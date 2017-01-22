Scores & Stats

January 22, 2017 10:17 PM

High school results for January 22

High schools

Boys basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Bishop Miege at Southeast

Blue Springs at Fort Osage

Cristo Rey at Northeast

East at Lincoln Prep

Lexington at Richmond

Odessa at University Academy

Saturday’s results

Metro Academy 62, De Soto 29

BALDWIN INVITATIONAL

7th place: Anderson County 50, Bishop Ward 47

5th place: Louisburg 56, Baldwin 47

3rd place: Wellsville 54, Harmon 46

Champ.: Augusta 62, Bonner Springs 56

BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT

3rd place: Ottawa 76, Park Hill 67

Champ.: Topeka Hayden 58, Basehor-Linwood 49

SAINTS CLASSIC

7th place: Columbia Battle 83, Pembroke Hill 79, OT

5th place: Topeka Washburn Rural 62, Olathe East 55

3rd place: St. Thomas Aquinas 63, Lawrence Free State 60

Champ.: Barstow 73, Blue Valley 70

VIKING CLASSIC

Lansing 62, Wyandotte 44

SM West 72, Southeast 43

3rd place: SM Northwest 52, Blue Springs South 43

Champ.: Grandview 34, BV North 30

Saturday’s summaries

BARSTOW 73, BLUE VALLEY 70

Barstow: Horne 6, Felton 6, Nuss 12, Pearce 0, Walz 10, Gilyard 39, Brace 0, Christifano 0. Totals 28 9-13 73.

Blue Valley: Deveney 3, Gomez 4, Blasen 0, Geiman 22, Green 3, Van Dyne 16, Hobson 0, Tschirhart 22. Totals 30 2-4 70.

BAR

25

20

14

14

73

BV

21

21

16

12

70

Three-point goals: Gilyard 4, Felton 2, Nuss 2; Geiman 4, Van Dyne 2, Deveney, Green.

COLUMBIA BATTLE 83

PEMBROKE HILL 79, OT

Columbia Battle: Meny 19, Grant 2, Williams 11, Tatum 2, Hall 0, Ostrander 23, Mi. Johnson 4, Ma. Johnson 2, Hyler 7. Totals 28 16-22 83.

Pembroke Hill: Lewis 39, Allen 4, Cobb 4, El-Scari 6, Ramza 3, Powell 26, Kagawanja 7. Totals 29 14-19 79.

CB

5

17

23

24

14

83

PH

15

17

19

18

10

79

Three-point goals: Ostrander 4, Williams 3, Meny 2, Tatum 2; Lewis 2, El-Scai 2, Powell 2, Ramza.

OTTAWA 76, PARK HILL 67

Ottawa: Bethea 27, Bones 0, Kr. Johnson 2, Muhl 0, Shaffer 0, Diel 1, McCullough 32, Carroll 12, Ko. Johnson 2. Totals 21 28-32 76.

Park Hill: Stewart 0, Graves 10, Majok 3, D. Smith 6, Zeil 0, K. Smith 0, Englebert 0, Lee 14, Wilson 14, Bell 20. Totals 24 15-25 67.

OTT

23

19

14

20

76

PH

14

21

15

17

67

Three-point goals: McCullough 4, Carroll, Bethea; D. Smith 2, Majok, Bell.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 63

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 60

St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 4, Hagenkord 13, Lewis 1, Bulleigh 3, Downey 0, Rost 0, D’Amore 0, Nusbaum 0, Allegri 32, McMillan 0, Gavin 2, Boedecker 8. Totals 22 11-21 63.

Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 20, Edwards 0, McCaffrey 3, Dineen 12, Thomsen 3, Cordes 5, Clark 13, Robinson 4. Totals 22 12-14 60.

STA

18

8

16

21

63

LFS

14

14

16

16

60

Three-point goals: Allegri 5, Hagenkord 2, Bulleigh; Luinstra 2, McCaffrey, Thomsen.

TOPEKA HAYDEN 58

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 49

Topeka Hayden: Sutton 2, Harvey 31, Hanika 8, Canfield 10, Federico 2, McClanahan 0, Hobart 0, Braun 5, Dinkel 0, Wilson 0. Totals 19 14-18 58.

Basehor-Linwood: Scott 12, Sherley 4, Ford 3, Coleman 5, Drew 6, Ku. Tatkenhorst 6, Carey 6, Ka. Tatkenhorst 5, Schnieder 6, White 0. Totals 20 3-4 49.

