High school results - January 21

High schools
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
Metro Academy 62, De Soto 29
BALDWIN INVITATIONAL
7th place: Anderson County 50, Bishop Ward 47
5th place: Louisburg 56, Baldwin 47
3rd place: Wellsville 54, Harmon 46
Championship
Augusta 62, Bonner Springs 56
VIKING CLASSIC
Lansing 62, Wyandotte 44
SM West 72, Southeast 43
SM Northwest 52, Blue Springs South 43
Championship
Grandview 34, BV North 30
Friday’s results
Center 69, Rockhurst 64
Eisenhower 64, Piper 45
Fort Osage 50, William Chrisman 44
Lathrop 70, West Platte 28
Louisburg 45, Bishop Ward 24
Oak Grove 44, Odessa 41
Pleasant Hill 56, Excelsior Springs 52
Schlagle 57, SM North 56
Sherwood 82, Lutheran 76
St. James Academy 73, Father Tolton Catholic 50
Staley 65, Smithville 44
SJ Benton 62, Platte County 53
Van Horn 63, University Academy 59, OT
Wamego 55, De Soto 46
COFFEYVILLE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Miege 60, Bartlesville 39
CULVER’S CLASSIC
7th place: Lincoln Prep 72, Summit Christian 68
5th place: Raytown 49, Raytown South 47
3rd place: Hogan Prep 66, Ruskin 57
Championship
Lee’s Summit West 65, Lee’s Summit 36
LIBERTY STESSMAN TOURNAMENT
Championship
SJ Central 77, LS North 67, OT
3rd place: Liberty 69, Blue Springs 57
NORTH KANSAS CITY INVITATIONAL
Championship
Park Hill South 76, Rock Bridge 71, OT
3rd place: North KC 66, Liberty North 25
McLOUTH TOURNAMENT
KC Christian 51, Maranatha Christian 41
SAINTS CLASSIC
Olathe East 61, Columbia Battle 59
Washburn Rural 63, Pembroke Hill 53
Blue Valley 82, Lawrence Free State 76
Barstow 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 71
SPRING HILL TOURNAMENT
BV Southwest 32, Sumner Academy 31
Olathe South 52, Spring Hill 32
Osawatomie 58, Veritas Christian 52
VIKING CLASSIC
Raymore-Peculiar 66, Pleasant Hill 45
Southeast 59, Lansing 53, OT
BV North 69, SM Northwest 61
Saturday’s summaries
ANDERSON COUNTY 50, BISHOP WARD 47
Bishop Ward: Esparza 11, Tabron 4, Ross 7, Simmons 10, Bush 4, Torres-Osuna 11. Totals 17 10-15 47.
Anderson County: Allnut 6, Rockers 11, Jonston 25, Kueser 2, Spencer 2, Welsh 4. Totals 20 5-6 50.
BW
8
16
18
5
—
47
AC
12
16
10
12
—
50
Three-point goals: Simmons 2, Esparza; Rockers 3, Johnston 2.
AUGUSTA 62, BONNER SPRINGS 56
Bonner Springs: Pouncil 2, Oakes 19, Singleton 2, Poe 2, Williams 17, Thomas 14. Totals 22 4-7 56.
Augusta: Whitebread 11, Trebbe 5, Barclay 10, Burton 4, Wesbrooks 15, Clausing 17. Totals 11-17 62.
BONN
15
10
13
18
—
56
AUG
8
16
18
20
—
62
Three-point goals: Williams 5, Oakes 3; Whitebread 3.
GRANDVIEW 34
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 30
Blue Valley North: Gittemeier 7, Bullock 12, Baston 0, Emery 9, Freberg 0, Shanahan 2. Totals 10 7-10 30.
Grandview: Lathon 12, Banks 5, Nweke 0, Crook-Jones 2, Sorrells 5, Taylor 8, Eze 2. Totals 11 8-14 34.
BVN
3
11
8
8
—
30
GV
6
10
5
13
—
34
Three-point goals: Bullock 2, Gittemeier; Taylor 2, Banks, Lathon, Sorrells.
LANSING 62, WYANDOTTE 44
Lansing: Acevedo 0, Hunley 9, Gill 10, Robinson 15, Jenkins 15, Q. McQuillan 8, K. McQuillan 4, Barnard 1. Totals 23 10-17 62.
