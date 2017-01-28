High school results - January 28

High schools
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
Southeast 85, Lincoln Prep 78
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Championship
Staley 65, Pleasant Hill 51
3rd place: Platte County 60, Grain Valley 53, OT
Friday’s results
Blue Springs 73, Blue Springs South 62, OT
Blue Valley 83, St. James Academy 78
BV North 50, BV Southwest 26
BV West 61, Gardner Edgerton 45
KC Christian 63, University Academy 56
Liberty 49, Liberty North 39
LS West 64, LS North 59
North Kansas City 69, Fort Osage 60
Olathe South 58, Olathe North 28
Park Hill 70, Lee’s Summit 60
Park Hill South 67, Truman 53
Pembroke Hill 65, Northeast 57
Pittsburg 75, De Soto 39
SM East 54, Rockhurst 49
SM South 66, SM West 53
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV Northwest 35
Summit Christian 68, Barstow 60
Washington 79, Ottawa 72
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Marshall 54, Oak Grove 49
Thursday’s results
Center 56, Odessa 45
Lincoln Prep 96, Sumner Academy 80
North Platte 50, Northland Christian 44
O’Hara 68, Cristo Rey 54
HAMILTON INVITATIONAL
Hamilton 72, Lathrop 53
LONE JACK TOURNAMENT
Kingsville vs. Blue Ridge Christian, 6 p.m.
Clinton JV vs. Gain Valley JV, 9 p.m.
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Oak Grove 64, Van Horn 49
Pleasant Hill 50, Grain Valley 29
Staley 68, Platte County 63
Saturday’s summaries
PLATTE COUNTY 60, GRAIN VALLEY 53
Grain Valley: Salisbury 14, Collum 16, Canady 0, Mouubrie 7, Spiegle 7, Quintrell 4. Totals 19 13-21 53.
Platte County: Newsberry 18, Cummings 17, Ragsdale 19, Watts 4, Gammill 2. Totals 20 11-16 60.
GV
11
10
13
13
6
—
53
PC
4
7
21
15
13
—
60
Three-point goals: Salisbury 2; Newsberry 5, Ragsdale 4.
SOUTHEAST 85, LINCOLN PREP 78
Lincoln Prep: Reives 31, Weston 5, Washington 8, Pauley 14, Dulley 2, Childress 4, Edison 11, Sheperad 3. Totals: 26 23-35 78.
Southeast: Moore 15, Oliver 5, Wahs 10, Adams 25, Jones 7, Davis 2, Griffin 5, Mayo 8, Early 2, Stafford 2, Kinchen 4. Totals: 28 24-35 85.
LP
17
15
18
28
—
78
SE
21
14
25
25
—
85
Three-point goals: Reives 2, Washington; Adams, Mayo, Oliver.
STALEY 65, PLEASANT HILL 51
Staley: Banks 3, Rumbo 13, Pace 3, Robinson 4, Holloway 6, Wilson 2, Bedard 21 Hoth 13. Totals 24 7-14 65.
Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 9, Lawler 5, Campbell 4, Bonnesen 1, Ring 13, Ederer 15, Johnston 4. Totals 20 3-10 51.
STA
23
12
22
8
—
65
PH
10
15
9
17
—
51
Three-point goals: Bedard 4, Rumbo 3, Holloway 2, Pace; Ederer 3, Kenyon 3, Lawler, Ring.
Friday’s summary
WASHINGTON 79, OTTAWA 72
Washington: Williams 22, Smith 19, Thomas 13, Henderson 11, Campbell 11, Batie 3. Totals 31 9-21 79.
Ottawa: Carroll 21, Johnson 19, McCullough 15, Bethea 7, Shaffer 6, Diel 2, Bones 2. Totals 29 12-18 72.
WASH
13
14
25
27
—
79
OTT
18
17
18
19
—
72
Three-point goals: Williams 6; Carroll, McCullough.
