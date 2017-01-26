High school results - January 26

High schools
Boys basketball
Thursday’s results
Center 56, Odessa 45
O’Hara 68, Cristo Rey 54
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Oak Grove 64, Van Horn 49
Pleasant Hill 50, Grain Valley 29
Staley 68, Platte County 63
Friday’s games
Barstow at Summit Christian
Bishop Ward at Tonganoxie
Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
BV Northwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
BV Southwest at BV North
Fort Osage at North Kansas City
Gardner Edgerton at BV West
Grandview at Raytown South
Heritage Christian at Maur Hill
KC Christian at University Academy
Labette County at Basehor-Linwood
Lansing at Mill Valley
Leavenworth at St. Joseph Lafayette
Lee’s Summit at Park Hill
LS West at LS North
Liberty at Liberty North
Lutheran at Plattsburg
Olathe Northwest at Topeka West
Orrick at Hardin Central
Park Hill South at Truman
Pittsburg at De Soto
Raytown at St. Joseph Central
SM East at Rockhurst
SM Northwest at Turner
SM West at SM South
Spring Hill at Louisburg
St. James Academy at Blue Valley
Warrensburg at St. Pius X
Washington at Ottawa
William Chrisman at Kearney
Wyandotte at Schlagle
Wednesday’s results
Bishop Miege 70, Mill Valley 41
BV North 42, Olathe North 32
Grandview 56, Center 46
Kearney 49, Oak Park 39
Lawrence 67, Olathe East 50
Park Hill 76, Blue Springs South 63
SM South 61, SM Northwest 53
St. James Academy 61, BV Southwest 35
Thursday’s summaries
CENTER 56, ODESSA 45
Center: E. Smith 4, Thomas 14, Ryan 11, D. Wilson 1, J. Wilson 5, Washington 14, Goodwin 2, C. Smith 3, Pulce 2. Totals 19 15-24 56.
Odessa: Bennett 10, Neville 3, Fox 3, J. Asher 2, Ehlert 4, Garrison 6, Moore 17. Totals 12 20-28 45.
CEN
22
7
14
13
—
56
ODE
12
14
7
12
—
45
Three-point goals: Ryan, C. Smith, Thomas; Fox.
O’HARA 68, CRISTO REY 54
Cristo Rey: Lewis 5, Mason 3, Moore 3, Gaines 19, Hurt 7, Bailey 15, Wooten 2. Totals: 20 9-11 54.
O’Hara: McFeders 0, Johnson 0, Leverett 3, McDaniel 22, Vaehle 6, Jones 2, Bush 12, Mgbemena 18, Palacious 5. Totals: 26 9-14 68.
REY
14
10
15
15
—
54
OHA
12
21
12
23
—
68
Three-point goals: Bailey 2, Lewis, Mason, Moore; McDaniel 2, Bush 2, Vaehle 2, Palacious.
OAK GROVE 64, VAN HORN 59
Van Horn: Marrero 5, Bake 8, Thornton 6, Weeks 5, Seddens 15, Crocker 9, Wilson 6, Barchert 4. Totals 22 11-18 59.
Oak Grove: Jones 5, Althaus 33, Pfeifer 13, Blansit 4, Wycoff 5, Cain 2, Richardson 4. Totals 17 22-29 64.
VH
16
16
11
16
—
59
OG
10
15
20
19
—
64
Three-point goals: Crocker 3, Bake, Marrero, Weeks; Althaus 4, Pfeifer 3, Wycoff.
PLEASANT HILL 50, GRAIN VALLEY 29
Pleasant Hill: Campbell 14, Bonneger 5, Ring 8, Ederer 23. Totals 14 18-23 50.
Grain Valley: Salisbury 2, Collum 14, MacOubrie 6, Speigle 2, Meredith 3, Quintrell 2. Totals 13 3-8 29.
PH
13
10
13
14
—
50
GV
6
14
2
7
—
29
Three-point goals: Ederer 4.
STALEY 68, PLATTE COUNTY 63
Platte County: Newberry 18, Post 2, Cummings 16, Ragsdale 20, Watts 7. Totals 22 13-21 63.
