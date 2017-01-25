Scores & Stats

Area bowling results for January 25

AREA BOWLING

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.

300 GAMES

AT MISSION BOWL ‘N OLATHE: Robert Moore.

AT STERLING BOWL: Joe Bush.

800 SERIES

AT STERLING BOWL: Brett Waguespack, 804 (257, 268, 279).

AT STERLING BOWL: Joe Bush, 825 (300, 278, 247).

AT STERLING BOWL: Brad Miller, 803 (265, 259, 279).

