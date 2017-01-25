Scores & Stats

January 25, 2017 8:15 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary for Jan. 25

MISSISSIPPI STATE 89

MISSOURI 74

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnett

32

7-12

2-2

8

0

3

18

Puryear

37

3-9

7-8

7

1

0

13

Woods

12

0-0

0-3

3

1

5

0

Geist

26

6-13

5-6

4

0

1

18

Walton

13

0-2

1-2

1

1

1

1

VanLeer

28

3-4

0-0

1

1

2

9

Phillips

28

3-6

2-2

2

4

5

9

Hughes

13

2-5

0-0

3

2

2

4

Nikko

11

1-3

0-0

2

0

3

2

Totals

200

25-54

17-23

31

10

22

74

Percentages: FG .463, FT .739. Three-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (VanLeer 3-4, Barnett 2-6, Geist 1-4, Phillips 1-4, Hughes 0-1, Puryear 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Phillips 3, Hughes 2, Puryear 2, Walton 2, Geist). Steals: 1 (Geist). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Woods, Phillips.

Miss. State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kegler

34

5-9

5-7

5

2

2

16

Herard

19

1-2

1-7

4

0

2

3

Peters

20

8-12

0-0

1

2

4

23

Stapleton

10

2-5

0-0

1

0

3

5

Weatherspoon

32

11-17

5-6

8

4

1

29

Ready

34

0-1

0-0

4

8

2

0

Holman

23

1-2

2-5

1

0

2

4

Wright

17

3-4

0-0

0

0

1

7

Carter

5

1-1

0-0

2

0

0

2

Datcher

4

0-1

0-0

1

0

1

0

Davis

1

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Washington

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

32-56

13-25

28

16

19

89

Percentages: FG .571, FT .520. Three-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Peters 7-11, Weatherspoon 2-6, Stapleton 1-1, Wright 1-1, Kegler 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Holman 4, Peters). Turnovers: 7 (Holman 2, Weatherspoon 2, Peters, Stapleton, Wright). Steals: 4 (Weatherspoon 2, Peters, Ready). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Missouri 43-39.