Staley: Banks 4, Rumbo 17, Robinson 3, Holloway 8, Bedard 8, Hoth 14, Proffitt 14. Totals 24 13-20 68.
PC
15
13
18
17
—
63
STA
8
18
17
25
—
68
Three-point goals: Ragsdale 3, Newberry 2, Cummings; Rumbo 3, Bedard 2, Holloway 2.
Girls basketball
Thursday’s results
Blue Springs South 65, Blue Springs 40
Kearney 43, Winnetonka 39
North Kansas City 57, Fort Osage 23
Park Hill 59, Lee’s Summit 57
St. Pius X 51, Notre Dame de Sion 20
William Chrisman 49, Ruskin 28
WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT
Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25
Friday’s games
Barstow at Summit Christian
Bishop Ward at Tonganoxie
BV Southwest at BV North
Heritage Christian at Maur Hill
KC Christian at University Academy
Labette County at Basehor-Linwood
Lansing at Mill Valley
Leavenworth at St. Joseph Lafayette
Lee’s Summit at Park Hill
LS West at LS North
Liberty at Liberty North
Orrick at Hardin Central
Park Hill South at Truman
Pittsburg at De Soto
Raytown at St. Joseph Central
SM East at Rockhurst
SM Northwest at Turner
SM West at SM South
Spring Hill at Louisburg
St. James Academy at Blue Valley
JEFFERSON COUNTY
NORTH TOURNAMENT
Cornerstone vs. ACCHS, 6 p.m.
Oskaloosa vs. Perry Lecompton, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Ridge vs. Jeff. County North, 7:30 p.m.
Rossville vs. Valley Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s results
Jefferson 47, Northland Christian 43
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Grain Valley 44, Oak Grove 37
Raymore-Peculiar 44, O’Hara 32
WASHINGTON TOURNAMENT
At Washington
East 50, Harmon 15
Southeast 75, Bishop Ward 53
Turner 60, Washington 48
Thursday’s summaries
KEARNEY 43, WINNETONKA 39
Kearney: Couch 2, Yakle 3, Burkemper 3, Weakley 2, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 31. Totals: 18 7-9 43.
Winnetonka: Davis 7, Thomas 10, Egeland 4, Orr 4, Owens 8, Williams 6. Totals: 12 10-14 39.
KEAR
10
10
9
14
—
43
WINN
15
1
14
9
—
39
Three-point goals: Owens 2, Thomas 2, Williams.
LOUISBURG 63, ANDERSON COUNTY 25
Louisburg: Simpson 16, Hankinson 11, Lancaster 10, C. Buffington 8, P. Buffington 6, Cain 5, Quinn 3, Holtzen 2, Lowry 2, Overbay 0, Renner 0, Reece 0. Totals 22 7-13 63.
Anderson County: Fritz 12, Lickteig 6, Scheckel 5, Ratliff 2, Feuerbarn 0, Schmit 0, Spring 0, Lickteig 0, A. Fritz 0, Lybarger 0, Porter 0. Totals 5 15-26 25.
LOU
17
22
15
9
—
63
AC
4
8
7
6
—
25
Three-point goals: Simpson 5, Hankinson 3, P. Buffington 2, Lancaster 2, C. Buffington, Quinn.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 57
FORT OSAGE 23
Fort Osage: Preyor 0, Young 5, Buntin 0, Boone 2, Miller 3, Fenner 4, Simer 0, Monday 3, Sage 4, Chase 0, Huber 0, Harris 2. Totals: 8 6-8 23.
North Kansas City: Turner 13, Prater 20, Kelsey 0, Boyland 7, R. McCullough 0, Conner 2, Calloway 9, Weeks 4, Lee 2, L. McCullough 0, Tate 0. Totals: 24 5-11 57.
FO
6
5
5
7
—
23
NKC
19
14
19
5
—
57
Three-point goals: Young; Turner 3, Calloway.
PARK HILL 59, LEE’S SUMMIT 57
Lee’s Summit: Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Johnson 3, Burch 7, Elston 22, Lock 20, Conn 5, May 0, Benton 0. Totals 19 13-18 57.
