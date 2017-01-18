High school results - January 18

High schools
Boys basketball
Wednesday’s results
Northland Christian 48, North Platte 43
Oak Grove 78, Marshall 61
SM Northwest 62, Lansing 48
BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT
Park Hill 69, Schlagle 48
CULVER’S CLASSIC
Raytown 67, Summit Christian 66
Raytown South 71, Lincoln Prep 64
NORTH KANSAS CITY INVITATIONAL
Oak Park 63, Raymore-Peculiar 42
Park Hill South 60, Liberty North 49
Rock Bridge 72, North Kansas City 48
St. Pius X 53, Truman 43
VIKING CLASSIC
BV North 62, Southeast 30
Thursday’s games
Lawrence Free State at Topeka Highland Park
Ozanam at Cristo Rey
Richmond at Cameron
Turner at Valley Center
Spring Hill at Louisburg
Tuesday’s results
Belton 68, Platte County 60
Blue Springs South 82, SM West 70
Excelsior Springs 57, Smithville 47
Grandview 73, Wyandotte 38
Kearney 41, Grain Valley 36
Lutheran 63, Lone Jack 56
Sherwood 55, Van Horn 46
Staley 55, William Chrisman 34
Winnetonka 76, Fort Osage 60
BALDWIN INVITATIONAL
Augusta 64, Anderson County 46
Bonner Springs 63, Bishop Ward 20
BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT
Ottawa 72, SM North 35
Basehor-Linwood 74, Schlagle 62
BURLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Rock Creek 64, Paola 32
LIBERTY STESSMAN TOURNAMENT
SJ Central 59, Blue Springs 53
Center 73, Columbia Hickman 63
Rockhurst 71, SJ Lafayette 57
LS North 71, Liberty 59
NORTH KANSAS CITY INVITATIONAL
Liberty North 52, Oak Park 50
North Kansas City 70, Truman 58
Park Hill South 63, Raymore-Peculiar 37
Rock Bridge 77, St. Pius X 34
SPRING HILL TOURNAMENT
Piper 68, Veritas Christian 31
Eisenhower 78, Sumner Academy 49
Spring Hill 55, Osawatomie 43
Wednesday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 62, SOUTHEAST 30
Blue Valley North: Rhyner 8, Gittemeier 2, Bullock 22, Hendershot 2, Emery 11, Hunter 2, Freberg 10, Shanahan 5. Totals 22 12-24 62.
Southeast: Moore 11, Aedams 6, Wilson 1, Williams 2, Jones 2, Mayo 7, Earley 1. Totals 11 5-8 30.
BVN
16
10
24
12
—
62
SE
10
7
8
5
—
30
Three-point goals: Bullock 4, Rhyner 2; Mayo 2, Moore.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 48
NORTH PLATTE 43
Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 8, S. McCubbin 6, Babb 6, Atkinson 10, Brown 14, Vandkudan 4. Totals 20 6-8 48.
North Platte: Green 5, Kanpp 3, Oliver 4, Blackburn 2, Hendricks 3, Snook 10, French 6, Bowes 3, Wilson 7. Totals 17 7-10 43.
NC
15
14
10
9
—
48
NP
11
10
9
13
—
43
Three-point goals: N. McCubbin 2; Green, Knapp.
OAK GROVE 78, MARSHALL 61
Oak Grove (6-5): Jones 5, Althaus 30, Wilhort 19, Pfeifer 14, Blansit 2, Wycoff 8. Totals 24 27-42 78.
Marshall (2-10): Kateman 8, Lance 12, Timmons 6, Lewis 6, Schulte 6, Barner 20, Sims 4. Totals 25 6-10 62.
OG
13
20
25
20
—
78
MARS
23
13
13
12
—
61
Three-point goals: Pfeifer 2, Althaus; Barner 5, Lance.
RAYTOWN 67, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 66
Raytown: Proctor 4, McGee 11, Blanks 7, Drew 9, Burton 13, Fair 18, Hutson 0, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Martin 0. Totals 22 11-16 67.
Summit Christian: Nash 0, Morgan 5, Chandler 2, Gerdes 14, Huckabee 13, Eklund 1, Kliewer 13, Williams 18, Moehle 0. Totals 21 6-8 66.
RAY
21
11
25
10
—
67
SC
24
18
12
12
—
66
Three-point goals: McGee 3, Burton; Gerdes 4, Kliewer, Morgan.
RAYTOWN SOUTH 71, LINCOLN PREP 64
Raytown South: Sorrells 14, Cox 2, Herndon 10, Madge 8, Garett 0, Witt 28, McKinney 3, Burks 0, Jones-McCray 0, Clark 6. Totals 23 16-22 71.
Lincoln Prep: Rieves 15, Weston Jr. 6, Pauley 15, Fletcher 3, Dulley 16, Childress 0, Edison 7, Robinson-Shepard 2, Murphy 0. Totals 12 13-19 64.
