4, Noble 0, Winebrenner 0, Berger 14, Shelby 7, Thomas 0, Smith 13. Totals 17 10-14 49.
Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 0, Kemp 13, Brooks 3, Vertreese 3, Lovelace 2, Beeler 0, Cunningham 8, Calloway 0, Campbell 0. Totals 8 8-13 29.
PH
17
6
18
8
—
49
LSW
8
2
11
8
—
29
Three-point goals: Berger 3, Hopkins, Smith; Cunningham 2, Kemp, Vertreese, Brooks.
PARK HILL SOUTH 53
COLUMBIA HICKMAN 51
Park Hill South: Eifchens 0, Dej. Guillory 3, Cunningham 12, Gardner 0, Dy. Guillory 5, Westbrook 24, Matthews 0, Deq.Guillory 3, Dinovo 6. Totals 17 12-17 53.
Columbia Hickman: Smith 10, Nichols 18, Kuchta 2, Spencer 12, Hammond 0, Chapman 2, White 7. Totals 17 11-13 51.
PHS
14
14
16
9
—
53
CH
12
18
11
10
—
51
Three-point goals: Westbrook 2, Cunningham 2, Dinovo, Dequaria Guillory; Spencer 4, Smith 2.
PEMBROKE HILL 61, EAST 43
East: Harper 13, Stahr 6, Bluebaugh 6, Bermeer 16, Landwehr 2. Totals 20 3-8 43.
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 10, Copaken 0, Tinoco 12, Ervin 21, Pepitone 18. Totals 23 10-15 61.
EAS
10
8
12
13
—
43
PH
12
16
18
15
—
61
Three-point goals: Hughes 2, Tinoco 2, Ervin.
PLATTE COUNTY 59, WINNETONKA 26
Platte County: Carroll 7, Farr 2, Valentine 5, Barmann 9, White 8, Walker 11, M. Amos 1, Stubbs 10, Lett 6. Total FT 13-21.
Winnetonka: Eskijian 3, Davis 3, Reaves 2, Thomas 2, Egeland 9, Owens 3, Williams 4. Total FT 10-15.
PC
17
22
13
7
—
59
WIN
3
8
10
5
—
26
Three-point goals: Carroll 2, Stubbs 2; Davis, Eskijian, Owens, Williams.
ST. PIUS X 49, NORTH KANSAS CITY 37
St. Pius X: Mussorici 10, Hipp 22, Denzer 5, Ervie 2, Malott 0, Hayes 10. Totals 19 9-12 49.
North Kansas City: Turner 11, Prater 12, Kelsey 2, Boyland 2, Conner 4, Callaway 6, Lee 0. Totals 15 4-6 37.
SPX
12
13
14
10
—
49
NKC
7
9
11
10
—
37
Three-point goals: Hipp, Denzer; Turner 3.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 52, ALTA VISTA 25
Summit Christian: Schooley 8, Brown 3, Sprouse 5, Pemberton 4, Ginther 13, K. Lunn 4, Painter 9, Glidewell 6, Stewart 0. Totals 23 5-7 52.
Alta Vista: Felman 0, Fierro 0, Fry 0, Esquivel 0, Perry 2, Espinoza 0, Wilson 13, Monks 10. Totals 7 7-15 25.
SC
14
18
13
7
—
52
AV
3
11
8
3
—
25
Three-point goals: Brown; Wilson 2, Monks 2.
TRUMAN 48, LIBERTY NORTH 36
Truman: Davis 11, Braley 4, Byrd 14, Hart 1, Gilpin 3, Monroe 10, Simonds 5. Totals 14 14-25 48.
Liberty North: Jackson 6, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 4, Stack 9, Gist 13, Stocklaufer 2. Totals 12 10-13 36.
TRU
18
8
3
19
—
48
LN
6
11
4
15
—
36
Three-point goals: Davis 3, Byrd 2, Gilpin; Jackson 2.
VALLEY FALLS 45, PLEASANT RIDGE 32
Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 4, Wilburn 0, Nutsch 6, Adams 4, G. Wagner 2, Heim 3, Nooner 9, Herbig 0, Miller 4. Totals 14 0-8 32.
Valley Falls: Delong 8, Jepson 0, Kirkwood 14, Wildeman 6, Kearney 7, Hawk 0, Coker 0, Burns 1, Frakes 9. Totals 17 8-11 45.
PR
5
13
8
6
—
32
VVF
12
7
11
15
—
45
Three-point goals: Nooner 3; Delong 2, Kearney.
Bowling
BOYS
1. Olathe East, 2,459; 2. Olathe South, 2,418; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2,012. High series: Keeling, OS, 673. At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS
1. Olathe East, 1,916; 2. Olathe South, 1,851; 3. BV Northwest, 1,583; 4. BV North, 1,567; 5. Blue Valley, 1,540; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,393. High series: Miller, OE, 555. At Olathe Lanes East.