Park Hill: Hopkins 17, Walls 1, Reed 6, Winebrenner 6, Berger 17, Shelby 9, Smith 3. Totals 23 10-21 59.
LS
8
15
14
20
—
57
PH
10
21
13
15
—
59
Three-point goals: Elston 4, Johnson, Lock; Berger 3.
ST. PIUS X 51, NOTRE DAME DE SION 20
St. Pius X: Mossorici 14, Shipp 18, Denzer 10, Simone 0, Ervic 6, Malott 2, Chirpich 1. Totals 18 13-17 51.
Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 2, Dercher 3, Allen 3, Adams 2, Uhde 8, Wagner 2. Totals 7 2-4 20.
SPX
19
15
13
4
—
51
NDS
1
5
8
6
—
20
Three-point goals: Denzer, Mossorici; Allen, Uhde.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 49, RUSKIN 28
Ruskin: Love 3, White 2, McCray 7, P. Brown 10, A. Brown 4, Walton 2. Totals: 8 12-21 28.
William Chrisman: Atagi 4, Adreal Bell 2, Adreon Bell 0, Lopez 7, Burns 18 Nauer 4, Erickson 9, David 5. Totals: 21 5-10 49.
RUSK
4
2
12
10
—
28
WC
17
12
15
5
—
49
Three-point goals: Burns 2.
Wednesday’s summaries
EAST 50, HARMON 15
Harmon: Watson 5, Carson 6, Abeyta 2, Ramirez 2, C. Rodriquez 0, T. Rodriquez 0. Totals 6 1-7 15.
East: Whiteside 2, Evans 3, Eng 3, Alexander 5, Wiggins 16, Vo 15, Lucus 2, Banks 0. Totals 18 4-14 50.
HARM
0
6
7
2
—
15
EAST
22
5
13
10
—
50
Three-point goals: Carson 2; Vo 3, Wiggins 3, Whiteside 2, Eng, Evans.
SOUTHEAST 75, BISHOP WARD 53
Bishop Ward: Tapaia 4, Lopez 11, Sadrakula 4, Wavy 13, Gonzalez 4, Jones 2, Rodriguez 2, Castaneda 2, Hally 11. Totals 19 10-17 53.
Southeast: T. Wilson 2, J. Wilson 19, Garner 7, Hoskin 1, Jefferson 4, Gunnels 23, Watson 2, Bables 17. Totals 29 11-18 75.
BW
11
17
19
6
—
53
SE
24
20
17
14
—
75
Three-point goals: Hally 2, Lopez, Tapaia, Wavy; J. Wilson 5, Garner.
TURNER 60, WASHINGTON 48
Turner: Quinto 11, Ayala 23 Johnson 7, Torres 3, Berry 4, Haygood 12, C. Joly 0, T. Joly 0. Totals 17 26-42 60.
Washington: Sykes 6, Todd 7, Gibson 8, Freeman 10, Jones 2, Doran 15, Oliver 0. Totals 18 12-33 48.
TURN
7
11
10
32
—
60
WASH
11
12
8
17
—
48
Three-point goals: None.
Bowling
Wednesday’s results
BOYS
1. Topeka West, 2,506; 2. Olathe East, 2,470; 3. Lawrence, 2,273; 4. Olathe North, 2,262. High series: Freed, TW, 713. At Olathe Lanes East.
1. Shawnee Mission North, 2,356; 2. Gardner Edgerton, 2,273; 3. Olathe South, 2,228; 4. Turner, 2,156. High series: Wunderlin, SMN, 651. At Mission Bowl.
GIRLS
1. Lawrence, 2,327; 2. Olathe North, 2,154; 3. Olathe East, 2,002; 4. Topeka West, 1,794. High series: Vann, LAW, 638. At Olathe Lanes East.
1. Shawnee Mission North, 1,859; 2. Olathe South, 1,854; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 1,790; 4. Turner, 1,591. High series: Wojtas, GE, 561. At Mission Bowl.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
De Soto 40, Topeka Highland Park 39
Central 30, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 24
Fort Osage 61, Lee’s Summit 12
Pembroke Hill 35, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 12
Pembroke Hill 48, Central 18
Shawnee Heights 57, SM Northwest 24
