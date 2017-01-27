ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - January 27

1:08 Missouri Right to Life holds annual prayer vigil Pause

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:03 See and experience Pompeii in new Union Station exhibit

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

1:11 Scottish Rite Temple time capsule opened

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

2:07 Long-awaited mental health crisis center opens Monday