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
Lincoln Prep 51, Southeast 42
LAWRENCE FREE STATE
WINTER CLASSIC
5th place: SM South 48, Wichita NW 44
3rd place: Lawrence Free State 67, Schlagle 59
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Championship
Grain Valley 38, Raymore-Peculiar 34
WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT
7th place: Anderson Co. 38, Maranatha 26
5th place: Wellsville 63, Louisburg 56
3rd place: Piper 53, Lansing 37
Champ: Baldwin 49, Spring Hill 40
Friday’s results
Bishop Miege 53, Bishop Carroll 43
Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy 15
BV North 66, BV Southwest 41
BV Northwest 60, SM West 41
Liberty 56, Liberty North 48
Oak Park 49, O’Hara 40
Pembroke Hill 63, Van Horn 35
Pittsburg 39, De Soto 34
Plattsburg 49, Lutheran 39
Pleasant Hill 49, Oak Grove 44
SJ Benton 35, Belton 28
Summit Christian 46, Barstow 40
Truman 80, Park Hill South 50
University Academy 39, KC Christian 37
JEFFERSON COUNTY
NORTH TOURNAMENT
ACCHS 38, Cornerstone 37
Perry Lecompton 43, Oskaloosa 32
Jeff. County North 61, Pleasant Ridge 50
Rossville 32, Valley Falls 30
LEBANON TOURNAMENT
LS West 43, Jeff. City Helias 29
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Northland Christian 52, Mid-Buchanan 35
Thursday’s results
Blue Springs South 65, Blue Springs 40
Carl Junction 69, Belton 43
Kearney 43, Winnetonka 39
Lawrence Free State 47, Wichita NW 37
North Kansas City 57, Fort Osage 23
Park Hill 59, Lee’s Summit 57
St. Pius X 51, Notre Dame de Sion 20
William Chrisman 49, Ruskin 28
WASHINGTON TOURNAMENT
Northeast 37, Harmon 21
Southeast 68, Turner 29
University Academy 77, East 61
Washington 56, Bishop Ward 51
WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT
Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25
Spring Hill 55, Piper 49
Saturday’s summaries
ANDERSON COUNTY 38
MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 26
Anderson County: Feuerborn 4, Schmit 2, Scheckel 5, Fritz 11, Ratliff 7, Lyberger 1, Lickteig 8, Porter 0. Totals 14 15-32 38.
Maranatha Christian: Buetner 2, Adcock 6, Prowell 4, Friesen 5, Crowder 4, Eckhart 2, Welch 3. Totals 9 6-15 26.
AC
7
7
11
13
—
38
MARA
9
4
5
8
—
26
Three-point goals: Scheckel; Adcock 2.
BALDWIN 49, SPRING HILL 40
Spring Hill: Goff 10, Delker 8, Lovetinsky 2, Dominick 7, Todd 2, Hitchens 3, Leaton 4, Williams 4. Totals 14 7-14 40.
Baldwin: Lindenmeyer 12, A. Ogle 13, Cawley 9, Kurtz 9, K. Ogle 2, Frost 3, O'Rourke 1. Totals 17 9-18 49.
SH
9
10
11
10
—
40
BALD
8
9
15
17
—
49
Three-point goals: Delker 2, Goff 2, Hitchens; Cawley 2, Lindenmeyer 2, Frost, Kurtz.
GRAIN VALLEY 38
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 34
Grain Valley: Rose 16, Sibert 4, Boehmer 2, Hill 2, Allen 2, Knust 6, Carnahan 6. Totals 15 7-12 38.
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 6, Pearl 3, Schubert 1, Gardner 2, Houston 4, Martinez 8, Dosch 10. Totals 13 7-14 34.
GV
12
10
9
7
—
38
RP
6
10
16
2
—
34
Three-point goals: Rose; Kruse.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 67, SCHLAGLE 59
Schlagle: Lawson 3, Daniels 6, Davis 5, Springsteen 23, Suttirgton 2, Brown 12, Walker 8. Totals 23 6-7 59.
Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 14, Thomas 11, Bishop 3, Kesten 11, Piper 15, Hippe 0, Two-Hearts 13. Totals 24 13-17 67.
SCH
7
12
17
23
—
59
LFS
14
15
16
22
—
67
Three-point goals: Springsteen 7, Davis, Lawson; Lawrence 2, Piper 2, Bishop, Two-Hearts.
LINCOLN PREP 51, SOUTHEAST 42
Lincoln Prep: K. Smith 11, DeShazhar 7, Bradley 3, Lister 2, Doolin 3, Budgetts 13, Sawyer 12. Totals: 17 12-22 51.
Southeast: T. Wilson 2, Gardner 2, J. Wilson 1, Gunnels 25, Bables 12. Totals: 15 12-24 42.
LP
10
7
22
12
—
51
SE
8
13
6
15
—
42
Three-point goals: Budgetts 3, Doolin, Sawyer.
PIPER 53, LANSING 37
Piper: Ford 6, Morrow 19, Banes 2, Leslie 4, Cobbins 8, Vigil 12, Okoye 2. Totals 23 6-8 53.
Lansing: Sommeria 5, Fay 12, Ernzen 3, Long 2, Smith 3, Robinson 8, Mathis 4. Totals 14 5-12 37.
PIPE
16
13
15
9
—
53
LANS
15
14
3
5
—
37
Three-point goals: Vigil; Fay 2, Robinson, Sommeria.
WELLSVILLE 63, LOUISBURG 56
Louisburg: Simpson 20, P. Buffington 15, C. Buffington 8, Lancaster 5, Hankinson 5, Overbay 2, Renner 1, Cain 0, Holtzen 0, Lowry 0. Totals 17 12-20 56.
