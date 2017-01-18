Scores & Stats

January 18, 2017 11:08 PM

High school results - January 18

High schools

Boys basketball

Wednesday’s results

Northland Christian 48, North Platte 43

Oak Grove 78, Marshall 61

SM Northwest 62, Lansing 48

BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT

Park Hill 69, Schlagle 48

CULVER’S CLASSIC

Raytown 67, Summit Christian 66

Raytown South 71, Lincoln Prep 64

NORTH KANSAS CITY INVITATIONAL

Oak Park 63, Raymore-Peculiar 42

Park Hill South 60, Liberty North 49

Rock Bridge 72, North Kansas City 48

St. Pius X 53, Truman 43

VIKING CLASSIC

BV North 62, Southeast 30

Thursday’s games

Lawrence Free State at Topeka Highland Park

Ozanam at Cristo Rey

Richmond at Cameron

Turner at Valley Center

Spring Hill at Louisburg

Tuesday’s results

Belton 68, Platte County 60

Blue Springs South 82, SM West 70

Excelsior Springs 57, Smithville 47

Grandview 73, Wyandotte 38

Kearney 41, Grain Valley 36

Lutheran 63, Lone Jack 56

Sherwood 55, Van Horn 46

Staley 55, William Chrisman 34

Winnetonka 76, Fort Osage 60

BALDWIN INVITATIONAL

Augusta 64, Anderson County 46

Bonner Springs 63, Bishop Ward 20

BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT

Ottawa 72, SM North 35

Basehor-Linwood 74, Schlagle 62

BURLINGTON INVITATIONAL

Rock Creek 64, Paola 32

LIBERTY STESSMAN TOURNAMENT

SJ Central 59, Blue Springs 53

Center 73, Columbia Hickman 63

Rockhurst 71, SJ Lafayette 57

LS North 71, Liberty 59

NORTH KANSAS CITY INVITATIONAL

Liberty North 52, Oak Park 50

North Kansas City 70, Truman 58

Park Hill South 63, Raymore-Peculiar 37

Rock Bridge 77, St. Pius X 34

SPRING HILL TOURNAMENT

Piper 68, Veritas Christian 31

Eisenhower 78, Sumner Academy 49

Spring Hill 55, Osawatomie 43

Wednesday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 62, SOUTHEAST 30

Blue Valley North: Rhyner 8, Gittemeier 2, Bullock 22, Hendershot 2, Emery 11, Hunter 2, Freberg 10, Shanahan 5. Totals 22 12-24 62.

Southeast: Moore 11, Aedams 6, Wilson 1, Williams 2, Jones 2, Mayo 7, Earley 1. Totals 11 5-8 30.

BVN

16

10

24

12

62

SE

10

7

8

5

30

Three-point goals: Bullock 4, Rhyner 2; Mayo 2, Moore.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 48

NORTH PLATTE 43

Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 8, S. McCubbin 6, Babb 6, Atkinson 10, Brown 14, Vandkudan 4. Totals 20 6-8 48.

North Platte: Green 5, Kanpp 3, Oliver 4, Blackburn 2, Hendricks 3, Snook 10, French 6, Bowes 3, Wilson 7. Totals 17 7-10 43.

NC

15

14

10

9

48

NP

11

10

9

13

43

Three-point goals: N. McCubbin 2; Green, Knapp.

OAK GROVE 78, MARSHALL 61

Oak Grove (6-5): Jones 5, Althaus 30, Wilhort 19, Pfeifer 14, Blansit 2, Wycoff 8. Totals 24 27-42 78.

Marshall (2-10): Kateman 8, Lance 12, Timmons 6, Lewis 6, Schulte 6, Barner 20, Sims 4. Totals 25 6-10 62.

OG

13

20

25

20

78

MARS

23

13

13

12

61

Three-point goals: Pfeifer 2, Althaus; Barner 5, Lance.

RAYTOWN 67, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 66

Raytown: Proctor 4, McGee 11, Blanks 7, Drew 9, Burton 13, Fair 18, Hutson 0, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Martin 0. Totals 22 11-16 67.

Summit Christian: Nash 0, Morgan 5, Chandler 2, Gerdes 14, Huckabee 13, Eklund 1, Kliewer 13, Williams 18, Moehle 0. Totals 21 6-8 66.

RAY

21

11

25

10

67

SC

24

18

12

12

66

Three-point goals: McGee 3, Burton; Gerdes 4, Kliewer, Morgan.

RAYTOWN SOUTH 71, LINCOLN PREP 64

Raytown South: Sorrells 14, Cox 2, Herndon 10, Madge 8, Garett 0, Witt 28, McKinney 3, Burks 0, Jones-McCray 0, Clark 6. Totals 23 16-22 71.

