Scores & Stats

January 21, 2017 9:54 PM

ECHL and Mavericks Summary - January 21

Pro hockey

NHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

Montreal

48

28

13

7

63

144

121

Ottawa

44

25

15

4

54

116

113

Boston

49

23

20

6

52

122

124

Toronto

44

21

14

9

51

136

131

Florida

48

20

19

9

49

112

133

Detroit

46

20

19

7

47

120

135

Buffalo

46

19

18

9

47

110

128

x Tampa Bay

47

21

21

5

47

127

137

Metropolitan

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

Columbus

45

31

10

4

66

148

100

x Washington

45

30

9

6

66

145

97

Pittsburgh

45

29

11

5

63

164

133

N.Y. Rangers

46

29

16

1

59

163

125

Philadelphia

47

22

19

6

50

133

152

Carolina

46

21

18

7

49

125

131

New Jersey

48

20

19

9

49

110

136

N.Y. Islanders

44

19

17

8

46

127

130

Western Conference

Central

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

x Minnesota

44

29

10

5

63

145

99

Chicago

48

29

14

5

63

133

120

Nashville

46

22

17

7

51

126

120

St. Louis

47

23

19

5

51

134

147

Winnipeg

49

22

23

4

48

140

151

x Dallas

47

19

20

8

46

126

147

x Colorado

43

13

29

1

27

87

145

Pacific

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

x Anaheim

48

26

13

9

61

127

118

x San Jose

46

28

16

2

58

122

105

x Edmonton

48

25

15

8

58

137

128

x Calgary

48

24

21

3

51

127

131

Vancouver

47

22

19

6

50

114

131

Los Angeles

46

22

20

4

48

115

117

x Arizona

45

13

26

6

32

97

147

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s games

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 3, Montreal 2, OT

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2

Washington at Dallas, late

Tampa Bay at Arizona, late

Anaheim at Minnesota, late

Edmonton at Calgary, late

Colorado at San Jose, late

Sunday’s games

NY Rangers at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday’s results

Chicago 1, Boston 0

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 7, Carolina 1

Montreal 3, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Vancouver 2, Florida 1

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

x Allen

25

13

2

1

53

157

115

Idaho

23

12

3

2

51

140

129

x Colorado

22

13

1

3

48

134

120

x Alaska

21

11

1

4

47

126

115

Missouri

15

17

2

5

37

121

138

x Utah

16

19

3

1

36

117

138

x Rapid City

13

17

7

0

33

115

134

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 5, Quad City 2

Adirondack 7, Norfolk 4

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 0

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Idaho 5, Tulsa 2

Indy 3, Cincinnati 0

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 3

Manchester 6, Elmira 1

Wheeling 2, Reading 1

Wichita at Allen, late

Alaska at Utah, late

Colorado at Rapid City, late

Sunday’s games

Quad City at Missouri, 4:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 1 p.m.

Elmira at Manchester, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s results

Quad City 5, Missouri 4, SO

Reading 2, Adirondack 1, OT

Elmira 5, Manchester 4, OT

Greenville 4, Atlanta 3, OT

Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1

Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2

Florida 7, Orlando 2

Toledo 4, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 2

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Rapid City 7, Colorado 3

Alaska 3, Utah 1

Friday’s summary

MALLARDS 5, MAVERICKS 4, SO

Missouri

1

2

1

0

4

Quad City

1

0

3

0

5

Quad City wins shootout 2-1

First Period: 1, Quad City, Parks 15 (Brassart, LaPorte), 0:35. 2, Missouri, Tansey 5 (Verhaeghe), 10:43. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Carzo 14 (Nowick, Verhaeghe), 3:02 (PP). 4, Missouri, Correale 7 (Fox, Nowick), 5:14. Third Period: 5, Missouri, Fox 14 (Nowick), 0:24. 6, Quad City, Jenys 6 (Parks, Francis), 7:19. 7, Quad City, Nevins 6 (Kovacs, Brassart), 11:21. 8, Quad City, Gudbranson 4 11:52. Overtime: No scoring. Shots on Goal: Missouri 31, Quad City 36. Power-plays: Missouri 1-3, Quad City 0-5. Saves: McAdam, Missouri, 31; Vay, Quad City, 27. Att: 4,682.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

View more video

Sports Videos