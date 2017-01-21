Scores & Stats

January 21, 2017 8:22 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary - January 21

KANSAS STATE 79, No. 7 WEST VIRGINIA 75

West Virginia

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Adrian

29

3-6

2-2

5

4

9

Ahmad

21

1-6

2-2

2

3

4

Watkins

11

0-2

0-0

0

5

0

Carter

35

3-12

5-7

10

4

13

Miles

30

4-8

2-2

6

1

11

Phillip

24

7-11

3-4

3

3

20

Konate

19

2-4

0-0

4

4

4

West

12

2-3

3-3

1

0

8

Macon

9

0-1

2-2

3

5

2

Myers

9

1-2

2-2

1

0

4

Bolden

1

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

Totals

200

23-55

21-24

35

30

75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .875. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Phillip 3-4, Carter 2-7, West 1-2, Adrian 1-4, Miles 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 23 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Macon). Turnovers: 23 (Adrian 4, Konate 4, Myers 4, Ahmad 2, Carter 2, Macon 2, Phillip 2, Watkins 2, Miles). Steals: 7 (Carter 5, Adrian 2). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Iwundu

36

6-11

1-4

9

4

13

Johnson

31

5-7

4-10

8

4

14

Wade

36

5-10

1-1

5

0

13

Brown

29

5-10

3-4

2

3

15

Stokes

36

4-12

6-8

2

3

15

Ervin

14

2-4

2-2

3

1

7

Sneed

11

0-1

0-2

0

2

0

Maurice

7

1-1

0-0

1

3

2

Totals

200

28-56

17-31

30

20

79

Percentages: FG .500, FT .548. Three-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Brown 2-3, Wade 2-5, Ervin 1-2, Stokes 1-4, Sneed 0-1, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Sneed). Turnovers: 13 (Iwundu 5, Stokes 3, Sneed 2, Brown, Ervin, Maurice). Steals: 12 (Sneed 3, Stokes 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Wade 2). Technical Fouls: Iwundu, 7:43 second.

Half: West Virginia 38-36. Attendance: 12,528.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

View more video

Sports Videos