RS
18
18
13
22
—
71
LP
24
8
11
21
—
64
Three-point goals: Madge, McKinney, Sorrells; Pauley 3, Rieves 3, Dulley 2, Fletcher.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 62
LANSING 48
Lansing: Acevedo 4, Hunley 5, Gill 4, Robinson 8, Jenkins 4, Q. McQuillan 12, K. McQuillan 3, Douglas 8. Totals 21 4-9 48.
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 8, Keens 9, Gleason 5, Eskina 5, Ghilardi 11, Oleson 9, Kendall 6, Heinisch 2, Love 7. Totals 25 10-22 62.
LANS
16
9
9
14
—
48
SMNW
18
10
14
20
—
62
Three-point goals: Hunley, K. McQuillan; Eskina, Ghilardi.
Tuesday’s summaries
AUGUSTA 64, ANDERSON COUNTY 46
Anderson County: Allnut 8, Rockers 5, Johnston 12, Kueser 7, Welsh 12, Rundle 2. Totals 15 8-9 46.
Augusta: Whitehead 10, Trebbe 5, Barclay 6, Burton 4, Wesbrooks 11, Price 2, Clausing 24, Jackson 2. Totals 64.
AC
12
4
10
20
—
46
AUG
14
20
17
13
—
64
Three-point goals: Allnut 2, Johnston 2, Welsh 2, Kueser, Rockers; Whitehead 2, Wesbrooks.
BASEHOR-LINWOOD 74, SCHLAGLE 62
Basehor-Linwood: Scott 17, Sherley 23, Ford 2, Coleman 6, Drew 3, Ku. Tatkenhorst 11, Ka. Tatkenhorst 10, Schneider 2. Totals 30 9-15 74.
Schlagle: Mitchell 6, Grant-Foster 27, Caldwell 2, Johnson 5, Gaw 9, Sanders 5, Conner 5, Frazier 3. Totals 21 15-21 62.
BL
19
17
15
23
—
74
SCH
13
5
17
27
—
62
Three-point goals: Coleman 2, Ka. Tatkenhorst 2, Drew; Grant-Foster 3, Conner, Sanders.
BONNER SPRINGS 63, BISHOP WARD 20
Bishop Ward: Esparza 9, Tabron 2, Dominguez-Jones 2, Bush 2, Torres-Osuna 2, Alexander 3. Totals 8 3-6 20.
Bonner Springs: Pouncil 1, Oakes 21, Henley 11, Singleton 4, Williams 2, Thomas 21, Terrell 1, Buckley 2. Totals 21 14-18 63.
BW
6
2
6
6
—
20
BONN
19
17
17
10
—
63
Three-point goals: Alexander; Oakes 5, Henley, Thomas.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 71, LIBERTY 59
Liberty: McClellan 10, Steenstra 2, Lewis 11, Matson 7, rawie 5, Jacobs 2, Turner 4, Adams 14, Tison 4. Totals 23 5-10 59.
Lee's Summit North: Spriggs 6, Hawkins 9, Jenkins 11, Bynum 6, Bradford 2, Farr 14, Hairston 8, Aeilts 11, Root 4. Totals 29 9-21 71.
LIB
22
12
16
9
—
59
LSN
22
18
14
17
—
71
Three-point goals: Adams 4, McClellan 2, Lewis, Matson; Bynum 2, Hairston, Jenkins.
STALEY 55, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 34
William Chrisman: Mason 10, Cooper 7, Moore 7, Cox 4, Herl 3, Ruck 2, Carson 1. Totals 13 5-9 34.
Staley: Bedard 19, Rumbo 15, Pace 9, Wilson 6, Holloway 2, Hoth 2, Proffitt 2. Totals 22 2-4 55.
WC
15
8
7
4
—
34
STA
20
15
12
8
—
55
Three-point goals: Cooper, Herl, Mason; Bedard 5, Pace 3, Rumbo.
