January 21, 2017 9:51 PM

High school results - January 21

High schools

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Metro Academy 62, De Soto 29

BALDWIN INVITATIONAL

7th place: Anderson County 50, Bishop Ward 47

5th place: Louisburg 56, Baldwin 47

3rd place: Wellsville 54, Harmon 46

Championship

Augusta 62, Bonner Springs 56

VIKING CLASSIC

Lansing 62, Wyandotte 44

SM West 72, Southeast 43

SM Northwest 52, Blue Springs South 43

Championship

Grandview 34, BV North 30

Friday’s results

Center 69, Rockhurst 64

Eisenhower 64, Piper 45

Fort Osage 50, William Chrisman 44

Lathrop 70, West Platte 28

Louisburg 45, Bishop Ward 24

Oak Grove 44, Odessa 41

Pleasant Hill 56, Excelsior Springs 52

Schlagle 57, SM North 56

Sherwood 82, Lutheran 76

St. James Academy 73, Father Tolton Catholic 50

Staley 65, Smithville 44

SJ Benton 62, Platte County 53

Van Horn 63, University Academy 59, OT

Wamego 55, De Soto 46

COFFEYVILLE TOURNAMENT

Bishop Miege 60, Bartlesville 39

CULVER’S CLASSIC

7th place: Lincoln Prep 72, Summit Christian 68

5th place: Raytown 49, Raytown South 47

3rd place: Hogan Prep 66, Ruskin 57

Championship

Lee’s Summit West 65, Lee’s Summit 36

LIBERTY STESSMAN TOURNAMENT

Championship

SJ Central 77, LS North 67, OT

3rd place: Liberty 69, Blue Springs 57

NORTH KANSAS CITY INVITATIONAL

Championship

Park Hill South 76, Rock Bridge 71, OT

3rd place: North KC 66, Liberty North 25

McLOUTH TOURNAMENT

KC Christian 51, Maranatha Christian 41

SAINTS CLASSIC

Olathe East 61, Columbia Battle 59

Washburn Rural 63, Pembroke Hill 53

Blue Valley 82, Lawrence Free State 76

Barstow 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 71

SPRING HILL TOURNAMENT

BV Southwest 32, Sumner Academy 31

Olathe South 52, Spring Hill 32

Osawatomie 58, Veritas Christian 52

VIKING CLASSIC

Raymore-Peculiar 66, Pleasant Hill 45

Southeast 59, Lansing 53, OT

BV North 69, SM Northwest 61

Saturday’s summaries

ANDERSON COUNTY 50, BISHOP WARD 47

Bishop Ward: Esparza 11, Tabron 4, Ross 7, Simmons 10, Bush 4, Torres-Osuna 11. Totals 17 10-15 47.

Anderson County: Allnut 6, Rockers 11, Jonston 25, Kueser 2, Spencer 2, Welsh 4. Totals 20 5-6 50.

BW

8

16

18

5

47

AC

12

16

10

12

50

Three-point goals: Simmons 2, Esparza; Rockers 3, Johnston 2.

AUGUSTA 62, BONNER SPRINGS 56

Bonner Springs: Pouncil 2, Oakes 19, Singleton 2, Poe 2, Williams 17, Thomas 14. Totals 22 4-7 56.

Augusta: Whitebread 11, Trebbe 5, Barclay 10, Burton 4, Wesbrooks 15, Clausing 17. Totals 11-17 62.

BONN

15

10

13

18

56

AUG

8

16

18

20

62

Three-point goals: Williams 5, Oakes 3; Whitebread 3.

GRANDVIEW 34

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 30

Blue Valley North: Gittemeier 7, Bullock 12, Baston 0, Emery 9, Freberg 0, Shanahan 2. Totals 10 7-10 30.

Grandview: Lathon 12, Banks 5, Nweke 0, Crook-Jones 2, Sorrells 5, Taylor 8, Eze 2. Totals 11 8-14 34.

BVN

3

11

8

8

30

GV

6

10

5

13

34

Three-point goals: Bullock 2, Gittemeier; Taylor 2, Banks, Lathon, Sorrells.