Wyandotte: McGinnie 4, Evans 29, Moore 3, Dotson 2, Moye 0, Paul 4, Stewart 2, Nelson 0. Totals 15 13-26 44.
LANS
19
14
14
15
—
62
WYA
7
12
7
18
—
44
Three-point goals: Gill 2, Robinson 2; Evans.
LOUISBURG 56, BALDWIN 47
Baldwin: Williams 5, Laskowski 7, Stiefel 3, Norris 7, Dighans 6, Kehl 4, Jackman 15. Totals 17 9-12 47.
Louisburg: Guetterman 11, Geiman 5, Doles 4, Harding 24, Ribordy 5, Dover 7. Totals 20 13-24 56.
BALD
11
12
11
13
—
47
LOU
11
10
18
17
—
56
Three-point goals: Dighans, Jackman, Laskowski, Stiefel; Harding 3.
METRO ACADEMY 62, DE SOTO 29
De Soto: Hansen 2, Baruth 6, Bell 5, Kempf 2, Barkemeyer 4, Wilson 9, Noll 2. Totals 11 6-9 30.
Metro Academy: Janssen 13, Jackson 8, Ream 1, Unruh 2, Hall 15, Frisbie 7, Volt 16. Totals 21 14-19 62.
DES
9
6
3
11
—
29
MA
6
20
23
13
—
62
Three-point goals: Bell, Wilson; Janssen 3, Hall 2, Jackson.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 52
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 43
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 5, Skeens 10, Ghilardi 18, Olson 10, Kendall 6, Love 3. Totals 14 21-30 52.
Blue Springs South: Swanegan 6, Roustic 5, Connors 7, Ravencamp 6, Wright 4, Leach 3, Zimmerman 3, Sprouse 4, Mauck 5. Totals 16 9-14 43.
SMNW
14
7
15
16
—
52
BLSS
18
6
7
12
—
43
Three-point goals: Ghilardi 2, Love, Skeens; Leach, Zimmerman.
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 72
SOUTHEAST 43
Southeast: Moore 4, Oliver 0, Watts 3, Adams 19, Jones 8, Griffin 4, Mayo 1, Early 2, Kim Chem 2. Totals 13 5-10 43.
Shawnee Mission West: Potter 11, Graham 10, Hood 25, Watson 3, McMahon 2, Southern 8, Witters 10, Hilton 0, Coipston 4. Totals 29 6-13 73.
SE
8
9
18
8
—
43
SMW
28
15
19
10
—
72
Three-point goals: Adams 4; Hood 6, Potter 2, Witters.
WELLSVILLE 54, HARMON 46
Wellsville: Mann 7, Dwyer 2, C. Powelson 23, K. Powelson 0, Hosford 2, Sanders 0, Vance 7, Crist 2, Smith 8. Totals 19 12-21 54.
Harmon: Harris 2, Sayles 12, Conway 3, T. Johnson 2, B. Johnson 7, Heard 7, Martinez 3, Washington 6, Wilbert 2, Tiller 2. Totals 20 3-5 46.
WELL
17
12
17
8
—
54
HARM
22
11
11
2
—
46
Three-point goals: Vance; Conway, Heard, B. Johnson.
Friday’s summaries
BARSTOW 88, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 71
Barstow: Horne 5, Felton 4, Nuss 20, Walz 12, Gilyard 35, Bruce 2. Totals 22 28-33 78.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Hagenkord 18, Lewis 6, Downey 4, Rost 5, Allegri 15, McMillan 2, Gavin 8, Boedeker 13. Totals 27 11-18 71.
BARS
18
23
19
28
—
88
STA
10
20
18
23
—
71
Three-point goals: Nuss 3, Gilyard 2, Horne; Hagenkord 2, Allegri, Gavin, Lewis, Rost.
BLUE VALLEY 82
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 76
Blue Valley: Gomez 18, Geiman 33, Green 11, Van Dyne 10, Hobson 6, Tschirhart 4. Totals 26 21-27 82.
Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 15, Edwards 2, McCaffrey 11, Dineen 5, Cordes 21, Clark 18, Robinson 4. Totals 30 11-17 76.
