Scores & Stats

January 29, 2017 10:27 PM

High school results - January 29

High schools

Boys basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Heritage Christian at Sherwood

Lafayette County at Richmond

Lone Jack at Kingsville

Mid-Buchanan at Southeast

North Platte at Midway

Northland Christian at East Buchanan

Oak Grove at O’Hara

Valley Falls at Pleasant Ridge

Washington at Sumner Academy

West Platte at East

Saturday’s results

Southeast 85, Lincoln Prep 78

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Champ.: Staley 65, Pleasant Hill 51

3rd: Platte County 60, Grain Valley 53, OT

Girls basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley

Gardner-Edgerton at Blue Valley Northwest

Heritage Christian at Sherwood

Mill Valley at Blue Valley Southwest

Staley at Lee’s Summit North

Washington at Sumner Academy

Saturday’s results

Helias 44, Belton 40

LAWRENCE FREE STATE

WINTER CLASSIC

7th place: Hutchinson 49, Junction City 39

5th place: SM South 48, Wichita NW 44

3rd place: Lawrence Free State 67, Schlagle 59

Champ: Wichita South 33, Topeka Seaman 28

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Champ.: Grain Valley 38, Raymore-Peculiar 34

WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT

7th place: Anderson Co. 38, Maranatha 26

5th place: Wellsville 63, Louisburg 56

3rd place: Piper 53, Lansing 37

Champ: Baldwin 49, Spring Hill 40

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH TOURNAMENT

ACCHS 38, Cornerstone 37

Perry Lecompton 43, Oskaloosa 32

Jeff. County North 61, Pleasant Ridge 50

Rossville 32, Valley Falls 30

LEBANON TOURNAMENT

LS West 43, Jeff. City Helias 29

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

Northland Christian 52, Mid-Buchanan 35

Saturday’s summary

HELIAS 44, BELTON 40

Helias: Hake 0, Schenewerk 0, Weiberg 10, Rehagen 12, Conley 0, Alexander 4, Niennuesser 0, Ludwig 0, Rockers 18, Schulte 0. Totals 15 13-24 44.

Belton: Hobson 0, Lewis 0, Carter 3, Gamble 0, Nichols 0, Hunsaker 5, Faulker 1, Asaeli 0, Staats 1, White 0, Estell 12, Frasher 0, Bandy 18. Totals 15 5-12 40.

HEL

12

6

11

15

44

BEL

9

13

7

11

40

Three-point goals: Rehagen; Bandy 3, Carter, Hunsaker.

Wrestling

LYDIA’S LIGHTS/

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH TOURNAMENT

Sat. at Blue Springs South HS

Team scores: 1. Platte County, 438.5; 2. Waynesville, 407.5; 3. Lee’s Summit North, 303.5; 4. Warrenton, 280; 5. Rockhurst, 229.5; 6. Joplin, 213; 7. Blue Springs South, 210; 8. Springfield Kickapoo, 186; 9. Hazelwood Central, 184; 10. Park Hill South, 175; 11. Springfield Central, 154.5; 12. Lee’s Summit, 142.5; 13. Raytown, 94.

Championship match results

106 pounds: Noble, LSN, p.Hunt, BLSS, 1:10. 113: Phippen, PC, p. Carmack, WAY, 0:54. 120: G. Sax, WAY, t.f. Baska, PHS, 16-1, 3:59. 126: S. Sax, WAY, d. Ca. Valdiviez, ROC, 4-2. 132: Co. Valdiviez, ROC, p. Jones, LSN, 3:29. 138: Bruch, WAY, d. Sharp, HC, 2-1. 145: Lucitt, WAY, p. Hoegler, PC, 3:00. 152: Ervie, ROC, m.d. Love, WAR, 9-1. 160: Villinger, WAR, p. Parrish, LS, 0:33. 170: Schmidt, PC, p. Meine, WAR, 2:21. 182: Spainhour, LS, d. Stearns, WAY, 7-3. 195: Garcia, JOP, d. Smart, PC, 8-5. 220: Jumps, PC, d. Null, WAR, 5-2. 285: Booe, JOP, d. Knopp, PC, 4-1.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order

View more video

Sports Videos