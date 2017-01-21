ECHL and Mavericks Summary - January 21

Pro hockey
NHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
Montreal
48
28
13
7
63
144
121
Ottawa
44
25
15
4
54
116
113
Boston
49
23
20
6
52
122
124
Toronto
44
21
14
9
51
136
131
Florida
48
20
19
9
49
112
133
Detroit
46
20
19
7
47
120
135
Buffalo
46
19
18
9
47
110
128
x Tampa Bay
47
21
21
5
47
127
137
Metropolitan
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
Columbus
45
31
10
4
66
148
100
x Washington
45
30
9
6
66
145
97
Pittsburgh
45
29
11
5
63
164
133
N.Y. Rangers
46
29
16
1
59
163
125
Philadelphia
47
22
19
6
50
133
152
Carolina
46
21
18
7
49
125
131
New Jersey
48
20
19
9
49
110
136
N.Y. Islanders
44
19
17
8
46
127
130
Western Conference
Central
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
x Minnesota
44
29
10
5
63
145
99
Chicago
48
29
14
5
63
133
120
Nashville
46
22
17
7
51
126
120
St. Louis
47
23
19
5
51
134
147
Winnipeg
49
22
23
4
48
140
151
x Dallas
47
19
20
8
46
126
147
x Colorado
43
13
29
1
27
87
145
Pacific
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
x Anaheim
48
26
13
9
61
127
118
x San Jose
46
28
16
2
58
122
105
x Edmonton
48
25
15
8
58
137
128
x Calgary
48
24
21
3
51
127
131
Vancouver
47
22
19
6
50
114
131
Los Angeles
46
22
20
4
48
115
117
x Arizona
45
13
26
6
32
97
147
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s games
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo 3, Montreal 2, OT
Ottawa 3, Toronto 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2
Washington at Dallas, late
Tampa Bay at Arizona, late
Anaheim at Minnesota, late
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Colorado at San Jose, late
Sunday’s games
NY Rangers at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Friday’s results
Chicago 1, Boston 0
Buffalo 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 7, Carolina 1
Montreal 3, New Jersey 1
Nashville 3, Edmonton 2, SO
Vancouver 2, Florida 1
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
x Allen
25
13
2
1
53
157
115
Idaho
23
12
3
2
51
140
129
x Colorado
22
13
1
3
48
134
120
x Alaska
21
11
1
4
47
126
115
Missouri
15
17
2
5
37
121
138
x Utah
16
19
3
1
36
117
138
x Rapid City
13
17
7
0
33
115
134
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 5, Quad City 2
Adirondack 7, Norfolk 4
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 0
Florida 5, Orlando 2
Idaho 5, Tulsa 2
Indy 3, Cincinnati 0
Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 3
Manchester 6, Elmira 1
Wheeling 2, Reading 1
Wichita at Allen, late
Alaska at Utah, late
Colorado at Rapid City, late
Sunday’s games
Quad City at Missouri, 4:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Brampton, 1 p.m.
Elmira at Manchester, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 4:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Friday’s results
Quad City 5, Missouri 4, SO
Reading 2, Adirondack 1, OT
Elmira 5, Manchester 4, OT
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3, OT
Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1
Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2
Florida 7, Orlando 2
Toledo 4, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 2
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Rapid City 7, Colorado 3
Alaska 3, Utah 1
Friday’s summary
MALLARDS 5, MAVERICKS 4, SO
Missouri
1
2
1
0
—
4
Quad City
1
0
3
0
—
5
Quad City wins shootout 2-1
First Period: 1, Quad City, Parks 15 (Brassart, LaPorte), 0:35. 2, Missouri, Tansey 5 (Verhaeghe), 10:43. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Carzo 14 (Nowick, Verhaeghe), 3:02 (PP). 4, Missouri, Correale 7 (Fox, Nowick), 5:14. Third Period: 5, Missouri, Fox 14 (Nowick), 0:24. 6, Quad City, Jenys 6 (Parks, Francis), 7:19. 7, Quad City, Nevins 6 (Kovacs, Brassart), 11:21. 8, Quad City, Gudbranson 4 11:52. Overtime: No scoring. Shots on Goal: Missouri 31, Quad City 36. Power-plays: Missouri 1-3, Quad City 0-5. Saves: McAdam, Missouri, 31; Vay, Quad City, 27. Att: 4,682.
