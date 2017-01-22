ECHL standings for January 22

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
25
15
2
1
53
158
124
Idaho
24
12
3
2
53
142
130
Colorado
23
14
1
3
50
140
128
Alaska
21
12
1
4
47
129
121
Utah
17
19
3
1
38
123
141
Missouri
15
18
2
5
37
124
142
Rapid City
14
18
7
0
35
123
140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Quad City 4, Missouri 3
Brampton 4, Fort Wayne 3
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 4
Manchester 4, Elmira 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, OT
Cincinnati 4, Indy 0
Rapid City 5, Colorado 0
Idaho 2, Tulsa 1
Wichita 5, Allen 1
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
South Carolina at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 5, Quad City 2
Manchester 6, Elmira 1
Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 3
Wheeling 2, Reading 1
Florida 5, Orlando 2
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 0
Adirondack 7, Norfolk 4
Indy 3, Cincinnati 0
Wichita 4, Allen 0
Idaho 5, Tulsa 2
Utah 6, Alaska 3
Colorado 6, Rapid City 3
Sunday’s summary
MALLARDS 4, MAVERICKS 3
Quad City
2
1
1
—
4
Missouri
0
0
3
—
3
First Period: 1, Quad City, Jenys 8 (Lukacevic, Gelinas), 13:06. 2, Quad City, Francis 10 (Gelinas, Monfredo), 19:56 (PP). Second Period: 3, Quad City, Monfredo 2 (Francis, Parks), 4:53. Third Period: 4, Missouri, Nowick 14 (Fox, Correale), 0:34. 5, Quad City, Francis 11 (Warning), 5:51 (SH). 6, Missouri, Courtney 4 (Tolkinen, Finn), 7:06 (PP). 7, Missouri, Courtney 5 (Verhaeghe, Carzo), 9:46. Shots on Goal: Quad City 26, Missouri 29. Power-plays: Quad City 1-4, Missouri 1-4. Saves: Vay, Quad City, 26; Robinson, Missouri, 22. Att: 4,567.
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 5, MALLARDS 2
Quad City
1
0
1
—
2
Missouri
1
0
4
—
5
First Period: 1, Quad City, Jenys 7 (Francis, Parks), 4:21. 2, Missouri, Nowick 13 (Courtney, Verhaeghe), 9:52. Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 3, Missouri, Verhaeghe 5 (Fox, Tansey), 4:07 (PP). 4, Quad City, Parks 16 (Warning, Gelinas), 9:27. 5, Missouri, Fox 15 (Correale, Obuchowski), 11:02. 6, Missouri, Verhaeghe 6 18:45 (EN). 7, Missouri, Illo 6 19:50 (EN). Shots on Goal: Quad City 15, Missouri 28. Power-plays: Quad City 0-2, Missouri 1-1. Saves: Motte, Quad City, 23; Robinson, Missouri, 13. Att: 5,689.
