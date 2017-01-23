Scores & Stats

January 23, 2017 10:25 PM

High school results for January 23

High schools

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

Bishop Miege 74, Southeast 44

Lincoln Prep 69, East 42

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Platte County 75, Marshall 63

Tuesday’s games

Bishop Ward at Harmon

Center at St. Pius X

Christ Prep at Cristo Rey

Eudora at Atchison

Immaculata at Maranatha Christian

KC Christian at Summit Christian

Kearney at Raytown South

Lawrence Free State at Lansing

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit

Liberty North at Raytown

Oak Park at Ruskin

Orrick at St. Paul Lutheran

Paola at Bonner Springs

Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar

Sumner Academy at Piper

Tonganoxie at Heritage Christian

Truman at St. Joseph Central

William Chrisman at North Kansas City

Winnetonka at Belton

Wyandotte at Olathe South

Monday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 74, SOUTHEAST 44

Southeast: Moore 3, Oliver 9, Williams 0, Watts 3, Adams 10, Milson 2, Jones 8, Betts 0, Griffin 4, Mayo 5, Early 0, Kinchen 0. Totals 16 6-7 44.

Bishop Miege: Gleason 4, Garret 8, Lops 11, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 8, Weber 3, Bodacchi 16, Jones 3, Jeffries 3, Pedrotti 6, Hair 0. Totals 28 13-20 74.

SE

7

11

13

13

44

BM

26

19

19

10

74

Three-point goals: Adams 3, Moore, Watts, Mayo; Garret, Lops, Weber, Jones, Jeffries.

LINCOLN PREP 69, EAST 42

East: Pryor 7, M. Hill Jr. 0, Pavon 4, Brown 11, Snow 0, T. Hill 0, Cook 0, Deshazer 0, Marks 13, Oliver 7. Totals 19 2-7 42.

Lincoln Prep: Frazier 5, Reives 22, Weston 4, Washington 0, Pauley 9, Phillips 0, Dulley 21, Childress 0, Herd 0, Gilman 0, Edison 5, Robinson-Sheperd 1, Williams 0, Murphy 2, Quaye 0. Totals 25 10-14 69.

EAS

9

10

6

17

42

LP

15

16

18

20

69

Three-point goals: Pryor, Brown; Dulley 4, Frazier, Reives, Pauley.

PLATTE COUNTY 75, MARSHALL 63

Marshall: Kateman 6, Lance 12, Lewis 11, Schulte 9, Varner 18, Williams 4, Kreighton 3. Totals 22 11-17 63.

Platte County: Mair 1, Newberry 2, Post 4, Cummings 10, Ragsdale 31, Rollins 2, Watts 23, Gammill 2. Totals 32 5-9 75.

MAR

11

22

5

25

63

PC

16

19

20

20

75

Three-point goals: Varner 4, Schulte 3, Lance; Ragsdale 5, Cummings.

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Kearney 56, Platte County 29

Lee’s Summit 46, LS West 41

LS North 44, Blue Springs South 34

Liberty North 51, Raytown 48, OT

North Kansas City 48, William Chrisman 44

St. Pius X 60, Center 40

Truman 57, St. Joseph Central 49

SONIC SHOWDOWN

At Grain Valley

Grain Valley 66, Oak Park 49

O'Hara 41, Pleasant Hill 27

WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT

Lansing 43, Wellsville 36

Tuesday’s games

Barstow at Olathe North

BV Northwest at BV North

Eudora at Atchison

Immaculata at Maranatha Christian

Olathe East at Blue Valley

Paola at Bonner Springs

Summit Christian at KC Christian

Tonganoxie at Heritage Christian

Turner at Washington

Wyandotte at Schlagle

Monday’s summaries

GRAIN VALLEY 66, OAK PARK 49

Oak Park: Sanchez 2, P. Allen 4, Dorsey 8, Westberg 8, Stigger 4, Frazier 8, M. Allen 15. Totals 19 11-17 49.

Grain Valley: Rose 29, Sibert 14, Hill 4, McBride 4, Allen 2, McKay 8, Knust 3, Carnahan 2. Totals 24 15-26 66.

OP

16

10

10

13

49

GV

22

12

24

8

66

Three-point goals: Rose 3.

KEARNEY 56, PLATTE COUNTY 29

Platte County: Carrol 0, Farr 3, Valentine 13, Barman 0, Lett 0, White 0, Walker 5, Amos 0, Stubbs 2, Peterson 2, Kohler 0, Chambers 4. Totals 8 10-15 29.

Kearney: Kelly 3, A. Couch 8, Breyfogle 0, Yakle 9, Burkemper 4, E. Couch 5, Runions 6, Weakley 0, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 19, Ivy 0. Totals 20 7-15 56.

