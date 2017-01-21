Kansas State men’s basketball summary - January 21

KANSAS STATE 79, No. 7 WEST VIRGINIA 75
West Virginia
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Adrian
29
3-6
2-2
5
4
9
Ahmad
21
1-6
2-2
2
3
4
Watkins
11
0-2
0-0
0
5
0
Carter
35
3-12
5-7
10
4
13
Miles
30
4-8
2-2
6
1
11
Phillip
24
7-11
3-4
3
3
20
Konate
19
2-4
0-0
4
4
4
West
12
2-3
3-3
1
0
8
Macon
9
0-1
2-2
3
5
2
Myers
9
1-2
2-2
1
0
4
Bolden
1
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Totals
200
23-55
21-24
35
30
75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .875. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Phillip 3-4, Carter 2-7, West 1-2, Adrian 1-4, Miles 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 23 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Macon). Turnovers: 23 (Adrian 4, Konate 4, Myers 4, Ahmad 2, Carter 2, Macon 2, Phillip 2, Watkins 2, Miles). Steals: 7 (Carter 5, Adrian 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Iwundu
36
6-11
1-4
9
4
13
Johnson
31
5-7
4-10
8
4
14
Wade
36
5-10
1-1
5
0
13
Brown
29
5-10
3-4
2
3
15
Stokes
36
4-12
6-8
2
3
15
Ervin
14
2-4
2-2
3
1
7
Sneed
11
0-1
0-2
0
2
0
Maurice
7
1-1
0-0
1
3
2
Totals
200
28-56
17-31
30
20
79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .548. Three-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Brown 2-3, Wade 2-5, Ervin 1-2, Stokes 1-4, Sneed 0-1, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Sneed). Turnovers: 13 (Iwundu 5, Stokes 3, Sneed 2, Brown, Ervin, Maurice). Steals: 12 (Sneed 3, Stokes 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Wade 2). Technical Fouls: Iwundu, 7:43 second.
Half: West Virginia 38-36. Attendance: 12,528.