LANSING 62, WYANDOTTE 44

Lansing: Acevedo 0, Hunley 9, Gill 10, Robinson 15, Jenkins 15, Q. McQuillan 8, K. McQuillan 4, Barnard 1. Totals 23 10-17 62.

Wyandotte: McGinnie 4, Evans 29, Moore 3, Dotson 2, Moye 0, Paul 4, Stewart 2, Nelson 0. Totals 15 13-26 44.

LANS

19

14

14

15

62

WYA

7

12

7

18

44

Three-point goals: Gill 2, Robinson 2; Evans.

LOUISBURG 56, BALDWIN 47

Baldwin: Williams 5, Laskowski 7, Stiefel 3, Norris 7, Dighans 6, Kehl 4, Jackman 15. Totals 17 9-12 47.

Louisburg: Guetterman 11, Geiman 5, Doles 4, Harding 24, Ribordy 5, Dover 7. Totals 20 13-24 56.

BALD

11

12

11

13

47

LOU

11

10

18

17

56

Three-point goals: Dighans, Jackman, Laskowski, Stiefel; Harding 3.

METRO ACADEMY 62, DE SOTO 29

De Soto: Hansen 2, Baruth 6, Bell 5, Kempf 2, Barkemeyer 4, Wilson 9, Noll 2. Totals 11 6-9 30.

Metro Academy: Janssen 13, Jackson 8, Ream 1, Unruh 2, Hall 15, Frisbie 7, Volt 16. Totals 21 14-19 62.

DES

9

6

3

11

29

MA

6

20

23

13

62

Three-point goals: Bell, Wilson; Janssen 3, Hall 2, Jackson.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 52

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 43

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 5, Skeens 10, Ghilardi 18, Olson 10, Kendall 6, Love 3. Totals 14 21-30 52.

Blue Springs South: Swanegan 6, Roustic 5, Connors 7, Ravencamp 6, Wright 4, Leach 3, Zimmerman 3, Sprouse 4, Mauck 5. Totals 16 9-14 43.

SMNW

14

7

15

16

52

BLSS

18

6

7

12

43

Three-point goals: Ghilardi 2, Love, Skeens; Leach, Zimmerman.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 72

SOUTHEAST 43

Southeast: Moore 4, Oliver 0, Watts 3, Adams 19, Jones 8, Griffin 4, Mayo 1, Early 2, Kim Chem 2. Totals 13 5-10 43.

Shawnee Mission West: Potter 11, Graham 10, Hood 25, Watson 3, McMahon 2, Southern 8, Witters 10, Hilton 0, Coipston 4. Totals 29 6-13 73.

SE

8

9

18

8

43

SMW

28

15

19

10

72

Three-point goals: Adams 4; Hood 6, Potter 2, Witters.

WELLSVILLE 54, HARMON 46

Wellsville: Mann 7, Dwyer 2, C. Powelson 23, K. Powelson 0, Hosford 2, Sanders 0, Vance 7, Crist 2, Smith 8. Totals 19 12-21 54.

Harmon: Harris 2, Sayles 12, Conway 3, T. Johnson 2, B. Johnson 7, Heard 7, Martinez 3, Washington 6, Wilbert 2, Tiller 2. Totals 20 3-5 46.

WELL

17

12

17

8

54

HARM

22

11

11

2

46

Three-point goals: Vance; Conway, Heard, B. Johnson.

Friday’s summaries

BARSTOW 88, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 71

Barstow: Horne 5, Felton 4, Nuss 20, Walz 12, Gilyard 35, Bruce 2. Totals 22 28-33 78.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Hagenkord 18, Lewis 6, Downey 4, Rost 5, Allegri 15, McMillan 2, Gavin 8, Boedeker 13. Totals 27 11-18 71.

BARS

18

23

19

28

88

STA

10

20

18

23

71

Three-point goals: Nuss 3, Gilyard 2, Horne; Hagenkord 2, Allegri, Gavin, Lewis, Rost.

BLUE VALLEY 82

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 76

Blue Valley: Gomez 18, Geiman 33, Green 11, Van Dyne 10, Hobson 6, Tschirhart 4. Totals 26 21-27 82.

Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 15, Edwards 2, McCaffrey 11, Dineen 5, Cordes 21, Clark 18, Robinson 4. Totals 30 11-17 76.

