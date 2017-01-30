Scores & Stats

January 30, 2017 10:32 PM

Area bowling results - January 30

AREA BOWLING

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.

300 GAMES

AT SUMMIT LANES: Dave Waswo.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Bryan Keller.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Christopher Seagraves.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Matt Schofield.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Brad Martin.

800 SERIES

AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Mike Skinner, 814 (279, 266, 269).

