Area golf results - January 30

AREA GOLF
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
HOLES IN ONE
AT FRED ARBANAS GOLF COURSE: Joe Wallau, No. 4, 110 yards, 9-iron.
AT PARADISE POINTE GOLF COMPLEX: Chuck Franklin, No. 16 (Outlaw Course), 125 yards, 9-iron.
AT SHAWNEE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB: Joe Muehlberger, No. 26, 132 yards, 8-iron.
Comments