ECHL standings for January 29

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
27
15
2
2
58
169
134
Colorado
26
14
1
3
56
160
136
Idaho
24
14
4
2
54
149
143
Alaska
24
12
1
4
53
142
128
Utah
20
19
3
1
44
136
147
Missouri
18
18
2
5
43
138
150
Rapid City
14
21
7
0
35
127
155
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Allen 5, Orlando 4, OT
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 4
Atlanta 5, South Carolina 4
Quad City 5, Indy 1
Adirondack 3, Elmira 2
Reading 6, Manchester 3
Toldeo 4, Rapid City 1
Monday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Missouri 5, Cincinnati 2
Reading 6, Fort Wayne 1
Adirondack 8, Elmia 2
South Carolina 5, Florida 4
Wheeling 4, Brampton 0
Toledo 6, Rapid City 2
Norfolk 4, Manchester 3
Quad City 7, Indy 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
Colorado 9, Wichita 4
Alaska 3, Idaho 2, OT
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 5, CYCLONES 2
Cincinnati
1
0
1
—
2
Missouri
3
1
1
—
5
First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 16 (Scheid), 4:31. 2, Cincinnati, Dalrymple 5 (Posa, Zombo), 5:33. 3, Missouri, Robertson 2 (Juha, Schempp), 5:43. 4, Missouri, Verhaeghe 8 (Scheid, Elbrecht), 7:45. Second Period: 5, Missouri, Verhaeghe 9 (Scheid), 18:45. Third Period: 6, Missouri, Schempp 8 (Robertson), 6:40 (SH). 7, Cincinnati, Posa 1 (Sims, Mulvey), 17:30. Shots on Goal: Cincinnati 29, Missouri 32. Power-plays: Cincinnati 0-3, Missouri 0-4. Saves: Houser, Cincinnati, 27; Robinson, Missouri, 27. Att: 5,800.