TH

17

11

12

18

58

BL

14

11

11

13

49

Three-point goals: Harvey 3, Hanika, Canfield, Braun; Drew 2, Ford, Coleman, Ka. Tatkenhorst, Scott.

TOPEKA WASHBURN RURAL 62

OLATHE EAST 55

Topeka Washburn Rural: Swopes 5, Ebert 14, B. White 7, Vichel 0, J. White 17, Cummings 0, Wingert 7, Hamilton 9. Totals 20 12-20 62.

Olathe East: Reynolds 0, Nelson 6, Carroll 0, Stuewe 14, Bell 4, White 0, La Gore 8, Rainey 4, Kullberg 13, Mackey 6. Totals 24 5-9 55.

TWR

18

16

13

15

62

OE

15

13

12

15

55

Three-point goals: Ebert 4, J. White 2, Swopes, B. White, Vichel, Hamilton; Stuewe 2.

Girls basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Bishop Ward at Harmon

Mill Valley at SM South

Staley at Ruskin

Washington at Harmon

Saturday’s results

BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka 31

De Soto 46, Silver Lake 37

Veritas Christian 45, Maranatha Academy 36

BALDWIN INVITATIONAL

Champ: Olathe North 49, Holton 48, OT

BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT

3rd place: Park Hill 70, Blue Valley 56

Champ.: Olathe North 49, Holton 48, OT

PITTSBURG TOURNAMENT

North Kansas City 74, Atchison 16

TRUMAN TOURNAMENT

5th place: Liberty 44, Raytown 28

3rd place: Rock Bridge 43, Truman 32

Champ.: Blue Springs South 56, Lee’s Summit 53

Saturday’s summary

OLATHE NORTH 49, HOLTON 48, OT

Olathe North: Kenana 6, L. Watts 11, H. Watts 0, Stirling 0, Gallagher 0, Andersen 11, McGinnis 21, Burks 0. Totals 18 4-10 49.

Holton: Wielert 6, Tanking 12, Liertz 0, Leavendusky 2, Barton 2, Bosswell 15, Price 4, Moore 5. Totals 16 11-16 48.

ON

21

8

5

7

8

49

HOL

14

5

6

16

7

48

Three-point goals: Kenana 2, L. Watts; Price 2, Bosswell 2, Tanking 2, Wielert.

Wrestling

BV NORTHWEST HUSKY INVITATIONAL

Saturday at BV Northwest HS

Team scores: 1. Hutchinson, 211.5; 2. Bonner Springs, 209.5; 3. Mill Valley, 196; 4. Marion, 187.5; 5. Andover, 183; 6. Pleasant Hill, 161; 7. BV Northwest, 149; 8. Lawrence, 144.5; 9. Olathe Northwest, 131; 10. Turner, 118; 11. Blue Valley, 112; 12. Schlagle, 104.5; 13. SM Northwes, 71.5; 14. BV West, 68; 16. BV North, 63; 16. Topeka High, 60; 17. Jayhawk Linn, 53; 18. Raytown South, 39; 19. Osawatomie, 37; 20. Olathe East, 35; 21. SM West, 31; 22. Harmon, 17; 23. SM South, 9.

Championship match results

106 pounds: Gates, HUT, p. Keal, MV, 0:41. 113: Brockmann, SMNW, d. Meuret, BV, 9-3. 120: Turner, SCH, m.d. Habben, SMNW, 16-3. 126: Hitchcock, BONN, p. Compton, JL, 3:18. 132: Brunell, PLH, d. Clark, TUR, 4-0. 138: Ja. Bendure, MV, d. Dye, LAW, 9-7. 145: Ca. Conway, MAR, d. Stuart, AND, 5-3. 152: Co. Conway, MAR, d. Herron, BONN, 7-2. 160: Maki, AND, p. Je. Bendure, MV, 5:06. 170: Lightfoot, PLH, d. Gee, LAW, 3-1. 182: Wilson, LAW, p. Yanez, TUR, 1:56. 195: Singleton, BONN, d. Hartquist, ONW, 7-3. 220: Willis, BONN, t.f. Lister, BV, 19-3, 5:35. 285: Wallace, SCH, p. Derritt, MV, 3:47.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

View more video

Sports Videos