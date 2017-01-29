Scores & Stats

January 29, 2017 10:26 PM

ECHL standings for January 29

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

27

15

2

2

58

169

134

Colorado

26

14

1

3

56

160

136

Idaho

24

14

4

2

54

149

143

Alaska

24

12

1

4

53

142

128

Utah

20

19

3

1

44

136

147

Missouri

18

18

2

5

43

138

150

Rapid City

14

21

7

0

35

127

155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Allen 5, Orlando 4, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 4

Atlanta 5, South Carolina 4

Quad City 5, Indy 1

Adirondack 3, Elmira 2

Reading 6, Manchester 3

Toldeo 4, Rapid City 1

Monday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Missouri 5, Cincinnati 2

Reading 6, Fort Wayne 1

Adirondack 8, Elmia 2

South Carolina 5, Florida 4

Wheeling 4, Brampton 0

Toledo 6, Rapid City 2

Norfolk 4, Manchester 3

Quad City 7, Indy 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

Colorado 9, Wichita 4

Alaska 3, Idaho 2, OT

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 5, CYCLONES 2

Cincinnati

1

0

1

2

Missouri

3

1

1

5

First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 16 (Scheid), 4:31. 2, Cincinnati, Dalrymple 5 (Posa, Zombo), 5:33. 3, Missouri, Robertson 2 (Juha, Schempp), 5:43. 4, Missouri, Verhaeghe 8 (Scheid, Elbrecht), 7:45. Second Period: 5, Missouri, Verhaeghe 9 (Scheid), 18:45. Third Period: 6, Missouri, Schempp 8 (Robertson), 6:40 (SH). 7, Cincinnati, Posa 1 (Sims, Mulvey), 17:30. Shots on Goal: Cincinnati 29, Missouri 32. Power-plays: Cincinnati 0-3, Missouri 0-4. Saves: Houser, Cincinnati, 27; Robinson, Missouri, 27. Att: 5,800.