Wellsville: Aamold 13, Dwyer 12, L. McDaniel 11, See 8, Showalter 8, Patton 6, P. McDaniel 3, Newhouse 2, Coons 0, Kearney 0, McCoy 0. Totals 14 31-46 63.
LOU
2
21
11
22
—
56
WELL
20
14
8
21
—
63
Three-point goals: P. Buffington 3, Simpson 3, Lancaster; Aamold 3, L. McDaniel.
Friday’s summary
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 43
JEFFERSON CITY HELIAS 29
Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 2, Kemp 6, C. Ritchey 0, M. Ritchey 0, Brooks 2, Vertreese 0, Campbell 2, Lovelace 9, Beeler 3, Cunningham 17, Calloway 2. Totals 15 7-15 43.
Jefferson City Helias: Weiberg 10, Rehagen 3, Alexander 5, Niennuesser 2, Ludwig 2, Rockers 5, Schulte 2. Totals 8 11-16 29.
LSW
7
12
11
13
—
43
JCH
2
4
9
14
—
29
Three-point goals: Cunningham 5, Beeler; Alexander, Rehagen.
Wrestling
Bolivar 42, Raymore-Peculiar 25
Staley 33, Bolivar 31
Raymore-Peculiar 32, Staley 30
WARRENSBURG INVITATIONAL
TOURNAMENT
At Warrensburg HS
Teams: 1. Lebanon, 247; 2. Warrensburg, 150; 3. Helias, 135; 4. Smith-Cotton, 120; 5. Oak Park, 97.5; 6. Webster Groves, 83. 5; 7. Summit Christian Academy, 77; 8. Boonville, 61.5; 9. Westminister, 53.5; 10. Winnetonka, 48; 11. Missouri Millitary Academy, 39; 12. Oak Park JV, 30.5; 13. Lebanon JV, 29; 14. Webster Groves JV, 18; 15. Helias JV, 16; 16. Winnetonka JV, 10; 17. Smith-Cotton JV, 9; 18. Columbia Rock Bridge, 8.
106 pounds: Winder, HEL, d. Lewis, LEB, fall 2:49. 113: Wiley, WARR, d. Fisher, LEB, m.d. 9-1. 120: Roark, LEB, d. Salaz, HEL, fall 1:25. 126: Benge, WARR, d. Shields, LEB, dec. 6-1. 132: Chrisitan, LEB, d. Harris, WG, m.d. 18-5. 132B: Warren, WEST, Younkin, OPJV, dec. 7-2. 138: T. Brown, WARR, d. Pomajzl, SC, inj. 0:00. 138B: Pettibone, WG, d. Brinton, SCJV, fall 0:34. 145: Bra. Campbell, SCA, d. Stults, WINN, dec. 5-0. 145B: McFail, SCJV, d. Fuller, WEST, fall 3:17. 152: Lewis, LEB, d. Houk, SC, m.d. 16-7. 160: Perkins, WG, d. Young, SC, dec. 11-10. 160B: Farmer, HEL, d. Imhoff, HELJV, fall 5:55. 170: Shockley, LEB, d. Carley, WARR, m.d. 12-3. 182: Bre. Campbell, SCA, d. D. Brown, WARRS, dec. 9-2. 182B: Berry, LEBJV, d. Jumper, MMA, fall 2:38. 195: Brelsford, OP, d. Simmonds, LEB, fall 0:25. 195B: Meyer, WGJV, Sims, MMA, fall 0:17. 220: Rumbaoa, BOON, d. Cottongin, LEB, fall 5:01. 285: Laster, SC, d. Hoard, LEB, fall 3:55.
WEST PLATTE INVITATIONAL
At West Platte HS
Teams: 1. St. Pius X, 132; 2. West Platte, 116; 3. Pembroke Hill, 110; 4. Platte County JV, 96; 5. Lawson JV, 74; 6. Lone Jack, 68; 7. East, 39; T8. Central, 32; T8. Lawson C, 32; 10. Plattsburg JV, 29; 11. Tina Avalon, 26; 12. Lincoln Prep 23; 13. Hogan Prep 17; T14. St. Pius X, 16; T14. West Platte JV, 16; T16. East JV, 0; T16. Lawson D, 0.
160: Comer, SPX, d. Murari, PH, fall 3:45. 170: Duffy, walkover. 182: Brady, SPX, d. Hubbard, LAWJV, fall 3:58. 195: Miller, SPX, d. Letts, PH, fall 1:53. 220: Leath, LJ, d. Robinson, CENT, fall 1:36. 285: Tharp, WP, d. Veverka, LAWC, fall 3:35.
