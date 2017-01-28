Kansas men’s basketball summary - January 28

No. 2 KANSAS 79
No. 4 KENTUCKY 73
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
27
6-6
1-1
5
0
5
13
Graham
36
4-11
2-2
7
1
2
12
Jackson
39
9-17
0-2
10
3
1
20
Mason
37
9-18
2-5
3
4
0
21
Mykhailiuk
28
2-6
4-6
2
1
2
8
Vick
17
1-4
0-0
3
0
1
2
Coleby
10
1-1
1-2
1
0
4
3
Lightfoot
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
32-64
10-18
32
9
15
79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .556. Three-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Jackson 2-5, Graham 2-7, Mason 1-4, Vick 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lightfoot, Lucas). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 5, Mason 4, Jackson 2, Lightfoot). Steals: 9 (Jackson 2, Mason 2, Vick 2, Coleby, Graham, Lucas). Technical Fouls: None.
Kentucky
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adebayo
37
3-7
4-10
8
3
4
10
Gabriel
14
0-3
0-0
2
0
1
0
Briscoe
26
4-9
3-4
8
6
3
12
Fox
38
5-12
0-0
2
2
3
10
Monk
39
6-13
4-5
4
2
2
18
Willis
25
6-7
1-2
6
0
1
18
Hawkins
17
2-4
1-1
4
1
1
5
Humphries
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
Totals
200
26-55
13-22
34
14
17
73
Percentages: FG .473, FT .591. Three-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Willis 5-6, Monk 2-6, Briscoe 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Fox 0-2, Gabriel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 17 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Willis 2, Adebayo, Humphries). Turnovers: 17 (Fox 5, Adebayo 4, Briscoe 3, Monk 2, Gabriel, Humphries, Willis). Steals: 5 (Adebayo 2, Fox 2, Gabriel). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Kentucky 32-27. Attendance: 24,418.