BV

20

13

17

32

82

LFS

14

14

10

38

76

Three-point goals: Geiman 4, Van Dyne 3, Green 2; McCaffrey 3, Cordes, Luinstra.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 65

LEE’S SUMMIT 36

Lee’s Summit: Eames 15, Hill 2, Davis 9, Pressley 8, Brewer 2, Cleaves 0, Jones 0, Langenbahn 0, Moore. Totals 16 4-9 36.

Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 2, Childs 7, Brooks 5, Butler 4, Goodrich 13, Bishop 7, May 11, Diebold 10, Amonye 4, Doolin 2, Carr 0, Jones 0. Totals 25 8-14 65.

LS

12

7

11

6

36

LSW

19

21

17

8

65

Three-point goals: Goodrich 3, Diebold 2, Amonye, May.

LOUISBURG 45, BISHOP WARD 24

Bishop Ward: Esparza 8, Tabron 0, Ross 5, Nevels 0, Galves 0, Sanchez 0, Simmoms 5, Dominguez-Jones 2, Bush 0, Torres-Osuna 4, Alexander 0, Liner 0. Totals 9 2-4 24.

Louisburg: Guetterman 2, Geiman 12, Seuferling 2, Hill 0, Doles 0, Stone 3, Harding 12, Ribordy 6, Dover 8, Lowry 0. Totals 18 6-15 45.

BW

5

6

7

6

24

LOU

11

11

10

13

45

Three-point goals: Esparza 2, Ross, Simmons; Geiman 2, Stone.

OLATHE EAST 61, COLUMBIA BATTLE 59

Olathe East: Reynolds 5, Nelson 6, Stuewe 12, Bell 7, White 3, LaGore 2, Raimey 16, Mackey 10. Totals 21 12-23 61.

Columbia Battle: Meny 12, Grant 2, Williams 2, Tatum 2, Hall 8, Ostrander 21, Mi. Johnson 5, Ma. Johnson 5, Hyler 2. Totals 21 10-19 59.

OE

17

13

14

17

61

CB

18

18

14

9

59

Three-point goals: Raimey 4, Bell, Reynolds, Stuewe; Ostrander 4, Hall, Ma. Johnson, Meny.

SCHLAGLE 57

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 56

Schlagle: Mitchell 3, Grant-Foster 16, Bass 0, Caldwell 4, Johnson 9, Cushon 0, Hunter 0, Sippe 0, Gau 16, Sanders 3, Conner 4, Frazier 2. Totals 20 13-30 57.

Shawnee Mission North: Bradley Jr. 16, Schneider 13, Morgan 0, Am. Williams 2, Hensley 0, Nelson 0, Av. Williams 9, Harris 0, Jackson 8, Conoway 2, Verdugo 3, Hensley 4. Totals 18 19-34 56.

SCH

13

10

12

22

57

SMN

8

18

14

16

56

Three-point goals: Grant-Foster, Sanders; Jackson.

SHERWOOD 82, LUTHERAN 76

Lutheran: Wagner 21, Patterson 20, Hinrichs 10, Kunkel 9, Robertson 8, Aspegren 6, Peterson 2, Horn 0. Totals 28 18-26 76.

Sherwood: Miles 37, Johnson 18, Branstine 16, Winter 6, Guess 3, Adams 2, Wilson 0, Tucker 0. Totals 26 24-40 82.

LUTH

9

24

17

26

76

SHER

19

23

16

24

82

Three-point goals: Patterson 2; Branstine 4, Miles 3, Winter.

WAMEGO 55, DE SOTO 46

De Soto: Baruth 6, Bell 3, Wilcox 6, Kempf 9, Wilson 12, Bill 10. Totals 20 0-2 46.

Wamego: Cooper 3, Blain 16, Land 14, Keller 2, Ebert 5, Nordberg 15. Totals 20 9-15 55.

DES

18

13

7

8

46

WAM

4

14

17

20

55

Three-point goals: Wilcox 2, Wilson 2, Bell, Kempf; Nordberg 3, Blain, Cooper, Land.

