High school results for January 23

High schools
Boys basketball
Monday’s results
Bishop Miege 74, Southeast 44
Lincoln Prep 69, East 42
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Platte County 75, Marshall 63
Tuesday’s games
Bishop Ward at Harmon
Center at St. Pius X
Christ Prep at Cristo Rey
Eudora at Atchison
Immaculata at Maranatha Christian
KC Christian at Summit Christian
Kearney at Raytown South
Lawrence Free State at Lansing
Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit
Liberty North at Raytown
Oak Park at Ruskin
Orrick at St. Paul Lutheran
Paola at Bonner Springs
Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar
Sumner Academy at Piper
Tonganoxie at Heritage Christian
Truman at St. Joseph Central
William Chrisman at North Kansas City
Winnetonka at Belton
Wyandotte at Olathe South
Monday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 74, SOUTHEAST 44
Southeast: Moore 3, Oliver 9, Williams 0, Watts 3, Adams 10, Milson 2, Jones 8, Betts 0, Griffin 4, Mayo 5, Early 0, Kinchen 0. Totals 16 6-7 44.
Bishop Miege: Gleason 4, Garret 8, Lops 11, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 8, Weber 3, Bodacchi 16, Jones 3, Jeffries 3, Pedrotti 6, Hair 0. Totals 28 13-20 74.
SE
7
11
13
13
—
44
BM
26
19
19
10
—
74
Three-point goals: Adams 3, Moore, Watts, Mayo; Garret, Lops, Weber, Jones, Jeffries.
LINCOLN PREP 69, EAST 42
East: Pryor 7, M. Hill Jr. 0, Pavon 4, Brown 11, Snow 0, T. Hill 0, Cook 0, Deshazer 0, Marks 13, Oliver 7. Totals 19 2-7 42.
Lincoln Prep: Frazier 5, Reives 22, Weston 4, Washington 0, Pauley 9, Phillips 0, Dulley 21, Childress 0, Herd 0, Gilman 0, Edison 5, Robinson-Sheperd 1, Williams 0, Murphy 2, Quaye 0. Totals 25 10-14 69.
EAS
9
10
6
17
—
42
LP
15
16
18
20
—
69
Three-point goals: Pryor, Brown; Dulley 4, Frazier, Reives, Pauley.
PLATTE COUNTY 75, MARSHALL 63
Marshall: Kateman 6, Lance 12, Lewis 11, Schulte 9, Varner 18, Williams 4, Kreighton 3. Totals 22 11-17 63.
Platte County: Mair 1, Newberry 2, Post 4, Cummings 10, Ragsdale 31, Rollins 2, Watts 23, Gammill 2. Totals 32 5-9 75.
MAR
11
22
5
25
—
63
PC
16
19
20
20
—
75
Three-point goals: Varner 4, Schulte 3, Lance; Ragsdale 5, Cummings.
Girls basketball
Monday’s results
Kearney 56, Platte County 29
Lee’s Summit 46, LS West 41
LS North 44, Blue Springs South 34
Liberty North 51, Raytown 48, OT
North Kansas City 48, William Chrisman 44
St. Pius X 60, Center 40
Truman 57, St. Joseph Central 49
SONIC SHOWDOWN
At Grain Valley
Grain Valley 66, Oak Park 49
O'Hara 41, Pleasant Hill 27
WELLSVILLE TOP GUN TOURNAMENT
Lansing 43, Wellsville 36
Tuesday’s games
Barstow at Olathe North
BV Northwest at BV North
Eudora at Atchison
Immaculata at Maranatha Christian
Olathe East at Blue Valley
Paola at Bonner Springs
Summit Christian at KC Christian
Tonganoxie at Heritage Christian
Turner at Washington
Wyandotte at Schlagle
Monday’s summaries
GRAIN VALLEY 66, OAK PARK 49
Oak Park: Sanchez 2, P. Allen 4, Dorsey 8, Westberg 8, Stigger 4, Frazier 8, M. Allen 15. Totals 19 11-17 49.
Grain Valley: Rose 29, Sibert 14, Hill 4, McBride 4, Allen 2, McKay 8, Knust 3, Carnahan 2. Totals 24 15-26 66.
OP
16
10
10
13
—
49
GV
22
12
24
8
—
66
Three-point goals: Rose 3.
KEARNEY 56, PLATTE COUNTY 29
Platte County: Carrol 0, Farr 3, Valentine 13, Barman 0, Lett 0, White 0, Walker 5, Amos 0, Stubbs 2, Peterson 2, Kohler 0, Chambers 4. Totals 8 10-15 29.
Kearney: Kelly 3, A. Couch 8, Breyfogle 0, Yakle 9, Burkemper 4, E. Couch 5, Runions 6, Weakley 0, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 19, Ivy 0. Totals 20 7-15 56.
