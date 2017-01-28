Scores & Stats

January 28, 2017 10:23 PM

High school results - January 28

High schools

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Southeast 85, Lincoln Prep 78

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Championship

Staley 65, Pleasant Hill 51

3rd place: Platte County 60, Grain Valley 53, OT

Friday’s results

Blue Springs 73, Blue Springs South 62, OT

Blue Valley 83, St. James Academy 78

BV North 50, BV Southwest 26

BV West 61, Gardner Edgerton 45

KC Christian 63, University Academy 56

Liberty 49, Liberty North 39

LS West 64, LS North 59

North Kansas City 69, Fort Osage 60

Olathe South 58, Olathe North 28

Park Hill 70, Lee’s Summit 60

Park Hill South 67, Truman 53

Pembroke Hill 65, Northeast 57

Pittsburg 75, De Soto 39

SM East 54, Rockhurst 49

SM South 66, SM West 53

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV Northwest 35

Summit Christian 68, Barstow 60

Washington 79, Ottawa 72

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Marshall 54, Oak Grove 49

Thursday’s results

Center 56, Odessa 45

Lincoln Prep 96, Sumner Academy 80

North Platte 50, Northland Christian 44

O’Hara 68, Cristo Rey 54

HAMILTON INVITATIONAL

Hamilton 72, Lathrop 53

LONE JACK TOURNAMENT

Kingsville vs. Blue Ridge Christian, 6 p.m.

Clinton JV vs. Gain Valley JV, 9 p.m.

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Oak Grove 64, Van Horn 49

Pleasant Hill 50, Grain Valley 29

Staley 68, Platte County 63

Saturday’s summaries

PLATTE COUNTY 60, GRAIN VALLEY 53

Grain Valley: Salisbury 14, Collum 16, Canady 0, Mouubrie 7, Spiegle 7, Quintrell 4. Totals 19 13-21 53.

Platte County: Newsberry 18, Cummings 17, Ragsdale 19, Watts 4, Gammill 2. Totals 20 11-16 60.

GV

11

10

13

13

6

53

PC

4

7

21

15

13

60

Three-point goals: Salisbury 2; Newsberry 5, Ragsdale 4.

SOUTHEAST 85, LINCOLN PREP 78

Lincoln Prep: Reives 31, Weston 5, Washington 8, Pauley 14, Dulley 2, Childress 4, Edison 11, Sheperad 3. Totals: 26 23-35 78.

Southeast: Moore 15, Oliver 5, Wahs 10, Adams 25, Jones 7, Davis 2, Griffin 5, Mayo 8, Early 2, Stafford 2, Kinchen 4. Totals: 28 24-35 85.

LP

17

15

18

28

78

SE

21

14

25

25

85

Three-point goals: Reives 2, Washington; Adams, Mayo, Oliver.

STALEY 65, PLEASANT HILL 51

Staley: Banks 3, Rumbo 13, Pace 3, Robinson 4, Holloway 6, Wilson 2, Bedard 21 Hoth 13. Totals 24 7-14 65.

Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 9, Lawler 5, Campbell 4, Bonnesen 1, Ring 13, Ederer 15, Johnston 4. Totals 20 3-10 51.

STA

23

12

22

8

65

PH

10

15

9

17

51

Three-point goals: Bedard 4, Rumbo 3, Holloway 2, Pace; Ederer 3, Kenyon 3, Lawler, Ring.

Friday’s summary

WASHINGTON 79, OTTAWA 72

Washington: Williams 22, Smith 19, Thomas 13, Henderson 11, Campbell 11, Batie 3. Totals 31 9-21 79.

Ottawa: Carroll 21, Johnson 19, McCullough 15, Bethea 7, Shaffer 6, Diel 2, Bones 2. Totals 29 12-18 72.