BV
20
13
17
32
—
82
LFS
14
14
10
38
—
76
Three-point goals: Geiman 4, Van Dyne 3, Green 2; McCaffrey 3, Cordes, Luinstra.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 65
LEE’S SUMMIT 36
Lee’s Summit: Eames 15, Hill 2, Davis 9, Pressley 8, Brewer 2, Cleaves 0, Jones 0, Langenbahn 0, Moore. Totals 16 4-9 36.
Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 2, Childs 7, Brooks 5, Butler 4, Goodrich 13, Bishop 7, May 11, Diebold 10, Amonye 4, Doolin 2, Carr 0, Jones 0. Totals 25 8-14 65.
LS
12
7
11
6
—
36
LSW
19
21
17
8
—
65
Three-point goals: Goodrich 3, Diebold 2, Amonye, May.
LOUISBURG 45, BISHOP WARD 24
Bishop Ward: Esparza 8, Tabron 0, Ross 5, Nevels 0, Galves 0, Sanchez 0, Simmoms 5, Dominguez-Jones 2, Bush 0, Torres-Osuna 4, Alexander 0, Liner 0. Totals 9 2-4 24.
Louisburg: Guetterman 2, Geiman 12, Seuferling 2, Hill 0, Doles 0, Stone 3, Harding 12, Ribordy 6, Dover 8, Lowry 0. Totals 18 6-15 45.
BW
5
6
7
6
—
24
LOU
11
11
10
13
—
45
Three-point goals: Esparza 2, Ross, Simmons; Geiman 2, Stone.
OLATHE EAST 61, COLUMBIA BATTLE 59
Olathe East: Reynolds 5, Nelson 6, Stuewe 12, Bell 7, White 3, LaGore 2, Raimey 16, Mackey 10. Totals 21 12-23 61.
Columbia Battle: Meny 12, Grant 2, Williams 2, Tatum 2, Hall 8, Ostrander 21, Mi. Johnson 5, Ma. Johnson 5, Hyler 2. Totals 21 10-19 59.
OE
17
13
14
17
—
61
CB
18
18
14
9
—
59
Three-point goals: Raimey 4, Bell, Reynolds, Stuewe; Ostrander 4, Hall, Ma. Johnson, Meny.
SCHLAGLE 57
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 56
Schlagle: Mitchell 3, Grant-Foster 16, Bass 0, Caldwell 4, Johnson 9, Cushon 0, Hunter 0, Sippe 0, Gau 16, Sanders 3, Conner 4, Frazier 2. Totals 20 13-30 57.
Shawnee Mission North: Bradley Jr. 16, Schneider 13, Morgan 0, Am. Williams 2, Hensley 0, Nelson 0, Av. Williams 9, Harris 0, Jackson 8, Conoway 2, Verdugo 3, Hensley 4. Totals 18 19-34 56.
SCH
13
10
12
22
—
57
SMN
8
18
14
16
—
56
Three-point goals: Grant-Foster, Sanders; Jackson.
SHERWOOD 82, LUTHERAN 76
Lutheran: Wagner 21, Patterson 20, Hinrichs 10, Kunkel 9, Robertson 8, Aspegren 6, Peterson 2, Horn 0. Totals 28 18-26 76.
Sherwood: Miles 37, Johnson 18, Branstine 16, Winter 6, Guess 3, Adams 2, Wilson 0, Tucker 0. Totals 26 24-40 82.
LUTH
9
24
17
26
—
76
SHER
19
23
16
24
—
82
Three-point goals: Patterson 2; Branstine 4, Miles 3, Winter.
WAMEGO 55, DE SOTO 46
De Soto: Baruth 6, Bell 3, Wilcox 6, Kempf 9, Wilson 12, Bill 10. Totals 20 0-2 46.
Wamego: Cooper 3, Blain 16, Land 14, Keller 2, Ebert 5, Nordberg 15. Totals 20 9-15 55.
DES
18
13
7
8
—
46
WAM
4
14
17
20
—
55
Three-point goals: Wilcox 2, Wilson 2, Bell, Kempf; Nordberg 3, Blain, Cooper, Land.
