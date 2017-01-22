Scores & Stats

January 22, 2017 10:16 PM

ECHL standings for January 22

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

25

15

2

1

53

158

124

Idaho

24

12

3

2

53

142

130

Colorado

23

14

1

3

50

140

128

Alaska

21

12

1

4

47

129

121

Utah

17

19

3

1

38

123

141

Missouri

15

18

2

5

37

124

142

Rapid City

14

18

7

0

35

123

140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Quad City 4, Missouri 3

Brampton 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 4

Manchester 4, Elmira 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, OT

Cincinnati 4, Indy 0

Rapid City 5, Colorado 0

Idaho 2, Tulsa 1

Wichita 5, Allen 1

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

South Carolina at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 5, Quad City 2

Manchester 6, Elmira 1

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 3

Wheeling 2, Reading 1

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 0

Adirondack 7, Norfolk 4

Indy 3, Cincinnati 0

Wichita 4, Allen 0

Idaho 5, Tulsa 2

Utah 6, Alaska 3

Colorado 6, Rapid City 3

Sunday’s summary

MALLARDS 4, MAVERICKS 3

Quad City

2

1

1

4

Missouri

0

0

3

3

First Period: 1, Quad City, Jenys 8 (Lukacevic, Gelinas), 13:06. 2, Quad City, Francis 10 (Gelinas, Monfredo), 19:56 (PP). Second Period: 3, Quad City, Monfredo 2 (Francis, Parks), 4:53. Third Period: 4, Missouri, Nowick 14 (Fox, Correale), 0:34. 5, Quad City, Francis 11 (Warning), 5:51 (SH). 6, Missouri, Courtney 4 (Tolkinen, Finn), 7:06 (PP). 7, Missouri, Courtney 5 (Verhaeghe, Carzo), 9:46. Shots on Goal: Quad City 26, Missouri 29. Power-plays: Quad City 1-4, Missouri 1-4. Saves: Vay, Quad City, 26; Robinson, Missouri, 22. Att: 4,567.

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 5, MALLARDS 2

Quad City

1

0

1

2

Missouri

1

0

4

5

First Period: 1, Quad City, Jenys 7 (Francis, Parks), 4:21. 2, Missouri, Nowick 13 (Courtney, Verhaeghe), 9:52. Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 3, Missouri, Verhaeghe 5 (Fox, Tansey), 4:07 (PP). 4, Quad City, Parks 16 (Warning, Gelinas), 9:27. 5, Missouri, Fox 15 (Correale, Obuchowski), 11:02. 6, Missouri, Verhaeghe 6 18:45 (EN). 7, Missouri, Illo 6 19:50 (EN). Shots on Goal: Quad City 15, Missouri 28. Power-plays: Quad City 0-2, Missouri 1-1. Saves: Motte, Quad City, 23; Robinson, Missouri, 13. Att: 5,689.