WASH

13

14

25

27

79

OTT

18

17

18

19

72

Three-point goals: Williams 6; Carroll, McCullough.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

Lincoln Prep 51, Southeast 42

LAWRENCE FREE STATE

WINTER CLASSIC

5th place: SM South 48, Wichita NW 44

3rd place: Lawrence Free State 67, Schlagle 59

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Championship

Grain Valley 38, Raymore-Peculiar 34

WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT

7th place: Anderson Co. 38, Maranatha 26

5th place: Wellsville 63, Louisburg 56

3rd place: Piper 53, Lansing 37

Champ: Baldwin 49, Spring Hill 40

Friday’s results

Bishop Miege 53, Bishop Carroll 43

Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy 15

BV North 66, BV Southwest 41

BV Northwest 60, SM West 41

Liberty 56, Liberty North 48

Oak Park 49, O’Hara 40

Pembroke Hill 63, Van Horn 35

Pittsburg 39, De Soto 34

Plattsburg 49, Lutheran 39

Pleasant Hill 49, Oak Grove 44

SJ Benton 35, Belton 28

Summit Christian 46, Barstow 40

Truman 80, Park Hill South 50

University Academy 39, KC Christian 37

JEFFERSON COUNTY

NORTH TOURNAMENT

ACCHS 38, Cornerstone 37

Perry Lecompton 43, Oskaloosa 32

Jeff. County North 61, Pleasant Ridge 50

Rossville 32, Valley Falls 30

LEBANON TOURNAMENT

LS West 43, Jeff. City Helias 29

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

Northland Christian 52, Mid-Buchanan 35

Thursday’s results

Blue Springs South 65, Blue Springs 40

Carl Junction 69, Belton 43

Kearney 43, Winnetonka 39

Lawrence Free State 47, Wichita NW 37

North Kansas City 57, Fort Osage 23

Park Hill 59, Lee’s Summit 57

St. Pius X 51, Notre Dame de Sion 20

William Chrisman 49, Ruskin 28

WASHINGTON TOURNAMENT

Northeast 37, Harmon 21

Southeast 68, Turner 29

University Academy 77, East 61

Washington 56, Bishop Ward 51

WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT

Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25

Spring Hill 55, Piper 49

Saturday’s summaries

ANDERSON COUNTY 38

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 26

Anderson County: Feuerborn 4, Schmit 2, Scheckel 5, Fritz 11, Ratliff 7, Lyberger 1, Lickteig 8, Porter 0. Totals 14 15-32 38.

Maranatha Christian: Buetner 2, Adcock 6, Prowell 4, Friesen 5, Crowder 4, Eckhart 2, Welch 3. Totals 9 6-15 26.

AC

7

7

11

13

38

MARA

9

4

5

8

26

Three-point goals: Scheckel; Adcock 2.

BALDWIN 49, SPRING HILL 40

Spring Hill: Goff 10, Delker 8, Lovetinsky 2, Dominick 7, Todd 2, Hitchens 3, Leaton 4, Williams 4. Totals 14 7-14 40.

Baldwin: Lindenmeyer 12, A. Ogle 13, Cawley 9, Kurtz 9, K. Ogle 2, Frost 3, O'Rourke 1. Totals 17 9-18 49.

SH

9

10

11

10

40

BALD

8

9

15

17

49

Three-point goals: Delker 2, Goff 2, Hitchens; Cawley 2, Lindenmeyer 2, Frost, Kurtz.

GRAIN VALLEY 38

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 34

Grain Valley: Rose 16, Sibert 4, Boehmer 2, Hill 2, Allen 2, Knust 6, Carnahan 6. Totals 15 7-12 38.

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 6, Pearl 3, Schubert 1, Gardner 2, Houston 4, Martinez 8, Dosch 10. Totals 13 7-14 34.

GV

12

10

9

7

38

RP

6

10

16

2

34

Three-point goals: Rose; Kruse.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 67, SCHLAGLE 59

Schlagle: Lawson 3, Daniels 6, Davis 5, Springsteen 23, Suttirgton 2, Brown 12, Walker 8. Totals 23 6-7 59.

Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 14, Thomas 11, Bishop 3, Kesten 11, Piper 15, Hippe 0, Two-Hearts 13. Totals 24 13-17 67.

SCH

7

12

17

23

59

LFS

14

15

16

22

67

Three-point goals: Springsteen 7, Davis, Lawson; Lawrence 2, Piper 2, Bishop, Two-Hearts.

LINCOLN PREP 51, SOUTHEAST 42

Lincoln Prep: K. Smith 11, DeShazhar 7, Bradley 3, Lister 2, Doolin 3, Budgetts 13, Sawyer 12. Totals: 17 12-22 51.

Southeast: T. Wilson 2, Gardner 2, J. Wilson 1, Gunnels 25, Bables 12. Totals: 15 12-24 42.

LP

10

7

22

12

51

SE

8

13

6

15

42

Three-point goals: Budgetts 3, Doolin, Sawyer.

PIPER 53, LANSING 37

Piper: Ford 6, Morrow 19, Banes 2, Leslie 4, Cobbins 8, Vigil 12, Okoye 2. Totals 23 6-8 53.

Lansing: Sommeria 5, Fay 12, Ernzen 3, Long 2, Smith 3, Robinson 8, Mathis 4. Totals 14 5-12 37.

PIPE

16

13

15

9

53

LANS

15

14

3

5

37

Three-point goals: Vigil; Fay 2, Robinson, Sommeria.

WELLSVILLE 63, LOUISBURG 56

Louisburg: Simpson 20, P. Buffington 15, C. Buffington 8, Lancaster 5, Hankinson 5, Overbay 2, Renner 1, Cain 0, Holtzen 0, Lowry 0. Totals 17 12-20 56.

Wellsville: Aamold 13, Dwyer 12, L. McDaniel 11, See 8, Showalter 8, Patton 6, P. McDaniel 3, Newhouse 2, Coons 0, Kearney 0, McCoy 0. Totals 14 31-46 63.

LOU

2

21

11

22

56

WELL

20

14

8

21

63

Three-point goals: P. Buffington 3, Simpson 3, Lancaster; Aamold 3, L. McDaniel.

Friday’s summary

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 43

JEFFERSON CITY HELIAS 29

Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 2, Kemp 6, C. Ritchey 0, M. Ritchey 0, Brooks 2, Vertreese 0, Campbell 2, Lovelace 9, Beeler 3, Cunningham 17, Calloway 2. Totals 15 7-15 43.

Jefferson City Helias: Weiberg 10, Rehagen 3, Alexander 5, Niennuesser 2, Ludwig 2, Rockers 5, Schulte 2. Totals 8 11-16 29.

LSW

7

12

11

13

43

JCH

2

4

9

14

29

Three-point goals: Cunningham 5, Beeler; Alexander, Rehagen.

Wrestling

Bolivar 42, Raymore-Peculiar 25

Staley 33, Bolivar 31

Raymore-Peculiar 32, Staley 30

WARRENSBURG INVITATIONAL

TOURNAMENT

At Warrensburg HS

Teams: 1. Lebanon, 247; 2. Warrensburg, 150; 3. Helias, 135; 4. Smith-Cotton, 120; 5. Oak Park, 97.5; 6. Webster Groves, 83. 5; 7. Summit Christian Academy, 77; 8. Boonville, 61.5; 9. Westminister, 53.5; 10. Winnetonka, 48; 11. Missouri Millitary Academy, 39; 12. Oak Park JV, 30.5; 13. Lebanon JV, 29; 14. Webster Groves JV, 18; 15. Helias JV, 16; 16. Winnetonka JV, 10; 17. Smith-Cotton JV, 9; 18. Columbia Rock Bridge, 8.