Girls basketball
Wednesday’s results
Northland Christian 59, North Platte 54
St. James Academy 43, SM West 40
BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT
SJ Benton 33, Basehor-Linwood 26
Topeka Hayden 59, Ottawa 57
BV NORTH KAMO TOURNAMENT
Notre Dame de Sion 43, BV West 41
SMITH-COTTON TOURNAMENT
Center 65, Rolla 60
Thursday’s games
Lawrence Free State at Topeka Highland Park
Ozanam at Cristo Rey
Richmond at Cameron
Turner at Valley Center
Spring Hill at Louisburg
St. Teresa’s at Olathe Northwest
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Miege 59, St. Teresa’s 46
BV Northwest 58, SM North 47
De Soto 51, Tonganoxie 28
Mill Valley 70, Lansing 42
O’Hara 66, Hardin 50
Oak Grove 36, Richmond 26
Olathe East 48, Notre Dame de Sion 39
Plattsburg 52, Northland Christian 43
SM East 59, Barstow 42
Summit Christian 56, Northeast 14
Winnetonka 50, Fort Osage 47
BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT
Blue Valley 47, Basehor-Linwood 31
Holton 63, Ottawa 35
BURLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Paola 54, Iola 31
BV NORTH KAMO TOURNAMENT
BV North 60, SM West 49
LS North 57, BV West 34
Staley 53, St. James Academy 32
Blue Springs South 44, Raytown 30
OAK PARK TOURNAMENT
Park Hill South 45, Lincoln Prep 42
Smithville 47, Ruskin 29
TRUMAN TOURNAMENT
Blue Springs South 44, Truman 30
Wednesday’s summaries
CENTER 65, ROLLA 60
Rolla: Brow 9, Rodgers 14, Dupes 5, Pritchett 2, Harman 6, Cheesman 9, Brown 8, Jankee 6, Bean 1. Totals 24 4-13 60.
Center: Banister 23, Purnell 11, Mahmud 8, Fisher 2, Lewis 21. Totals 23 18-26 65.
ROLL
15
15
8
22
—
60
CENT
13
15
22
15
—
65
Three-point goals: Rodgers 3, Brow 2, Cheesman, Dupes, Harman; Banister.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59
NORTH PLATTE 54
North Platte: Fulton 7, Sams 12, Rickel 4, Brockhoff 2, Manville 5, Rice 4, Roach 12, Smith 8. Totals 24 0-1 54.
Northland Christian: Rothhachor 11, L. Kruse 23, G. Kruse 7, Wray 16, Schouten 2. Totals 19 20-28 59.
NP
10
6
16
22
—
54
NC
18
10
17
14
—
59
Three-point goals: Rocah 2, Sams 2, Fulton, Manville; Rothhachor.
NOTRE DAME de SION 43
BLUE VALLEY WEST 41
Blue Valley West: Holmes 7, Wilson 10, Lansford 13, Stivers 3, Pittman 2, Flowers 6. Totals 13 12-13 41.
Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 2, Dercher 2, Totta 8, Adams 14, Uhde 7, Fennewald 4, Tourtillot 5, Long 1. Totals 18 5-9 43.
BVW
10
9
11
11
—
41
NDS
12
12
7
12
—
43
Three-point goals: Holmes, Lansford, Stivers; Tourtillot, Uhde.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 43
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 40
St. James Academy: Kaufman 8, Kempf 14, Setter 6, Duker 1, Goetz 9, Hall 5. Totals 16 8-18 43.
Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 9, Beason 15, K. Henrie 3, A. Henrie 4, Biehl 2, Prim 2, Lee 8, Hines 7. Totals 15 8-20 40.
SJA
9
13
12
9
—
43
SMW
12
10
12
6
—
40
Three-point goals: Kempf 2, Hall; Beason, Kennedy.
Tuesday’s summaries
DE SOTO 51, TONGANOXIE 28
De Soto: Montgomery 1, Grizzle 13, Beal 10, Jones 5, Wilson 2, Searls 2, Shupe 16, Kennard 2. Totals 16 15-23 51.
Tonganoxie: Soetart 1, Bond 5, Searcy 2, Wagoman 4, Timm 2, Lee 7, Gray 7. Totals 6 14-27 28.
DES
17
14
14
6
—
51
TONG
8
9
7
4
—
28
Three-point goals: Beal 3, Shupe; Gray, Lee.
PAOLA 54, IOLA 31
Paola: Leckner 5, Morgan 16, Williams 10, Hanf 4, Karr 11, :Edwards 2, Colwell 4, Schindler 2. Totals 20 14-20 54.
Iola: Wade 14, Riley 4, Moore 4, Holloway 2, Mocha 7. Totals 13 5-7 31.
PAO
19
15
12
8
—
54
IOLA
5
7
11
8
—
31
Three-point goals: None.
Bowling
BOYS
1. Shawnee Mission South, 2,364; 2. Mill Valley, 2,296; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,973. High series: Harris, SMS, 667. At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS
1. Mill Valley, 1,828; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 1,705; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,543; 4. Blue Valley North, 1,460; 5. Blue Valley Southwest, 1,318. High series: Thomas, SMS, 531. At Olathe Lanes East.
Tuesday’s results
BOYS
1. Shawnee Mission South, 2,235; 2. Turner, 2,189; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 2,119. High series: Ramirez, TURN, 600. At College Boulevard Lanes
GIRLS
1. Gardner Edgerton, 1,841; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 1,695; 3. Turner, 1,640. High series: Wojtas, GE, 582. At College Boulevard Lanes.
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Fort Osage 48, Rockhurst 23
Rockhurst 57, Ruskin 12
