Scores & Stats

January 28, 2017 7:53 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary - January 28

No. 2 KANSAS 79

No. 4 KENTUCKY 73

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

27

6-6

1-1

5

0

5

13

Graham

36

4-11

2-2

7

1

2

12

Jackson

39

9-17

0-2

10

3

1

20

Mason

37

9-18

2-5

3

4

0

21

Mykhailiuk

28

2-6

4-6

2

1

2

8

Vick

17

1-4

0-0

3

0

1

2

Coleby

10

1-1

1-2

1

0

4

3

Lightfoot

4

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

32-64

10-18

32

9

15

79

Percentages: FG .500, FT .556. Three-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Jackson 2-5, Graham 2-7, Mason 1-4, Vick 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lightfoot, Lucas). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 5, Mason 4, Jackson 2, Lightfoot). Steals: 9 (Jackson 2, Mason 2, Vick 2, Coleby, Graham, Lucas). Technical Fouls: None.

Kentucky

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adebayo

37

3-7

4-10

8

3

4

10

Gabriel

14

0-3

0-0

2

0

1

0

Briscoe

26

4-9

3-4

8

6

3

12

Fox

38

5-12

0-0

2

2

3

10

Monk

39

6-13

4-5

4

2

2

18

Willis

25

6-7

1-2

6

0

1

18

Hawkins

17

2-4

1-1

4

1

1

5

Humphries

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

2

0

Totals

200

26-55

13-22

34

14

17

73

Percentages: FG .473, FT .591. Three-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Willis 5-6, Monk 2-6, Briscoe 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Fox 0-2, Gabriel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 17 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Willis 2, Adebayo, Humphries). Turnovers: 17 (Fox 5, Adebayo 4, Briscoe 3, Monk 2, Gabriel, Humphries, Willis). Steals: 5 (Adebayo 2, Fox 2, Gabriel). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Kentucky 32-27. Attendance: 24,418.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Is being a dad or a baseball player better? Royals answer questions at FanFest

View more video

Sports Videos