106 pounds: Winder, HEL, d. Lewis, LEB, fall 2:49. 113: Wiley, WARR, d. Fisher, LEB, m.d. 9-1. 120: Roark, LEB, d. Salaz, HEL, fall 1:25. 126: Benge, WARR, d. Shields, LEB, dec. 6-1. 132: Chrisitan, LEB, d. Harris, WG, m.d. 18-5. 132B: Warren, WEST, Younkin, OPJV, dec. 7-2. 138: T. Brown, WARR, d. Pomajzl, SC, inj. 0:00. 138B: Pettibone, WG, d. Brinton, SCJV, fall 0:34. 145: Bra. Campbell, SCA, d. Stults, WINN, dec. 5-0. 145B: McFail, SCJV, d. Fuller, WEST, fall 3:17. 152: Lewis, LEB, d. Houk, SC, m.d. 16-7. 160: Perkins, WG, d. Young, SC, dec. 11-10. 160B: Farmer, HEL, d. Imhoff, HELJV, fall 5:55. 170: Shockley, LEB, d. Carley, WARR, m.d. 12-3. 182: Bre. Campbell, SCA, d. D. Brown, WARRS, dec. 9-2. 182B: Berry, LEBJV, d. Jumper, MMA, fall 2:38. 195: Brelsford, OP, d. Simmonds, LEB, fall 0:25. 195B: Meyer, WGJV, Sims, MMA, fall 0:17. 220: Rumbaoa, BOON, d. Cottongin, LEB, fall 5:01. 285: Laster, SC, d. Hoard, LEB, fall 3:55.

WEST PLATTE INVITATIONAL

At West Platte HS

Teams: 1. St. Pius X, 132; 2. West Platte, 116; 3. Pembroke Hill, 110; 4. Platte County JV, 96; 5. Lawson JV, 74; 6. Lone Jack, 68; 7. East, 39; T8. Central, 32; T8. Lawson C, 32; 10. Plattsburg JV, 29; 11. Tina Avalon, 26; 12. Lincoln Prep 23; 13. Hogan Prep 17; T14. St. Pius X, 16; T14. West Platte JV, 16; T16. East JV, 0; T16. Lawson D, 0.

106 pounds: Winder, HEL, d. Lewis, LEB, fall 2:49. 113: Wiley, WARR, d. Fisher, LEB, m.d. 9-1. 120: Roark, LEB, d. Salaz, HEL, fall 1:25. 126: Benge, WARR, d. Shields, LEB, dec. 6-1. 132: Chrisitan, LEB, d. Harris, WG, m.d. 18-5. 132B: Warren, WEST, Younkin, OPJV, dec. 7-2. 138: T. Brown, WARR, d. Pomajzl, SC, inj. 0:00. 138B: Pettibone, WG, d. Brinton, SCJV, fall 0:34. 145: Bra. Campbell, SCA, d. Stults, WINN, dec. 5-0. 145B: McFail, SCJV, d. Fuller, WEST, fall 3:17. 152: Lewis, LEB, d. Houk, SC, m.d. 16-7. 160: Perkins, WG, d. Young, SC, dec. 11-10. 160B: Farmer, HEL, d. Imhoff, HELJV, fall 5:55. 170: Shockley, LEB, d. Carley, WARR, m.d. 12-3. 182: Bre. Campbell, SCA, d. D. Brown, WARR, dec. 9-2. 182B: Berry, LEBJV, d. Jumper, MMA, fall 2:38. 195: Brelsford, OP, d. Simmonds, LEB, fall 0:25. 195B: Meyer, WGJV, Sims, MMA, fall 0:17. 220: Rumbaoa, BOON, d. Cottongin, LEB, fall 5:01. 285: Laster, SC, d. Hoard, LEB, fall 3:55. 160: Comer, SPX, d. Murari, PH, fall 3:45. 170: Duffy, walkover. 182: Brady, SPX, d. Hubbard, LAWJV, fall 3:58. 195: Miller, SPX, d. Letts, PH, fall 1:53. 220: Leath, LJ, d. Robinson, CENT, fall 1:36. 285: Tharp, WP, d. Veverka, LAWC, fall 3:35.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

View more video

Sports Videos