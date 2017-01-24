Kansas men’s basketball summary - January 24

No. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 85
No. 2 KANSAS 69
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
11
1-2
0-2
10
0
4
2
Graham
25
6-10
2-3
3
3
2
17
Jackson
32
7-12
4-8
4
4
5
22
Mason
34
6-16
0-0
4
2
3
15
Mykhailiuk
29
2-9
0-0
4
7
2
6
Bragg
24
1-4
0-0
1
0
4
2
Self
20
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Lightfoot
10
0-1
0-2
1
0
1
0
Coleby
9
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Vick
4
2-5
0-0
1
0
1
5
Newman
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-59
6-15
28
16
22
69
Percentages: FG .424, FT .400. Three-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Jackson 4-4, Graham 3-7, Mason 3-7, Mykhailiuk 2-8, Vick 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bragg, Lightfoot). Turnovers: 13 (Graham 4, Jackson 3, Mason 3, Bragg, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 3 (Mason 2, Vick). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Jackson.
West Va.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adrian
29
4-6
0-0
5
2
2
11
Ahmad
32
10-17
7-9
5
2
1
27
Macon
11
2-2
3-4
5
1
4
7
Carter
34
3-8
0-0
8
9
3
9
Miles
25
3-7
3-4
2
3
0
10
Phillip
24
3-6
4-4
4
4
3
10
Konate
20
3-5
2-2
4
0
2
8
Watkins
10
0-3
0-0
3
0
1
0
West
9
1-4
0-0
1
0
1
3
Myers
4
0-2
0-0
1
1
0
0
Bender
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
29-60
19-23
38
22
18
85
Percentages: FG .483, FT .826. Three-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Adrian 3-3, Carter 3-7, Miles 1-4, West 1-4, Ahmad 0-1, Phillip 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Konate 2, Adrian, Macon). Turnovers: 8 (Adrian 2, Macon 2, Carter, Konate, Myers, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Phillip 3, Carter 2, Adrian, Ahmad, Miles, West). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: West Virginia 38-35. Att: 13,694.
