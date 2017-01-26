Scores & Stats

January 26, 2017 10:44 PM

High school results - January 26

High schools

Boys basketball

Thursday’s results

Center 56, Odessa 45

O’Hara 68, Cristo Rey 54

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Oak Grove 64, Van Horn 49

Pleasant Hill 50, Grain Valley 29

Staley 68, Platte County 63

Friday’s games

Barstow at Summit Christian

Bishop Ward at Tonganoxie

Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

BV Northwest at St. Thomas Aquinas

BV Southwest at BV North

Fort Osage at North Kansas City

Gardner Edgerton at BV West

Grandview at Raytown South

Heritage Christian at Maur Hill

KC Christian at University Academy

Labette County at Basehor-Linwood

Lansing at Mill Valley

Leavenworth at St. Joseph Lafayette

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill

LS West at LS North

Liberty at Liberty North

Lutheran at Plattsburg

Olathe Northwest at Topeka West

Orrick at Hardin Central

Park Hill South at Truman

Pittsburg at De Soto

Raytown at St. Joseph Central

SM East at Rockhurst

SM Northwest at Turner

SM West at SM South

Spring Hill at Louisburg

St. James Academy at Blue Valley

Warrensburg at St. Pius X

Washington at Ottawa

William Chrisman at Kearney

Wyandotte at Schlagle

Wednesday’s results

Bishop Miege 70, Mill Valley 41

BV North 42, Olathe North 32

Grandview 56, Center 46

Kearney 49, Oak Park 39

Lawrence 67, Olathe East 50

Park Hill 76, Blue Springs South 63

SM South 61, SM Northwest 53

St. James Academy 61, BV Southwest 35

Thursday’s summaries

CENTER 56, ODESSA 45

Center: E. Smith 4, Thomas 14, Ryan 11, D. Wilson 1, J. Wilson 5, Washington 14, Goodwin 2, C. Smith 3, Pulce 2. Totals 19 15-24 56.

Odessa: Bennett 10, Neville 3, Fox 3, J. Asher 2, Ehlert 4, Garrison 6, Moore 17. Totals 12 20-28 45.

CEN

22

7

14

13

56

ODE

12

14

7

12

45

Three-point goals: Ryan, C. Smith, Thomas; Fox.

O’HARA 68, CRISTO REY 54

Cristo Rey: Lewis 5, Mason 3, Moore 3, Gaines 19, Hurt 7, Bailey 15, Wooten 2. Totals: 20 9-11 54.

O’Hara: McFeders 0, Johnson 0, Leverett 3, McDaniel 22, Vaehle 6, Jones 2, Bush 12, Mgbemena 18, Palacious 5. Totals: 26 9-14 68.

REY

14

10

15

15

54

OHA

12

21

12

23

68

Three-point goals: Bailey 2, Lewis, Mason, Moore; McDaniel 2, Bush 2, Vaehle 2, Palacious.

OAK GROVE 64, VAN HORN 59

Van Horn: Marrero 5, Bake 8, Thornton 6, Weeks 5, Seddens 15, Crocker 9, Wilson 6, Barchert 4. Totals 22 11-18 59.

Oak Grove: Jones 5, Althaus 33, Pfeifer 13, Blansit 4, Wycoff 5, Cain 2, Richardson 4. Totals 17 22-29 64.

VH

16

16

11

16

59

OG

10

15

20

19

64

Three-point goals: Crocker 3, Bake, Marrero, Weeks; Althaus 4, Pfeifer 3, Wycoff.

PLEASANT HILL 50, GRAIN VALLEY 29

Pleasant Hill: Campbell 14, Bonneger 5, Ring 8, Ederer 23. Totals 14 18-23 50.

Grain Valley: Salisbury 2, Collum 14, MacOubrie 6, Speigle 2, Meredith 3, Quintrell 2. Totals 13 3-8 29.

PH

13

10

13

14

50

GV

6

14

2

7

29

Three-point goals: Ederer 4.

STALEY 68, PLATTE COUNTY 63

Platte County: Newberry 18, Post 2, Cummings 16, Ragsdale 20, Watts 7. Totals 22 13-21 63.