PC
7
6
11
5
—
29
KEA
19
13
12
12
—
56
Three-point goals: Valentine 2, Farr; Yakle 3, A. Couch 2, Kelly, Burkemper, E. Couch, Runions.
LANSING 43, WELLSVILLE 34
Lansing: Sommeria 6, Fay 2, Ernzen 10, Long 8, Smith 4, Robinson 10, Mathis 3. Totals 13 12-21 43.
Wellsville: L. McDaniel 10, Showalter 8, Dwyer 8, Patton 1, Aamold 5, P. McDaniel 2. 10 13-24 36.
LAN
14
9
9
11
—
43
WEL
10
9
7
8
—
34
Three-point goals: Sommeria 2, Long, Robinson 2; Aamold.
LEE'S SUMMIT 46, LS WEST 41
Lee's Summit: Elston 20, Lock 7, Palmer 6, May 6, Burch 4, Lindstrom 2, Johnson 1. Totals 16 11-14 46.
LS West: Brooks 15, Kemp 11, Cunningham 6, Campbell 3, lovelace 2, Beeler 2, Collowey 2. Totals 15 8-12-41.
LS
5
9
16
16
—
46
LSW
7
3
15
16
—
41
Three-point goals: Elston 2, Lock; Cunningham 2, Kemp.
LS NORTH 44, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 34
LS North: Griffin 7, Aiyana Johnson 10, Aliyah Johnson 9, Stewart 2, Jennings 6, Dickerson 0, Frazier 10. Totals 17 7-18 44.
Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 2, Tauai 10, Abarca 3, Connors 0, Reynolds 9, Davenport 8, Fowler 2. Totals 14 4-4 34.
LSN
15
8
6
15
—
44
BLSS
14
11
2
7
—
34
Three-point goals: Jennings 2, Griffin; Abarca, Reynolds.
LIBERTY NORTH 51, RAYTOWN 48, OT
Liberty North: Jackson 6, Emerson 2, Ojigoh 4, Stark 8, Cox 4, Johnson 6, Gist 21. Totals 19 10-21 51.
Raytown: Collins 8, Brown 8, Thomas 15, Wesley 2, Johnson 0, Yoder 5, Bivins 0, Tuberville 10, Washington 0. Totals 20 2-11 48.
LN
6
14
9
12
10
—
51
RAY
6
13
4
18
7
—
48
Three-point goals: Jackson 2, Cox; Collins 2, Brown 2, Thomas 2.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 48
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 44
William Chrisman: Adreal Bell 0, Jaggers 4, Lopez 2, Burns 12, Acevedo 2, Erickson 10, Adreon Bell 13, David 1. Totals 15 9-11 44.
North Kansas City: Turner 16, Prater 13, Kelsey 3, Boyland 6, Conner 6, Calloway 0, Lee 4. Totals 14 15-21 48.
WC
18
4
14
8
—
44
NKC
11
9
12
16
—
48
Three-point goals: Adreon Bell 3, Burns 2; Turner 4, Kelsey.
O'HARA 41, PLEASANT HILL 27
Pleasant Hill: Graham 3, Williams 4, Miller 6, Shewmaker 4, Solomon 2, Shinn 1, Wesemann 3, Borer 4. Totals 10 3-8 27.
O'Hara: Sirna 1, Cook 3, Hanaway 3, Koob 6, Gipson 11, De'Marea 5, Mitchell 10, Lanpher 2. Totals 14 10-18 41.
PLH
6
14
0
7
—
27
OH
10
5
14
12
—
41
Three-point goals: Miller 2, Graham, Wesemann; Gipson 2, Cook.
ST. PIUS X 60, CENTER 40
St. Pius X (12-2): Mussorici 16, Hipp 16, Denzer 15, Malott 9, Hayes 4. Totals 20 15-17 60.
Center (11-3): Johnson 0, Pearson 2, Banister 10, Mahmud 7, Fisher 10, Lewis 11. Totals 16 7-17 40.
SPX
22
8
15
15
—
60
CEN
11
5
11
13
—
40
Three-point goals: Denzer 2, Malott 2, Hipp; Banister.
TRUMAN 57, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 49
St. Joseph Central: Haggard 15, George 0, Rodney 7, Howat 14, McClury 0, Kruse 0, Schenk 0, Bachman 7, Wetlaufer 2, Moody 0, Duke 4, Newman 0, Davis 0. Totals 18 7-12 49.
Truman: Davis 18, Braley 6, Byrd 11, Hart 0, Oswald 1, Gilpin 0, Briggs 0, Monroe 19, Spencer 0, Simonds 2. Totals 16 20-32 57.
SJC
8
14
6
21
—
49
TRU
8
21
14
14
—
57
Three-point goals: Haggard 5, Howat; Byrd 3, Davis 2.
