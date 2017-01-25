Missouri men’s basketball summary for Jan. 25

MISSISSIPPI STATE 89
MISSOURI 74
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnett
32
7-12
2-2
8
0
3
18
Puryear
37
3-9
7-8
7
1
0
13
Woods
12
0-0
0-3
3
1
5
0
Geist
26
6-13
5-6
4
0
1
18
Walton
13
0-2
1-2
1
1
1
1
VanLeer
28
3-4
0-0
1
1
2
9
Phillips
28
3-6
2-2
2
4
5
9
Hughes
13
2-5
0-0
3
2
2
4
Nikko
11
1-3
0-0
2
0
3
2
Totals
200
25-54
17-23
31
10
22
74
Percentages: FG .463, FT .739. Three-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (VanLeer 3-4, Barnett 2-6, Geist 1-4, Phillips 1-4, Hughes 0-1, Puryear 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Phillips 3, Hughes 2, Puryear 2, Walton 2, Geist). Steals: 1 (Geist). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Woods, Phillips.
Miss. State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kegler
34
5-9
5-7
5
2
2
16
Herard
19
1-2
1-7
4
0
2
3
Peters
20
8-12
0-0
1
2
4
23
Stapleton
10
2-5
0-0
1
0
3
5
Weatherspoon
32
11-17
5-6
8
4
1
29
Ready
34
0-1
0-0
4
8
2
0
Holman
23
1-2
2-5
1
0
2
4
Wright
17
3-4
0-0
0
0
1
7
Carter
5
1-1
0-0
2
0
0
2
Datcher
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
1
0
Davis
1
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Washington
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
32-56
13-25
28
16
19
89
Percentages: FG .571, FT .520. Three-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Peters 7-11, Weatherspoon 2-6, Stapleton 1-1, Wright 1-1, Kegler 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Holman 4, Peters). Turnovers: 7 (Holman 2, Weatherspoon 2, Peters, Stapleton, Wright). Steals: 4 (Weatherspoon 2, Peters, Ready). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Missouri 43-39.