WASHBURN RURAL 63
PEMBROKE HILL 53
Pembroke Hill: Lewis 24, Allen 4, Cobb 2, El-Scari 11, Powell 10, Kagwanza 2. Totals 20 7-10 53.
Washburn Rural: Ebert 29, B. White 7, J. White 14, Wingert 2, Hamilton 11. Totals 20 10-13 63.
PH
5
16
8
24
—
53
WR
5
14
20
24
—
63
Three-point goals: El-Scari 3, Lewis 2, Powell; Ebert 9, J. White 3, Br. White.
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka 31
De Soto 46, Silver Lake 37
Veritas Christian 45, Maranatha Academy 36
BALDWIN INVITATIONAL
Champ: Olathe North 49, Holton 48, OT
BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT
3rd place: Park Hill 70, Blue Valley 56
PITTSBURG TOURNAMENT
North Kansas City 74, Atchison 16
TRUMAN TOURNAMENT
5th place: Liberty 44, Raytown 28
3rd place: Rock Bridge 43, Truman 32
Championship
Blue Springs South 56, Lee’s Summit 53
Friday’s results
Bishop Miege 57, Mill Valley 36
De Soto 38, Wamego 32
Hogan Prep 35, Central 9
Lathrop 44, West Platte 32
Lawrence Free State 61, Lansing 48
Leavenworth 38, SM North 31
Liberty North 62, Park Hill South 56
Lutheran 40, Sherwood 39
Oak Grove 47, Odessa 33
Platte County 55, Oak Park 47
Smithville 35, Lincoln Prep 27
St. Pius X 59, Warrensburg 26
BV NORTH KAMO TOURNAMENT
BV West 60, SM West 40
Olathe East 48, Staley 34
Notre Dame de Sion 47, St. James Academy 33
Championship
Lee’s Summit North 69, BV North 64, 2OT
PITTSBURG TOURNAMENT
BV Northwest 57, North Kansas City 51
Saturday’s summaries
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 56
LEE’S SUMMIT 53
Blue Springs South: Philipscheck 8, Tauai 14, Abernathy 0, Abarca 8, Connors 10, Harding 0, Reynolds 4, Davenport 10, Ford 0, Tolliver 0, Fowler 0, Michael 2. Totals 24 3-9 56.
Lee’s Summit: Wilcox-Hacher 0, Lindstrom 0, Johnson 5, Palmer 0, Burch 8, Elston 21, Lock 12, Conn 5, May 2, Benton 0. Totals 20 9-18 53.
BLSS
12
21
8
15
—
56
LS
12
9
16
16
—
53
Three-point goals: Abarca 2, Connors 2, Tauai; Conn, Elston, Johnson, Lock.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 56
WINNETONKA 31
Blue Valley Northwest (5-5): McClain 0, Victorine 11, Phillips 4, Harrison 9, Shin 5, Reeder 2, Martin 0, Bail 4, Kaufman 4, Delgado 9, Girard 8. Totals 23 4-8 56.
Winnetonka (6-7): Eskijian 0, Davis 6, McMullen 0, Reaves 3, Nosh-Awasom 0, Thomas 2, Orr 3, Owens 1, Williams 16. Totals 9 10-15 31.
BVNW
20
11
16
9
—
56
WINN
3
12
8
8
—
31
Three-point goals: Victorine 3, Harrison 2, Shin; Davis, Reaves, Williams.
DE SOTO 46, SILVER LAKE 37
De Soto: Grizzle 15, Beal 2, Jones 1, Johnson 13, Plake 7, Shupe 8. Totals 16 12-22 46.
Silver Lake: Bates 11, Burhardt 3, Lane 18, Calderwood 3, Clark 2. Totals 15 4-9 37.
DES
16
7
8
15
—
46
SL
13
5
9
10
—
37
Three-point goals: Shupe 2; Burhardt, Calderwood, Lane.
LIBERTY 44, RAYTOWN 28
Liberty: Nelson 0, Richardson 9, Newland 8, Hull 6, Stibber 0, S. Selepeo 0, N. Selepeo 1, Gray 3, Gordon 5, Alexander 10, Johnson 2. Totals 13 10-20 44.
