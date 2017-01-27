ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - January 27

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
26
15
2
2
56
161
126
Colorado
25
14
1
3
54
151
132
x Idaho
24
13
3
2
53
145
134
x Alaska
22
12
1
4
49
133
124
Missouri
17
18
2
5
41
133
148
Utah
18
20
3
1
40
131
147
Rapid City
14
19
7
0
35
123
142
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday’s results
Missouri 4, Cincinnati 2
Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1
Reading 5, Adirondack 1
Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Fort Wayne 3, Elmira 2
Norfolk 6, Manchester 5
Greenville 8, Atlanta 3
Wheeling 5, Quad City 2
Indy 2, Rapid City 0
Tulsa 4, Utah 2
Colorado 8, Wichita 2
Idaho at Alaska, late
Saturday’s games
Cincinnati at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Reading, 6 p.m.
Elmia at Adirondack, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 6:15 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 6:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday’s results
Orlando 4, Allen 3, OT
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Friday’s summary
MAVERICKS 4
CYCLONES 2
Cincinnati
0
0
2
—
2
Missouri
2
0
2
—
4
First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 15 (Scheid, Verhaeghe), 17:46. 2, Missouri, Fox 16 (Verhaeghe, Carzo), 19:23 (PP). Second Period: No Scoring. Third Period: 3, Missouri, Finn 4 (Nowick, Tansey), 0:58 (PP). 4, Missouri, Robertson 1 (Schempp, Doty), 8:59. 5, Cincinnati, Mulvey 7 (Atwal, Dalrymple), 11:03 (PP). 6, Cincinnati, Knodel 5 (Huard), 16:48 (PP). Shots on Goal: Cincinnati 29, Missouri 24. Power-plays: Cincinnati 2-7, Missouri 2-5. Saves: Houser, Cincinnati, 20; McAdam, Missouri, 27. Att: 5,486.