WASHBURN RURAL 63

PEMBROKE HILL 53

Pembroke Hill: Lewis 24, Allen 4, Cobb 2, El-Scari 11, Powell 10, Kagwanza 2. Totals 20 7-10 53.

Washburn Rural: Ebert 29, B. White 7, J. White 14, Wingert 2, Hamilton 11. Totals 20 10-13 63.

PH

5

16

8

24

53

WR

5

14

20

24

63

Three-point goals: El-Scari 3, Lewis 2, Powell; Ebert 9, J. White 3, Br. White.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka 31

De Soto 46, Silver Lake 37

Veritas Christian 45, Maranatha Academy 36

BALDWIN INVITATIONAL

Champ: Olathe North 49, Holton 48, OT

BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT

3rd place: Park Hill 70, Blue Valley 56

PITTSBURG TOURNAMENT

North Kansas City 74, Atchison 16

TRUMAN TOURNAMENT

5th place: Liberty 44, Raytown 28

3rd place: Rock Bridge 43, Truman 32

Championship

Blue Springs South 56, Lee’s Summit 53

Friday’s results

Bishop Miege 57, Mill Valley 36

De Soto 38, Wamego 32

Hogan Prep 35, Central 9

Lathrop 44, West Platte 32

Lawrence Free State 61, Lansing 48

Leavenworth 38, SM North 31

Liberty North 62, Park Hill South 56

Lutheran 40, Sherwood 39

Oak Grove 47, Odessa 33

Platte County 55, Oak Park 47

Smithville 35, Lincoln Prep 27

St. Pius X 59, Warrensburg 26

BV NORTH KAMO TOURNAMENT

BV West 60, SM West 40

Olathe East 48, Staley 34

Notre Dame de Sion 47, St. James Academy 33

Championship

Lee’s Summit North 69, BV North 64, 2OT

PITTSBURG TOURNAMENT

BV Northwest 57, North Kansas City 51

Saturday’s summaries

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 56

LEE’S SUMMIT 53

Blue Springs South: Philipscheck 8, Tauai 14, Abernathy 0, Abarca 8, Connors 10, Harding 0, Reynolds 4, Davenport 10, Ford 0, Tolliver 0, Fowler 0, Michael 2. Totals 24 3-9 56.

Lee’s Summit: Wilcox-Hacher 0, Lindstrom 0, Johnson 5, Palmer 0, Burch 8, Elston 21, Lock 12, Conn 5, May 2, Benton 0. Totals 20 9-18 53.

BLSS

12

21

8

15

56

LS

12

9

16

16

53

Three-point goals: Abarca 2, Connors 2, Tauai; Conn, Elston, Johnson, Lock.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 56

WINNETONKA 31

Blue Valley Northwest (5-5): McClain 0, Victorine 11, Phillips 4, Harrison 9, Shin 5, Reeder 2, Martin 0, Bail 4, Kaufman 4, Delgado 9, Girard 8. Totals 23 4-8 56.

Winnetonka (6-7): Eskijian 0, Davis 6, McMullen 0, Reaves 3, Nosh-Awasom 0, Thomas 2, Orr 3, Owens 1, Williams 16. Totals 9 10-15 31.

BVNW

20

11

16

9

56

WINN

3

12

8

8

31

Three-point goals: Victorine 3, Harrison 2, Shin; Davis, Reaves, Williams.

DE SOTO 46, SILVER LAKE 37

De Soto: Grizzle 15, Beal 2, Jones 1, Johnson 13, Plake 7, Shupe 8. Totals 16 12-22 46.

Silver Lake: Bates 11, Burhardt 3, Lane 18, Calderwood 3, Clark 2. Totals 15 4-9 37.

DES

16

7

8

15

46

SL

13

5

9

10

37

Three-point goals: Shupe 2; Burhardt, Calderwood, Lane.

LIBERTY 44, RAYTOWN 28

Liberty: Nelson 0, Richardson 9, Newland 8, Hull 6, Stibber 0, S. Selepeo 0, N. Selepeo 1, Gray 3, Gordon 5, Alexander 10, Johnson 2. Totals 13 10-20 44.

