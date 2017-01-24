Scores & Stats

January 24, 2017 10:19 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary - January 24

No. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 85

No. 2 KANSAS 69

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

11

1-2

0-2

10

0

4

2

Graham

25

6-10

2-3

3

3

2

17

Jackson

32

7-12

4-8

4

4

5

22

Mason

34

6-16

0-0

4

2

3

15

Mykhailiuk

29

2-9

0-0

4

7

2

6

Bragg

24

1-4

0-0

1

0

4

2

Self

20

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Lightfoot

10

0-1

0-2

1

0

1

0

Coleby

9

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Vick

4

2-5

0-0

1

0

1

5

Newman

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-59

6-15

28

16

22

69

Percentages: FG .424, FT .400. Three-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Jackson 4-4, Graham 3-7, Mason 3-7, Mykhailiuk 2-8, Vick 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bragg, Lightfoot). Turnovers: 13 (Graham 4, Jackson 3, Mason 3, Bragg, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 3 (Mason 2, Vick). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Jackson.

West Va.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adrian

29

4-6

0-0

5

2

2

11

Ahmad

32

10-17

7-9

5

2

1

27

Macon

11

2-2

3-4

5

1

4

7

Carter

34

3-8

0-0

8

9

3

9

Miles

25

3-7

3-4

2

3

0

10

Phillip

24

3-6

4-4

4

4

3

10

Konate

20

3-5

2-2

4

0

2

8

Watkins

10

0-3

0-0

3

0

1

0

West

9

1-4

0-0

1

0

1

3

Myers

4

0-2

0-0

1

1

0

0

Bender

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

29-60

19-23

38

22

18

85

Percentages: FG .483, FT .826. Three-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Adrian 3-3, Carter 3-7, Miles 1-4, West 1-4, Ahmad 0-1, Phillip 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Konate 2, Adrian, Macon). Turnovers: 8 (Adrian 2, Macon 2, Carter, Konate, Myers, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Phillip 3, Carter 2, Adrian, Ahmad, Miles, West). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: West Virginia 38-35. Att: 13,694.

Scores & Stats