PC

7

6

11

5

29

KEA

19

13

12

12

56

Three-point goals: Valentine 2, Farr; Yakle 3, A. Couch 2, Kelly, Burkemper, E. Couch, Runions.

LANSING 43, WELLSVILLE 34

Lansing: Sommeria 6, Fay 2, Ernzen 10, Long 8, Smith 4, Robinson 10, Mathis 3. Totals 13 12-21 43.

Wellsville: L. McDaniel 10, Showalter 8, Dwyer 8, Patton 1, Aamold 5, P. McDaniel 2. 10 13-24 36.

LAN

14

9

9

11

43

WEL

10

9

7

8

34

Three-point goals: Sommeria 2, Long, Robinson 2; Aamold.

LEE'S SUMMIT 46, LS WEST 41

Lee's Summit: Elston 20, Lock 7, Palmer 6, May 6, Burch 4, Lindstrom 2, Johnson 1. Totals 16 11-14 46.

LS West: Brooks 15, Kemp 11, Cunningham 6, Campbell 3, lovelace 2, Beeler 2, Collowey 2. Totals 15 8-12-41.

LS

5

9

16

16

46

LSW

7

3

15

16

41

Three-point goals: Elston 2, Lock; Cunningham 2, Kemp.

LS NORTH 44, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 34

LS North: Griffin 7, Aiyana Johnson 10, Aliyah Johnson 9, Stewart 2, Jennings 6, Dickerson 0, Frazier 10. Totals 17 7-18 44.

Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 2, Tauai 10, Abarca 3, Connors 0, Reynolds 9, Davenport 8, Fowler 2. Totals 14 4-4 34.

LSN

15

8

6

15

44

BLSS

14

11

2

7

34

Three-point goals: Jennings 2, Griffin; Abarca, Reynolds.

LIBERTY NORTH 51, RAYTOWN 48, OT

Liberty North: Jackson 6, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 4, Stark 8, Cox 4, Johnson 6, Gist 21. Totals 19 10-21 51.

Raytown: Collins 8, Brown 8, Thomas 15, Wesley 2, Johnson 0, Yoder 5, Bivins 0, Tuberville 10, Washington 0. Totals 20 2-11 48.

LN

6

14

9

12

10

51

RAY

6

13

4

18

7

48

Three-point goals: Jackson 2, Cox; Collins 2, Brown 2, Thomas 2.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 48

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 44

William Chrisman: Adreal Bell 0, Jaggers 4, Lopez 2, Burns 12, Acevedo 2, Erickson 10, Adreon Bell 13, David 1. Totals 15 9-11 44.

North Kansas City: Turner 16, Prater 13, Kelsey 3, Boyland 6, Conner 6, Calloway 0, Lee 4. Totals 14 15-21 48.

WC

18

4

14

8

44

NKC

11

9

12

16

48

Three-point goals: Adreon Bell 3, Burns 2; Turner 4, Kelsey.

O'HARA 41, PLEASANT HILL 27

Pleasant Hill: Graham 3, Williams 4, Miller 6, Shewmaker 4, Solomon 2, Shinn 1, Wesemann 3, Borer 4. Totals 10 3-8 27.

O'Hara: Sirna 1, Cook 3, Hanaway 3, Koob 6, Gipson 11, De'Marea 5, Mitchell 10, Lanpher 2. Totals 14 10-18 41.

PLH

6

14

0

7

27

OH

10

5

14

12

41

Three-point goals: Miller 2, Graham, Wesemann; Gipson 2, Cook.

ST. PIUS X 60, CENTER 40

St. Pius X (12-2): Mussorici 16, Hipp 16, Denzer 15, Malott 9, Hayes 4. Totals 20 15-17 60.

Center (11-3): Johnson 0, Pearson 2, Banister 10, Mahmud 7, Fisher 10, Lewis 11. Totals 16 7-17 40.

SPX

22

8

15

15

60

CEN

11

5

11

13

40

Three-point goals: Denzer 2, Malott 2, Hipp; Banister.

TRUMAN 57, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 49

St. Joseph Central: Haggard 15, George 0, Rodney 7, Howat 14, McClury 0, Kruse 0, Schenk 0, Bachman 7, Wetlaufer 2, Moody 0, Duke 4, Newman 0, Davis 0. Totals 18 7-12 49.

Truman: Davis 18, Braley 6, Byrd 11, Hart 0, Oswald 1, Gilpin 0, Briggs 0, Monroe 19, Spencer 0, Simonds 2. Totals 16 20-32 57.

SJC

8

14

6

21

49

TRU

8

21

14

14

57

Three-point goals: Haggard 5, Howat; Byrd 3, Davis 2.