Staley: Banks 4, Rumbo 17, Robinson 3, Holloway 8, Bedard 8, Hoth 14, Proffitt 14. Totals 24 13-20 68.

PC

15

13

18

17

63

STA

8

18

17

25

68

Three-point goals: Ragsdale 3, Newberry 2, Cummings; Rumbo 3, Bedard 2, Holloway 2.

Girls basketball

Thursday’s results

Blue Springs South 65, Blue Springs 40

Kearney 43, Winnetonka 39

North Kansas City 57, Fort Osage 23

Park Hill 59, Lee’s Summit 57

St. Pius X 51, Notre Dame de Sion 20

William Chrisman 49, Ruskin 28

WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT

Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25

Friday’s games

Barstow at Summit Christian

Bishop Ward at Tonganoxie

BV Southwest at BV North

Heritage Christian at Maur Hill

KC Christian at University Academy

Labette County at Basehor-Linwood

Lansing at Mill Valley

Leavenworth at St. Joseph Lafayette

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill

LS West at LS North

Liberty at Liberty North

Orrick at Hardin Central

Park Hill South at Truman

Pittsburg at De Soto

Raytown at St. Joseph Central

SM East at Rockhurst

SM Northwest at Turner

SM West at SM South

Spring Hill at Louisburg

St. James Academy at Blue Valley

JEFFERSON COUNTY

NORTH TOURNAMENT

Cornerstone vs. ACCHS, 6 p.m.

Oskaloosa vs. Perry Lecompton, 6 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge vs. Jeff. County North, 7:30 p.m.

Rossville vs. Valley Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

Jefferson 47, Northland Christian 43

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Grain Valley 44, Oak Grove 37

Raymore-Peculiar 44, O’Hara 32

WASHINGTON TOURNAMENT

At Washington

East 50, Harmon 15

Southeast 75, Bishop Ward 53

Turner 60, Washington 48

Thursday’s summaries

KEARNEY 43, WINNETONKA 39

Kearney: Couch 2, Yakle 3, Burkemper 3, Weakley 2, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 31. Totals: 18 7-9 43.

Winnetonka: Davis 7, Thomas 10, Egeland 4, Orr 4, Owens 8, Williams 6. Totals: 12 10-14 39.

KEAR

10

10

9

14

43

WINN

15

1

14

9

39

Three-point goals: Owens 2, Thomas 2, Williams.

LOUISBURG 63, ANDERSON COUNTY 25

Louisburg: Simpson 16, Hankinson 11, Lancaster 10, C. Buffington 8, P. Buffington 6, Cain 5, Quinn 3, Holtzen 2, Lowry 2, Overbay 0, Renner 0, Reece 0. Totals 22 7-13 63.

Anderson County: Fritz 12, Lickteig 6, Scheckel 5, Ratliff 2, Feuerbarn 0, Schmit 0, Spring 0, Lickteig 0, A. Fritz 0, Lybarger 0, Porter 0. Totals 5 15-26 25.

LOU

17

22

15

9

63

AC

4

8

7

6

25

Three-point goals: Simpson 5, Hankinson 3, P. Buffington 2, Lancaster 2, C. Buffington, Quinn.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 57

FORT OSAGE 23

Fort Osage: Preyor 0, Young 5, Buntin 0, Boone 2, Miller 3, Fenner 4, Simer 0, Monday 3, Sage 4, Chase 0, Huber 0, Harris 2. Totals: 8 6-8 23.

North Kansas City: Turner 13, Prater 20, Kelsey 0, Boyland 7, R. McCullough 0, Conner 2, Calloway 9, Weeks 4, Lee 2, L. McCullough 0, Tate 0. Totals: 24 5-11 57.

FO

6

5

5

7

23

NKC

19

14

19

5

57

Three-point goals: Young; Turner 3, Calloway.

PARK HILL 59, LEE’S SUMMIT 57

Lee’s Summit: Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Johnson 3, Burch 7, Elston 22, Lock 20, Conn 5, May 0, Benton 0. Totals 19 13-18 57.

