January 27, 2017 10:57 PM

ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - January 27

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

26

15

2

2

56

161

126

Colorado

25

14

1

3

54

151

132

x Idaho

24

13

3

2

53

145

134

x Alaska

22

12

1

4

49

133

124

Missouri

17

18

2

5

41

133

148

Utah

18

20

3

1

40

131

147

Rapid City

14

19

7

0

35

123

142

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s results

Missouri 4, Cincinnati 2

Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Fort Wayne 3, Elmira 2

Norfolk 6, Manchester 5

Greenville 8, Atlanta 3

Wheeling 5, Quad City 2

Indy 2, Rapid City 0

Tulsa 4, Utah 2

Colorado 8, Wichita 2

Idaho at Alaska, late

Saturday’s games

Cincinnati at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Reading, 6 p.m.

Elmia at Adirondack, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 6:15 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 6:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Orlando 4, Allen 3, OT

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Friday’s summary

MAVERICKS 4

CYCLONES 2

Cincinnati

0

0

2

2

Missouri

2

0

2

4

First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 15 (Scheid, Verhaeghe), 17:46. 2, Missouri, Fox 16 (Verhaeghe, Carzo), 19:23 (PP). Second Period: No Scoring. Third Period: 3, Missouri, Finn 4 (Nowick, Tansey), 0:58 (PP). 4, Missouri, Robertson 1 (Schempp, Doty), 8:59. 5, Cincinnati, Mulvey 7 (Atwal, Dalrymple), 11:03 (PP). 6, Cincinnati, Knodel 5 (Huard), 16:48 (PP). Shots on Goal: Cincinnati 29, Missouri 24. Power-plays: Cincinnati 2-7, Missouri 2-5. Saves: Houser, Cincinnati, 20; McAdam, Missouri, 27. Att: 5,486.

Scores & Stats