Raytown: Johnson 0, Holladay 0, Collins 0, Brown 4, Thomas 5, Wesley 0, R. Johnson 0, Yoder10, Bivins 0, Tuberville 9, Washington 0, Watkins 0, A. Watkins 0. Totals 12 4-7 28.

LIB

8

8

6

22

44

RAY

7

8

10

3

28

Three-point goals: Alexander 2, Newland 2, Gray, Richardson.

OLATHE NORTH 49, HOLTON 48, OT

Olathe North: L. Watts 11, H. Watts 0, Kenan 6, Anderson 11, McGinnis 21, Burks 0. Totals 21 4-11 49.

Holton: Wulert 6, Tanking 14, Lavandusky 2, Barta 2, Baum 2, Bosswell 17, Moon 3, Pnu 2. Totals 16 11-16 48.

ON

21

8

5

7

8

49

HOLT

14

5

6

16

7

48

Three-point goals: Kenan 2, L. Watts; Bosswell 2, Tanking 2, Wulert.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 74, ATCHISON 16

Atchison: McCoole 0, Denton 3, Rawls 0, Bell 2, Dougherty 2, Harper 3, Anderson 6. Totals 3 10-16 16.

North Kansas City: Turner 18, Prater 18, Kelsey 13, Boyland 10, R. McCullough 2, Nunes 2, Callaway 0, Weeks 3, Lee 4, L. McCullough 0, Tate 4. Totals 33 1-2 74.

ATCH

2

2

5

7

16

NKC

24

19

21

10

74

Three-point goals: Kelsey 4, Turner 2, Weeks.

PARK HILL 70, BLUE VALLEY 56

Blue Valley: Lawrence 8, Lynch 22, Wolff 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 3, Jones 11, Szukalfki 12, Ryan 0. Totals 19 15-20 56.

Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 18, Walls 1, Reed 6, Winebrenner 3, Bryant 12, Berger 14, Shelby 6, Smith 10. Totals 24 21-28 70.

BV

15

18

14

9

56

PH

10

21

18

21

70

Three-point goals: Gurley, Lynch, Szukalfki; Berger.

ROCK BRIDGE 43, TRUMAN 32

Truman: Davis 5, Braley 5, Byrd 2, Hart 0, Oswald 0, Gilpin 6, Briggs 0, Monroe 11, Spencer 0, Simonds 3, Davis 0. Totals 13 2-4 32.

Columbia Rock Bridge: Cole 0, Capron 0, Peterson 0, McAlister 6, Hayes 0, Logsdon 0, Brown 12, Puett 1. Klucking 15, Collier 0, Schroeder 0, Treece 9. Totals 16 9-11 43.

TRUM

8

5

13

6

32

CRB

8

12

5

18

43

Three-point goals: Gilpin 2, Braley, Davis; McAlister 3, Brown 2.

Bowling

BOYS

1. Topeka West, 2,401; 2. Lawrence Free State, 2,292; 3. St. James Academy, 2,251; 4. Piper, 2,228; 5. Bishop Miege, 2,214; 6. Topeka, 2,138; 7. Turner, 2,043; 8. Maranatha Academy, 1,940; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,891; 10. Schlagle, 1,860; 11. Atchison, 1,850; 12. Washington, 1,842. High series: Romero, PIP, 674. At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS

1. Topeka, 1,859; 2. Lawrence Free State, 1,758; 3. Topeka West, 1,753; 4. St. James Academy, 1,708; 5. Bishop Miege, 1,634; 6. Atchison, 1,557; 7. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,513; 8. Turner, 1,483; 9. Schlagle, 1,418; 10. Piper, 1,406; 11. Maranatha Academy, 1,359; 12. Washington, 702. High series: Miele, LFS, 571. At Olathe Lanes East.

Friday’s results

BOYS

1. Olathe East 2,567; 2. Washburn Rural 2,481; 3. Olathe South 2,228; 4. Gardner Edgerton 2,104; 5. Maranatha Academy 2,058. High series: Massey, TWR, 714. At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS

1. Washburn Rural, 2,106; 2. Olathe South, 1,998; 3. Olathe East, 1,966; 4. Gardner Edgerton, 1,771; 4. Maranatha Academy, 1,243. High series: Passow, TWR, 591. At Olathe Lanes East.