Lincoln Prep: Rieves 15, Weston Jr. 6, Pauley 15, Fletcher 3, Dulley 16, Childress 0, Edison 7, Robinson-Shepard 2, Murphy 0. Totals 12 13-19 64.

RS

18

18

13

22

71

LP

24

8

11

21

64

Three-point goals: Madge, McKinney, Sorrells; Pauley 3, Rieves 3, Dulley 2, Fletcher.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 62

LANSING 48

Lansing: Acevedo 4, Hunley 5, Gill 4, Robinson 8, Jenkins 4, Q. McQuillan 12, K. McQuillan 3, Douglas 8. Totals 21 4-9 48.

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 8, Keens 9, Gleason 5, Eskina 5, Ghilardi 11, Oleson 9, Kendall 6, Heinisch 2, Love 7. Totals 25 10-22 62.

LANS

16

9

9

14

48

SMNW

18

10

14

20

62

Three-point goals: Hunley, K. McQuillan; Eskina, Ghilardi.

Tuesday’s summaries

AUGUSTA 64, ANDERSON COUNTY 46

Anderson County: Allnut 8, Rockers 5, Johnston 12, Kueser 7, Welsh 12, Rundle 2. Totals 15 8-9 46.

Augusta: Whitehead 10, Trebbe 5, Barclay 6, Burton 4, Wesbrooks 11, Price 2, Clausing 24, Jackson 2. Totals 64.

AC

12

4

10

20

46

AUG

14

20

17

13

64

Three-point goals: Allnut 2, Johnston 2, Welsh 2, Kueser, Rockers; Whitehead 2, Wesbrooks.

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 74, SCHLAGLE 62

Basehor-Linwood: Scott 17, Sherley 23, Ford 2, Coleman 6, Drew 3, Ku. Tatkenhorst 11, Ka. Tatkenhorst 10, Schneider 2. Totals 30 9-15 74.

Schlagle: Mitchell 6, Grant-Foster 27, Caldwell 2, Johnson 5, Gaw 9, Sanders 5, Conner 5, Frazier 3. Totals 21 15-21 62.

BL

19

17

15

23

74

SCH

13

5

17

27

62

Three-point goals: Coleman 2, Ka. Tatkenhorst 2, Drew; Grant-Foster 3, Conner, Sanders.

BONNER SPRINGS 63, BISHOP WARD 20

Bishop Ward: Esparza 9, Tabron 2, Dominguez-Jones 2, Bush 2, Torres-Osuna 2, Alexander 3. Totals 8 3-6 20.

Bonner Springs: Pouncil 1, Oakes 21, Henley 11, Singleton 4, Williams 2, Thomas 21, Terrell 1, Buckley 2. Totals 21 14-18 63.

BW

6

2

6

6

20

BONN

19

17

17

10

63

Three-point goals: Alexander; Oakes 5, Henley, Thomas.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 71, LIBERTY 59

Liberty: McClellan 10, Steenstra 2, Lewis 11, Matson 7, rawie 5, Jacobs 2, Turner 4, Adams 14, Tison 4. Totals 23 5-10 59.

Lee's Summit North: Spriggs 6, Hawkins 9, Jenkins 11, Bynum 6, Bradford 2, Farr 14, Hairston 8, Aeilts 11, Root 4. Totals 29 9-21 71.

LIB

22

12

16

9

59

LSN

22

18

14

17

71

Three-point goals: Adams 4, McClellan 2, Lewis, Matson; Bynum 2, Hairston, Jenkins.

STALEY 55, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 34

William Chrisman: Mason 10, Cooper 7, Moore 7, Cox 4, Herl 3, Ruck 2, Carson 1. Totals 13 5-9 34.

Staley: Bedard 19, Rumbo 15, Pace 9, Wilson 6, Holloway 2, Hoth 2, Proffitt 2. Totals 22 2-4 55.

WC

15

8

7

4

34

STA

20

15

12

8

55

Three-point goals: Cooper, Herl, Mason; Bedard 5, Pace 3, Rumbo.