Raytown: Johnson 0, Holladay 0, Collins 0, Brown 4, Thomas 5, Wesley 0, R. Johnson 0, Yoder10, Bivins 0, Tuberville 9, Washington 0, Watkins 0, A. Watkins 0. Totals 12 4-7 28.
LIB
8
8
6
22
—
44
RAY
7
8
10
3
—
28
Three-point goals: Alexander 2, Newland 2, Gray, Richardson.
OLATHE NORTH 49, HOLTON 48, OT
Olathe North: L. Watts 11, H. Watts 0, Kenan 6, Anderson 11, McGinnis 21, Burks 0. Totals 21 4-11 49.
Holton: Wulert 6, Tanking 14, Lavandusky 2, Barta 2, Baum 2, Bosswell 17, Moon 3, Pnu 2. Totals 16 11-16 48.
ON
21
8
5
7
8
—
49
HOLT
14
5
6
16
7
—
48
Three-point goals: Kenan 2, L. Watts; Bosswell 2, Tanking 2, Wulert.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 74, ATCHISON 16
Atchison: McCoole 0, Denton 3, Rawls 0, Bell 2, Dougherty 2, Harper 3, Anderson 6. Totals 3 10-16 16.
North Kansas City: Turner 18, Prater 18, Kelsey 13, Boyland 10, R. McCullough 2, Nunes 2, Callaway 0, Weeks 3, Lee 4, L. McCullough 0, Tate 4. Totals 33 1-2 74.
ATCH
2
2
5
7
—
16
NKC
24
19
21
10
—
74
Three-point goals: Kelsey 4, Turner 2, Weeks.
PARK HILL 70, BLUE VALLEY 56
Blue Valley: Lawrence 8, Lynch 22, Wolff 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 3, Jones 11, Szukalfki 12, Ryan 0. Totals 19 15-20 56.
Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 18, Walls 1, Reed 6, Winebrenner 3, Bryant 12, Berger 14, Shelby 6, Smith 10. Totals 24 21-28 70.
BV
15
18
14
9
—
56
PH
10
21
18
21
—
70
Three-point goals: Gurley, Lynch, Szukalfki; Berger.
ROCK BRIDGE 43, TRUMAN 32
Truman: Davis 5, Braley 5, Byrd 2, Hart 0, Oswald 0, Gilpin 6, Briggs 0, Monroe 11, Spencer 0, Simonds 3, Davis 0. Totals 13 2-4 32.
Columbia Rock Bridge: Cole 0, Capron 0, Peterson 0, McAlister 6, Hayes 0, Logsdon 0, Brown 12, Puett 1. Klucking 15, Collier 0, Schroeder 0, Treece 9. Totals 16 9-11 43.
TRUM
8
5
13
6
—
32
CRB
8
12
5
18
—
43
Three-point goals: Gilpin 2, Braley, Davis; McAlister 3, Brown 2.
Bowling
BOYS
1. Topeka West, 2,401; 2. Lawrence Free State, 2,292; 3. St. James Academy, 2,251; 4. Piper, 2,228; 5. Bishop Miege, 2,214; 6. Topeka, 2,138; 7. Turner, 2,043; 8. Maranatha Academy, 1,940; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,891; 10. Schlagle, 1,860; 11. Atchison, 1,850; 12. Washington, 1,842. High series: Romero, PIP, 674. At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS
1. Topeka, 1,859; 2. Lawrence Free State, 1,758; 3. Topeka West, 1,753; 4. St. James Academy, 1,708; 5. Bishop Miege, 1,634; 6. Atchison, 1,557; 7. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,513; 8. Turner, 1,483; 9. Schlagle, 1,418; 10. Piper, 1,406; 11. Maranatha Academy, 1,359; 12. Washington, 702. High series: Miele, LFS, 571. At Olathe Lanes East.
Friday’s results
BOYS
1. Olathe East 2,567; 2. Washburn Rural 2,481; 3. Olathe South 2,228; 4. Gardner Edgerton 2,104; 5. Maranatha Academy 2,058. High series: Massey, TWR, 714. At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS
1. Washburn Rural, 2,106; 2. Olathe South, 1,998; 3. Olathe East, 1,966; 4. Gardner Edgerton, 1,771; 4. Maranatha Academy, 1,243. High series: Passow, TWR, 591. At Olathe Lanes East.