Park Hill: Hopkins 17, Walls 1, Reed 6, Winebrenner 6, Berger 17, Shelby 9, Smith 3. Totals 23 10-21 59.

LS

8

15

14

20

57

PH

10

21

13

15

59

Three-point goals: Elston 4, Johnson, Lock; Berger 3.

ST. PIUS X 51, NOTRE DAME DE SION 20

St. Pius X: Mossorici 14, Shipp 18, Denzer 10, Simone 0, Ervic 6, Malott 2, Chirpich 1. Totals 18 13-17 51.

Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 2, Dercher 3, Allen 3, Adams 2, Uhde 8, Wagner 2. Totals 7 2-4 20.

SPX

19

15

13

4

51

NDS

1

5

8

6

20

Three-point goals: Denzer, Mossorici; Allen, Uhde.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 49, RUSKIN 28

Ruskin: Love 3, White 2, McCray 7, P. Brown 10, A. Brown 4, Walton 2. Totals: 8 12-21 28.

William Chrisman: Atagi 4, Adreal Bell 2, Adreon Bell 0, Lopez 7, Burns 18 Nauer 4, Erickson 9, David 5. Totals: 21 5-10 49.

RUSK

4

2

12

10

28

WC

17

12

15

5

49

Three-point goals: Burns 2.

Wednesday’s summaries

EAST 50, HARMON 15

Harmon: Watson 5, Carson 6, Abeyta 2, Ramirez 2, C. Rodriquez 0, T. Rodriquez 0. Totals 6 1-7 15.

East: Whiteside 2, Evans 3, Eng 3, Alexander 5, Wiggins 16, Vo 15, Lucus 2, Banks 0. Totals 18 4-14 50.

HARM

0

6

7

2

15

EAST

22

5

13

10

50

Three-point goals: Carson 2; Vo 3, Wiggins 3, Whiteside 2, Eng, Evans.

SOUTHEAST 75, BISHOP WARD 53

Bishop Ward: Tapaia 4, Lopez 11, Sadrakula 4, Wavy 13, Gonzalez 4, Jones 2, Rodriguez 2, Castaneda 2, Hally 11. Totals 19 10-17 53.

Southeast: T. Wilson 2, J. Wilson 19, Garner 7, Hoskin 1, Jefferson 4, Gunnels 23, Watson 2, Bables 17. Totals 29 11-18 75.

BW

11

17

19

6

53

SE

24

20

17

14

75

Three-point goals: Hally 2, Lopez, Tapaia, Wavy; J. Wilson 5, Garner.

TURNER 60, WASHINGTON 48

Turner: Quinto 11, Ayala 23 Johnson 7, Torres 3, Berry 4, Haygood 12, C. Joly 0, T. Joly 0. Totals 17 26-42 60.

Washington: Sykes 6, Todd 7, Gibson 8, Freeman 10, Jones 2, Doran 15, Oliver 0. Totals 18 12-33 48.

TURN

7

11

10

32

60

WASH

11

12

8

17

48

Three-point goals: None.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

BOYS

1. Topeka West, 2,506; 2. Olathe East, 2,470; 3. Lawrence, 2,273; 4. Olathe North, 2,262. High series: Freed, TW, 713. At Olathe Lanes East.

1. Shawnee Mission North, 2,356; 2. Gardner Edgerton, 2,273; 3. Olathe South, 2,228; 4. Turner, 2,156. High series: Wunderlin, SMN, 651. At Mission Bowl.

GIRLS

1. Lawrence, 2,327; 2. Olathe North, 2,154; 3. Olathe East, 2,002; 4. Topeka West, 1,794. High series: Vann, LAW, 638. At Olathe Lanes East.

1. Shawnee Mission North, 1,859; 2. Olathe South, 1,854; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 1,790; 4. Turner, 1,591. High series: Wojtas, GE, 561. At Mission Bowl.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

De Soto 40, Topeka Highland Park 39

Central 30, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 24

Fort Osage 61, Lee’s Summit 12

Pembroke Hill 35, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 12

Pembroke Hill 48, Central 18

Shawnee Heights 57, SM Northwest 24