Girls basketball

Wednesday’s results

Northland Christian 59, North Platte 54

St. James Academy 43, SM West 40

BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT

SJ Benton 33, Basehor-Linwood 26

Topeka Hayden 59, Ottawa 57

BV NORTH KAMO TOURNAMENT

Notre Dame de Sion 43, BV West 41

SMITH-COTTON TOURNAMENT

Center 65, Rolla 60

Thursday’s games

Lawrence Free State at Topeka Highland Park

Ozanam at Cristo Rey

Richmond at Cameron

Turner at Valley Center

Spring Hill at Louisburg

St. Teresa’s at Olathe Northwest

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Miege 59, St. Teresa’s 46

BV Northwest 58, SM North 47

De Soto 51, Tonganoxie 28

Mill Valley 70, Lansing 42

O’Hara 66, Hardin 50

Oak Grove 36, Richmond 26

Olathe East 48, Notre Dame de Sion 39

Plattsburg 52, Northland Christian 43

SM East 59, Barstow 42

Summit Christian 56, Northeast 14

Winnetonka 50, Fort Osage 47

BASEHOR-LINWOOD TOURNAMENT

Blue Valley 47, Basehor-Linwood 31

Holton 63, Ottawa 35

BURLINGTON INVITATIONAL

Paola 54, Iola 31

BV NORTH KAMO TOURNAMENT

BV North 60, SM West 49

LS North 57, BV West 34

Staley 53, St. James Academy 32

Blue Springs South 44, Raytown 30

OAK PARK TOURNAMENT

Park Hill South 45, Lincoln Prep 42

Smithville 47, Ruskin 29

TRUMAN TOURNAMENT

Blue Springs South 44, Truman 30

Wednesday’s summaries

CENTER 65, ROLLA 60

Rolla: Brow 9, Rodgers 14, Dupes 5, Pritchett 2, Harman 6, Cheesman 9, Brown 8, Jankee 6, Bean 1. Totals 24 4-13 60.

Center: Banister 23, Purnell 11, Mahmud 8, Fisher 2, Lewis 21. Totals 23 18-26 65.

ROLL

15

15

8

22

60

CENT

13

15

22

15

65

Three-point goals: Rodgers 3, Brow 2, Cheesman, Dupes, Harman; Banister.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59

NORTH PLATTE 54

North Platte: Fulton 7, Sams 12, Rickel 4, Brockhoff 2, Manville 5, Rice 4, Roach 12, Smith 8. Totals 24 0-1 54.

Northland Christian: Rothhachor 11, L. Kruse 23, G. Kruse 7, Wray 16, Schouten 2. Totals 19 20-28 59.

NP

10

6

16

22

54

NC

18

10

17

14

59

Three-point goals: Rocah 2, Sams 2, Fulton, Manville; Rothhachor.

NOTRE DAME de SION 43

BLUE VALLEY WEST 41

Blue Valley West: Holmes 7, Wilson 10, Lansford 13, Stivers 3, Pittman 2, Flowers 6. Totals 13 12-13 41.

Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 2, Dercher 2, Totta 8, Adams 14, Uhde 7, Fennewald 4, Tourtillot 5, Long 1. Totals 18 5-9 43.

BVW

10

9

11

11

41

NDS

12

12

7

12

43

Three-point goals: Holmes, Lansford, Stivers; Tourtillot, Uhde.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 43

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 40

St. James Academy: Kaufman 8, Kempf 14, Setter 6, Duker 1, Goetz 9, Hall 5. Totals 16 8-18 43.

Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 9, Beason 15, K. Henrie 3, A. Henrie 4, Biehl 2, Prim 2, Lee 8, Hines 7. Totals 15 8-20 40.

SJA

9

13

12

9

43

SMW

12

10

12

6

40

Three-point goals: Kempf 2, Hall; Beason, Kennedy.

Tuesday’s summaries

DE SOTO 51, TONGANOXIE 28

De Soto: Montgomery 1, Grizzle 13, Beal 10, Jones 5, Wilson 2, Searls 2, Shupe 16, Kennard 2. Totals 16 15-23 51.

Tonganoxie: Soetart 1, Bond 5, Searcy 2, Wagoman 4, Timm 2, Lee 7, Gray 7. Totals 6 14-27 28.

DES

17

14

14

6

51

TONG

8

9

7

4

28

Three-point goals: Beal 3, Shupe; Gray, Lee.

PAOLA 54, IOLA 31

Paola: Leckner 5, Morgan 16, Williams 10, Hanf 4, Karr 11, :Edwards 2, Colwell 4, Schindler 2. Totals 20 14-20 54.

Iola: Wade 14, Riley 4, Moore 4, Holloway 2, Mocha 7. Totals 13 5-7 31.

PAO

19

15

12

8

54

IOLA

5

7

11

8

31

Three-point goals: None.

Bowling

BOYS

1. Shawnee Mission South, 2,364; 2. Mill Valley, 2,296; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,973. High series: Harris, SMS, 667. At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS

1. Mill Valley, 1,828; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 1,705; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1,543; 4. Blue Valley North, 1,460; 5. Blue Valley Southwest, 1,318. High series: Thomas, SMS, 531. At Olathe Lanes East.

Tuesday’s results

BOYS

1. Shawnee Mission South, 2,235; 2. Turner, 2,189; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 2,119. High series: Ramirez, TURN, 600. At College Boulevard Lanes

GIRLS

1. Gardner Edgerton, 1,841; 2. Shawnee Mission South, 1,695; 3. Turner, 1,640. High series: Wojtas, GE, 582. At College Boulevard Lanes.

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Fort Osage 48, Rockhurst 23

Rockhurst 57, Ruskin 12

